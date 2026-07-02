Renders an accessible label associated with form controls

import { Label } from '@heroui/react' ;

Prop Type Default Description htmlFor string - The id of the element the label is associated with isRequired boolean false Whether to display a required indicator isDisabled boolean false Whether the label is in a disabled state isInvalid boolean false Whether the label is in an invalid state className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - The content of the label

The Label component is built on the native HTML <label> element (MDN Reference) and follows WAI-ARIA best practices:

Associates with form controls using the htmlFor attribute

attribute Provides semantic HTML <label> element

element Supports keyboard navigation when associated with form controls

Communicates required and invalid states to screen readers

Clicking the label focuses/activates the associated form control

The Label component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.label - Base label styles with text styling

.label--required or [data-required="true"] > .label - Shows required asterisk indicator

or - Shows required asterisk indicator .label--disabled or [data-disabled="true"] .label - Disabled state styling

or - Disabled state styling .label--invalid or [data-invalid="true"] .label or [aria-invalid="true"] .label - Invalid state styling (danger/red text color)

Note: The required asterisk is smartly applied using role and data-slot detection. It excludes:

Elements with role="group" , role="radiogroup" , or role="checkboxgroup"

, , or Elements with data-slot="radio" or data-slot="checkbox"

This prevents duplicate asterisks when using group components with required fields.

< Label htmlFor = "email" isRequired > Email Address </ Label > < Input id = "email" type = "email" />

< Label htmlFor = "username" isDisabled > Username </ Label > < Input id = "username" isDisabled />