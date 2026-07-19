Composable date picker built on React Aria DatePicker with DateField and Calendar composition

import { DatePicker, DateField, Calendar, Label } from '@heroui/react' ;

DatePicker follows a composition-first API. Compose DateField and Calendar explicitly to control structure and styling.

import {Calendar, DateField, DatePicker, Label} from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < DatePicker > < Label /> < DateField.Group > < DateField.Input > {( segment ) => < DateField.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateField.Input > < DateField.Suffix > < DatePicker.Trigger > < DatePicker.TriggerIndicator /> </ DatePicker.Trigger > </ DateField.Suffix > </ DateField.Group > < DatePicker.Popover > < Calendar aria-label = "Choose date" > < Calendar.Header > < Calendar.YearPickerTrigger > < Calendar.YearPickerTriggerHeading /> < Calendar.YearPickerTriggerIndicator /> </ Calendar.YearPickerTrigger > < Calendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Grid > < Calendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < Calendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ Calendar.HeaderCell >} </ Calendar.GridHeader > < Calendar.GridBody >{( date ) => < Calendar.Cell date = {date} />}</ Calendar.GridBody > </ Calendar.Grid > </ Calendar > </ DatePicker.Popover > </ DatePicker > )

Control how DatePicker values are displayed with props such as granularity , hourCycle , hideTimeZone , and shouldForceLeadingZeros .

DatePicker.TriggerIndicator renders the default IconCalendar when no children are provided. Pass children to replace it.

By default, DatePicker displays dates using the calendar system for the user's locale. You can override this by wrapping your DatePicker with I18nProvider and setting the Unicode calendar locale extension.

The example below shows the Indian calendar system:

Note: The onChange event always returns a date in the same calendar system as the value or defaultValue (Gregorian if no value is provided), regardless of the displayed locale. This ensures your application logic works consistently with a single calendar system while still displaying dates in the user's preferred format.

For a complete list of supported calendar systems and their identifiers, see:

You can style each composition part independently:

import {Calendar, DateField, DatePicker, Label} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomDatePicker () { return ( < DatePicker className = "w-[320px] gap-2" > < Label className = "text-sm font-semibold" >Date</ Label > < DateField.Group className = "rounded-xl border border-border/60 bg-surface" fullWidth variant = "secondary" > < DateField.Input > {( segment ) => < DateField.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateField.Input > < DateField.Suffix > < DatePicker.Trigger className = "w-full" > < DatePicker.TriggerIndicator className = "text-default-600" /> </ DatePicker.Trigger > </ DateField.Suffix > </ DateField.Group > < DatePicker.Popover className = "rounded-xl p-2" > < Calendar aria-label = "Custom date picker calendar" > { /* Calendar parts */ } </ Calendar > </ DatePicker.Popover > </ DatePicker > ); }

To customize DatePicker base classes, use @layer components .

@layer components { .date-picker { @ apply inline-flex flex-col gap- 1; } .date-picker__trigger { @ apply inline-flex items-center justify-between ; } .date-picker__trigger-indicator { @ apply text-muted ; } .date-picker__popover { @ apply min-w- [ var ( --trigger-width )] p- 0; } }

HeroUI follows BEM naming for reusable customization.

DatePicker uses these classes in packages/styles/components/date-picker.css :

.date-picker - Root wrapper.

- Root wrapper. .date-picker__trigger - Trigger part that opens the popover.

- Trigger part that opens the popover. .date-picker__trigger-indicator - Default/custom indicator slot.

- Default/custom indicator slot. .date-picker__popover - Popover content wrapper.

DatePicker supports React Aria data attributes and pseudo states:

Open : [data-open="true"] on trigger.

: on trigger. Disabled : [data-disabled="true"] or [aria-disabled="true"] on trigger.

: or on trigger. Focus visible : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on trigger.

: or on trigger. Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on trigger.

DatePicker inherits all props from React Aria DatePicker.

Prop Type Default Description value DateValue | null - Controlled selected date value. defaultValue DateValue | null - Default selected value in uncontrolled mode. onChange (value: DateValue | null) => void - Called when selected date changes. isOpen boolean - Controlled popover open state. defaultOpen boolean false Initial popover open state. onOpenChange (isOpen: boolean) => void - Called when popover open state changes. isDisabled boolean false Disables date selection and trigger interactions. isInvalid boolean - Marks the field as invalid for validation state. minValue DateValue - Minimum selectable date. maxValue DateValue - Maximum selectable date. name string - Name used for HTML form submission. children ReactNode | (values: DatePickerRenderProps) => ReactNode - Composed content or render function. render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, DatePickerRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Component Description DatePicker.Root Root date picker container and state owner. DatePicker.Trigger Trigger button, usually rendered inside DateField.Suffix . DatePicker.TriggerIndicator Indicator slot with default calendar icon. DatePicker.Popover Popover wrapper for Calendar content.