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Typography

A semantic typography primitive for headings, body copy, and inline code built on React Aria Components Text.

StorybookSourceStyles source

Import

import {Typography} from "@heroui/react";

Usage

Typography maps visual type values to semantic elements by default.

Primitives

  • Typography.Heading maps level={1..6} to type="h1" through type="h6".
  • Typography.Paragraph maps size="base" | "sm" | "xs" to body text styles.
  • Typography.Code maps to the inline code style.
  • Typography.Prose styles rich content passed as regular HTML children.

Prose

Render Prop

Use the React Aria Components-style render prop when you need to customize the rendered element.

CSS Classes

Base Classes

  • .typography - Base typography primitive
  • .typography-prose - Rich prose container

Type Classes

  • .typography--h1 through .typography--h6
  • .typography--body, .typography--body-sm, .typography--body-xs
  • .typography--code

Modifier Classes

  • .typography--align-start, .typography--align-center, .typography--align-end, .typography--align-justify
  • .typography--color-default, .typography--color-muted
  • .typography--truncate
  • .typography--weight-normal, .typography--weight-medium, .typography--weight-semibold, .typography--weight-bold

API Reference

Typography Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
type'h1' | 'h2' | 'h3' | 'h4' | 'h5' | 'h6' | 'body' | 'body-sm' | 'body-xs' | 'code''body'Semantic typography style.
align'start' | 'center' | 'end' | 'justify''start'Text alignment.
color'default' | 'muted''default'Text color.
weight'normal' | 'medium' | 'semibold' | 'bold'-Font weight override.
truncateboolean-Truncates the text to one line with ellipsis.
renderDOMRenderFunction-Custom render function from React Aria.
childrenReactNode-Text content.

TagGroup

A focusable list of tags with support for keyboard navigation, selection, and removal

TextField

Composition-friendly text fields with labels, descriptions, and inline validation

On this page

ImportUsagePrimitivesProseRender PropCSS ClassesBase ClassesType ClassesModifier ClassesAPI ReferenceTypography Props