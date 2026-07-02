import { ErrorMessage } from '@heroui/react' ;

ErrorMessage is a low-level component built on React Aria's Text component with an errorMessage slot. It's designed for displaying error messages in non-form components such as TagGroup , Calendar , and other collection-based components.

import { TagGroup, Tag, Label, Description, ErrorMessage } from '@heroui/react' ; < TagGroup > < Label /> < TagGroup.List > < Tag /> </ TagGroup.List > < Description /> < ErrorMessage /> </ TagGroup >

ErrorMessage is not tied to forms. It's a generic error display component for non-form contexts.

Recommended for non-form components (e.g., TagGroup , Calendar , collection components)

non-form components (e.g., , , collection components) For form fields, we recommend using FieldError instead, which provides form-specific validation features and automatic error handling, following standardized form validation patterns.

Component Use Case Form Integration Example Components ErrorMessage Non-form components No TagGroup , Calendar FieldError Form fields (recommended) Yes TextField , NumberField , Select

For form validation, we recommend using FieldError as it follows standardized form validation patterns and provides form-specific features. See the FieldError documentation and the Form guide for examples and best practices.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - The error message content

Note: ErrorMessage is built on React Aria's Text component with slot="errorMessage" . It can be targeted using the [slot=errorMessage] CSS selector.

The ErrorMessage component enhances accessibility by:

Using semantic HTML that screen readers can identify

Providing the slot="errorMessage" attribute for React Aria integration

attribute for React Aria integration Supporting proper text contrast ratios for error states

Following WAI-ARIA best practices for error messaging

import { ErrorMessage } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomErrorMessage () { return ( < ErrorMessage className = "font-bold text-sm" > Custom styled error message </ ErrorMessage > ); }

To customize the ErrorMessage component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .error-message { @ apply text-red- 600 text-sm font-medium ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The ErrorMessage component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.error-message - Base error message styles with danger color and text truncation