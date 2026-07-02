Description
Provides supplementary text for form fields and other components
Import
Usage
API
Description Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|The content of the description
Accessibility
The Description component enhances accessibility by:
- Using semantic HTML that screen readers can identify
- Providing the
slot="description"attribute for React Aria integration
- Supporting proper text contrast ratios
Styling
The Description component uses the following CSS classes:
.description- Base description styles with
mutedtext color
Examples
With Form Fields
Integration with TextField
When using the TextField component, accessibility attributes are automatically applied to the label and description.