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ErrorMessage

A low-level error message component for displaying errors

React AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { ErrorMessage } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

ErrorMessage is a low-level component built on React Aria's Text component with an errorMessage slot. It's designed for displaying error messages in non-form components such as TagGroup, Calendar, and other collection-based components.

Anatomy

import { TagGroup, Tag, Label, Description, ErrorMessage } from '@heroui/react';

<TagGroup>
  <Label />
  <TagGroup.List>
    <Tag />
  </TagGroup.List>
  <Description />
  <ErrorMessage />
</TagGroup>

When to Use

ErrorMessage is not tied to forms. It's a generic error display component for non-form contexts.

  • Recommended for non-form components (e.g., TagGroup, Calendar, collection components)
  • For form fields, we recommend using FieldError instead, which provides form-specific validation features and automatic error handling, following standardized form validation patterns.

ErrorMessage vs FieldError

ComponentUse CaseForm IntegrationExample Components
ErrorMessageNon-form componentsNoTagGroup, Calendar
FieldErrorForm fields (recommended)YesTextField, NumberField, Select

For form validation, we recommend using FieldError as it follows standardized form validation patterns and provides form-specific features. See the FieldError documentation and the Form guide for examples and best practices.

API Reference

ErrorMessage Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-The error message content

Note: ErrorMessage is built on React Aria's Text component with slot="errorMessage". It can be targeted using the [slot=errorMessage] CSS selector.

Accessibility

The ErrorMessage component enhances accessibility by:

  • Using semantic HTML that screen readers can identify
  • Providing the slot="errorMessage" attribute for React Aria integration
  • Supporting proper text contrast ratios for error states
  • Following WAI-ARIA best practices for error messaging

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { ErrorMessage } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomErrorMessage() {
  return (
    <ErrorMessage className="font-bold text-sm">
      Custom styled error message
    </ErrorMessage>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the ErrorMessage component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .error-message {
    @apply text-red-600 text-sm font-medium;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The ErrorMessage component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .error-message - Base error message styles with danger color and text truncation

Slot Classes

  • [slot="errorMessage"] - ErrorMessage slot styles for React Aria integration

Dropdown

A dropdown displays a list of actions or options that a user can choose

FieldError

Displays validation error messages for form fields

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyWhen to UseErrorMessage vs FieldErrorAPI ReferenceErrorMessage PropsAccessibilityStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesSlot Classes