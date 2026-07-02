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TableUpdated

Tables display structured data in rows and columns with support for sorting, selection, column resizing, and infinite scrolling.

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Table } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

Import the Table component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Table } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <Table>
    <Table.ScrollContainer>
      <Table.Content aria-label="Example table">
        <Table.Header>
          <Table.Column allowsSorting>
            {({ sortDirection }) => (
              <Table.SortableColumnHeader sortDirection={sortDirection}>
                Name
              </Table.SortableColumnHeader>
            )}
          </Table.Column>
          <Table.Column>Role</Table.Column>
        </Table.Header>
        <Table.Body>
          <Table.Row>
            <Table.Cell>Kate Moore</Table.Cell>
            <Table.Cell>CEO</Table.Cell>
          </Table.Row>
        </Table.Body>
      </Table.Content>
    </Table.ScrollContainer>
    <Table.Footer>{/* Optional footer content */}</Table.Footer>
  </Table>
);

Secondary Variant

Sorting

Columns can be made sortable using the allowsSorting prop on Table.Column. Use sortDescriptor and onSortChange on Table.Content to manage sort state. Wrap the label in Table.SortableColumnHeader and forward the sortDirection from the column's render prop to render the default ascending/descending indicator.

Selection

Enable row selection with selectionMode on Table.Content. Use Checkbox with slot="selection" for select-all and per-row checkboxes.

Custom Cells

Expandable Rows

Rows can be nested to display hierarchical data. Use the treeColumn prop to designate a column, and render a Button with slot="chevron" in that column’s cells so users can expand and collapse the row. Use the expandedKeys prop to control which rows are expanded.

Pagination

Use Table.Footer to add a pagination component below the table.

Column Resizing

Wrap the table in Table.ResizableContainer and add Table.ColumnResizer inside each resizable column.

Empty State

Use renderEmptyState on Table.Body to display a custom message when the table has no data.

Async Loading

Use Table.LoadMore for infinite scrolling. It renders a sentinel row that triggers onLoadMore when scrolled into view.

Virtualization

Table supports virtualization through Virtualizer, enabling efficient rendering of large datasets by displaying only the rows visible within the viewport.

TanStack Table

HeroUI's Table works as a rendering layer on top of headless table libraries. This example uses TanStack Table for column definitions, sorting, and pagination — while HeroUI handles styling and accessibility.

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

You can customize individual Table parts:

import { Table } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomTable() {
  return (
    <Table className="border border-purple-200">
      <Table.ScrollContainer>
        <Table.Content aria-label="Custom styled table">
          <Table.Header className="bg-purple-50">
            <Table.Column>Name</Table.Column>
          </Table.Header>
          <Table.Body>
            <Table.Row className="hover:bg-purple-50">
              <Table.Cell>Kate Moore</Table.Cell>
            </Table.Row>
          </Table.Body>
        </Table.Content>
      </Table.ScrollContainer>
    </Table>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Table component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .table-root {
    @apply relative grid w-full overflow-clip;
  }

  .table__header {
    @apply bg-gray-100;
  }

  .table__column {
    @apply px-4 py-2.5 text-left text-xs font-medium text-gray-600;
  }

  .table__row {
    @apply bg-white border-b border-gray-200;
  }

  .table__cell {
    @apply px-4 py-3 text-sm;
  }

  .table__footer {
    @apply flex items-center px-4 py-2.5;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Table component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .table-root - Root container (named table-root instead of table because table is a built-in Tailwind CSS utility class for display: table)
  • .table__scroll-container - Horizontal scroll wrapper with custom scrollbar
  • .table__content - The <table> element
  • .table__header - Header row (<thead>)
  • .table__column - Column header cell (<th>)
  • .table__body - Body section (<tbody>)
  • .table__row - Row element (<tr>)
  • .table__cell - Data cell (<td>)
  • .table__footer - Footer container (outside table)

Advanced Classes

  • .table__column-resizer - Drag handle for column resizing
  • .table__resizable-container - Wrapper enabling column resizing
  • .table__load-more - Sentinel row for infinite scrolling
  • .table__load-more-content - Styled container for the loading indicator
  • .table__sortable-column-header - Sortable column label + indicator wrapper
  • .table__sortable-column-indicator - Sort direction chevron (rotates via [data-direction="descending"])

Variant Classes

  • .table-root--primary - Gray background container with card-style body (default)
  • .table-root--secondary - No background, standalone rounded headers

Interactive States

The Table supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"] (row background change)
  • Selected: [data-selected="true"] (row highlight)
  • Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] (inset focus ring on rows, columns, and cells)
  • Disabled: :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"] (reduced opacity)
  • Sortable: [data-allows-sorting="true"] (interactive cursor on columns)
  • Dragging: [data-dragging="true"] (reduced opacity)
  • Drop Target: [data-drop-target="true"] (accent background)

API Reference

Table Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
variant"primary" | "secondary""primary"Visual variant. Primary has a gray background container; secondary is flat with transparent rows.
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the root container
childrenReact.ReactNode-Table content (ScrollContainer, Footer, etc.)

Table.ScrollContainer Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReact.ReactNode-Table.Content element

Table.Content Props

Inherits from React Aria Table.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
aria-labelstring-Accessible label for the table
selectionMode"none" | "single" | "multiple""none"Selection behavior
selectedKeysSelection-Controlled selected keys
onSelectionChange(keys: Selection) => void-Selection change handler
sortDescriptorSortDescriptor-Current sort state
onSortChange(descriptor: SortDescriptor) => void-Sort change handler
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Table.Header Props

Inherits from React Aria TableHeader.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
columnsT[]-Dynamic column data for render prop pattern
childrenReact.ReactNode | (column: T) => React.ReactNode-Static columns or render prop

Table.Column Props

Inherits from React Aria Column.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
idstring-Column identifier
allowsSortingbooleanfalseWhether the column is sortable
isRowHeaderbooleanfalseWhether this column is a row header
defaultWidthstring | number-Default width for resizable columns
minWidthnumber-Minimum width for resizable columns
childrenReact.ReactNode | (values: ColumnRenderProps) => React.ReactNode-Column content or render prop with sort direction

Table.Body Props

Inherits from React Aria TableBody.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
itemsT[]-Dynamic row data for render prop pattern
renderEmptyState() => React.ReactNode-Content to display when the table is empty
childrenReact.ReactNode | (item: T) => React.ReactNode-Static rows or render prop

Table.Row Props

Inherits from React Aria Row.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
idstring | number-Row identifier
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReact.ReactNode-Row cells

Table.Cell Props

Inherits from React Aria Cell.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReact.ReactNode-Cell content

Table.SortableColumnHeader Props

Renders a sortable column label with an ascending/descending indicator. Use it inside a Table.Column render-prop callback and forward the sortDirection value.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
sortDirection"ascending" | "descending"-Current sort direction. Pass through from the Table.Column render prop.
showIndicatorbooleantrueWhether to render the sort indicator icon when a direction is set.
indicatorReact.ReactNode-Custom indicator element. Overrides the default chevron and receives a data-direction attribute.
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the wrapper.
childrenReact.ReactNode-Column label content.

Table.Footer Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReact.ReactNode-Footer content (e.g., pagination)

Table.ColumnResizer Props

Inherits from React Aria ColumnResizer.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Table.ResizableContainer Props

Inherits from React Aria ResizableTableContainer.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReact.ReactNode-Table.Content element

Table.LoadMore Props

Inherits from React Aria TableLoadMoreItem.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
isLoadingbooleanfalseWhether data is currently loading
onLoadMore() => void-Handler called when the sentinel row is visible
childrenReact.ReactNode-Loading indicator content

Table.LoadMoreContent Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReact.ReactNode-Loading indicator content (e.g., Spinner)

Table.Collection Props

Re-exported from React Aria Collection. Used to render dynamic cells within rows alongside static cells (e.g., checkboxes).

PropTypeDefaultDescription
itemsT[]-Collection items
children(item: T) => React.ReactNode-Render prop for each item

TableLayout

NameTypeDefaultDescription
rowHeightnumber | undefined48The fixed height of a row in px.
estimatedRowHeightnumber | undefinedThe estimated height of a row, when row heights are variable.
headingHeightnumber | undefined48The fixed height of a section header in px.
estimatedHeadingHeightnumber | undefinedThe estimated height of a section header, when the height is variable.
loaderHeightnumber | undefined48The fixed height of a loader element in px. This loader is specifically for "load more" elements rendered when loading more rows at the root level or inside nested row/sections.
dropIndicatorThicknessnumber | undefined2The thickness of the drop indicator.
gapnumber | undefined0The gap between items.
paddingnumber | undefined0The padding around the list.

Switch

A toggle switch component for boolean states

Tabs

Tabs organize content into multiple sections and allow users to navigate between them.

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomySecondary VariantSortingSelectionCustom CellsExpandable RowsPaginationColumn ResizingEmpty StateAsync LoadingVirtualizationTanStack TableStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesAdvanced ClassesVariant ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceTable PropsTable.ScrollContainer PropsTable.Content PropsTable.Header PropsTable.Column PropsTable.Body PropsTable.Row PropsTable.Cell PropsTable.SortableColumnHeader PropsTable.Footer PropsTable.ColumnResizer PropsTable.ResizableContainer PropsTable.LoadMore PropsTable.LoadMoreContent PropsTable.Collection PropsTableLayout