Typography
A semantic typography primitive for headings, body copy, and inline code built on React Aria Components Text.
Import
Usage
Typography maps visual
type values to semantic elements by default.
Primitives
Typography.Headingmaps
level={1..6}to
type="h1"through
type="h6".
Typography.Paragraphmaps
size="base" | "sm" | "xs"to body text styles.
Typography.Codemaps to the inline code style.
Typography.Prosestyles rich content passed as regular HTML children.
Prose
Render Prop
Use the React Aria Components-style
render prop when you need to customize the rendered element.
CSS Classes
Base Classes
.typography- Base typography primitive
.typography-prose- Rich prose container
Type Classes
.typography--h1through
.typography--h6
.typography--body,
.typography--body-sm,
.typography--body-xs
.typography--code
Modifier Classes
.typography--align-start,
.typography--align-center,
.typography--align-end,
.typography--align-justify
.typography--color-default,
.typography--color-muted
.typography--truncate
.typography--weight-normal,
.typography--weight-medium,
.typography--weight-semibold,
.typography--weight-bold
API Reference
Typography Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
type
'h1' | 'h2' | 'h3' | 'h4' | 'h5' | 'h6' | 'body' | 'body-sm' | 'body-xs' | 'code'
'body'
|Semantic typography style.
align
'start' | 'center' | 'end' | 'justify'
'start'
|Text alignment.
color
'default' | 'muted'
'default'
|Text color.
weight
'normal' | 'medium' | 'semibold' | 'bold'
|-
|Font weight override.
truncate
boolean
|-
|Truncates the text to one line with ellipsis.
render
DOMRenderFunction
|-
|Custom render function from React Aria.
children
ReactNode
|-
|Text content.