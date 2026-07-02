Displays validation error messages for form fields
The FieldError component displays validation error messages for form fields. It automatically appears when the parent field is marked as invalid and provides smooth opacity transitions.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | ((validation: ValidationResult) => ReactNode)
|-
|Error message content or render function
The FieldError component ensures accessibility by:
- Using proper ARIA attributes for error announcement
- Supporting screen readers with semantic HTML
- Providing visual and programmatic error indication
- Automatically managing visibility based on validation state
The FieldError component uses the following CSS classes:
-
.field-error - Base error styles with danger color
- Only shows when the
data-visible attribute is present
- Text is truncated with ellipsis for long messages