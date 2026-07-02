SwitchUpdated
A toggle switch component for boolean states
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Switch component and access all parts using dot notation.
For grouping multiple switches, use the
SwitchGroup component:
Disabled
Default Selected
Controlled
Without Label
Sizes
Label Position
With Icons
With Description
Group
Group Horizontal
Render Props
Form Integration
Custom Styles
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
You can customize individual Switch components:
Or customize the SwitchGroup layout:
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Switch component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
Switch Classes
The Switch component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
.switch- Base switch container (the field)
.switch__content- Clickable label wrapping the control and label text
.switch__control- Switch control track
.switch__thumb- Switch thumb that moves
.switch__icon- Optional icon inside the thumb
.switch--sm- Small size variant
.switch--md- Medium size variant (default)
.switch--lg- Large size variant
SwitchGroup Classes
The SwitchGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
.switch-group- Switch group container
.switch-group__items- Container for switch items
.switch-group--horizontal- Horizontal layout
.switch-group--vertical- Vertical layout (default)
Interactive States
The switch supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Selected:
[data-selected="true"](thumb position and background color change)
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]on
Switch.Control(button)
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]on the button (shows focus ring on track)
- Disabled:
[data-disabled="true"]on the field (reduced opacity, including help text)
- Pressed:
:activeor
[data-pressed="true"]
API Reference
Switch Props
Inherits from React Aria SwitchField.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
'md'
|The size of the switch
isSelected
boolean
false
|Whether the switch is on
defaultSelected
boolean
false
|Whether the switch is on by default (uncontrolled)
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the switch is disabled
isInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether the switch is invalid
isReadOnly
boolean
false
|Whether the switch is read only
isRequired
boolean
false
|Whether the switch must be selected
validate
(value: boolean) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined
|-
|Custom validation function
validationBehavior
'native' | 'aria'
'native'
|Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA
name
string
|-
|The name of the input element, used when submitting an HTML form
value
string
|-
|The value of the input element, used when submitting an HTML form
onChange
(isSelected: boolean) => void
|-
|Handler called when the switch value changes
onPress
(e: PressEvent) => void
|-
|Handler called when the switch is pressed
children
React.ReactNode | (values: SwitchFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Switch content or field render prop
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SwitchFieldRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Switch.Content Props
The clickable
<label> that wraps the control and label text. Put
Switch.Control and the
Label inside it; keep
Description/
FieldError as siblings of
Switch.Content. For a switch with no label, omit the
Label and pass an
aria-label on
Switch.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode | (values: SwitchButtonRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Button content (control + label), or a button render prop
className
string | (values: SwitchButtonRenderProps) => string
|-
|Classes applied to the clickable label
SwitchFieldRenderProps
When using a render prop on the root
Switch, these field-level values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the switch is currently on
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the switch is disabled
isReadOnly
boolean
|Whether the switch is read only
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the switch is invalid
isRequired
boolean
|Whether the switch is required
state
ToggleState
|State of the switch
SwitchButtonRenderProps
Switch.Control uses button-level render props (
isHovered,
isPressed,
isFocusVisible, etc.). Pass a function as
Switch.Control children to access them.
SwitchGroup Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
orientation
'horizontal' | 'vertical'
'vertical'
|The orientation of the switch group
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|The switch items to render
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS class names