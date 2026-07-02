InputGroup
Group related input controls with prefix and suffix elements for enhanced form fields
Import
Usage
Anatomy
InputGroup wraps an input field with optional prefix and suffix elements, creating a visually cohesive group. It's typically used within TextField to add icons, text, buttons, or other elements before or after the input. Use InputGroup.Input for single-line inputs or InputGroup.TextArea for multiline text inputs.
With Prefix Icon
Add an icon before the input field.
With Suffix Icon
Add an icon after the input field.
With Prefix and Suffix
Combine both prefix and suffix elements.
Text Prefix
Use text as a prefix, such as currency symbols or protocol prefixes.
Text Suffix
Use text as a suffix, such as domain extensions or units.
Icon Prefix and Text Suffix
Combine an icon prefix with a text suffix.
Copy Button Suffix
Add an interactive button in the suffix, such as a copy button.
Icon Prefix and Copy Button
Combine an icon prefix with an interactive button suffix.
Password Toggle
Use a button in the suffix to toggle password visibility.
Loading State
Show a loading spinner in the suffix to indicate processing.
Keyboard Shortcut
Display keyboard shortcuts using the Kbd component.
Badge Suffix
Add a badge or chip in the suffix to show status or labels.
Required Field
InputGroup respects the required state from its parent TextField.
Validation
InputGroup automatically reflects invalid state from its parent TextField.
Disabled State
InputGroup respects the disabled state from its parent TextField.
Full Width
Variants
The InputGroup component supports two visual variants:
primary(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases
secondary- Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components
In Surface
When used inside a Surface component, use
variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
With TextArea
Use InputGroup.TextArea for multiline text inputs with prefix and suffix elements. When a textarea is present, the container automatically adjusts its height to accommodate the content and aligns prefix/suffix elements to the top.
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
InputGroup uses CSS classes that can be customized. Override the component classes to match your design system.
CSS Classes
.input-group– Root container with border, background, and flex layout. Uses
min-h-9for flexible height and
items-centerby default, switching to
items-startwhen a textarea is present.
.input-group__input– Input element with transparent background and no border. Also used as the base class for textarea elements.
.input-group__prefix– Prefix container with left border radius. Aligns to top when used with textarea.
.input-group__suffix– Suffix container with right border radius. Aligns to top when used with textarea.
.input-group--primary– Primary variant with shadow (default)
.input-group--secondary– Secondary variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces
Note: When using
InputGroup.TextArea, the container automatically switches from
items-center to
items-start alignment and uses
height: auto instead of a fixed height. Prefix and suffix elements align to the top with additional padding to match the textarea's vertical padding. The textarea uses the same
.input-group__input base class with textarea-specific styles (minimum height and vertical resize) applied via the
[data-slot="input-group-textarea"] attribute selector.
Interactive States
InputGroup automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:
- Hover:
[data-hovered]- Applied when hovering over the group
- Focus Within:
[data-focus-within]- Applied when the input is focused
- Invalid:
[data-invalid]- Applied when parent TextField is invalid
- Disabled:
[data-disabled]or
[aria-disabled]- Applied when parent TextField is disabled
API Reference
InputGroup Props
InputGroup inherits all props from React Aria's Group component.
Base Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode | (values: GroupRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Child components (Input, TextArea, Prefix, Suffix) or render function.
className
string | (values: GroupRenderProps) => string
|-
|CSS classes for styling, supports render props.
style
React.CSSProperties | (values: GroupRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties
|-
|Inline styles, supports render props.
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Whether the input group should take full width of its container
id
string
|-
|The element's unique identifier.
Variant Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the component.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
Accessibility Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
aria-label
string
|-
|Accessibility label when no visible label is present.
aria-labelledby
string
|-
|ID of elements that label this group.
aria-describedby
string
|-
|ID of elements that describe this group.
aria-details
string
|-
|ID of elements with additional details.
role
'group' | 'region' | 'presentation'
'group'
|Accessibility role for the group. Use 'region' for important content, 'presentation' for visual-only grouping.
Composition Components
InputGroup works with these subcomponents:
- InputGroup.Root - Root container (also available as
InputGroup)
- InputGroup.Input - Single-line input element component
- InputGroup.TextArea - Multiline textarea element component
- InputGroup.Prefix - Prefix container component
- InputGroup.Suffix - Suffix container component
InputGroup.Input Props
InputGroup.Input inherits all props from React Aria's Input component.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|CSS classes for styling.
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the input.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
type
string
'text'
|Input type (text, password, email, etc.).
value
string
|-
|Current value (controlled).
defaultValue
string
|-
|Default value (uncontrolled).
placeholder
string
|-
|Placeholder text.
disabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the input is disabled.
readOnly
boolean
|-
|Whether the input is read-only.
InputGroup.TextArea Props
InputGroup.TextArea inherits all props from React Aria's TextArea component.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|CSS classes for styling.
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the textarea.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
value
string
|-
|Current value (controlled).
defaultValue
string
|-
|Default value (uncontrolled).
placeholder
string
|-
|Placeholder text.
rows
number
|-
|Number of visible text lines.
disabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the textarea is disabled.
readOnly
boolean
|-
|Whether the textarea is read-only.
InputGroup.Prefix Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to display in the prefix (icons, text, etc.).
className
string
|-
|CSS classes for styling.
InputGroup.Suffix Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to display in the suffix (icons, buttons, badges, etc.).
className
string
|-
|CSS classes for styling.