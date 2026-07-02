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Badge

Displays a small indicator positioned relative to another element, commonly used for notification counts, status dots, and labels

FigmaStorybookSourceStyles source

Import

import { Badge } from '@heroui/react';

Anatomy

Badge is designed to be positioned relative to another element using Badge.Anchor. Plain-text children are automatically wrapped in <Badge.Label>.

For standalone label usage, use the Chip component instead.

<Badge.Anchor>
  <Avatar />
  <Badge color="danger">5</Badge>
</Badge.Anchor>

Usage

Colors

Sizes

Variants

Placements

With Content

Badge supports text, numbers, and icons as content. When no children are provided, it renders as a dot indicator.

Dot Badge

Empty badges act as status indicators — useful for online/offline states or activity signals.

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

You can style the root container and individual slots:

import {Badge, Avatar} from '@heroui/react';

function CustomBadge() {
  return (
    <Badge.Anchor>
      <Avatar />
      <Badge className="border-2 border-white" color="danger">
        <Badge.Label className="font-bold">99+</Badge.Label>
      </Badge>
    </Badge.Anchor>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Badge component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .badge {
    @apply rounded-full text-xs;
  }

  .badge__label {
    @apply font-semibold;
  }

  .badge--accent {
    @apply shadow-sm;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Badge component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .badge - Base badge container styles
  • .badge__label - Label text slot styles
  • .badge-anchor - Positioning wrapper for the anchored element

Color Classes

  • .badge--accent - Accent color variant
  • .badge--danger - Danger color variant
  • .badge--default - Default color variant
  • .badge--success - Success color variant
  • .badge--warning - Warning color variant

Variant Classes

  • .badge--primary - Primary variant with filled background
  • .badge--secondary - Secondary variant with default background
  • .badge--soft - Soft variant with lighter background

Size Classes

  • .badge--sm - Small size
  • .badge--md - Medium size (default)
  • .badge--lg - Large size

Placement Classes

  • .badge--top-right - Position at top-right corner (default)
  • .badge--top-left - Position at top-left corner
  • .badge--bottom-right - Position at bottom-right corner
  • .badge--bottom-left - Position at bottom-left corner

Compound Variant Classes

Badges support combining variant and color classes (e.g., .badge--primary.badge--accent). The following combinations have default styles defined:

Primary Variants:

  • .badge--primary.badge--accent - Primary accent with filled background
  • .badge--primary.badge--default - Primary default with filled background
  • .badge--primary.badge--success - Primary success with filled background
  • .badge--primary.badge--warning - Primary warning with filled background
  • .badge--primary.badge--danger - Primary danger with filled background

Soft Variants:

  • .badge--soft.badge--accent - Soft accent with lighter background
  • .badge--soft.badge--default - Soft default with lighter background
  • .badge--soft.badge--success - Soft success with lighter background
  • .badge--soft.badge--warning - Soft warning with lighter background
  • .badge--soft.badge--danger - Soft danger with lighter background

API Reference

Badge Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Content to display inside the badge (text, number, or icon). When omitted, renders as a dot.
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the root element
color"default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger""default"Color variant of the badge
variant"primary" | "secondary" | "soft""primary"Visual style variant
size"sm" | "md" | "lg""md"Size of the badge
placement"top-right" | "top-left" | "bottom-right" | "bottom-left""top-right"Position of the badge relative to its anchor

Badge.Anchor Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-The element to anchor the badge to, plus the Badge itself
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the anchor wrapper

Badge.Label Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Label text content
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the label slot

Avatar

Display user profile images with customizable fallback content

Breadcrumbs

Navigation breadcrumbs showing the current page's location within a hierarchy

On this page

ImportAnatomyUsageColorsSizesVariantsPlacementsWith ContentDot BadgeStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesColor ClassesVariant ClassesSize ClassesPlacement ClassesCompound Variant ClassesAPI ReferenceBadge PropsBadge.Anchor PropsBadge.Label Props