Display temporary notifications and messages to users with automatic dismissal and customizable placement

import { Toast, toast } from '@heroui/react' ;

Render the provider in the root of your app.

import { Toast, Button, toast } from '@heroui/react' ; function App () { return ( < div > < Toast.Provider /> < Button onPress = {() => toast ( "Simple message" )}> Show toast </ Button > </ div > ); }

< Toast.Provider > < Toast > < Toast.Indicator /> < Toast.Content > < Toast.Title /> < Toast.Description /> </ Toast.Content > < Toast.ActionButton /> < Toast.CloseButton /> </ Toast > </ Toast.Provider >

< Toast.Provider className = "bottom-8 right-8" placement = "bottom end" />

To customize the Toast component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .toast { @ apply rounded-xl shadow-lg ; } .toast__content { @ apply gap- 2; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Toast component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.toast - Base toast container

- Base toast container .toast__region - Toast region container

- Toast region container .toast__content - Content wrapper for title and description

- Content wrapper for title and description .toast__indicator - Icon/indicator container

- Icon/indicator container .toast__title - Toast title text

- Toast title text .toast__description - Toast description text

- Toast description text .toast__action - Action button container

- Action button container .toast__close - Close button container

.toast--default - Default gray variant

- Default gray variant .toast--accent - Accent blue variant

- Accent blue variant .toast--success - Success green variant

- Success green variant .toast--warning - Warning yellow/orange variant

- Warning yellow/orange variant .toast--danger - Danger red variant

The component supports various states:

Frontmost : [data-frontmost] - Applied to the topmost visible toast

: - Applied to the topmost visible toast Index : [data-index] - Applied based on toast position in stack

: - Applied based on toast position in stack Placement: [data-placement="*"] - Applied based on toast region placement

Prop Type Default Description placement "top start" | "top" | "top end" | "bottom start" | "bottom" | "bottom end" "bottom" Placement of the toast region gap number 12 The gap between toasts in pixels maxVisibleToasts number 3 Maximum number of toasts to display at once scaleFactor number 0.05 Scale factor for stacked toasts (0-1) width number | string 460 Width of the toast in pixels or CSS value queue ToastQueue<T> - Custom toast queue instance children ReactNode | ((props: {toast: QueuedToast<T>}) => ReactNode) - Custom render function or children className string - Additional CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description toast QueuedToast<T> - Toast data from queue (required) variant "default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger" "default" Visual variant of the toast placement ToastVariants["placement"] - Placement (inherited from Provider) scaleFactor number - Scale factor (inherited from Provider) className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Toast content (ToastContent, ToastIndicator, etc.)

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Content (typically ToastTitle and ToastDescription) className string - Additional CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description variant ToastVariants["variant"] - Variant for default icon children ReactNode - Custom indicator icon (defaults to variant icon) className string - Additional CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Title text className string - Additional CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Description text className string - Additional CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Action button content className string - Additional CSS classes All Button props - - Accepts all Button component props

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes All CloseButton props - - Accepts all CloseButton component props

A ToastQueue manages the state for a <Toast.Provider> . The state is stored outside React so you can trigger toasts from anywhere in your application.

Option Type Default Description maxVisibleToasts number 3 Maximum number of toasts to display at once (visual only) wrapUpdate (fn: () => void) => void - Function to wrap state updates (e.g., for view transitions)

Method Parameters Returns Description add (content: T, options?: ToastOptions) string Add a toast to the queue, returns toast key close (key: string) void Close a toast by its key pauseAll () void Pause all toast timers resumeAll () void Resume all toast timers clear () void Close all toasts subscribe (fn: () => void) () => void Subscribe to queue changes, returns unsubscribe function

The default toast function provides convenient methods for showing toasts:

import { toast } from '@heroui/react' ; // Basic toast (auto-dismisses after 4 seconds by default) toast ( "Event has been created" ); // Variant methods (also auto-dismiss after 4 seconds by default) toast. success ( "File saved" ); toast. info ( "New update available" ); toast. warning ( "Please check your settings" ); toast. danger ( "Something went wrong" ); // With options toast ( "Event has been created" , { description: "Your event has been scheduled for tomorrow" , variant: "default" , timeout: 5000 , // Custom timeout: 5 seconds onClose : () => console. log ( "Closed" ), actionProps: { children: "View" , onPress : () => {}, }, indicator: < CustomIcon />, }); // Promise support (automatically shows loading spinner) toast. promise ( uploadFile (), { loading: "Uploading file..." , success : ( data ) => `File ${ data . filename } uploaded` , error: "Failed to upload file" , } ); // Manual loading state (persistent toast - no auto-dismiss) const loadingId = toast ( "Creating event..." , { isLoading: true , timeout: 0 , // Persistent toast that doesn't auto-dismiss }); // Later, close and show result toast. close (loadingId); toast. success ( "Event created" ); // Queue methods toast. close (key); toast. clear (); toast. pauseAll (); toast. resumeAll ();

Option Type Default Description title ReactNode - Toast title (first parameter for variant methods) description ReactNode - Optional description text variant "default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger" "default" Visual variant indicator ReactNode - Custom indicator icon (null to hide) actionProps ButtonProps - Props for action button isLoading boolean false Show loading spinner instead of indicator timeout number 4000 Auto-dismiss timeout in milliseconds. Defaults to 4000ms (4 seconds). Set to 0 for persistent toasts that don't auto-dismiss onClose () => void - Callback when toast is closed