Label
Renders an accessible label associated with form controls
Import
Usage
API
Label Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
htmlFor
string
|-
|The id of the element the label is associated with
isRequired
boolean
false
|Whether to display a required indicator
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the label is in a disabled state
isInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether the label is in an invalid state
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|The content of the label
Accessibility
The Label component is built on the native HTML
<label> element (MDN Reference) and follows WAI-ARIA best practices:
- Associates with form controls using the
htmlForattribute
- Provides semantic HTML
<label>element
- Supports keyboard navigation when associated with form controls
- Communicates required and invalid states to screen readers
- Clicking the label focuses/activates the associated form control
Styling
CSS Classes
The Label component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.label- Base label styles with text styling
State Modifier Classes
.label--requiredor
[data-required="true"] > .label- Shows required asterisk indicator
.label--disabledor
[data-disabled="true"] .label- Disabled state styling
.label--invalidor
[data-invalid="true"] .labelor
[aria-invalid="true"] .label- Invalid state styling (danger/red text color)
Note: The required asterisk is smartly applied using role and data-slot detection. It excludes:
- Elements with
role="group",
role="radiogroup", or
role="checkboxgroup"
- Elements with
data-slot="radio"or
data-slot="checkbox"
This prevents duplicate asterisks when using group components with required fields.