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Toolbar

A container for interactive controls with arrow key navigation.

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Toolbar } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Vertical

With ButtonGroup

Attached

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { Toolbar } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomToolbar() {
  return (
    <Toolbar
      aria-label="Actions"
      className="rounded-xl border border-default bg-surface p-2"
    >
      {/* toolbar content */}
    </Toolbar>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Toolbar component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .toolbar {
    @apply gap-4 rounded-lg bg-surface p-3;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Toolbar component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

  • .toolbar - Base container
  • .toolbar--horizontal - Horizontal orientation (default)
  • .toolbar--vertical - Vertical orientation
  • .toolbar--attached - Attached variant with surface background and full rounding

API Reference

Toolbar Props

Inherits from React Aria Toolbar.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
isAttachedbooleanfalseWhether the toolbar has a surface background with full rounding
orientation"horizontal" | "vertical""horizontal"The orientation of the toolbar
aria-labelstring-An accessible label for the toolbar
aria-labelledbystring-The id of an element that labels the toolbar
childrenReact.ReactNode | (values: ToolbarRenderProps) => React.ReactNode-Content or render prop
classNamestring | (values: ToolbarRenderProps) => string-Additional CSS classes

ToolbarRenderProps

When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided:

PropTypeDescription
orientation"horizontal" | "vertical"The current orientation of the toolbar

Toast

Display temporary notifications and messages to users with automatic dismissal and customizable placement

ToggleButton

An interactive toggle control for on/off or selected/unselected states

On this page

ImportUsageVerticalWith ButtonGroupAttachedStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesAPI ReferenceToolbar PropsToolbarRenderProps