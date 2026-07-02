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ToggleButton

An interactive toggle control for on/off or selected/unselected states

FigmaStorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { ToggleButton } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Variants

Icon Only

Sizes

Controlled

Disabled

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { ToggleButton } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomToggleButton() {
  return (
    <ToggleButton className="bg-purple-500 text-white">
      Toggle
    </ToggleButton>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the ToggleButton component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .toggle-button {
    @apply bg-purple-500 text-white;
  }

  .toggle-button--icon-only {
    @apply rounded-lg;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The ToggleButton component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base & Size Classes

  • .toggle-button - Base toggle button styles
  • .toggle-button--sm - Small size variant
  • .toggle-button--md - Medium size variant (default)
  • .toggle-button--lg - Large size variant

Variant Classes

  • .toggle-button--default - Default variant with filled background
  • .toggle-button--ghost - Ghost variant with transparent background

Modifier Classes

  • .toggle-button--icon-only - Icon-only toggle button
  • .toggle-button--icon-only.toggle-button--sm - Small icon-only
  • .toggle-button--icon-only.toggle-button--lg - Large icon-only

Interactive States

The toggle button supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

  • Selected: [data-selected="true"] (accent background and foreground)
  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"]
  • Active/Pressed: :active or [data-pressed="true"] (includes scale transform)
  • Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] (shows focus ring)
  • Disabled: :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"] (reduced opacity, no pointer events)

API Reference

ToggleButton Props

Inherits from React Aria ToggleButton.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
variant'default' | 'ghost''default'Visual style variant
size'sm' | 'md' | 'lg''md'Size of the toggle button
isIconOnlybooleanfalseWhether the button contains only an icon
isSelectedboolean-Controlled selected state
defaultSelectedbooleanfalseDefault selected state (uncontrolled)
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether the toggle button is disabled
onChange(isSelected: boolean) => void-Handler called when selection changes
onPress(e: PressEvent) => void-Handler called when the button is pressed
childrenReact.ReactNode | (values: ToggleButtonRenderProps) => React.ReactNode-Button content or render prop

ToggleButtonRenderProps

When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided:

PropTypeDescription
isSelectedbooleanWhether the button is currently selected
isPressedbooleanWhether the button is currently pressed
isHoveredbooleanWhether the button is hovered
isFocusedbooleanWhether the button is focused
isFocusVisiblebooleanWhether the button should show focus indicator
isDisabledbooleanWhether the button is disabled

Toolbar

A container for interactive controls with arrow key navigation.

ToggleButtonGroup

Groups multiple ToggleButtons into a unified control, allowing users to select one or multiple options.

On this page

ImportUsageVariantsIcon OnlySizesControlledDisabledStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase & Size ClassesVariant ClassesModifier ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceToggleButton PropsToggleButtonRenderProps