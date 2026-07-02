Group related input controls with prefix and suffix elements for enhanced form fields

import { InputGroup } from '@heroui/react' ;

import {InputGroup, TextField, Label} from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < TextField > < Label /> < InputGroup > < InputGroup.Prefix /> < InputGroup.Input /> { /* Or use InputGroup.TextArea for multiline input */ } < InputGroup.Suffix /> </ InputGroup > </ TextField > )

InputGroup wraps an input field with optional prefix and suffix elements, creating a visually cohesive group. It's typically used within TextField to add icons, text, buttons, or other elements before or after the input. Use InputGroup.Input for single-line inputs or InputGroup.TextArea for multiline text inputs.

Add an icon before the input field.

Add an icon after the input field.

Combine both prefix and suffix elements.

Use text as a prefix, such as currency symbols or protocol prefixes.

Use text as a suffix, such as domain extensions or units.

Combine an icon prefix with a text suffix.

Add an interactive button in the suffix, such as a copy button.

Combine an icon prefix with an interactive button suffix.

Use a button in the suffix to toggle password visibility.

Show a loading spinner in the suffix to indicate processing.

Display keyboard shortcuts using the Kbd component.

Add a badge or chip in the suffix to show status or labels.

InputGroup respects the required state from its parent TextField.

InputGroup automatically reflects invalid state from its parent TextField.

InputGroup respects the disabled state from its parent TextField.

The InputGroup component supports two visual variants:

primary (default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases

(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases secondary - Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

Use InputGroup.TextArea for multiline text inputs with prefix and suffix elements. When a textarea is present, the container automatically adjusts its height to accommodate the content and aligns prefix/suffix elements to the top.

import {InputGroup, TextField, Label} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomInputGroup () { return ( < TextField > < Label >Website</ Label > < InputGroup className = "rounded-xl border-2 border-primary" > < InputGroup.Prefix className = "bg-primary/10 text-primary" > https:// </ InputGroup.Prefix > < InputGroup.Input className = "font-medium" /> < InputGroup.Suffix className = "bg-primary/10 text-primary" > .com </ InputGroup.Suffix > </ InputGroup > </ TextField > ); }

InputGroup uses CSS classes that can be customized. Override the component classes to match your design system.

@layer components { .input-group { @ apply bg-field text-field-foreground shadow-field rounded-field inline-flex min-h- 9 items-center overflow-hidden border text-sm outline-none ; } .input-group__input { @ apply flex- 1 rounded-none border- 0 bg-transparent px- 3 py- 2 shadow-none outline-none ; } .input-group__prefix { @ apply text-field-placeholder rounded-l-field flex h-full items-center justify-center rounded-r-none bg-transparent px- 3; } .input-group__suffix { @ apply text-field-placeholder rounded-r-field flex h-full items-center justify-center rounded-l-none bg-transparent px- 3; } /* Secondary variant */ .input-group--secondary { @ apply shadow-none ; background-color : var ( --color-default ); } }

.input-group – Root container with border, background, and flex layout. Uses min-h-9 for flexible height and items-center by default, switching to items-start when a textarea is present.

– Root container with border, background, and flex layout. Uses for flexible height and by default, switching to when a textarea is present. .input-group__input – Input element with transparent background and no border. Also used as the base class for textarea elements.

– Input element with transparent background and no border. Also used as the base class for textarea elements. .input-group__prefix – Prefix container with left border radius. Aligns to top when used with textarea.

– Prefix container with left border radius. Aligns to top when used with textarea. .input-group__suffix – Suffix container with right border radius. Aligns to top when used with textarea.

– Suffix container with right border radius. Aligns to top when used with textarea. .input-group--primary – Primary variant with shadow (default)

– Primary variant with shadow (default) .input-group--secondary – Secondary variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces

Note: When using InputGroup.TextArea , the container automatically switches from items-center to items-start alignment and uses height: auto instead of a fixed height. Prefix and suffix elements align to the top with additional padding to match the textarea's vertical padding. The textarea uses the same .input-group__input base class with textarea-specific styles (minimum height and vertical resize) applied via the [data-slot="input-group-textarea"] attribute selector.

InputGroup automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:

Hover : [data-hovered] - Applied when hovering over the group

: - Applied when hovering over the group Focus Within : [data-focus-within] - Applied when the input is focused

: - Applied when the input is focused Invalid : [data-invalid] - Applied when parent TextField is invalid

: - Applied when parent TextField is invalid Disabled: [data-disabled] or [aria-disabled] - Applied when parent TextField is disabled

InputGroup inherits all props from React Aria's Group component.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode | (values: GroupRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Child components (Input, TextArea, Prefix, Suffix) or render function. className string | (values: GroupRenderProps) => string - CSS classes for styling, supports render props. style React.CSSProperties | (values: GroupRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties - Inline styles, supports render props. fullWidth boolean false Whether the input group should take full width of its container id string - The element's unique identifier.

Prop Type Default Description variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.

Prop Type Default Description aria-label string - Accessibility label when no visible label is present. aria-labelledby string - ID of elements that label this group. aria-describedby string - ID of elements that describe this group. aria-details string - ID of elements with additional details. role 'group' | 'region' | 'presentation' 'group' Accessibility role for the group. Use 'region' for important content, 'presentation' for visual-only grouping.

InputGroup works with these subcomponents:

InputGroup.Root - Root container (also available as InputGroup )

- Root container (also available as ) InputGroup.Input - Single-line input element component

- Single-line input element component InputGroup.TextArea - Multiline textarea element component

- Multiline textarea element component InputGroup.Prefix - Prefix container component

- Prefix container component InputGroup.Suffix - Suffix container component

InputGroup.Input inherits all props from React Aria's Input component.

Prop Type Default Description className string - CSS classes for styling. variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the input. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces. type string 'text' Input type (text, password, email, etc.). value string - Current value (controlled). defaultValue string - Default value (uncontrolled). placeholder string - Placeholder text. disabled boolean - Whether the input is disabled. readOnly boolean - Whether the input is read-only.

InputGroup.TextArea inherits all props from React Aria's TextArea component.

Prop Type Default Description className string - CSS classes for styling. variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the textarea. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces. value string - Current value (controlled). defaultValue string - Default value (uncontrolled). placeholder string - Placeholder text. rows number - Number of visible text lines. disabled boolean - Whether the textarea is disabled. readOnly boolean - Whether the textarea is read-only.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - Content to display in the prefix (icons, text, etc.). className string - CSS classes for styling.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - Content to display in the suffix (icons, buttons, badges, etc.). className string - CSS classes for styling.

import {InputGroup, TextField, Label, Button} from '@heroui/react' ; import {Icon} from '@iconify/react' ; function Example () { return ( < TextField > < Label >Email</ Label > < InputGroup > < InputGroup.Prefix > < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:envelope" /> </ InputGroup.Prefix > < InputGroup.Input placeholder = "name@email.com" /> < InputGroup.Suffix > < Button isIconOnly size = "sm" variant = "ghost" > < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:check" /> </ Button > </ InputGroup.Suffix > </ InputGroup > </ TextField > ); }