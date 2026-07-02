An interactive toggle control for on/off or selected/unselected states

import { ToggleButton } from '@heroui/react' ;

import { ToggleButton } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomToggleButton () { return ( < ToggleButton className = "bg-purple-500 text-white" > Toggle </ ToggleButton > ); }

To customize the ToggleButton component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .toggle-button { @ apply bg-purple- 500 text-white ; } .toggle-button--icon-only { @ apply rounded-lg ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The ToggleButton component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.toggle-button - Base toggle button styles

- Base toggle button styles .toggle-button--sm - Small size variant

- Small size variant .toggle-button--md - Medium size variant (default)

- Medium size variant (default) .toggle-button--lg - Large size variant

.toggle-button--default - Default variant with filled background

- Default variant with filled background .toggle-button--ghost - Ghost variant with transparent background

.toggle-button--icon-only - Icon-only toggle button

- Icon-only toggle button .toggle-button--icon-only.toggle-button--sm - Small icon-only

- Small icon-only .toggle-button--icon-only.toggle-button--lg - Large icon-only

The toggle button supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Selected : [data-selected="true"] (accent background and foreground)

: (accent background and foreground) Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"]

: or Active/Pressed : :active or [data-pressed="true"] (includes scale transform)

: or (includes scale transform) Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] (shows focus ring)

: or (shows focus ring) Disabled: :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"] (reduced opacity, no pointer events)

Inherits from React Aria ToggleButton.

Prop Type Default Description variant 'default' | 'ghost' 'default' Visual style variant size 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' 'md' Size of the toggle button isIconOnly boolean false Whether the button contains only an icon isSelected boolean - Controlled selected state defaultSelected boolean false Default selected state (uncontrolled) isDisabled boolean false Whether the toggle button is disabled onChange (isSelected: boolean) => void - Handler called when selection changes onPress (e: PressEvent) => void - Handler called when the button is pressed children React.ReactNode | (values: ToggleButtonRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Button content or render prop

When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided: