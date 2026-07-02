A listbox displays a list of options and allows a user to select one or more of them

import { ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the ListBox component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { ListBox, Label, Description, Header } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < ListBox > < ListBox.Item > < Label /> < Description /> < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Section > < Header /> < ListBox.Item > < Label /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox.Section > </ ListBox > )

ListBox supports virtualization through Virtualizer, enabling efficient rendering of large datasets by displaying only the rows visible within the viewport.

import { ListBox } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomListBox () { return ( < ListBox className = "border rounded-lg p-2 bg-surface" > < ListBox.Item id = "1" textValue = "Item 1" className = "hover:bg-surface-secondary" > Item 1 </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > ); }

To customize the ListBox component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .list-box { @ apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface p- 2; } .list-box-item { @ apply rounded px- 2 py- 1 cursor-pointer ; } .list-box-item--danger { @ apply text-danger ; } .list-box-item__indicator { @ apply text-accent ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The ListBox component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.list-box - Base listbox container

- Base listbox container .list-box-item - Individual listbox item

- Individual listbox item .list-box-item__indicator - Selection indicator icon

- Selection indicator icon .list-box-section - Section container for grouping items

.list-box--default - Default variant styling

- Default variant styling .list-box--danger - Danger variant styling

- Danger variant styling .list-box-item--default - Default item variant

- Default item variant .list-box-item--danger - Danger item variant

.list-box-item[data-selected="true"] - Selected item state

- Selected item state .list-box-item[data-focus-visible="true"] - Focused item state

- Focused item state .list-box-item[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled item state

- Disabled item state .list-box-item__indicator[data-visible="true"] - Visible indicator state

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on item

: or on item Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on item

: or on item Selected : [data-selected="true"] on item

: on item Disabled: :disabled or [data-disabled="true"] on item

Prop Type Default Description aria-label string - Accessibility label for the listbox aria-labelledby string - ID of element that labels the listbox selectionMode "none" | "single" | "multiple" "single" Selection behavior selectedKeys Selection - Controlled selected keys defaultSelectedKeys Selection - Initial selected keys onSelectionChange (keys: Selection) => void - Handler called when selection changes disabledKeys Iterable<Key> - Keys of disabled items onAction (key: Key) => void - Handler called when an item is activated variant "default" | "danger" "default" Visual variant className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - ListBox items and sections render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ListBoxRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description id Key - Unique identifier for the item textValue string - Text value for accessibility and typeahead isDisabled boolean false Whether this item is disabled variant "default" | "danger" "default" Visual variant className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Item content or render function render (props: DetailedHTMLProps<LinkWithRequiredHref, HTMLAnchorElement> | React.JSX.IntrinsicElements[keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements], renderProps: ListBoxItemRenderProps) => ReactElement - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Custom indicator content or render function

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Section content including Header and Items

When using render functions with ListBox.Item or ListBox.ItemIndicator, these values are provided:

Prop Type Description isSelected boolean Whether the item is selected isFocused boolean Whether the item is focused isDisabled boolean Whether the item is disabled isPressed boolean Whether the item is being pressed

Name Type Default Description rowHeight number | undefined 48 The fixed height of a row in px. estimatedRowHeight number | undefined — The estimated height of a row, when row heights are variable. headingHeight number | undefined 48 The fixed height of a section header in px. estimatedHeadingHeight number | undefined — The estimated height of a section header, when the height is variable. loaderHeight number | undefined 48 The fixed height of a loader element in px. This loader is specifically for "load more" elements rendered when loading more rows at the root level or inside nested row/sections. dropIndicatorThickness number | undefined 2 The thickness of the drop indicator. gap number | undefined 0 The gap between items. padding number | undefined 0 The padding around the list.

import { ListBox, Label, Description } from '@heroui/react' ; < ListBox aria-label = "Users" selectionMode = "single" > < ListBox.Item id = "1" textValue = "Bob" > < Label >Bob</ Label > < Description >bob@heroui.com</ Description > </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "2" textValue = "Alice" > < Label >Alice</ Label > < Description >alice@heroui.com</ Description > </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox >

import { ListBox, Header, Separator } from '@heroui/react' ; < ListBox aria-label = "Actions" selectionMode = "none" onAction = {( key ) => console. log (key)}> < ListBox.Section > < Header >Actions</ Header > < ListBox.Item id = "new" textValue = "New file" >New file</ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "edit" textValue = "Edit file" >Edit file</ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox.Section > < Separator /> < ListBox.Section > < Header >Danger zone</ Header > < ListBox.Item id = "delete" textValue = "Delete" variant = "danger" >Delete</ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox.Section > </ ListBox >

import { ListBox, Selection } from '@heroui/react' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; function ControlledListBox () { const [ selected , setSelected ] = useState < Selection >( new Set ([ "1" ])); return ( < ListBox aria-label = "Options" selectedKeys = {selected} selectionMode = "multiple" onSelectionChange = {setSelected} > < ListBox.Item id = "1" textValue = "Option 1" >Option 1</ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "2" textValue = "Option 2" >Option 2</ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "3" textValue = "Option 3" >Option 3</ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > ); }

import { ListBox, ListBoxItemIndicator } from '@heroui/react' ; import { Icon } from '@iconify/react' ; < ListBox aria-label = "Options" selectionMode = "multiple" > < ListBox.Item id = "1" textValue = "Option 1" > Option 1 < ListBox.ItemIndicator > {({ isSelected }) => isSelected ? < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:check" /> : null } </ ListBox.ItemIndicator > </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox >

The ListBox component implements the ARIA listbox pattern and provides:

Full keyboard navigation support

Screen reader announcements for selection changes

Proper focus management

Support for disabled states

Typeahead search functionality

For more information, see the React Aria ListBox documentation.