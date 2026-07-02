A container for interactive controls with arrow key navigation.

import { Toolbar } from '@heroui/react' ;

import { Toolbar } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomToolbar () { return ( < Toolbar aria-label = "Actions" className = "rounded-xl border border-default bg-surface p-2" > { /* toolbar content */ } </ Toolbar > ); }

To customize the Toolbar component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .toolbar { @ apply gap- 4 rounded-lg bg-surface p- 3; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Toolbar component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.toolbar - Base container

- Base container .toolbar--horizontal - Horizontal orientation (default)

- Horizontal orientation (default) .toolbar--vertical - Vertical orientation

- Vertical orientation .toolbar--attached - Attached variant with surface background and full rounding

Inherits from React Aria Toolbar.

Prop Type Default Description isAttached boolean false Whether the toolbar has a surface background with full rounding orientation "horizontal" | "vertical" "horizontal" The orientation of the toolbar aria-label string - An accessible label for the toolbar aria-labelledby string - The id of an element that labels the toolbar children React.ReactNode | (values: ToolbarRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Content or render prop className string | (values: ToolbarRenderProps) => string - Additional CSS classes

When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided: