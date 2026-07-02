Badge
Displays a small indicator positioned relative to another element, commonly used for notification counts, status dots, and labels
Import
Anatomy
Badge is designed to be positioned relative to another element using
Badge.Anchor. Plain-text children are automatically wrapped in
<Badge.Label>.
For standalone label usage, use the Chip component instead.
Usage
Colors
Sizes
Variants
Placements
With Content
Badge supports text, numbers, and icons as content. When no children are provided, it renders as a dot indicator.
Dot Badge
Empty badges act as status indicators — useful for online/offline states or activity signals.
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
You can style the root container and individual slots:
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Badge component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Badge component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.badge- Base badge container styles
.badge__label- Label text slot styles
.badge-anchor- Positioning wrapper for the anchored element
Color Classes
.badge--accent- Accent color variant
.badge--danger- Danger color variant
.badge--default- Default color variant
.badge--success- Success color variant
.badge--warning- Warning color variant
Variant Classes
.badge--primary- Primary variant with filled background
.badge--secondary- Secondary variant with default background
.badge--soft- Soft variant with lighter background
Size Classes
.badge--sm- Small size
.badge--md- Medium size (default)
.badge--lg- Large size
Placement Classes
.badge--top-right- Position at top-right corner (default)
.badge--top-left- Position at top-left corner
.badge--bottom-right- Position at bottom-right corner
.badge--bottom-left- Position at bottom-left corner
Compound Variant Classes
Badges support combining variant and color classes (e.g.,
.badge--primary.badge--accent). The following combinations have default styles defined:
Primary Variants:
.badge--primary.badge--accent- Primary accent with filled background
.badge--primary.badge--default- Primary default with filled background
.badge--primary.badge--success- Primary success with filled background
.badge--primary.badge--warning- Primary warning with filled background
.badge--primary.badge--danger- Primary danger with filled background
Soft Variants:
.badge--soft.badge--accent- Soft accent with lighter background
.badge--soft.badge--default- Soft default with lighter background
.badge--soft.badge--success- Soft success with lighter background
.badge--soft.badge--warning- Soft warning with lighter background
.badge--soft.badge--danger- Soft danger with lighter background
API Reference
Badge Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to display inside the badge (text, number, or icon). When omitted, renders as a dot.
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the root element
color
"default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger"
"default"
|Color variant of the badge
variant
"primary" | "secondary" | "soft"
"primary"
|Visual style variant
size
"sm" | "md" | "lg"
"md"
|Size of the badge
placement
"top-right" | "top-left" | "bottom-right" | "bottom-left"
"top-right"
|Position of the badge relative to its anchor
Badge.Anchor Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|The element to anchor the badge to, plus the Badge itself
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the anchor wrapper
Badge.Label Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Label text content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the label slot