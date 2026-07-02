ErrorMessage
A low-level error message component for displaying errors
Import
Usage
ErrorMessage is a low-level component built on React Aria's
Text component with an
errorMessage slot. It's designed for displaying error messages in non-form components such as
TagGroup,
Calendar, and other collection-based components.
Anatomy
When to Use
ErrorMessage is not tied to forms. It's a generic error display component for non-form contexts.
- Recommended for non-form components (e.g.,
TagGroup,
Calendar, collection components)
- For form fields, we recommend using
FieldErrorinstead, which provides form-specific validation features and automatic error handling, following standardized form validation patterns.
ErrorMessage vs FieldError
|Component
|Use Case
|Form Integration
|Example Components
ErrorMessage
|Non-form components
|No
TagGroup,
Calendar
FieldError
|Form fields (recommended)
|Yes
TextField,
NumberField,
Select
For form validation, we recommend using
FieldError as it follows standardized form validation patterns and provides form-specific features. See the FieldError documentation and the Form guide for examples and best practices.
API Reference
ErrorMessage Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|The error message content
Note:
ErrorMessage is built on React Aria's
Text component with
slot="errorMessage". It can be targeted using the
[slot=errorMessage] CSS selector.
Accessibility
The ErrorMessage component enhances accessibility by:
- Using semantic HTML that screen readers can identify
- Providing the
slot="errorMessage"attribute for React Aria integration
- Supporting proper text contrast ratios for error states
- Following WAI-ARIA best practices for error messaging
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the ErrorMessage component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The ErrorMessage component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.error-message- Base error message styles with danger color and text truncation
Slot Classes
[slot="errorMessage"]- ErrorMessage slot styles for React Aria integration