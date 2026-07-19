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DatePicker

Composable date picker built on React Aria DatePicker with DateField and Calendar composition

FigmaStorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { DatePicker, DateField, Calendar, Label } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

DatePicker follows a composition-first API. Compose DateField and Calendar explicitly to control structure and styling.

import {Calendar, DateField, DatePicker, Label} from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <DatePicker>
    <Label />
    <DateField.Group>
      <DateField.Input>
        {(segment) => <DateField.Segment segment={segment} />}
      </DateField.Input>
      <DateField.Suffix>
        <DatePicker.Trigger>
          <DatePicker.TriggerIndicator />
        </DatePicker.Trigger>
      </DateField.Suffix>
    </DateField.Group>
    <DatePicker.Popover>
      <Calendar aria-label="Choose date">
        <Calendar.Header>
          <Calendar.YearPickerTrigger>
            <Calendar.YearPickerTriggerHeading />
            <Calendar.YearPickerTriggerIndicator />
          </Calendar.YearPickerTrigger>
          <Calendar.NavButton slot="previous" />
          <Calendar.NavButton slot="next" />
        </Calendar.Header>
        <Calendar.Grid>
          <Calendar.GridHeader>
            {(day) => <Calendar.HeaderCell>{day}</Calendar.HeaderCell>}
          </Calendar.GridHeader>
          <Calendar.GridBody>{(date) => <Calendar.Cell date={date} />}</Calendar.GridBody>
        </Calendar.Grid>
      </Calendar>
    </DatePicker.Popover>
  </DatePicker>
)

Controlled

Validation

Format Options

Control how DatePicker values are displayed with props such as granularity, hourCycle, hideTimeZone, and shouldForceLeadingZeros.

Disabled

Custom Indicator

DatePicker.TriggerIndicator renders the default IconCalendar when no children are provided. Pass children to replace it.

Form Example

International Calendar

By default, DatePicker displays dates using the calendar system for the user's locale. You can override this by wrapping your DatePicker with I18nProvider and setting the Unicode calendar locale extension.

The example below shows the Indian calendar system:

Note: The onChange event always returns a date in the same calendar system as the value or defaultValue (Gregorian if no value is provided), regardless of the displayed locale. This ensures your application logic works consistently with a single calendar system while still displaying dates in the user's preferred format.

For a complete list of supported calendar systems and their identifiers, see:

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

You can style each composition part independently:

import {Calendar, DateField, DatePicker, Label} from '@heroui/react';

function CustomDatePicker() {
  return (
    <DatePicker className="w-[320px] gap-2">
      <Label className="text-sm font-semibold">Date</Label>
      <DateField.Group className="rounded-xl border border-border/60 bg-surface" fullWidth variant="secondary">
        <DateField.Input>
          {(segment) => <DateField.Segment segment={segment} />}
        </DateField.Input>
        <DateField.Suffix>
          <DatePicker.Trigger className="w-full">
            <DatePicker.TriggerIndicator className="text-default-600" />
          </DatePicker.Trigger>
        </DateField.Suffix>
      </DateField.Group>
      <DatePicker.Popover className="rounded-xl p-2">
        <Calendar aria-label="Custom date picker calendar">
          {/* Calendar parts */}
        </Calendar>
      </DatePicker.Popover>
    </DatePicker>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize DatePicker base classes, use @layer components.

@layer components {
  .date-picker {
    @apply inline-flex flex-col gap-1;
  }

  .date-picker__trigger {
    @apply inline-flex items-center justify-between;
  }

  .date-picker__trigger-indicator {
    @apply text-muted;
  }

  .date-picker__popover {
    @apply min-w-[var(--trigger-width)] p-0;
  }
}

HeroUI follows BEM naming for reusable customization.

CSS Classes

DatePicker uses these classes in packages/styles/components/date-picker.css:

  • .date-picker - Root wrapper.
  • .date-picker__trigger - Trigger part that opens the popover.
  • .date-picker__trigger-indicator - Default/custom indicator slot.
  • .date-picker__popover - Popover content wrapper.

Interactive States

DatePicker supports React Aria data attributes and pseudo states:

  • Open: [data-open="true"] on trigger.
  • Disabled: [data-disabled="true"] or [aria-disabled="true"] on trigger.
  • Focus visible: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on trigger.
  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on trigger.

API Reference

DatePicker Props

DatePicker inherits all props from React Aria DatePicker.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
valueDateValue | null-Controlled selected date value.
defaultValueDateValue | null-Default selected value in uncontrolled mode.
onChange(value: DateValue | null) => void-Called when selected date changes.
isOpenboolean-Controlled popover open state.
defaultOpenbooleanfalseInitial popover open state.
onOpenChange(isOpen: boolean) => void-Called when popover open state changes.
isDisabledbooleanfalseDisables date selection and trigger interactions.
isInvalidboolean-Marks the field as invalid for validation state.
minValueDateValue-Minimum selectable date.
maxValueDateValue-Maximum selectable date.
namestring-Name used for HTML form submission.
childrenReactNode | (values: DatePickerRenderProps) => ReactNode-Composed content or render function.
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, DatePickerRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Composition Parts

ComponentDescription
DatePicker.RootRoot date picker container and state owner.
DatePicker.TriggerTrigger button, usually rendered inside DateField.Suffix.
DatePicker.TriggerIndicatorIndicator slot with default calendar icon.
DatePicker.PopoverPopover wrapper for Calendar content.
  • @internationalized/date — date types (CalendarDate, CalendarDateTime, ZonedDateTime) and utilities used by all date components
  • I18nProvider — override locale for a subtree
  • useLocale — read the current locale and layout direction

DateField

Date input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria DateField

DateRangePicker

Composable date range picker built on React Aria DateRangePicker with DateField and RangeCalendar composition

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyControlledValidationFormat OptionsDisabledCustom IndicatorForm ExampleInternational CalendarCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceDatePicker PropsComposition PartsRelated packages