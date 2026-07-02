Dropdown
A dropdown displays a list of actions or options that a user can choose
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Dropdown component and access all parts using dot notation.
With Single Selection
Single With Custom Indicator
With Multiple Selection
With Section Level Selection
With Keyboard Shortcuts
With Icons
Long Press Trigger
With Descriptions
With Sections
With Disabled Items
With Submenus
With Custom Submenu Indicator
Controlled
Controlled Open State
Custom Trigger
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Dropdown component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Dropdown component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.dropdown- Base dropdown container
.dropdown__trigger- The button or element that triggers the dropdown
.dropdown__popover- The popover container
.dropdown__menu- The menu container inside the popover
State Classes
.dropdown__trigger[data-focus-visible="true"]- Focused trigger state
.dropdown__trigger[data-disabled="true"]- Disabled trigger state
.dropdown__trigger[data-pressed="true"]- Pressed trigger state
.dropdown__popover[data-entering]- Entering animation state
.dropdown__popover[data-exiting]- Exiting animation state
.dropdown__menu[data-selection-mode="single"]- Single selection mode
.dropdown__menu[data-selection-mode="multiple"]- Multiple selection mode
Menu Component Classes
The Dropdown component uses Menu, MenuItem, and MenuSection as base components. These classes are also available for customization:
Menu Classes
.menu- Base menu container (menu.css)
[data-slot="separator"]- Separator elements within the menu
-
MenuItem Classes
.menu-item- Base menu item container (menu-item.css)
.menu-item__indicator- Selection indicator (checkmark or dot)
[data-slot="menu-item-indicator--checkmark"]- Checkmark indicator SVG
[data-slot="menu-item-indicator--dot"]- Dot indicator SVG
-
.menu-item__indicator--submenu- Submenu indicator (chevron)
.menu-item--default- Default variant styling
.menu-item--danger- Danger variant styling
MenuItem State Classes
.menu-item[data-focus-visible="true"]- Focused item state (keyboard focus)
.menu-item[data-focus="true"]- Focused item state
.menu-item[data-pressed]- Pressed item state
.menu-item[data-hovered]- Hovered item state
.menu-item[data-selected="true"]- Selected item state
.menu-item[data-disabled]- Disabled item state
.menu-item[data-has-submenu="true"]- Item with submenu
.menu-item[data-selection-mode="single"]- Single selection mode
.menu-item[data-selection-mode="multiple"]- Multiple selection mode
.menu-item[aria-checked="true"]- Checked item (ARIA)
.menu-item[aria-selected="true"]- Selected item (ARIA)
MenuSection Classes
.menu-section- Base menu section container (menu-section.css)
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]on trigger and items
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]on trigger and items
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[data-disabled="true"]on trigger and items
- Pressed:
:activeor
[data-pressed="true"]on trigger and items
- Selected:
[data-selected="true"]or
[aria-selected="true"]on items
API Reference
Dropdown Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isOpen
boolean
|-
|Sets the open state of the menu (controlled)
defaultOpen
boolean
|-
|Sets the default open state of the menu (uncontrolled)
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
|-
|Handler called when the open state changes
trigger
"press" | "longPress"
"press"
|The type of interaction that triggers the menu
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Dropdown content
Dropdown.Trigger Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Trigger content or render function
All Button props are also supported when using a Button as the trigger.
Dropdown.Popover Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
placement
"bottom" | "bottom left" | "bottom right" | "bottom start" | "bottom end" | "top" | "top left" | "top right" | "top start" | "top end" | "left" | "left top" | "left bottom" | "start" | "start top" | "start bottom" | "right" | "right top" | "right bottom" | "end" | "end top" | "end bottom"
"bottom"
|Placement of the popover relative to the trigger
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Content children
All Popover props are also supported.
Dropdown.Menu Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
selectionMode
"single" | "multiple" | "none"
"none"
|Whether single or multiple selection is enabled
selectedKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|The currently selected keys (controlled)
defaultSelectedKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|The initial selected keys (uncontrolled)
onSelectionChange
(keys: Selection) => void
|-
|Handler called when the selection changes
disabledKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|Keys of disabled items
onAction
(key: Key) => void
|-
|Handler called when an item is activated
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Menu content
All Menu props are also supported.
Dropdown.Section Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
selectionMode
"single" | "multiple"
|-
|Selection mode for items within this section
selectedKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|The currently selected keys (controlled)
defaultSelectedKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|The initial selected keys (uncontrolled)
onSelectionChange
(keys: Selection) => void
|-
|Handler called when the selection changes
disabledKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|Keys of disabled items
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Section content
All MenuSection props are also supported.
Dropdown.Item Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
id
Key
|-
|Unique identifier for the item
textValue
string
|-
|Text content of the item for typeahead
variant
"default" | "danger"
"default"
|Visual variant of the item
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Item content or render function
All MenuItem props are also supported.
Dropdown.ItemIndicator Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
type
"checkmark" | "dot"
"checkmark"
|Type of indicator to display
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Custom indicator content or render function
When using a render function, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the item is selected
isIndeterminate
boolean
|Whether the item is in an indeterminate state
Dropdown.SubmenuIndicator Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Custom indicator content
Dropdown.SubmenuTrigger Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Submenu trigger content
All SubmenuTrigger props are also supported.
RenderProps
When using render functions with Dropdown.Item, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the item is selected
isFocused
boolean
|Whether the item is focused
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the item is disabled
isPressed
boolean
|Whether the item is being pressed
Examples
Basic Usage
With Sections
Controlled Selection
With Submenus
Accessibility
The Dropdown component implements the ARIA menu pattern and provides:
- Full keyboard navigation support (arrow keys, home/end, typeahead)
- Screen reader announcements for actions and selection changes
- Proper focus management
- Support for disabled states
- Long press interaction support
- Submenu navigation
For more information, see the React Aria Menu documentation.