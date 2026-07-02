ToggleButton
An interactive toggle control for on/off or selected/unselected states
Import
Usage
Variants
Icon Only
Sizes
Controlled
Disabled
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the ToggleButton component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The ToggleButton component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base & Size Classes
.toggle-button- Base toggle button styles
.toggle-button--sm- Small size variant
.toggle-button--md- Medium size variant (default)
.toggle-button--lg- Large size variant
Variant Classes
.toggle-button--default- Default variant with filled background
.toggle-button--ghost- Ghost variant with transparent background
Modifier Classes
.toggle-button--icon-only- Icon-only toggle button
.toggle-button--icon-only.toggle-button--sm- Small icon-only
.toggle-button--icon-only.toggle-button--lg- Large icon-only
Interactive States
The toggle button supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Selected:
[data-selected="true"](accent background and foreground)
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]
- Active/Pressed:
:activeor
[data-pressed="true"](includes scale transform)
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"](shows focus ring)
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[aria-disabled="true"](reduced opacity, no pointer events)
API Reference
ToggleButton Props
Inherits from React Aria ToggleButton.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
variant
'default' | 'ghost'
'default'
|Visual style variant
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
'md'
|Size of the toggle button
isIconOnly
boolean
false
|Whether the button contains only an icon
isSelected
boolean
|-
|Controlled selected state
defaultSelected
boolean
false
|Default selected state (uncontrolled)
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the toggle button is disabled
onChange
(isSelected: boolean) => void
|-
|Handler called when selection changes
onPress
(e: PressEvent) => void
|-
|Handler called when the button is pressed
children
React.ReactNode | (values: ToggleButtonRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Button content or render prop
ToggleButtonRenderProps
When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the button is currently selected
isPressed
boolean
|Whether the button is currently pressed
isHovered
boolean
|Whether the button is hovered
isFocused
boolean
|Whether the button is focused
isFocusVisible
boolean
|Whether the button should show focus indicator
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the button is disabled