CalendarUpdated
Composable date picker with month grid, navigation, and year picker support built on React Aria Calendar
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Year Picker
Calendar.YearPickerTrigger,
Calendar.YearPickerGrid, and their body/cell subcomponents provide an integrated year navigation pattern.
Default Value
Controlled
Use controlled
value and
focusedValue for external state coordination and custom shortcuts.
Min and Max Dates
Unavailable Dates
Use
isDateUnavailable to block dates such as weekends, holidays, or booked slots.
Weeks in Month
Set
weeksInMonth to a fixed value (for example,
6) to keep the grid height stable when navigating between months. Use with care in non-Gregorian locales, similar to
firstDayOfWeek.
Week View
Set
visibleDuration={{ weeks: n }} to show one or more weeks at a time. Navigation advances by the visible week range. Use
pageBehavior="single" to move one week at a time when showing multiple weeks.
Day View
Set
visibleDuration={{ days: n }} to show a rolling window of consecutive days. Navigation advances by the visible day range. Use
pageBehavior="single" to move one day at a time when showing multiple days.
Multiple Selection
Set
selectionMode="multiple" to let users select several dates.
value,
defaultValue, and
onChange use an array of dates.
Disabled
Read Only
Focused Value
Programmatically control which date is focused using
focusedValue and
onFocusChange.
Cell Indicators
You can customize
Calendar.Cell children and use
Calendar.CellIndicator to display metadata like events.
Multiple Months
Render multiple grids with
visibleDuration and
offset for booking and planning experiences. Use
Calendar.Heading with an
offset (for example,
offset={{ months: 1 }}) in each column header to label that month.
International Calendars
By default, Calendar displays dates using the calendar system for the user's locale. You can override this by wrapping your Calendar with
I18nProvider and setting the Unicode calendar locale extension.
The example below shows the Indian calendar system:
Note: The
onChange event always returns a date in the same calendar system as the
value or
defaultValue (Gregorian if no value is provided), regardless of the displayed locale. This ensures your application logic works consistently with a single calendar system while still displaying dates in the user's preferred format.
Custom Navigation Icons
Pass children to
Calendar.NavButton to replace the default chevron icons.
Real-World Example
Custom Styles
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
CSS Classes
Calendar uses these classes in
packages/styles/components/calendar.css and
packages/styles/components/calendar-year-picker.css:
.calendar- Root container.
.calendar__header- Header row containing nav buttons and heading.
.calendar__heading- Current month label.
.calendar__nav-button- Previous/next navigation controls.
.calendar__grid- Main day grid.
.calendar__grid-header- Weekday header row wrapper.
.calendar__grid-body- Date rows wrapper.
.calendar__header-cell- Weekday header cell.
.calendar__cell- Interactive day cell.
.calendar__cell-indicator- Dot indicator inside a day cell.
.calendar-year-picker__trigger- Year picker toggle button.
.calendar-year-picker__trigger-heading- Heading text inside year picker trigger.
.calendar-year-picker__trigger-indicator- Indicator icon inside year picker trigger.
.calendar-year-picker__year-grid- Overlay grid of selectable years.
.calendar-year-picker__year-cell- Individual year option.
Interactive States
Calendar supports both pseudo-classes and React Aria data attributes:
- Selected:
[data-selected="true"]
- Today:
[data-today="true"]
- Unavailable:
[data-unavailable="true"]
- Outside month:
[data-outside-month="true"]
- Hovered:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]
- Pressed:
:activeor
[data-pressed="true"]
- Focus visible:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[data-disabled="true"]
API Reference
Calendar Props
Calendar inherits all props from React Aria Calendar.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
selectionMode
'single' | 'multiple'
'single'
|Whether one or many dates can be selected.
value
DateValue | null or
DateValue[] | null
|-
|Controlled selected date(s). Use an array when
selectionMode is
multiple.
defaultValue
DateValue | null or
DateValue[] | null
|-
|Initial selected date(s) (uncontrolled).
onChange
(value: DateValue | null) or
(value: DateValue[] | null) => void
|-
|Called when selection changes.
focusedValue
DateValue
|-
|Controlled focused date.
onFocusChange
(value: DateValue) => void
|-
|Called when focus moves to another date.
minValue
DateValue
|Calendar-aware
1900-01-01
|Earliest selectable date.
maxValue
DateValue
|Calendar-aware
2099-12-31
|Latest selectable date.
weeksInMonth
number
|-
|The number of weeks in a month. This overrides the default set by the locale.
isDateUnavailable
(date: DateValue) => boolean
|-
|Marks dates as unavailable.
firstDayOfWeek
'sun' | 'mon' | 'tue' | 'wed' | 'thu' | 'fri' | 'sat'
|-
|Overrides the locale default for the first day of the week.
pageBehavior
'visible' | 'single'
'visible'
|Whether paging advances by the visible duration or one unit at a time.
selectionAlignment
'start' | 'center' | 'end'
'center'
|Aligns the visible range to the selection on initial render.
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Disables interaction and selection.
isReadOnly
boolean
false
|Keeps content readable but prevents selection changes.
isInvalid
boolean
false
|Marks the calendar as invalid for validation UI.
visibleDuration
{months?: number; weeks?: number; days?: number}
{months: 1}
|Visible time range. Use
{ months: n } for month view,
{ weeks: n } for week view, or
{ days: n } for day view.
defaultYearPickerOpen
boolean
false
|Initial open state of internal year picker.
isYearPickerOpen
boolean
|-
|Controlled year picker open state.
onYearPickerOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
|-
|Called when year picker open state changes.
Composition Parts
|Component
|Description
Calendar.Header
|Header container for navigation and heading.
Calendar.Heading
|Formatted heading for the visible range. Supports
offset (for multi-month layouts) and
format (month/year/day options).
Calendar.NavButton
|Previous/next navigation control (
slot=\"previous\" or
slot=\"next\").
Calendar.Grid
|Day grid for one month (
offset supported for multi-month layouts).
Calendar.GridHeader
|Weekday header container.
Calendar.GridBody
|Date cell body container.
Calendar.HeaderCell
|Weekday label cell.
Calendar.Cell
|Individual date cell.
Calendar.CellIndicator
|Optional indicator element for custom metadata.
Calendar.YearPickerTrigger
|Trigger to toggle year-picker mode.
Calendar.YearPickerTriggerHeading
|Localized heading content inside the year-picker trigger.
Calendar.YearPickerTriggerIndicator
|Toggle icon inside the year-picker trigger.
Calendar.YearPickerGrid
|Overlay year selection grid container.
Calendar.YearPickerGridBody
|Body renderer for year grid cells.
Calendar.YearPickerCell
|Individual year option cell.
Year Picker Parts
Year picker subcomponents inherit formatting props from React Aria
useCalendarHeading and
useCalendarYearPicker.
|Component
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
Calendar.YearPickerTriggerHeading
format
DateFormatterOptions
|-
|Customize month/year label (e.g.
{month: 'short'}).
Calendar.YearPickerTriggerHeading
offset
{months?: number}
|-
|Shift the heading relative to the focused date (multi-month layouts).
Calendar.YearPickerGrid
format
DateFormatterOptions
{year: 'numeric'}
|Customize year cell labels (era, calendar system, etc.).
Calendar.YearPickerGrid
visibleYears
number
|min–max span or
20
|Number of years shown in the sliding window. Defaults to the full range between
minValue and
maxValue when both are set.
Calendar.Cell Render Props
When
Calendar.Cell children is a function, React Aria render props are available:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
formattedDate
string
|Localized day label for the cell.
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the date is selected.
isUnavailable
boolean
|Whether the date is unavailable.
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the cell is disabled.
isOutsideMonth
boolean
|Whether the date belongs to adjacent month.
For a complete list of supported calendar systems and their identifiers, see:
Related packages
@internationalized/date— date types (
CalendarDate,
CalendarDateTime,
ZonedDateTime) and utilities used by all date components
I18nProvider— override locale for a subtree
useLocale— read the current locale and layout direction