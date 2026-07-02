ListBox
A listbox displays a list of options and allows a user to select one or more of them
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the ListBox component and access all parts using dot notation.
With Sections
Multi Select
With Disabled Items
Custom Check Icon
Controlled
Custom Render Function
Virtualization
ListBox supports virtualization through Virtualizer, enabling efficient rendering of large datasets by displaying only the rows visible within the viewport.
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the ListBox component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The ListBox component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.list-box- Base listbox container
.list-box-item- Individual listbox item
.list-box-item__indicator- Selection indicator icon
.list-box-section- Section container for grouping items
Variant Classes
.list-box--default- Default variant styling
.list-box--danger- Danger variant styling
.list-box-item--default- Default item variant
.list-box-item--danger- Danger item variant
State Classes
.list-box-item[data-selected="true"]- Selected item state
.list-box-item[data-focus-visible="true"]- Focused item state
.list-box-item[data-disabled="true"]- Disabled item state
.list-box-item__indicator[data-visible="true"]- Visible indicator state
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]on item
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]on item
- Selected:
[data-selected="true"]on item
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[data-disabled="true"]on item
API Reference
ListBox Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
aria-label
string
|-
|Accessibility label for the listbox
aria-labelledby
string
|-
|ID of element that labels the listbox
selectionMode
"none" | "single" | "multiple"
"single"
|Selection behavior
selectedKeys
Selection
|-
|Controlled selected keys
defaultSelectedKeys
Selection
|-
|Initial selected keys
onSelectionChange
(keys: Selection) => void
|-
|Handler called when selection changes
disabledKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|Keys of disabled items
onAction
(key: Key) => void
|-
|Handler called when an item is activated
variant
"default" | "danger"
"default"
|Visual variant
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|ListBox items and sections
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ListBoxRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
ListBox.Item Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
id
Key
|-
|Unique identifier for the item
textValue
string
|-
|Text value for accessibility and typeahead
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether this item is disabled
variant
"default" | "danger"
"default"
|Visual variant
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Item content or render function
render
(props: DetailedHTMLProps<LinkWithRequiredHref, HTMLAnchorElement> | React.JSX.IntrinsicElements[keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements], renderProps: ListBoxItemRenderProps) => ReactElement
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
ListBox.ItemIndicator Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Custom indicator content or render function
ListBox.Section Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Section content including Header and Items
RenderProps
When using render functions with ListBox.Item or ListBox.ItemIndicator, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the item is selected
isFocused
boolean
|Whether the item is focused
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the item is disabled
isPressed
boolean
|Whether the item is being pressed
ListLayout
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
rowHeight
number | undefined
|48
|The fixed height of a row in px.
estimatedRowHeight
number | undefined
|—
|The estimated height of a row, when row heights are variable.
headingHeight
number | undefined
|48
|The fixed height of a section header in px.
estimatedHeadingHeight
number | undefined
|—
|The estimated height of a section header, when the height is variable.
loaderHeight
number | undefined
|48
|The fixed height of a loader element in px. This loader is specifically for "load more" elements rendered when loading more rows at the root level or inside nested row/sections.
dropIndicatorThickness
number | undefined
|2
|The thickness of the drop indicator.
gap
number | undefined
|0
|The gap between items.
padding
number | undefined
|0
|The padding around the list.
Examples
Basic Usage
With Sections
Controlled Selection
Custom Indicator
Accessibility
The ListBox component implements the ARIA listbox pattern and provides:
- Full keyboard navigation support
- Screen reader announcements for selection changes
- Proper focus management
- Support for disabled states
- Typeahead search functionality
For more information, see the React Aria ListBox documentation.