import { Input } from '@heroui/react' ;

For validation, labels, and error messages, see TextField.

The Input component supports two visual variants:

primary (default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases

(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases secondary - Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

import {Input, Label} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomInput () { return ( < div className = "flex flex-col gap-2" > < Label htmlFor = "custom-input" >Project name</ Label > < Input id = "custom-input" className = "rounded-xl border border-border/70 bg-surface px-4 py-2 text-sm shadow-sm focus-visible:border-accent" placeholder = "New web app" /> </ div > ); }

The base class .input powers every instance. Override it once with @layer components .

@layer components { .input { @ apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface px- 4 py- 2 text-sm shadow-sm transition-colors ; &:hover, &[data-hovered= "true" ] { @apply bg-surface-secondary border-border/ 80 ; } & :focus-visible , &[ data-focus-visible = "true" ] { @ apply border-accent ring- 2 ring-accent /20; } &[ data-invalid = "true" ] { @ apply border-danger bg-danger-soft text-danger ; } } }

.input – Native input element styling

Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"]

: or Focus Visible : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"]

: or Invalid : [data-invalid="true"] (also syncs with aria-invalid )

: (also syncs with ) Disabled : :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"]

: or Read Only: [aria-readonly="true"]

Input accepts all standard HTML <input> attributes plus the following:

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind classes merged with the component styles. type string "text" Input type (text, email, password, number, etc.). value string - Controlled value. defaultValue string - Uncontrolled initial value. onChange (event: React.ChangeEvent<HTMLInputElement>) => void - Change handler. placeholder string - Placeholder text. disabled boolean false Disables the input. readOnly boolean false Makes the input read-only. required boolean false Marks the input as required. name string - Name for form submission. autoComplete string - Autocomplete hint for the browser. maxLength number - Maximum number of characters. minLength number - Minimum number of characters. pattern string - Regex pattern for validation. min number | string - Minimum value (for number/date inputs). max number | string - Maximum value (for number/date inputs). step number | string - Stepping interval (for number inputs). fullWidth boolean false Whether the input should take full width of its container variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.