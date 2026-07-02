Displays a small indicator positioned relative to another element, commonly used for notification counts, status dots, and labels

import { Badge } from '@heroui/react' ;

Badge is designed to be positioned relative to another element using Badge.Anchor . Plain-text children are automatically wrapped in <Badge.Label> .

For standalone label usage, use the Chip component instead.

< Badge.Anchor > < Avatar /> < Badge color = "danger" >5</ Badge > </ Badge.Anchor >

Badge supports text, numbers, and icons as content. When no children are provided, it renders as a dot indicator.

Empty badges act as status indicators — useful for online/offline states or activity signals.

You can style the root container and individual slots:

import {Badge, Avatar} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomBadge () { return ( < Badge.Anchor > < Avatar /> < Badge className = "border-2 border-white" color = "danger" > < Badge.Label className = "font-bold" >99+</ Badge.Label > </ Badge > </ Badge.Anchor > ); }

To customize the Badge component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .badge { @ apply rounded-full text-xs ; } .badge__label { @ apply font-semibold ; } .badge--accent { @ apply shadow-sm ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Badge component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.badge - Base badge container styles

- Base badge container styles .badge__label - Label text slot styles

- Label text slot styles .badge-anchor - Positioning wrapper for the anchored element

.badge--accent - Accent color variant

- Accent color variant .badge--danger - Danger color variant

- Danger color variant .badge--default - Default color variant

- Default color variant .badge--success - Success color variant

- Success color variant .badge--warning - Warning color variant

.badge--primary - Primary variant with filled background

- Primary variant with filled background .badge--secondary - Secondary variant with default background

- Secondary variant with default background .badge--soft - Soft variant with lighter background

.badge--sm - Small size

- Small size .badge--md - Medium size (default)

- Medium size (default) .badge--lg - Large size

.badge--top-right - Position at top-right corner (default)

- Position at top-right corner (default) .badge--top-left - Position at top-left corner

- Position at top-left corner .badge--bottom-right - Position at bottom-right corner

- Position at bottom-right corner .badge--bottom-left - Position at bottom-left corner

Badges support combining variant and color classes (e.g., .badge--primary.badge--accent ). The following combinations have default styles defined:

Primary Variants:

.badge--primary.badge--accent - Primary accent with filled background

- Primary accent with filled background .badge--primary.badge--default - Primary default with filled background

- Primary default with filled background .badge--primary.badge--success - Primary success with filled background

- Primary success with filled background .badge--primary.badge--warning - Primary warning with filled background

- Primary warning with filled background .badge--primary.badge--danger - Primary danger with filled background

Soft Variants:

.badge--soft.badge--accent - Soft accent with lighter background

- Soft accent with lighter background .badge--soft.badge--default - Soft default with lighter background

- Soft default with lighter background .badge--soft.badge--success - Soft success with lighter background

- Soft success with lighter background .badge--soft.badge--warning - Soft warning with lighter background

- Soft warning with lighter background .badge--soft.badge--danger - Soft danger with lighter background

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - Content to display inside the badge (text, number, or icon). When omitted, renders as a dot. className string - Additional CSS classes for the root element color "default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger" "default" Color variant of the badge variant "primary" | "secondary" | "soft" "primary" Visual style variant size "sm" | "md" | "lg" "md" Size of the badge placement "top-right" | "top-left" | "bottom-right" | "bottom-left" "top-right" Position of the badge relative to its anchor

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - The element to anchor the badge to, plus the Badge itself className string - Additional CSS classes for the anchor wrapper