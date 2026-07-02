Number input fields with increment/decrement buttons, validation, and internationalized formatting

import { NumberField } from '@heroui/react' ;

import {NumberField, Label, Description, FieldError} from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < NumberField > < Label /> < NumberField.Group > < NumberField.DecrementButton /> < NumberField.Input /> < NumberField.IncrementButton /> </ NumberField.Group > < Description /> < FieldError /> </ NumberField > )

NumberField allows users to enter numeric values with optional increment/decrement buttons. It supports internationalized formatting, validation, and keyboard navigation.

Use isInvalid together with FieldError to surface validation messages.

Control the value to synchronize with other components or perform custom formatting.

Implement custom validation logic with controlled values.

Configure increment/decrement step values for precise control.

Format numbers as currency, percentages, decimals, or units with internationalization support.

Customize the increment and decrement button icons.

Use chevron icons in a vertical layout for a different visual style.

The NumberField component supports two visual variants:

primary (default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases

(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases secondary - Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

Complete form integration with validation and submission handling.

import {NumberField, Label} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomNumberField () { return ( < NumberField className = "gap-2" > < Label className = "text-sm font-semibold" >Quantity</ Label > < NumberField.Group className = "rounded-xl border-2" > < NumberField.DecrementButton className = "bg-gray-100" /> < NumberField.Input className = "text-center font-bold" /> < NumberField.IncrementButton className = "bg-gray-100" /> </ NumberField.Group > </ NumberField > ); }

NumberField uses CSS classes that can be customized. Override the component classes to match your design system.

@layer components { .number-field { @ apply flex flex-col gap- 1; } /* When invalid, the description is hidden automatically */ .number-field [ data-invalid = "true" ] [ data-slot = "description" ], .number-field [ aria-invalid = "true" ] [ data-slot = "description" ] { @ apply hidden ; } .number-field__group { @ apply bg-field text-field-foreground shadow-field rounded-field inline-flex h- 9 items-center overflow-hidden border ; } .number-field__input { @ apply flex- 1 rounded-none border- 0 bg-transparent px- 3 py- 2 tabular-nums ; } .number-field__increment-button , .number-field__decrement-button { @ apply flex h-full w- 10 items-center justify-center rounded-none bg-transparent ; } }

.number-field – Root container with minimal styling ( flex flex-col gap-1 )

– Root container with minimal styling ( ) .number-field__group – Container for input and buttons with border and background styling

– Container for input and buttons with border and background styling .number-field__input – The numeric input field

– The numeric input field .number-field__increment-button – Button to increment the value

– Button to increment the value .number-field__decrement-button – Button to decrement the value

– Button to decrement the value .number-field--primary – Primary variant with shadow (default)

– Primary variant with shadow (default) .number-field--secondary – Secondary variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces

Note: Child components (Label, Description, FieldError) have their own CSS classes and styling. See their respective documentation for customization options.

NumberField automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:

Invalid : [data-invalid="true"] or [aria-invalid="true"] - Automatically hides the description slot when invalid

: or - Automatically hides the description slot when invalid Disabled : [data-disabled="true"] - Applied when isDisabled is true

: - Applied when is true Focus Within : [data-focus-within="true"] - Applied when the input or buttons are focused

: - Applied when the input or buttons are focused Focus Visible : [data-focus-visible="true"] - Applied when focus is visible (keyboard navigation)

: - Applied when focus is visible (keyboard navigation) Hovered: [data-hovered="true"] - Applied when hovering over buttons

Additional attributes are available through render props (see NumberFieldRenderProps below).

NumberField inherits all props from React Aria's NumberField component.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode | (values: NumberFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Child components (Label, Group, Input, etc.) or render function. className string | (values: NumberFieldRenderProps) => string - CSS classes for styling, supports render props. style React.CSSProperties | (values: NumberFieldRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties - Inline styles, supports render props. fullWidth boolean false Whether the number field should take full width of its container id string - The element's unique identifier. variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces. render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, NumberFieldRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description value number - Current value (controlled). defaultValue number - Default value (uncontrolled). onChange (value: number | undefined) => void - Handler called when the value changes.

Prop Type Default Description formatOptions Intl.NumberFormatOptions - Options for formatting numbers (currency, percent, decimal, unit). locale string - Locale for number formatting.

Prop Type Default Description isRequired boolean false Whether user input is required before form submission. isInvalid boolean - Whether the value is invalid. validate (value: number) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined - Custom validation function. validationBehavior 'native' | 'aria' 'native' Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA attributes. validationErrors string[] - Server-side validation errors.

Prop Type Default Description minValue number - Minimum allowed value. maxValue number - Maximum allowed value. step number 1 Step value for increment/decrement operations.

Prop Type Default Description isDisabled boolean - Whether the input is disabled. isReadOnly boolean - Whether the input can be selected but not changed.

Prop Type Default Description name string - Name of the input element, for HTML form submission. autoFocus boolean - Whether the element should receive focus on render.

Prop Type Default Description aria-label string - Accessibility label when no visible label is present. aria-labelledby string - ID of elements that label this field. aria-describedby string - ID of elements that describe this field. aria-details string - ID of elements with additional details.

NumberField works with these separate components that should be imported and used directly:

NumberField.Group - Container for input and buttons

- Container for input and buttons NumberField.Input - The numeric input field

- The numeric input field NumberField.IncrementButton - Button to increment the value

- Button to increment the value NumberField.DecrementButton - Button to decrement the value

- Button to decrement the value Label - Field label component from @heroui/react

- Field label component from Description - Helper text component from @heroui/react

- Helper text component from FieldError - Validation error message from @heroui/react

Each of these components has its own props API. Use them directly within NumberField for composition:

< NumberField isRequired isInvalid = {hasError} minValue = { 0 } maxValue = { 100 }> < Label >Quantity</ Label > < NumberField.Group > < NumberField.DecrementButton /> < NumberField.Input /> < NumberField.IncrementButton /> </ NumberField.Group > < Description >Enter a value between 0 and 100</ Description > < FieldError >Value must be between 0 and 100</ FieldError > </ NumberField >

NumberField.Group inherits props from React Aria's Group component.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode | (values: GroupRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Child components (Input, Buttons) or render function. className string | (values: GroupRenderProps) => string - CSS classes for styling.

NumberField.Input inherits props from React Aria's Input component.

Prop Type Default Description className string - CSS classes for styling. variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the input. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.

NumberField.IncrementButton inherits props from React Aria's Button component.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode <IconPlus /> Icon or content for the button. Defaults to plus icon. className string - CSS classes for styling. slot "increment" "increment" Must be set to "increment" (automatically set).

NumberField.DecrementButton inherits props from React Aria's Button component.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode <IconMinus /> Icon or content for the button. Defaults to minus icon. className string - CSS classes for styling. slot "decrement" "decrement" Must be set to "decrement" (automatically set).

When using render props with className , style , or children , these values are available: