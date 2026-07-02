A one-time password input component for verification codes and secure authentication

import { InputOTP } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the InputOTP component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { InputOTP } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < InputOTP maxLength = { 6 }> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> { /* ...rest of the slots */ } </ InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Separator /> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 3 } /> { /* ...rest of the slots */ } </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP > )

InputOTP is built on top of input-otp by @guilherme_rodz, providing a flexible and accessible foundation for OTP input components.

Use the pattern prop to restrict input to specific characters. HeroUI exports common patterns like REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS and REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS .

Control the value to synchronize with state, clear the input, or implement custom validation.

Use isInvalid together with validation messages to surface errors.

Use the onComplete callback to trigger actions when all slots are filled.

A complete two-factor authentication form with validation and submission.

The InputOTP component supports two visual variants:

primary (default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases

(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases secondary - Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

import {InputOTP, Label} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomInputOTP () { return ( < div className = "flex flex-col gap-2" > < Label className = "text-sm font-semibold" >Enter verification code</ Label > < InputOTP className = "gap-3" containerClassName = "gap-4" maxLength = { 6 } > < InputOTP.Group className = "gap-3" > < InputOTP.Slot className = "size-12 rounded-lg border-2 text-lg font-bold" index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot className = "size-12 rounded-lg border-2 text-lg font-bold" index = { 1 } /> < InputOTP.Slot className = "size-12 rounded-lg border-2 text-lg font-bold" index = { 2 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Separator className = "bg-border h-1 w-2 rounded-full" /> < InputOTP.Group className = "gap-3" > < InputOTP.Slot className = "size-12 rounded-lg border-2 text-lg font-bold" index = { 3 } /> < InputOTP.Slot className = "size-12 rounded-lg border-2 text-lg font-bold" index = { 4 } /> < InputOTP.Slot className = "size-12 rounded-lg border-2 text-lg font-bold" index = { 5 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP > </ div > ); }

To customize the InputOTP component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .input-otp { @ apply gap- 3; } .input-otp__slot { @ apply size- 12 rounded-xl border- 2 font-bold ; } .input-otp__slot [ data-active = "true" ] { @ apply border-primary- 500 ring- 2 ring-primary- 200; } .input-otp__separator { @ apply w- 2 h- 1 bg-border-strong rounded-full ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The InputOTP component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.input-otp - Base container

- Base container .input-otp__container - Inner container from input-otp library

- Inner container from input-otp library .input-otp__group - Group of slots

- Group of slots .input-otp__slot - Individual input slot

- Individual input slot .input-otp__slot-value - The character inside a slot

- The character inside a slot .input-otp__caret - Blinking caret indicator

- Blinking caret indicator .input-otp__separator - Visual separator between groups

.input-otp__slot[data-active="true"] - Currently active slot

- Currently active slot .input-otp__slot[data-filled="true"] - Slot with a character

- Slot with a character .input-otp__slot[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled slot

- Disabled slot .input-otp__slot[data-invalid="true"] - Invalid slot

- Invalid slot .input-otp__container[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled container

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on slot

: or on slot Active : [data-active="true"] on slot (currently focused)

: on slot (currently focused) Filled : [data-filled="true"] on slot (contains a character)

: on slot (contains a character) Disabled : [data-disabled="true"] on container and slots

: on container and slots Invalid: [data-invalid="true"] on slots

InputOTP is built on top of the input-otp library with additional features.

Prop Type Default Description maxLength number - Required. Number of input slots. value string - Controlled value (uncontrolled if not provided). onChange (value: string) => void - Handler called when the value changes. onComplete (value: string) => void - Handler called when all slots are filled. className string - Additional CSS classes for the container. containerClassName string - CSS classes for the inner container. variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces. children React.ReactNode - InputOTP.Group, InputOTP.Slot, and InputOTP.Separator components.

Prop Type Default Description isDisabled boolean false Whether the input is disabled. isInvalid boolean false Whether the input is in an invalid state. validationErrors string[] - Server-side or custom validation errors. validationDetails ValidityState - HTML5 validation details.

Prop Type Default Description pattern string - Regex pattern for allowed characters (e.g., REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS ). textAlign 'left' | 'center' | 'right' 'left' Text alignment within slots. inputMode 'numeric' | 'text' | 'decimal' | 'tel' | 'search' | 'email' | 'url' 'numeric' Virtual keyboard type on mobile devices. placeholder string - Placeholder text for empty slots. pasteTransformer (text: string) => string - Transform pasted text (e.g., remove hyphens).

Prop Type Default Description name string - Name attribute for form submission. autoFocus boolean - Whether to focus the first slot on mount.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes for the group. children React.ReactNode - InputOTP.Slot components.

Prop Type Default Description index number - Required. Zero-based index of the slot. className string - Additional CSS classes for the slot.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes for the separator.

HeroUI re-exports common regex patterns from input-otp for convenience:

import { REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS, REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS, REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS_AND_CHARS } from '@heroui/react' ; // Use with pattern prop < InputOTP pattern = { REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS } maxLength = { 6 }> { /* ... */ } </ InputOTP >