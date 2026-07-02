import { FieldError } from '@heroui/react' ;

The FieldError component displays validation error messages for form fields. It automatically appears when the parent field is marked as invalid and provides smooth opacity transitions.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | ((validation: ValidationResult) => ReactNode) - Error message content or render function

The FieldError component ensures accessibility by:

Using proper ARIA attributes for error announcement

Supporting screen readers with semantic HTML

Providing visual and programmatic error indication

Automatically managing visibility based on validation state

The FieldError component uses the following CSS classes:

.field-error - Base error styles with danger color

- Base error styles with danger color Only shows when the data-visible attribute is present

attribute is present Text is truncated with ellipsis for long messages

export function Basic () { const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( "" ); const isInvalid = value. length > 0 && value. length < 3 ; return ( < TextField className = "w-64" isInvalid = {isInvalid}> < Label htmlFor = "username" >Username</ Label > < Input id = "username" placeholder = "Enter username" value = {value} onChange = {( e ) => setValue (e.target.value)} /> < FieldError >Username must be at least 3 characters</ FieldError > </ TextField > ); }

< TextField isInvalid = {errors. length > 0 }> < Label >Password</ Label > < Input type = "password" /> < FieldError > {( validation ) => validation.validationErrors. join ( ', ' )} </ FieldError > </ TextField >

function EmailField () { const [ email , setEmail ] = useState ( '' ); const isInvalid = email. length > 0 && ! email. includes ( '@' ); return ( < TextField isInvalid = {isInvalid}> < Label >Email</ Label > < Input type = "email" value = {email} onChange = {( e ) => setEmail (e.target.value)} /> < FieldError >Email must include @ symbol</ FieldError > </ TextField > ); }