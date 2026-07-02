NumberField
Number input fields with increment/decrement buttons, validation, and internationalized formatting
Import
Usage
Anatomy
NumberField allows users to enter numeric values with optional increment/decrement buttons. It supports internationalized formatting, validation, and keyboard navigation.
With Description
Required Field
Validation
Use
isInvalid together with
FieldError to surface validation messages.
Controlled
Control the value to synchronize with other components or perform custom formatting.
With Validation
Implement custom validation logic with controlled values.
Step Values
Configure increment/decrement step values for precise control.
Format Options
Format numbers as currency, percentages, decimals, or units with internationalization support.
Custom Icons
Customize the increment and decrement button icons.
With Chevrons
Use chevron icons in a vertical layout for a different visual style.
Disabled State
Full Width
Variants
The NumberField component supports two visual variants:
primary(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases
secondary- Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components
In Surface
When used inside a Surface component, use
variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
Form Example
Complete form integration with validation and submission handling.
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
NumberField uses CSS classes that can be customized. Override the component classes to match your design system.
CSS Classes
.number-field– Root container with minimal styling (
flex flex-col gap-1)
.number-field__group– Container for input and buttons with border and background styling
.number-field__input– The numeric input field
.number-field__increment-button– Button to increment the value
.number-field__decrement-button– Button to decrement the value
.number-field--primary– Primary variant with shadow (default)
.number-field--secondary– Secondary variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces
Note: Child components (Label, Description, FieldError) have their own CSS classes and styling. See their respective documentation for customization options.
Interactive States
NumberField automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:
- Invalid:
[data-invalid="true"]or
[aria-invalid="true"]- Automatically hides the description slot when invalid
- Disabled:
[data-disabled="true"]- Applied when
isDisabledis true
- Focus Within:
[data-focus-within="true"]- Applied when the input or buttons are focused
- Focus Visible:
[data-focus-visible="true"]- Applied when focus is visible (keyboard navigation)
- Hovered:
[data-hovered="true"]- Applied when hovering over buttons
Additional attributes are available through render props (see NumberFieldRenderProps below).
API Reference
NumberField Props
NumberField inherits all props from React Aria's NumberField component.
Base Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode | (values: NumberFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Child components (Label, Group, Input, etc.) or render function.
className
string | (values: NumberFieldRenderProps) => string
|-
|CSS classes for styling, supports render props.
style
React.CSSProperties | (values: NumberFieldRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties
|-
|Inline styles, supports render props.
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Whether the number field should take full width of its container
id
string
|-
|The element's unique identifier.
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the component.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, NumberFieldRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Value Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
number
|-
|Current value (controlled).
defaultValue
number
|-
|Default value (uncontrolled).
onChange
(value: number | undefined) => void
|-
|Handler called when the value changes.
Formatting Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
formatOptions
Intl.NumberFormatOptions
|-
|Options for formatting numbers (currency, percent, decimal, unit).
locale
string
|-
|Locale for number formatting.
Validation Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isRequired
boolean
false
|Whether user input is required before form submission.
isInvalid
boolean
|-
|Whether the value is invalid.
validate
(value: number) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined
|-
|Custom validation function.
validationBehavior
'native' | 'aria'
'native'
|Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA attributes.
validationErrors
string[]
|-
|Server-side validation errors.
Range Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
minValue
number
|-
|Minimum allowed value.
maxValue
number
|-
|Maximum allowed value.
step
number
1
|Step value for increment/decrement operations.
State Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the input is disabled.
isReadOnly
boolean
|-
|Whether the input can be selected but not changed.
Form Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
name
string
|-
|Name of the input element, for HTML form submission.
autoFocus
boolean
|-
|Whether the element should receive focus on render.
Accessibility Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
aria-label
string
|-
|Accessibility label when no visible label is present.
aria-labelledby
string
|-
|ID of elements that label this field.
aria-describedby
string
|-
|ID of elements that describe this field.
aria-details
string
|-
|ID of elements with additional details.
Composition Components
NumberField works with these separate components that should be imported and used directly:
- NumberField.Group - Container for input and buttons
- NumberField.Input - The numeric input field
- NumberField.IncrementButton - Button to increment the value
- NumberField.DecrementButton - Button to decrement the value
- Label - Field label component from
@heroui/react
- Description - Helper text component from
@heroui/react
- FieldError - Validation error message from
@heroui/react
Each of these components has its own props API. Use them directly within NumberField for composition:
NumberField.Group Props
NumberField.Group inherits props from React Aria's Group component.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode | (values: GroupRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Child components (Input, Buttons) or render function.
className
string | (values: GroupRenderProps) => string
|-
|CSS classes for styling.
NumberField.Input Props
NumberField.Input inherits props from React Aria's Input component.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|CSS classes for styling.
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the input.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
NumberField.IncrementButton Props
NumberField.IncrementButton inherits props from React Aria's Button component.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
<IconPlus />
|Icon or content for the button. Defaults to plus icon.
className
string
|-
|CSS classes for styling.
slot
"increment"
"increment"
|Must be set to "increment" (automatically set).
NumberField.DecrementButton Props
NumberField.DecrementButton inherits props from React Aria's Button component.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
<IconMinus />
|Icon or content for the button. Defaults to minus icon.
className
string
|-
|CSS classes for styling.
slot
"decrement"
"decrement"
|Must be set to "decrement" (automatically set).
NumberFieldRenderProps
When using render props with
className,
style, or
children, these values are available:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the field is disabled.
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the field is currently invalid.
isReadOnly
boolean
|Whether the field is read-only.
isRequired
boolean
|Whether the field is required.
isFocused
boolean
|Whether the field is currently focused (DEPRECATED - use
isFocusWithin).
isFocusWithin
boolean
|Whether any child element is focused.
isFocusVisible
boolean
|Whether focus is visible (keyboard navigation).
value
number | undefined
|Current value.
minValue
number | undefined
|Minimum allowed value.
maxValue
number | undefined
|Maximum allowed value.
step
number
|Step value for increment/decrement.