A focusable list of tags with support for keyboard navigation, selection, and removal

import { TagGroup } from '@heroui/react' ;

import { TagGroup, Tag, Label, Description, ErrorMessage } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < TagGroup > < Label /> < TagGroup.List > < Tag > < Tag.RemoveButton /> </ Tag > </ TagGroup.List > < Description /> < ErrorMessage /> </ TagGroup > )

import { TagGroup, Tag, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomTagGroup () { return ( < TagGroup className = "w-full" > < Label >Categories</ Label > < TagGroup.List className = "gap-2" > < Tag className = "rounded-lg px-4 py-2 font-bold" > Custom Styled </ Tag > </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup > ); }

To customize the TagGroup component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .tag-group { @ apply flex flex-col gap- 2; } .tag-group__list { @ apply flex flex-wrap gap- 2; } .tag { @ apply rounded-full px- 3 py- 1; } .tag__remove-button { @ apply ml- 1; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The TagGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles and tag.css):

.tag-group - Base tag group container

- Base tag group container .tag-group__list - Container for the list of tags

- Container for the list of tags .tag - Base tag styles

- Base tag styles .tag__remove-button - Remove button trigger

.tag-group [slot="description"] - Description slot styles

- Description slot styles .tag-group [slot="errorMessage"] - ErrorMessage slot styles

.tag--sm - Small size tag

- Small size tag .tag--md - Medium size tag (default)

- Medium size tag (default) .tag--lg - Large size tag

.tag--default - Default variant

- Default variant .tag--surface - Surface variant with surface background

.tag[data-selected="true"] - Selected tag state

- Selected tag state .tag[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled tag state

- Disabled tag state .tag[data-hovered="true"] - Hovered tag state

- Hovered tag state .tag[data-pressed="true"] - Pressed tag state

- Pressed tag state .tag[data-focus-visible="true"] - Focused tag state (keyboard focus)

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on tag

: or on tag Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on tag

: or on tag Pressed : :active or [data-pressed="true"] on tag

: or on tag Selected : [data-selected="true"] or [aria-selected="true"] on tag

: or on tag Disabled: :disabled or [data-disabled="true"] on tag

Prop Type Default Description selectionMode "none" | "single" | "multiple" "none" The type of selection that is allowed selectedKeys Selection - The currently selected keys (controlled) defaultSelectedKeys Selection - The initial selected keys (uncontrolled) onSelectionChange (keys: Selection) => void - Handler called when the selection changes disabledKeys Iterable<Key> - Keys of disabled tags isDisabled boolean - Whether the tag group is disabled onRemove (keys: Set<Key>) => void - Handler called when tags are removed size "sm" | "md" | "lg" "md" Size of the tags in the group variant "default" | "surface" "default" Visual variant of the tags className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - TagGroup content or render function render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, undefined> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description items Iterable<T> - The items to display in the tag list renderEmptyState () => ReactNode - Function to render when the list is empty className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - TagList content or render function render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TagListRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description id Key - The unique identifier for the tag textValue string - A string representation of the tag's content, used for accessibility isDisabled boolean - Whether the tag is disabled className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Tag content or render function render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TagRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Note: size , variant are inherited from the parent TagGroup component and cannot be set directly on individual Tag components.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Custom remove button content (defaults to close icon)

Note: The Tag.RemoveButton component supports customization similar to SearchField.ClearButton . When onRemove is provided to TagGroup :

Auto-rendering : If no custom Tag.RemoveButton is included in the Tag children, a default remove button is automatically rendered.

: If no custom is included in the children, a default remove button is automatically rendered. Custom button : If a custom Tag.RemoveButton is provided as a child of Tag , it will be used instead of the auto-rendered button.

: If a custom is provided as a child of , it will be used instead of the auto-rendered button. Custom icon: You can pass custom content (like icons) to Tag.RemoveButton children to customize the appearance.

Example - Auto-rendered (default):

< TagGroup onRemove = {handleRemove}> < TagGroup.List > < Tag id = "news" >News</ Tag > { /* Remove button is automatically rendered */ } </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup >

Example - Custom RemoveButton with icon:

< TagGroup onRemove = {handleRemove}> < TagGroup.List > < Tag id = "news" > News < Tag.RemoveButton > < CustomIcon /> </ Tag.RemoveButton > </ Tag > </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup >

Example - Custom RemoveButton in render props:

< Tag id = "news" > {( renderProps ) => ( <> News { !! renderProps.allowsRemoving && ( < Tag.RemoveButton > < CustomIcon /> </ Tag.RemoveButton > )} </> )} </ Tag >

When using render functions with TagGroup.List, these values are provided: