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Label

Renders an accessible label associated with form controls

React AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Label } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

API

Label Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
htmlForstring-The id of the element the label is associated with
isRequiredbooleanfalseWhether to display a required indicator
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether the label is in a disabled state
isInvalidbooleanfalseWhether the label is in an invalid state
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-The content of the label

Accessibility

The Label component is built on the native HTML <label> element (MDN Reference) and follows WAI-ARIA best practices:

  • Associates with form controls using the htmlFor attribute
  • Provides semantic HTML <label> element
  • Supports keyboard navigation when associated with form controls
  • Communicates required and invalid states to screen readers
  • Clicking the label focuses/activates the associated form control

Styling

CSS Classes

The Label component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .label - Base label styles with text styling

State Modifier Classes

  • .label--required or [data-required="true"] > .label - Shows required asterisk indicator
  • .label--disabled or [data-disabled="true"] .label - Disabled state styling
  • .label--invalid or [data-invalid="true"] .label or [aria-invalid="true"] .label - Invalid state styling (danger/red text color)

Note: The required asterisk is smartly applied using role and data-slot detection. It excludes:

  • Elements with role="group", role="radiogroup", or role="checkboxgroup"
  • Elements with data-slot="radio" or data-slot="checkbox"

This prevents duplicate asterisks when using group components with required fields.

Examples

With Required Indicator

<Label htmlFor="email" isRequired>
  Email Address
</Label>
<Input id="email" type="email" />

With Disabled State

<Label htmlFor="username" isDisabled>
  Username
</Label>
<Input id="username" isDisabled />

With Invalid State

<Label htmlFor="password" isInvalid>
  Password
</Label>
<Input id="password" isInvalid />

Kbd

Display keyboard shortcuts and key combinations

Link

A styled anchor component for navigation with built-in icon support

On this page

ImportUsageAPILabel PropsAccessibilityStylingCSS ClassesBase ClassesState Modifier ClassesExamplesWith Required IndicatorWith Disabled StateWith Invalid State