InputOTP
A one-time password input component for verification codes and secure authentication
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the InputOTP component and access all parts using dot notation.
InputOTP is built on top of input-otp by @guilherme_rodz, providing a flexible and accessible foundation for OTP input components.
Four Digits
Disabled State
With Pattern
Use the
pattern prop to restrict input to specific characters. HeroUI exports common patterns like
REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS and
REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS.
Controlled
Control the value to synchronize with state, clear the input, or implement custom validation.
With Validation
Use
isInvalid together with validation messages to surface errors.
On Complete
Use the
onComplete callback to trigger actions when all slots are filled.
Form Example
A complete two-factor authentication form with validation and submission.
Variants
The InputOTP component supports two visual variants:
primary(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases
secondary- Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components
In Surface
When used inside a Surface component, use
variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the InputOTP component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The InputOTP component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.input-otp- Base container
.input-otp__container- Inner container from input-otp library
.input-otp__group- Group of slots
.input-otp__slot- Individual input slot
.input-otp__slot-value- The character inside a slot
.input-otp__caret- Blinking caret indicator
.input-otp__separator- Visual separator between groups
State Classes
.input-otp__slot[data-active="true"]- Currently active slot
.input-otp__slot[data-filled="true"]- Slot with a character
.input-otp__slot[data-disabled="true"]- Disabled slot
.input-otp__slot[data-invalid="true"]- Invalid slot
.input-otp__container[data-disabled="true"]- Disabled container
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]on slot
- Active:
[data-active="true"]on slot (currently focused)
- Filled:
[data-filled="true"]on slot (contains a character)
- Disabled:
[data-disabled="true"]on container and slots
- Invalid:
[data-invalid="true"]on slots
API Reference
InputOTP Props
InputOTP is built on top of the input-otp library with additional features.
Base Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
maxLength
number
|-
|Required. Number of input slots.
value
string
|-
|Controlled value (uncontrolled if not provided).
onChange
(value: string) => void
|-
|Handler called when the value changes.
onComplete
(value: string) => void
|-
|Handler called when all slots are filled.
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the container.
containerClassName
string
|-
|CSS classes for the inner container.
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the component.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|InputOTP.Group, InputOTP.Slot, and InputOTP.Separator components.
Validation Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the input is disabled.
isInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether the input is in an invalid state.
validationErrors
string[]
|-
|Server-side or custom validation errors.
validationDetails
ValidityState
|-
|HTML5 validation details.
Input Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
pattern
string
|-
|Regex pattern for allowed characters (e.g.,
REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS).
textAlign
'left' | 'center' | 'right'
'left'
|Text alignment within slots.
inputMode
'numeric' | 'text' | 'decimal' | 'tel' | 'search' | 'email' | 'url'
'numeric'
|Virtual keyboard type on mobile devices.
placeholder
string
|-
|Placeholder text for empty slots.
pasteTransformer
(text: string) => string
|-
|Transform pasted text (e.g., remove hyphens).
Form Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
name
string
|-
|Name attribute for form submission.
autoFocus
boolean
|-
|Whether to focus the first slot on mount.
InputOTP.Group Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the group.
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|InputOTP.Slot components.
InputOTP.Slot Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
index
number
|-
|Required. Zero-based index of the slot.
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the slot.
InputOTP.Separator Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the separator.
Exported Patterns
HeroUI re-exports common regex patterns from input-otp for convenience:
- REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS - Only numeric characters (0-9)
- REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS - Only alphabetic characters (a-z, A-Z)
- REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS_AND_CHARS - Alphanumeric characters (0-9, a-z, A-Z)