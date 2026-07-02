Provides supplementary text for form fields and other components

import { Description } from '@heroui/react' ;

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - The content of the description

The Description component enhances accessibility by:

Using semantic HTML that screen readers can identify

Providing the slot="description" attribute for React Aria integration

attribute for React Aria integration Supporting proper text contrast ratios

The Description component uses the following CSS classes:

.description - Base description styles with muted text color

< div className = "flex flex-col gap-1" > < Label htmlFor = "password" >Password</ Label > < Input id = "password" type = "password" aria-describedby = "password-description" /> < Description id = "password-description" > Must be at least 8 characters with one uppercase letter </ Description > </ div >

import {TextField, Label, Input, Description} from '@heroui/react' ; < TextField type = "email" > < Label >Email</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" /> < Description >We'll never share your email</ Description > </ TextField >

When using the TextField component, accessibility attributes are automatically applied to the label and description.