TableUpdated
Tables display structured data in rows and columns with support for sorting, selection, column resizing, and infinite scrolling.
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Table component and access all parts using dot notation.
Secondary Variant
Sorting
Columns can be made sortable using the
allowsSorting prop on
Table.Column. Use
sortDescriptor and
onSortChange on
Table.Content to manage sort state. Wrap the label in
Table.SortableColumnHeader and forward the
sortDirection from the column's render prop to render the default ascending/descending indicator.
Selection
Enable row selection with
selectionMode on
Table.Content. Use
Checkbox with
slot="selection" for select-all and per-row checkboxes.
Custom Cells
Expandable Rows
Rows can be nested to display hierarchical data. Use the
treeColumn prop to designate a column, and render a
Button with
slot="chevron" in that column’s cells so users can expand and collapse the row. Use the
expandedKeys prop to control which rows are expanded.
Pagination
Use
Table.Footer to add a pagination component below the table.
Column Resizing
Wrap the table in
Table.ResizableContainer and add
Table.ColumnResizer inside each resizable column.
Empty State
Use
renderEmptyState on
Table.Body to display a custom message when the table has no data.
Async Loading
Use
Table.LoadMore for infinite scrolling. It renders a sentinel row that triggers
onLoadMore when scrolled into view.
Virtualization
Table supports virtualization through Virtualizer, enabling efficient rendering of large datasets by displaying only the rows visible within the viewport.
TanStack Table
HeroUI's Table works as a rendering layer on top of headless table libraries. This example uses TanStack Table for column definitions, sorting, and pagination — while HeroUI handles styling and accessibility.
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
You can customize individual Table parts:
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Table component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Table component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.table-root- Root container (named
table-rootinstead of
tablebecause
tableis a built-in Tailwind CSS utility class for
display: table)
.table__scroll-container- Horizontal scroll wrapper with custom scrollbar
.table__content- The
<table>element
.table__header- Header row (
<thead>)
.table__column- Column header cell (
<th>)
.table__body- Body section (
<tbody>)
.table__row- Row element (
<tr>)
.table__cell- Data cell (
<td>)
.table__footer- Footer container (outside table)
Advanced Classes
.table__column-resizer- Drag handle for column resizing
.table__resizable-container- Wrapper enabling column resizing
.table__load-more- Sentinel row for infinite scrolling
.table__load-more-content- Styled container for the loading indicator
.table__sortable-column-header- Sortable column label + indicator wrapper
.table__sortable-column-indicator- Sort direction chevron (rotates via
[data-direction="descending"])
Variant Classes
.table-root--primary- Gray background container with card-style body (default)
.table-root--secondary- No background, standalone rounded headers
Interactive States
The Table supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"](row background change)
- Selected:
[data-selected="true"](row highlight)
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"](inset focus ring on rows, columns, and cells)
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[aria-disabled="true"](reduced opacity)
- Sortable:
[data-allows-sorting="true"](interactive cursor on columns)
- Dragging:
[data-dragging="true"](reduced opacity)
- Drop Target:
[data-drop-target="true"](accent background)
API Reference
Table Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant. Primary has a gray background container; secondary is flat with transparent rows.
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the root container
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Table content (ScrollContainer, Footer, etc.)
Table.ScrollContainer Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Table.Content element
Table.Content Props
Inherits from React Aria Table.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
aria-label
string
|-
|Accessible label for the table
selectionMode
"none" | "single" | "multiple"
"none"
|Selection behavior
selectedKeys
Selection
|-
|Controlled selected keys
onSelectionChange
(keys: Selection) => void
|-
|Selection change handler
sortDescriptor
SortDescriptor
|-
|Current sort state
onSortChange
(descriptor: SortDescriptor) => void
|-
|Sort change handler
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
Table.Header Props
Inherits from React Aria TableHeader.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
columns
T[]
|-
|Dynamic column data for render prop pattern
children
React.ReactNode | (column: T) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Static columns or render prop
Table.Column Props
Inherits from React Aria Column.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
id
string
|-
|Column identifier
allowsSorting
boolean
false
|Whether the column is sortable
isRowHeader
boolean
false
|Whether this column is a row header
defaultWidth
string | number
|-
|Default width for resizable columns
minWidth
number
|-
|Minimum width for resizable columns
children
React.ReactNode | (values: ColumnRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Column content or render prop with sort direction
Table.Body Props
Inherits from React Aria TableBody.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
items
T[]
|-
|Dynamic row data for render prop pattern
renderEmptyState
() => React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to display when the table is empty
children
React.ReactNode | (item: T) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Static rows or render prop
Table.Row Props
Inherits from React Aria Row.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
id
string | number
|-
|Row identifier
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Row cells
Table.Cell Props
Inherits from React Aria Cell.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Cell content
Table.SortableColumnHeader Props
Renders a sortable column label with an ascending/descending indicator. Use it inside a
Table.Column render-prop callback and forward the
sortDirection value.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
sortDirection
"ascending" | "descending"
|-
|Current sort direction. Pass through from the
Table.Column render prop.
showIndicator
boolean
true
|Whether to render the sort indicator icon when a direction is set.
indicator
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom indicator element. Overrides the default chevron and receives a
data-direction attribute.
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the wrapper.
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Column label content.
Table.Footer Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Footer content (e.g., pagination)
Table.ColumnResizer Props
Inherits from React Aria ColumnResizer.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
Table.ResizableContainer Props
Inherits from React Aria ResizableTableContainer.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Table.Content element
Table.LoadMore Props
Inherits from React Aria TableLoadMoreItem.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isLoading
boolean
false
|Whether data is currently loading
onLoadMore
() => void
|-
|Handler called when the sentinel row is visible
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Loading indicator content
Table.LoadMoreContent Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Loading indicator content (e.g., Spinner)
Table.Collection Props
Re-exported from React Aria
Collection. Used to render dynamic cells within rows alongside static cells (e.g., checkboxes).
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
items
T[]
|-
|Collection items
children
(item: T) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Render prop for each item
TableLayout
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
rowHeight
number | undefined
|48
|The fixed height of a row in px.
estimatedRowHeight
number | undefined
|—
|The estimated height of a row, when row heights are variable.
headingHeight
number | undefined
|48
|The fixed height of a section header in px.
estimatedHeadingHeight
number | undefined
|—
|The estimated height of a section header, when the height is variable.
loaderHeight
number | undefined
|48
|The fixed height of a loader element in px. This loader is specifically for "load more" elements rendered when loading more rows at the root level or inside nested row/sections.
dropIndicatorThickness
number | undefined
|2
|The thickness of the drop indicator.
gap
number | undefined
|0
|The gap between items.
padding
number | undefined
|0
|The padding around the list.