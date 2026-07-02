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Description

Provides supplementary text for form fields and other components

React AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Description } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

API

Description Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-The content of the description

Accessibility

The Description component enhances accessibility by:

  • Using semantic HTML that screen readers can identify
  • Providing the slot="description" attribute for React Aria integration
  • Supporting proper text contrast ratios

Styling

The Description component uses the following CSS classes:

  • .description - Base description styles with muted text color

Examples

With Form Fields

<div className="flex flex-col gap-1">
  <Label htmlFor="password">Password</Label>
  <Input id="password" type="password" aria-describedby="password-description" />
  <Description id="password-description">
    Must be at least 8 characters with one uppercase letter
  </Description>
</div>

Integration with TextField

import {TextField, Label, Input, Description} from '@heroui/react';

<TextField type="email">
  <Label>Email</Label>
  <Input placeholder="Enter your email" />
  <Description>We'll never share your email</Description>
</TextField>

When using the TextField component, accessibility attributes are automatically applied to the label and description.

DateRangePicker

Composable date range picker built on React Aria DateRangePicker with DateField and RangeCalendar composition

Disclosure

A disclosure is a collapsible section with a header containing a heading and a trigger button, and a panel that wraps the content.

On this page

ImportUsageAPIDescription PropsAccessibilityStylingExamplesWith Form FieldsIntegration with TextField