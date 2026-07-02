Toolbar
A container for interactive controls with arrow key navigation.
Import
Usage
Vertical
With ButtonGroup
Attached
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Toolbar component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Toolbar component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
.toolbar- Base container
.toolbar--horizontal- Horizontal orientation (default)
.toolbar--vertical- Vertical orientation
.toolbar--attached- Attached variant with surface background and full rounding
API Reference
Toolbar Props
Inherits from React Aria Toolbar.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isAttached
boolean
false
|Whether the toolbar has a surface background with full rounding
orientation
"horizontal" | "vertical"
"horizontal"
|The orientation of the toolbar
aria-label
string
|-
|An accessible label for the toolbar
aria-labelledby
string
|-
|The id of an element that labels the toolbar
children
React.ReactNode | (values: ToolbarRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Content or render prop
className
string | (values: ToolbarRenderProps) => string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
ToolbarRenderProps
When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
orientation
"horizontal" | "vertical"
|The current orientation of the toolbar