A dropdown displays a list of actions or options that a user can choose

import { Dropdown } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the Dropdown component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Dropdown, Button, Label, Description, Header, Kbd, Separator } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Dropdown > < Dropdown.Trigger > < Button /> </ Dropdown.Trigger > < Dropdown.Popover > < Dropdown.Menu > < Dropdown.Item > < Label /> < Description /> < Kbd slot = "keyboard" /> < Dropdown.ItemIndicator /> </ Dropdown.Item > < Separator /> < Dropdown.Section > < Header /> < Dropdown.Item /> </ Dropdown.Section > < Dropdown.SubmenuTrigger > < Dropdown.Item > < Label /> < Dropdown.SubmenuIndicator /> </ Dropdown.Item > < Dropdown.Popover > < Dropdown.Menu > < Dropdown.Item /> </ Dropdown.Menu > </ Dropdown.Popover > </ Dropdown.SubmenuTrigger > </ Dropdown.Menu > </ Dropdown.Popover > </ Dropdown > )

import { Dropdown, Button } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomDropdown () { return ( < Dropdown > < Dropdown.Trigger className = "rounded-lg border p-2 bg-surface" > < Button >Actions</ Button > </ Dropdown.Trigger > < Dropdown.Popover className = "min-w-[200px]" > < Dropdown.Menu > < Dropdown.Item id = "item-1" textValue = "Item 1" className = "hover:bg-surface-secondary" > Item 1 </ Dropdown.Item > </ Dropdown.Menu > </ Dropdown.Popover > </ Dropdown > ); }

To customize the Dropdown component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .dropdown { @ apply flex flex-col gap- 1; } .dropdown__trigger { @ apply outline-none ; } .dropdown__popover { @ apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-overlay p- 2; } .dropdown__menu { @ apply flex flex-col gap- 1; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Dropdown component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.dropdown - Base dropdown container

- Base dropdown container .dropdown__trigger - The button or element that triggers the dropdown

- The button or element that triggers the dropdown .dropdown__popover - The popover container

- The popover container .dropdown__menu - The menu container inside the popover

.dropdown__trigger[data-focus-visible="true"] - Focused trigger state

- Focused trigger state .dropdown__trigger[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled trigger state

- Disabled trigger state .dropdown__trigger[data-pressed="true"] - Pressed trigger state

- Pressed trigger state .dropdown__popover[data-entering] - Entering animation state

- Entering animation state .dropdown__popover[data-exiting] - Exiting animation state

- Exiting animation state .dropdown__menu[data-selection-mode="single"] - Single selection mode

- Single selection mode .dropdown__menu[data-selection-mode="multiple"] - Multiple selection mode

The Dropdown component uses Menu, MenuItem, and MenuSection as base components. These classes are also available for customization:

.menu - Base menu container (menu.css) [data-slot="separator"] - Separator elements within the menu

- Base menu container (menu.css)

.menu-item - Base menu item container (menu-item.css)

- Base menu item container (menu-item.css) .menu-item__indicator - Selection indicator (checkmark or dot) [data-slot="menu-item-indicator--checkmark"] - Checkmark indicator SVG [data-slot="menu-item-indicator--dot"] - Dot indicator SVG

- Selection indicator (checkmark or dot) .menu-item__indicator--submenu - Submenu indicator (chevron)

- Submenu indicator (chevron) .menu-item--default - Default variant styling

- Default variant styling .menu-item--danger - Danger variant styling

.menu-item[data-focus-visible="true"] - Focused item state (keyboard focus)

- Focused item state (keyboard focus) .menu-item[data-focus="true"] - Focused item state

- Focused item state .menu-item[data-pressed] - Pressed item state

- Pressed item state .menu-item[data-hovered] - Hovered item state

- Hovered item state .menu-item[data-selected="true"] - Selected item state

- Selected item state .menu-item[data-disabled] - Disabled item state

- Disabled item state .menu-item[data-has-submenu="true"] - Item with submenu

- Item with submenu .menu-item[data-selection-mode="single"] - Single selection mode

- Single selection mode .menu-item[data-selection-mode="multiple"] - Multiple selection mode

- Multiple selection mode .menu-item[aria-checked="true"] - Checked item (ARIA)

- Checked item (ARIA) .menu-item[aria-selected="true"] - Selected item (ARIA)

.menu-section - Base menu section container (menu-section.css)

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on trigger and items

: or on trigger and items Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on trigger and items

: or on trigger and items Disabled : :disabled or [data-disabled="true"] on trigger and items

: or on trigger and items Pressed : :active or [data-pressed="true"] on trigger and items

: or on trigger and items Selected: [data-selected="true"] or [aria-selected="true"] on items

Prop Type Default Description isOpen boolean - Sets the open state of the menu (controlled) defaultOpen boolean - Sets the default open state of the menu (uncontrolled) onOpenChange (isOpen: boolean) => void - Handler called when the open state changes trigger "press" | "longPress" "press" The type of interaction that triggers the menu className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Dropdown content

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Trigger content or render function

All Button props are also supported when using a Button as the trigger.

Prop Type Default Description placement "bottom" | "bottom left" | "bottom right" | "bottom start" | "bottom end" | "top" | "top left" | "top right" | "top start" | "top end" | "left" | "left top" | "left bottom" | "start" | "start top" | "start bottom" | "right" | "right top" | "right bottom" | "end" | "end top" | "end bottom" "bottom" Placement of the popover relative to the trigger className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Content children

All Popover props are also supported.

Prop Type Default Description selectionMode "single" | "multiple" | "none" "none" Whether single or multiple selection is enabled selectedKeys Iterable<Key> - The currently selected keys (controlled) defaultSelectedKeys Iterable<Key> - The initial selected keys (uncontrolled) onSelectionChange (keys: Selection) => void - Handler called when the selection changes disabledKeys Iterable<Key> - Keys of disabled items onAction (key: Key) => void - Handler called when an item is activated className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Menu content

All Menu props are also supported.

Prop Type Default Description selectionMode "single" | "multiple" - Selection mode for items within this section selectedKeys Iterable<Key> - The currently selected keys (controlled) defaultSelectedKeys Iterable<Key> - The initial selected keys (uncontrolled) onSelectionChange (keys: Selection) => void - Handler called when the selection changes disabledKeys Iterable<Key> - Keys of disabled items className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Section content

All MenuSection props are also supported.

Prop Type Default Description id Key - Unique identifier for the item textValue string - Text content of the item for typeahead variant "default" | "danger" "default" Visual variant of the item className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Item content or render function

All MenuItem props are also supported.

Prop Type Default Description type "checkmark" | "dot" "checkmark" Type of indicator to display className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Custom indicator content or render function

When using a render function, these values are provided:

Prop Type Description isSelected boolean Whether the item is selected isIndeterminate boolean Whether the item is in an indeterminate state

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Custom indicator content

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Submenu trigger content

All SubmenuTrigger props are also supported.

When using render functions with Dropdown.Item, these values are provided:

Prop Type Description isSelected boolean Whether the item is selected isFocused boolean Whether the item is focused isDisabled boolean Whether the item is disabled isPressed boolean Whether the item is being pressed

import { Dropdown, Button, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; < Dropdown > < Button aria-label = "Menu" variant = "secondary" > Actions </ Button > < Dropdown.Popover > < Dropdown.Menu onAction = {( key ) => alert ( `Selected: ${ key }` )}> < Dropdown.Item id = "new-file" textValue = "New file" > < Label >New file</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > < Dropdown.Item id = "open-file" textValue = "Open file" > < Label >Open file</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > < Dropdown.Item id = "delete-file" textValue = "Delete file" variant = "danger" > < Label >Delete file</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > </ Dropdown.Menu > </ Dropdown.Popover > </ Dropdown >

import { Dropdown, Button, Label, Header, Separator } from '@heroui/react' ; < Dropdown > < Button aria-label = "Menu" variant = "secondary" > Actions </ Button > < Dropdown.Popover > < Dropdown.Menu onAction = {( key ) => alert ( `Selected: ${ key }` )}> < Dropdown.Section > < Header >Actions</ Header > < Dropdown.Item id = "new-file" textValue = "New file" > < Label >New file</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > < Dropdown.Item id = "edit-file" textValue = "Edit file" > < Label >Edit file</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > </ Dropdown.Section > < Separator /> < Dropdown.Section > < Header >Danger zone</ Header > < Dropdown.Item id = "delete-file" textValue = "Delete file" variant = "danger" > < Label >Delete file</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > </ Dropdown.Section > </ Dropdown.Menu > </ Dropdown.Popover > </ Dropdown >

import type { Selection } from '@heroui/react' ; import { Dropdown, Button, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; function ControlledDropdown () { const [ selected , setSelected ] = useState < Selection >( new Set ([ 'bold' ])); return ( < Dropdown > < Button aria-label = "Menu" variant = "secondary" > Actions </ Button > < Dropdown.Popover > < Dropdown.Menu selectedKeys = {selected} selectionMode = "multiple" onSelectionChange = {setSelected} > < Dropdown.Item id = "bold" textValue = "Bold" > < Label >Bold</ Label > < Dropdown.ItemIndicator /> </ Dropdown.Item > < Dropdown.Item id = "italic" textValue = "Italic" > < Label >Italic</ Label > < Dropdown.ItemIndicator /> </ Dropdown.Item > </ Dropdown.Menu > </ Dropdown.Popover > </ Dropdown > ); }

import { Dropdown, Button, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; < Dropdown > < Button aria-label = "Menu" variant = "secondary" > Share </ Button > < Dropdown.Popover > < Dropdown.Menu onAction = {( key ) => alert ( `Selected: ${ key }` )}> < Dropdown.Item id = "copy-link" textValue = "Copy Link" > < Label >Copy Link</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > < Dropdown.SubmenuTrigger > < Dropdown.Item id = "share" textValue = "Share" > < Label >Other</ Label > < Dropdown.SubmenuIndicator /> </ Dropdown.Item > < Dropdown.Popover > < Dropdown.Menu > < Dropdown.Item id = "whatsapp" textValue = "WhatsApp" > < Label >WhatsApp</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > < Dropdown.Item id = "telegram" textValue = "Telegram" > < Label >Telegram</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > </ Dropdown.Menu > </ Dropdown.Popover > </ Dropdown.SubmenuTrigger > </ Dropdown.Menu > </ Dropdown.Popover > </ Dropdown >

The Dropdown component implements the ARIA menu pattern and provides:

Full keyboard navigation support (arrow keys, home/end, typeahead)

Screen reader announcements for actions and selection changes

Proper focus management

Support for disabled states

Long press interaction support

Submenu navigation

For more information, see the React Aria Menu documentation.