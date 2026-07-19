DatePicker
Composable date picker built on React Aria DatePicker with DateField and Calendar composition
Import
Usage
Anatomy
DatePicker follows a composition-first API. Compose
DateField and
Calendar explicitly to control structure and styling.
Controlled
Validation
Format Options
Control how DatePicker values are displayed with props such as
granularity,
hourCycle,
hideTimeZone, and
shouldForceLeadingZeros.
Disabled
Custom Indicator
DatePicker.TriggerIndicator renders the default
IconCalendar when no children are provided. Pass children to replace it.
Form Example
International Calendar
By default, DatePicker displays dates using the calendar system for the user's locale. You can override this by wrapping your DatePicker with
I18nProvider and setting the Unicode calendar locale extension.
The example below shows the Indian calendar system:
Note: The
onChange event always returns a date in the same calendar system as the
value or
defaultValue (Gregorian if no value is provided), regardless of the displayed locale. This ensures your application logic works consistently with a single calendar system while still displaying dates in the user's preferred format.
For a complete list of supported calendar systems and their identifiers, see:
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
You can style each composition part independently:
Customizing the component classes
To customize DatePicker base classes, use
@layer components.
HeroUI follows BEM naming for reusable customization.
CSS Classes
DatePicker uses these classes in
packages/styles/components/date-picker.css:
.date-picker- Root wrapper.
.date-picker__trigger- Trigger part that opens the popover.
.date-picker__trigger-indicator- Default/custom indicator slot.
.date-picker__popover- Popover content wrapper.
Interactive States
DatePicker supports React Aria data attributes and pseudo states:
- Open:
[data-open="true"]on trigger.
- Disabled:
[data-disabled="true"]or
[aria-disabled="true"]on trigger.
- Focus visible:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]on trigger.
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]on trigger.
API Reference
DatePicker Props
DatePicker inherits all props from React Aria DatePicker.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
DateValue | null
|-
|Controlled selected date value.
defaultValue
DateValue | null
|-
|Default selected value in uncontrolled mode.
onChange
(value: DateValue | null) => void
|-
|Called when selected date changes.
isOpen
boolean
|-
|Controlled popover open state.
defaultOpen
boolean
false
|Initial popover open state.
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
|-
|Called when popover open state changes.
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Disables date selection and trigger interactions.
isInvalid
boolean
|-
|Marks the field as invalid for validation state.
minValue
DateValue
|-
|Minimum selectable date.
maxValue
DateValue
|-
|Maximum selectable date.
name
string
|-
|Name used for HTML form submission.
children
ReactNode | (values: DatePickerRenderProps) => ReactNode
|-
|Composed content or render function.
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, DatePickerRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Composition Parts
|Component
|Description
DatePicker.Root
|Root date picker container and state owner.
DatePicker.Trigger
|Trigger button, usually rendered inside
DateField.Suffix.
DatePicker.TriggerIndicator
|Indicator slot with default calendar icon.
DatePicker.Popover
|Popover wrapper for
Calendar content.
Related packages
@internationalized/date— date types (
CalendarDate,
CalendarDateTime,
ZonedDateTime) and utilities used by all date components
I18nProvider— override locale for a subtree
useLocale— read the current locale and layout direction