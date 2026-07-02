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Input

Primitive single-line text input component that accepts standard HTML attributes

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Input } from '@heroui/react';

For validation, labels, and error messages, see TextField.

Usage

Input Types

Controlled

Full Width

Variants

The Input component supports two visual variants:

  • primary (default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases
  • secondary - Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

In Surface

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import {Input, Label} from '@heroui/react';

function CustomInput() {
  return (
    <div className="flex flex-col gap-2">
      <Label htmlFor="custom-input">Project name</Label>
      <Input
        id="custom-input"
        className="rounded-xl border border-border/70 bg-surface px-4 py-2 text-sm shadow-sm focus-visible:border-accent"
        placeholder="New web app"
      />
    </div>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

The base class .input powers every instance. Override it once with @layer components.

@layer components {
  .input {
    @apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface px-4 py-2 text-sm shadow-sm transition-colors;

    &:hover,
    &[data-hovered="true"] {
      @apply bg-surface-secondary border-border/80;
    }

    &:focus-visible,
    &[data-focus-visible="true"] {
      @apply border-accent ring-2 ring-accent/20;
    }

    &[data-invalid="true"] {
      @apply border-danger bg-danger-soft text-danger;
    }
  }
}

CSS Classes

  • .input – Native input element styling

Interactive States

  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"]
  • Focus Visible: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"]
  • Invalid: [data-invalid="true"] (also syncs with aria-invalid)
  • Disabled: :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"]
  • Read Only: [aria-readonly="true"]

API Reference

Input Props

Input accepts all standard HTML <input> attributes plus the following:

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
typestring"text"Input type (text, email, password, number, etc.).
valuestring-Controlled value.
defaultValuestring-Uncontrolled initial value.
onChange(event: React.ChangeEvent<HTMLInputElement>) => void-Change handler.
placeholderstring-Placeholder text.
disabledbooleanfalseDisables the input.
readOnlybooleanfalseMakes the input read-only.
requiredbooleanfalseMarks the input as required.
namestring-Name for form submission.
autoCompletestring-Autocomplete hint for the browser.
maxLengthnumber-Maximum number of characters.
minLengthnumber-Minimum number of characters.
patternstring-Regex pattern for validation.
minnumber | string-Minimum value (for number/date inputs).
maxnumber | string-Maximum value (for number/date inputs).
stepnumber | string-Stepping interval (for number inputs).
fullWidthbooleanfalseWhether the input should take full width of its container
variant"primary" | "secondary""primary"Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.

For validation props like isInvalid, isRequired, and error handling, use TextField with Input as a child component.

Form

Wrapper component for form validation and submission handling

InputGroup

Group related input controls with prefix and suffix elements for enhanced form fields

On this page

ImportUsageInput TypesControlledFull WidthVariantsIn SurfaceStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceInput Props