Input
Primitive single-line text input component that accepts standard HTML attributes
Import
Usage
Input Types
Controlled
Full Width
Variants
The Input component supports two visual variants:
primary(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases
secondary- Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components
In Surface
When used inside a Surface component, use
variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
The base class
.input powers every instance. Override it once with
@layer components.
CSS Classes
.input– Native input element styling
Interactive States
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]
- Focus Visible:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]
- Invalid:
[data-invalid="true"](also syncs with
aria-invalid)
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[aria-disabled="true"]
- Read Only:
[aria-readonly="true"]
API Reference
Input Props
Input accepts all standard HTML
<input> attributes plus the following:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
type
string
"text"
|Input type (text, email, password, number, etc.).
value
string
|-
|Controlled value.
defaultValue
string
|-
|Uncontrolled initial value.
onChange
(event: React.ChangeEvent<HTMLInputElement>) => void
|-
|Change handler.
placeholder
string
|-
|Placeholder text.
disabled
boolean
false
|Disables the input.
readOnly
boolean
false
|Makes the input read-only.
required
boolean
false
|Marks the input as required.
name
string
|-
|Name for form submission.
autoComplete
string
|-
|Autocomplete hint for the browser.
maxLength
number
|-
|Maximum number of characters.
minLength
number
|-
|Minimum number of characters.
pattern
string
|-
|Regex pattern for validation.
min
number | string
|-
|Minimum value (for number/date inputs).
max
number | string
|-
|Maximum value (for number/date inputs).
step
number | string
|-
|Stepping interval (for number inputs).
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Whether the input should take full width of its container
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the component.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
For validation props like
isInvalid,
isRequired, and error handling, use TextField with Input as a child component.