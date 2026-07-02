TagGroup
A focusable list of tags with support for keyboard navigation, selection, and removal
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Sizes
Variants
Disabled
Selection Modes
Controlled
With Error Message
With Prefix
With Remove Button
With List Data
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the TagGroup component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The TagGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles and tag.css):
Base Classes
.tag-group- Base tag group container
.tag-group__list- Container for the list of tags
.tag- Base tag styles
.tag__remove-button- Remove button trigger
Slot Classes
.tag-group [slot="description"]- Description slot styles
.tag-group [slot="errorMessage"]- ErrorMessage slot styles
Size Classes
.tag--sm- Small size tag
.tag--md- Medium size tag (default)
.tag--lg- Large size tag
Variant Classes
.tag--default- Default variant
.tag--surface- Surface variant with surface background
State Classes
.tag[data-selected="true"]- Selected tag state
.tag[data-disabled="true"]- Disabled tag state
.tag[data-hovered="true"]- Hovered tag state
.tag[data-pressed="true"]- Pressed tag state
.tag[data-focus-visible="true"]- Focused tag state (keyboard focus)
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]on tag
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]on tag
- Pressed:
:activeor
[data-pressed="true"]on tag
- Selected:
[data-selected="true"]or
[aria-selected="true"]on tag
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[data-disabled="true"]on tag
API Reference
TagGroup Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
selectionMode
"none" | "single" | "multiple"
"none"
|The type of selection that is allowed
selectedKeys
Selection
|-
|The currently selected keys (controlled)
defaultSelectedKeys
Selection
|-
|The initial selected keys (uncontrolled)
onSelectionChange
(keys: Selection) => void
|-
|Handler called when the selection changes
disabledKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|Keys of disabled tags
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the tag group is disabled
onRemove
(keys: Set<Key>) => void
|-
|Handler called when tags are removed
size
"sm" | "md" | "lg"
"md"
|Size of the tags in the group
variant
"default" | "surface"
"default"
|Visual variant of the tags
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|TagGroup content or render function
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, undefined>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
TagGroup.List Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
items
Iterable<T>
|-
|The items to display in the tag list
renderEmptyState
() => ReactNode
|-
|Function to render when the list is empty
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|TagList content or render function
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TagListRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Tag Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
id
Key
|-
|The unique identifier for the tag
textValue
string
|-
|A string representation of the tag's content, used for accessibility
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the tag is disabled
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Tag content or render function
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TagRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Note:
size,
variant are inherited from the parent
TagGroup component and cannot be set directly on individual
Tag components.
Tag.RemoveButton Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Custom remove button content (defaults to close icon)
Note: The
Tag.RemoveButton component supports customization similar to
SearchField.ClearButton. When
onRemove is provided to
TagGroup:
- Auto-rendering: If no custom
Tag.RemoveButtonis included in the
Tagchildren, a default remove button is automatically rendered.
- Custom button: If a custom
Tag.RemoveButtonis provided as a child of
Tag, it will be used instead of the auto-rendered button.
- Custom icon: You can pass custom content (like icons) to
Tag.RemoveButtonchildren to customize the appearance.
Example - Auto-rendered (default):
Example - Custom RemoveButton with icon:
Example - Custom RemoveButton in render props:
RenderProps
When using render functions with TagGroup.List, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the tag is selected
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the tag is disabled
isHovered
boolean
|Whether the tag is hovered
isPressed
boolean
|Whether the tag is pressed
isFocused
boolean
|Whether the tag is focused
isFocusVisible
boolean
|Whether the tag has keyboard focus