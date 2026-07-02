ProComponents, templates & AI tooling
HeroUI
27.7k
Getting Started
Components
Releases
Migration

Toast

Display temporary notifications and messages to users with automatic dismissal and customizable placement

FigmaStorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Toast, toast } from '@heroui/react';

Setup

Render the provider in the root of your app.

import { Toast, Button, toast } from '@heroui/react';

function App() {
  return (
    <div>
      <Toast.Provider />
      <Button onPress={() => toast("Simple message")}>
        Show toast
      </Button>
    </div>
  );
}

Usage

Simple Toasts

Variants

Custom Indicators

Promise & Loading

Callbacks

Placements

Custom Toast Rendering

Custom Queues

Anatomy

<Toast.Provider>
  <Toast>
    <Toast.Indicator />
    <Toast.Content>
      <Toast.Title />
      <Toast.Description />
    </Toast.Content>
    <Toast.ActionButton />
    <Toast.CloseButton />
  </Toast>
</Toast.Provider>

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

<Toast.Provider className="bottom-8 right-8" placement="bottom end" />

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Toast component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .toast {
    @apply rounded-xl shadow-lg;
  }

  .toast__content {
    @apply gap-2;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Toast component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .toast - Base toast container
  • .toast__region - Toast region container
  • .toast__content - Content wrapper for title and description
  • .toast__indicator - Icon/indicator container
  • .toast__title - Toast title text
  • .toast__description - Toast description text
  • .toast__action - Action button container
  • .toast__close - Close button container

Variant Classes

  • .toast--default - Default gray variant
  • .toast--accent - Accent blue variant
  • .toast--success - Success green variant
  • .toast--warning - Warning yellow/orange variant
  • .toast--danger - Danger red variant

Interactive States

The component supports various states:

  • Frontmost: [data-frontmost] - Applied to the topmost visible toast
  • Index: [data-index] - Applied based on toast position in stack
  • Placement: [data-placement="*"] - Applied based on toast region placement

API Reference

Toast.Provider Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
placement"top start" | "top" | "top end" | "bottom start" | "bottom" | "bottom end""bottom"Placement of the toast region
gapnumber12The gap between toasts in pixels
maxVisibleToastsnumber3Maximum number of toasts to display at once
scaleFactornumber0.05Scale factor for stacked toasts (0-1)
widthnumber | string460Width of the toast in pixels or CSS value
queueToastQueue<T>-Custom toast queue instance
childrenReactNode | ((props: {toast: QueuedToast<T>}) => ReactNode)-Custom render function or children
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Toast Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
toastQueuedToast<T>-Toast data from queue (required)
variant"default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger""default"Visual variant of the toast
placementToastVariants["placement"]-Placement (inherited from Provider)
scaleFactornumber-Scale factor (inherited from Provider)
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-Toast content (ToastContent, ToastIndicator, etc.)

Toast.Content Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Content (typically ToastTitle and ToastDescription)
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Toast.Indicator Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
variantToastVariants["variant"]-Variant for default icon
childrenReactNode-Custom indicator icon (defaults to variant icon)
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Toast.Title Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Title text
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Toast.Description Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Description text
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Toast.ActionButton Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Action button content
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
All Button props--Accepts all Button component props

Toast.CloseButton Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
All CloseButton props--Accepts all CloseButton component props

ToastQueue

A ToastQueue manages the state for a <Toast.Provider>. The state is stored outside React so you can trigger toasts from anywhere in your application.

Constructor Options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
maxVisibleToastsnumber3Maximum number of toasts to display at once (visual only)
wrapUpdate(fn: () => void) => void-Function to wrap state updates (e.g., for view transitions)

Methods

MethodParametersReturnsDescription
add(content: T, options?: ToastOptions)stringAdd a toast to the queue, returns toast key
close(key: string)voidClose a toast by its key
pauseAll()voidPause all toast timers
resumeAll()voidResume all toast timers
clear()voidClose all toasts
subscribe(fn: () => void)() => voidSubscribe to queue changes, returns unsubscribe function

toast Function

The default toast function provides convenient methods for showing toasts:

import { toast } from '@heroui/react';

// Basic toast (auto-dismisses after 4 seconds by default)
toast("Event has been created");

// Variant methods (also auto-dismiss after 4 seconds by default)
toast.success("File saved");
toast.info("New update available");
toast.warning("Please check your settings");
toast.danger("Something went wrong");

// With options
toast("Event has been created", {
  description: "Your event has been scheduled for tomorrow",
  variant: "default",
  timeout: 5000, // Custom timeout: 5 seconds
  onClose: () => console.log("Closed"),
  actionProps: {
    children: "View",
    onPress: () => {},
  },
  indicator: <CustomIcon />,
});

// Promise support (automatically shows loading spinner)
toast.promise(
  uploadFile(),
  {
    loading: "Uploading file...",
    success: (data) => `File ${data.filename} uploaded`,
    error: "Failed to upload file",
  }
);

// Manual loading state (persistent toast - no auto-dismiss)
const loadingId = toast("Creating event...", {
  isLoading: true,
  timeout: 0, // Persistent toast that doesn't auto-dismiss
});

// Later, close and show result
toast.close(loadingId);
toast.success("Event created");

// Queue methods
toast.close(key);
toast.clear();
toast.pauseAll();
toast.resumeAll();

toast Options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
titleReactNode-Toast title (first parameter for variant methods)
descriptionReactNode-Optional description text
variant"default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger""default"Visual variant
indicatorReactNode-Custom indicator icon (null to hide)
actionPropsButtonProps-Props for action button
isLoadingbooleanfalseShow loading spinner instead of indicator
timeoutnumber4000Auto-dismiss timeout in milliseconds. Defaults to 4000ms (4 seconds). Set to 0 for persistent toasts that don't auto-dismiss
onClose() => void-Callback when toast is closed

toast.promise Options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
loadingReactNode-Message shown while promise is pending
successReactNode | ((data: T) => ReactNode)-Message shown on success (can be function)
errorReactNode | ((error: Error) => ReactNode)-Message shown on error (can be function)

TimeField

Time input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria TimeField

Toolbar

A container for interactive controls with arrow key navigation.

On this page

ImportSetupUsageSimple ToastsVariantsCustom IndicatorsPromise & LoadingCallbacksPlacementsCustom Toast RenderingCustom QueuesAnatomyStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesVariant ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceToast.Provider PropsToast PropsToast.Content PropsToast.Indicator PropsToast.Title PropsToast.Description PropsToast.ActionButton PropsToast.CloseButton PropsToastQueueConstructor OptionsMethodstoast Functiontoast Optionstoast.promise Options