Tables display structured data in rows and columns with support for sorting, selection, column resizing, and infinite scrolling.

import { Table } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the Table component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Table } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Table > < Table.ScrollContainer > < Table.Content aria-label = "Example table" > < Table.Header > < Table.Column allowsSorting > {({ sortDirection }) => ( < Table.SortableColumnHeader sortDirection = {sortDirection}> Name </ Table.SortableColumnHeader > )} </ Table.Column > < Table.Column >Role</ Table.Column > </ Table.Header > < Table.Body > < Table.Row > < Table.Cell >Kate Moore</ Table.Cell > < Table.Cell >CEO</ Table.Cell > </ Table.Row > </ Table.Body > </ Table.Content > </ Table.ScrollContainer > < Table.Footer >{ /* Optional footer content */ }</ Table.Footer > </ Table > );

Columns can be made sortable using the allowsSorting prop on Table.Column . Use sortDescriptor and onSortChange on Table.Content to manage sort state. Wrap the label in Table.SortableColumnHeader and forward the sortDirection from the column's render prop to render the default ascending/descending indicator.

Enable row selection with selectionMode on Table.Content . Use Checkbox with slot="selection" for select-all and per-row checkboxes.

Rows can be nested to display hierarchical data. Use the treeColumn prop to designate a column, and render a Button with slot="chevron" in that column’s cells so users can expand and collapse the row. Use the expandedKeys prop to control which rows are expanded.

Use Table.Footer to add a pagination component below the table.

Wrap the table in Table.ResizableContainer and add Table.ColumnResizer inside each resizable column.

Use renderEmptyState on Table.Body to display a custom message when the table has no data.

Use Table.LoadMore for infinite scrolling. It renders a sentinel row that triggers onLoadMore when scrolled into view.

Table supports virtualization through Virtualizer, enabling efficient rendering of large datasets by displaying only the rows visible within the viewport.

HeroUI's Table works as a rendering layer on top of headless table libraries. This example uses TanStack Table for column definitions, sorting, and pagination — while HeroUI handles styling and accessibility.

You can customize individual Table parts:

import { Table } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomTable () { return ( < Table className = "border border-purple-200" > < Table.ScrollContainer > < Table.Content aria-label = "Custom styled table" > < Table.Header className = "bg-purple-50" > < Table.Column >Name</ Table.Column > </ Table.Header > < Table.Body > < Table.Row className = "hover:bg-purple-50" > < Table.Cell >Kate Moore</ Table.Cell > </ Table.Row > </ Table.Body > </ Table.Content > </ Table.ScrollContainer > </ Table > ); }

To customize the Table component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .table-root { @ apply relative grid w-full overflow-clip ; } .table__header { @ apply bg-gray- 100; } .table__column { @ apply px- 4 py- 2.5 text-left text-xs font-medium text-gray- 600; } .table__row { @ apply bg-white border-b border-gray- 200; } .table__cell { @ apply px- 4 py- 3 text-sm ; } .table__footer { @ apply flex items-center px- 4 py- 2.5; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Table component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.table-root - Root container (named table-root instead of table because table is a built-in Tailwind CSS utility class for display: table )

- Root container (named instead of because is a built-in Tailwind CSS utility class for ) .table__scroll-container - Horizontal scroll wrapper with custom scrollbar

- Horizontal scroll wrapper with custom scrollbar .table__content - The <table> element

- The element .table__header - Header row ( <thead> )

- Header row ( ) .table__column - Column header cell ( <th> )

- Column header cell ( ) .table__body - Body section ( <tbody> )

- Body section ( ) .table__row - Row element ( <tr> )

- Row element ( ) .table__cell - Data cell ( <td> )

- Data cell ( ) .table__footer - Footer container (outside table)

.table__column-resizer - Drag handle for column resizing

- Drag handle for column resizing .table__resizable-container - Wrapper enabling column resizing

- Wrapper enabling column resizing .table__load-more - Sentinel row for infinite scrolling

- Sentinel row for infinite scrolling .table__load-more-content - Styled container for the loading indicator

- Styled container for the loading indicator .table__sortable-column-header - Sortable column label + indicator wrapper

- Sortable column label + indicator wrapper .table__sortable-column-indicator - Sort direction chevron (rotates via [data-direction="descending"] )

.table-root--primary - Gray background container with card-style body (default)

- Gray background container with card-style body (default) .table-root--secondary - No background, standalone rounded headers

The Table supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] (row background change)

: or (row background change) Selected : [data-selected="true"] (row highlight)

: (row highlight) Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] (inset focus ring on rows, columns, and cells)

: or (inset focus ring on rows, columns, and cells) Disabled : :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"] (reduced opacity)

: or (reduced opacity) Sortable : [data-allows-sorting="true"] (interactive cursor on columns)

: (interactive cursor on columns) Dragging : [data-dragging="true"] (reduced opacity)

: (reduced opacity) Drop Target: [data-drop-target="true"] (accent background)

Prop Type Default Description variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant. Primary has a gray background container; secondary is flat with transparent rows. className string - Additional CSS classes for the root container children React.ReactNode - Table content (ScrollContainer, Footer, etc.)

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children React.ReactNode - Table.Content element

Inherits from React Aria Table.

Prop Type Default Description aria-label string - Accessible label for the table selectionMode "none" | "single" | "multiple" "none" Selection behavior selectedKeys Selection - Controlled selected keys onSelectionChange (keys: Selection) => void - Selection change handler sortDescriptor SortDescriptor - Current sort state onSortChange (descriptor: SortDescriptor) => void - Sort change handler className string - Additional CSS classes

Inherits from React Aria TableHeader.

Prop Type Default Description columns T[] - Dynamic column data for render prop pattern children React.ReactNode | (column: T) => React.ReactNode - Static columns or render prop

Inherits from React Aria Column.

Prop Type Default Description id string - Column identifier allowsSorting boolean false Whether the column is sortable isRowHeader boolean false Whether this column is a row header defaultWidth string | number - Default width for resizable columns minWidth number - Minimum width for resizable columns children React.ReactNode | (values: ColumnRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Column content or render prop with sort direction

Inherits from React Aria TableBody.

Prop Type Default Description items T[] - Dynamic row data for render prop pattern renderEmptyState () => React.ReactNode - Content to display when the table is empty children React.ReactNode | (item: T) => React.ReactNode - Static rows or render prop

Inherits from React Aria Row.

Prop Type Default Description id string | number - Row identifier className string - Additional CSS classes children React.ReactNode - Row cells

Inherits from React Aria Cell.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children React.ReactNode - Cell content

Renders a sortable column label with an ascending/descending indicator. Use it inside a Table.Column render-prop callback and forward the sortDirection value.

Prop Type Default Description sortDirection "ascending" | "descending" - Current sort direction. Pass through from the Table.Column render prop. showIndicator boolean true Whether to render the sort indicator icon when a direction is set. indicator React.ReactNode - Custom indicator element. Overrides the default chevron and receives a data-direction attribute. className string - Additional CSS classes for the wrapper. children React.ReactNode - Column label content.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children React.ReactNode - Footer content (e.g., pagination)

Inherits from React Aria ColumnResizer.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes

Inherits from React Aria ResizableTableContainer.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children React.ReactNode - Table.Content element

Inherits from React Aria TableLoadMoreItem.

Prop Type Default Description isLoading boolean false Whether data is currently loading onLoadMore () => void - Handler called when the sentinel row is visible children React.ReactNode - Loading indicator content

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children React.ReactNode - Loading indicator content (e.g., Spinner)

Re-exported from React Aria Collection . Used to render dynamic cells within rows alongside static cells (e.g., checkboxes).

Prop Type Default Description items T[] - Collection items children (item: T) => React.ReactNode - Render prop for each item