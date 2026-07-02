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FieldError

Displays validation error messages for form fields

React AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { FieldError } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

The FieldError component displays validation error messages for form fields. It automatically appears when the parent field is marked as invalid and provides smooth opacity transitions.

API

FieldError Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode | ((validation: ValidationResult) => ReactNode)-Error message content or render function

Accessibility

The FieldError component ensures accessibility by:

  • Using proper ARIA attributes for error announcement
  • Supporting screen readers with semantic HTML
  • Providing visual and programmatic error indication
  • Automatically managing visibility based on validation state

Styling

The FieldError component uses the following CSS classes:

  • .field-error - Base error styles with danger color
  • Only shows when the data-visible attribute is present
  • Text is truncated with ellipsis for long messages

Examples

Basic Validation

export function Basic() {
  const [value, setValue] = useState("");
  const isInvalid = value.length > 0 && value.length < 3;

  return (
    <TextField className="w-64" isInvalid={isInvalid}>
      <Label htmlFor="username">Username</Label>
      <Input
        id="username"
        placeholder="Enter username"
        value={value}
        onChange={(e) => setValue(e.target.value)}
      />
      <FieldError>Username must be at least 3 characters</FieldError>
    </TextField>
  );
}

With Dynamic Messages

<TextField isInvalid={errors.length > 0}>
  <Label>Password</Label>
  <Input type="password" />
  <FieldError>
    {(validation) => validation.validationErrors.join(', ')}
  </FieldError>
</TextField>

Custom Validation Logic

function EmailField() {
  const [email, setEmail] = useState('');
  const isInvalid = email.length > 0 && !email.includes('@');

  return (
    <TextField isInvalid={isInvalid}>
      <Label>Email</Label>
      <Input
        type="email"
        value={email}
        onChange={(e) => setEmail(e.target.value)}
      />
      <FieldError>Email must include @ symbol</FieldError>
    </TextField>
  );
}

Multiple Error Messages

<TextField isInvalid={hasErrors}>
  <Label>Username</Label>
  <Input />
  <FieldError>
    {errors.map((error, i) => (
      <div key={i}>{error}</div>
    ))}
  </FieldError>
</TextField>

ErrorMessage

A low-level error message component for displaying errors

Fieldset

Group related form controls with legends, descriptions, and actions

On this page

ImportUsageAPIFieldError PropsAccessibilityStylingExamplesBasic ValidationWith Dynamic MessagesCustom Validation LogicMultiple Error Messages