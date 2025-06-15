Composable date picker with month grid, navigation, and year picker support built on React Aria Calendar

import { Calendar } from '@heroui/react' ;

import {Calendar} from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Calendar aria-label = "Event date" > < Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Heading /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Grid > < Calendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < Calendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ Calendar.HeaderCell >} </ Calendar.GridHeader > < Calendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < Calendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ Calendar.GridBody > </ Calendar.Grid > </ Calendar > )

Calendar.YearPickerTrigger , Calendar.YearPickerGrid , and their body/cell subcomponents provide an integrated year navigation pattern.

Use controlled value and focusedValue for external state coordination and custom shortcuts.

Use isDateUnavailable to block dates such as weekends, holidays, or booked slots.

Set weeksInMonth to a fixed value (for example, 6 ) to keep the grid height stable when navigating between months. Use with care in non-Gregorian locales, similar to firstDayOfWeek .

Set visibleDuration={{ weeks: n }} to show one or more weeks at a time. Navigation advances by the visible week range. Use pageBehavior="single" to move one week at a time when showing multiple weeks.

Set visibleDuration={{ days: n }} to show a rolling window of consecutive days. Navigation advances by the visible day range. Use pageBehavior="single" to move one day at a time when showing multiple days.

Set selectionMode="multiple" to let users select several dates. value , defaultValue , and onChange use an array of dates.

Programmatically control which date is focused using focusedValue and onFocusChange .

You can customize Calendar.Cell children and use Calendar.CellIndicator to display metadata like events.

Render multiple grids with visibleDuration and offset for booking and planning experiences. Use Calendar.Heading with an offset (for example, offset={{ months: 1 }} ) in each column header to label that month.

By default, Calendar displays dates using the calendar system for the user's locale. You can override this by wrapping your Calendar with I18nProvider and setting the Unicode calendar locale extension.

The example below shows the Indian calendar system:

Note: The onChange event always returns a date in the same calendar system as the value or defaultValue (Gregorian if no value is provided), regardless of the displayed locale. This ensures your application logic works consistently with a single calendar system while still displaying dates in the user's preferred format.

Pass children to Calendar.NavButton to replace the default chevron icons.

import {Calendar} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomCalendar () { return ( < Calendar aria-label = "Custom calendar" className = "w-72 rounded-2xl border border-border bg-surface p-3 shadow-sm" > < Calendar.Header className = "pb-3" > < Calendar.Heading className = "text-default" /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "previous" className = "text-default" /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "next" className = "text-default" /> </ Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Grid > < Calendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < Calendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ Calendar.HeaderCell >} </ Calendar.GridHeader > < Calendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < Calendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ Calendar.GridBody > </ Calendar.Grid > </ Calendar > ); }

@layer components { .calendar { @ apply w- 72 rounded- 2 xl border border-border bg-surface p- 3 shadow-sm ; } .calendar__heading { @ apply text-sm font-semibold text-default- 700; } .calendar__cell [ data-selected = "true" ] { @ apply bg-accent text-accent-foreground ; } }

Calendar uses these classes in packages/styles/components/calendar.css and packages/styles/components/calendar-year-picker.css :

.calendar - Root container.

- Root container. .calendar__header - Header row containing nav buttons and heading.

- Header row containing nav buttons and heading. .calendar__heading - Current month label.

- Current month label. .calendar__nav-button - Previous/next navigation controls.

- Previous/next navigation controls. .calendar__grid - Main day grid.

- Main day grid. .calendar__grid-header - Weekday header row wrapper.

- Weekday header row wrapper. .calendar__grid-body - Date rows wrapper.

- Date rows wrapper. .calendar__header-cell - Weekday header cell.

- Weekday header cell. .calendar__cell - Interactive day cell.

- Interactive day cell. .calendar__cell-indicator - Dot indicator inside a day cell.

- Dot indicator inside a day cell. .calendar-year-picker__trigger - Year picker toggle button.

- Year picker toggle button. .calendar-year-picker__trigger-heading - Heading text inside year picker trigger.

- Heading text inside year picker trigger. .calendar-year-picker__trigger-indicator - Indicator icon inside year picker trigger.

- Indicator icon inside year picker trigger. .calendar-year-picker__year-grid - Overlay grid of selectable years.

- Overlay grid of selectable years. .calendar-year-picker__year-cell - Individual year option.

Calendar supports both pseudo-classes and React Aria data attributes:

Selected : [data-selected="true"]

: Today : [data-today="true"]

: Unavailable : [data-unavailable="true"]

: Outside month : [data-outside-month="true"]

: Hovered : :hover or [data-hovered="true"]

: or Pressed : :active or [data-pressed="true"]

: or Focus visible : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"]

: or Disabled: :disabled or [data-disabled="true"]

Calendar inherits all props from React Aria Calendar.

Prop Type Default Description selectionMode 'single' | 'multiple' 'single' Whether one or many dates can be selected. value DateValue | null or DateValue[] | null - Controlled selected date(s). Use an array when selectionMode is multiple . defaultValue DateValue | null or DateValue[] | null - Initial selected date(s) (uncontrolled). onChange (value: DateValue | null) or (value: DateValue[] | null) => void - Called when selection changes. focusedValue DateValue - Controlled focused date. onFocusChange (value: DateValue) => void - Called when focus moves to another date. minValue DateValue Calendar-aware 1900-01-01 Earliest selectable date. maxValue DateValue Calendar-aware 2099-12-31 Latest selectable date. weeksInMonth number - The number of weeks in a month. This overrides the default set by the locale. isDateUnavailable (date: DateValue) => boolean - Marks dates as unavailable. firstDayOfWeek 'sun' | 'mon' | 'tue' | 'wed' | 'thu' | 'fri' | 'sat' - Overrides the locale default for the first day of the week. pageBehavior 'visible' | 'single' 'visible' Whether paging advances by the visible duration or one unit at a time. selectionAlignment 'start' | 'center' | 'end' 'center' Aligns the visible range to the selection on initial render. isDisabled boolean false Disables interaction and selection. isReadOnly boolean false Keeps content readable but prevents selection changes. isInvalid boolean false Marks the calendar as invalid for validation UI. visibleDuration {months?: number; weeks?: number; days?: number} {months: 1} Visible time range. Use { months: n } for month view, { weeks: n } for week view, or { days: n } for day view. defaultYearPickerOpen boolean false Initial open state of internal year picker. isYearPickerOpen boolean - Controlled year picker open state. onYearPickerOpenChange (isOpen: boolean) => void - Called when year picker open state changes.

Component Description Calendar.Header Header container for navigation and heading. Calendar.Heading Formatted heading for the visible range. Supports offset (for multi-month layouts) and format (month/year/day options). Calendar.NavButton Previous/next navigation control ( slot=\"previous\" or slot=\"next\" ). Calendar.Grid Day grid for one month ( offset supported for multi-month layouts). Calendar.GridHeader Weekday header container. Calendar.GridBody Date cell body container. Calendar.HeaderCell Weekday label cell. Calendar.Cell Individual date cell. Calendar.CellIndicator Optional indicator element for custom metadata. Calendar.YearPickerTrigger Trigger to toggle year-picker mode. Calendar.YearPickerTriggerHeading Localized heading content inside the year-picker trigger. Calendar.YearPickerTriggerIndicator Toggle icon inside the year-picker trigger. Calendar.YearPickerGrid Overlay year selection grid container. Calendar.YearPickerGridBody Body renderer for year grid cells. Calendar.YearPickerCell Individual year option cell.

Year picker subcomponents inherit formatting props from React Aria useCalendarHeading and useCalendarYearPicker .

Component Prop Type Default Description Calendar.YearPickerTriggerHeading format DateFormatterOptions - Customize month/year label (e.g. {month: 'short'} ). Calendar.YearPickerTriggerHeading offset {months?: number} - Shift the heading relative to the focused date (multi-month layouts). Calendar.YearPickerGrid format DateFormatterOptions {year: 'numeric'} Customize year cell labels (era, calendar system, etc.). Calendar.YearPickerGrid visibleYears number min–max span or 20 Number of years shown in the sliding window. Defaults to the full range between minValue and maxValue when both are set.

When Calendar.Cell children is a function, React Aria render props are available:

Prop Type Description formattedDate string Localized day label for the cell. isSelected boolean Whether the date is selected. isUnavailable boolean Whether the date is unavailable. isDisabled boolean Whether the cell is disabled. isOutsideMonth boolean Whether the date belongs to adjacent month.

For a complete list of supported calendar systems and their identifiers, see: