Display temporary notifications and messages to users with automatic dismissal and customizable placement
Render the provider in the root of your app.
To customize the Toast component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
The Toast component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
-
.toast - Base toast container
-
.toast__region - Toast region container
-
.toast__content - Content wrapper for title and description
-
.toast__indicator - Icon/indicator container
-
.toast__title - Toast title text
-
.toast__description - Toast description text
-
.toast__action - Action button container
-
.toast__close - Close button container
-
.toast--default - Default gray variant
-
.toast--accent - Accent blue variant
-
.toast--success - Success green variant
-
.toast--warning - Warning yellow/orange variant
-
.toast--danger - Danger red variant
The component supports various states:
- Frontmost:
[data-frontmost] - Applied to the topmost visible toast
- Index:
[data-index] - Applied based on toast position in stack
- Placement:
[data-placement="*"] - Applied based on toast region placement
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
placement
"top start" | "top" | "top end" | "bottom start" | "bottom" | "bottom end"
"bottom"
|Placement of the toast region
gap
number
12
|The gap between toasts in pixels
maxVisibleToasts
number
3
|Maximum number of toasts to display at once
scaleFactor
number
0.05
|Scale factor for stacked toasts (0-1)
width
number | string
460
|Width of the toast in pixels or CSS value
queue
ToastQueue<T>
|-
|Custom toast queue instance
children
ReactNode | ((props: {toast: QueuedToast<T>}) => ReactNode)
|-
|Custom render function or children
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
toast
QueuedToast<T>
|-
|Toast data from queue (required)
variant
"default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger"
"default"
|Visual variant of the toast
placement
ToastVariants["placement"]
|-
|Placement (inherited from Provider)
scaleFactor
number
|-
|Scale factor (inherited from Provider)
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Toast content (ToastContent, ToastIndicator, etc.)
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Content (typically ToastTitle and ToastDescription)
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
variant
ToastVariants["variant"]
|-
|Variant for default icon
children
ReactNode
|-
|Custom indicator icon (defaults to variant icon)
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Title text
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Description text
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Action button content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
|All
Button props
|-
|-
|Accepts all Button component props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
|All
CloseButton props
|-
|-
|Accepts all CloseButton component props
A
ToastQueue manages the state for a
<Toast.Provider>. The state is stored outside React so you can trigger toasts from anywhere in your application.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
maxVisibleToasts
number
3
|Maximum number of toasts to display at once (visual only)
wrapUpdate
(fn: () => void) => void
|-
|Function to wrap state updates (e.g., for view transitions)
|Method
|Parameters
|Returns
|Description
add
(content: T, options?: ToastOptions)
string
|Add a toast to the queue, returns toast key
close
(key: string)
void
|Close a toast by its key
pauseAll
()
void
|Pause all toast timers
resumeAll
()
void
|Resume all toast timers
clear
()
void
|Close all toasts
subscribe
(fn: () => void)
() => void
|Subscribe to queue changes, returns unsubscribe function
The default
toast function provides convenient methods for showing toasts:
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
title
ReactNode
|-
|Toast title (first parameter for variant methods)
description
ReactNode
|-
|Optional description text
variant
"default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger"
"default"
|Visual variant
indicator
ReactNode
|-
|Custom indicator icon (null to hide)
actionProps
ButtonProps
|-
|Props for action button
isLoading
boolean
false
|Show loading spinner instead of indicator
timeout
number
4000
|Auto-dismiss timeout in milliseconds. Defaults to 4000ms (4 seconds). Set to
0 for persistent toasts that don't auto-dismiss
onClose
() => void
|-
|Callback when toast is closed
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
loading
ReactNode
|-
|Message shown while promise is pending
success
ReactNode | ((data: T) => ReactNode)
|-
|Message shown on success (can be function)
error
ReactNode | ((error: Error) => ReactNode)
|-
|Message shown on error (can be function)