import { Switch, SwitchGroup, Label } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the Switch component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Switch, Description, FieldError } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Switch > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb > < Switch.Icon /> { /* Optional */ } </ Switch.Thumb > </ Switch.Control > Label { /* plain text — the clickable label + accessible name */ } </ Switch.Content > < Description /> { /* Optional — field-level help text */ } < FieldError /> { /* Optional — validation message */ } </ Switch > );

For grouping multiple switches, use the SwitchGroup component:

import { Switch, SwitchGroup, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < SwitchGroup > < Switch > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > Option 1 </ Switch.Content > </ Switch > < Switch > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > Option 2 </ Switch.Content > </ Switch > </ SwitchGroup > );

You can customize individual Switch components:

import { Switch, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomSwitch () { return ( < Switch > {({ isSelected }) => ( <> < Switch.Control className = { `h-[31px] w-[51px] bg-blue-500 ${ isSelected ? "bg-cyan-500 shadow-[0_0_12px_rgba(6,182,212,0.5)]" : ""}` } > < Switch.Thumb className = { `size-[27px] bg-white shadow-sm ${ isSelected ? "translate-x-5 shadow-lg" : ""}` } /> </ Switch.Control > Custom Switch </> )} </ Switch > ); }

Or customize the SwitchGroup layout:

import { Switch, SwitchGroup, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomSwitchGroup () { return ( < SwitchGroup className = "gap-8" orientation = "horizontal" > < Switch > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > Option 1 </ Switch.Content > </ Switch > < Switch > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > Option 2 </ Switch.Content > </ Switch > </ SwitchGroup > ); }

To customize the Switch component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .switch { @ apply inline-flex gap- 3 items-center ; } .switch__control { @ apply h- 5 w- 8 bg-gray- 400 data- [ selected = true ]:bg-blue-500; } .switch__thumb { @ apply bg-white shadow-sm ; } .switch__content { @ apply items-center gap- 3; } .switch__icon { @ apply h- 3 w- 3 text-current ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Switch component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.switch - Base switch container (the field)

- Base switch container (the field) .switch__content - Clickable label wrapping the control and label text

- Clickable label wrapping the control and label text .switch__control - Switch control track

- Switch control track .switch__thumb - Switch thumb that moves

- Switch thumb that moves .switch__icon - Optional icon inside the thumb

- Optional icon inside the thumb .switch--sm - Small size variant

- Small size variant .switch--md - Medium size variant (default)

- Medium size variant (default) .switch--lg - Large size variant

The SwitchGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.switch-group - Switch group container

- Switch group container .switch-group__items - Container for switch items

- Container for switch items .switch-group--horizontal - Horizontal layout

- Horizontal layout .switch-group--vertical - Vertical layout (default)

The switch supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Selected : [data-selected="true"] (thumb position and background color change)

: (thumb position and background color change) Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on Switch.Control (button)

: or on (button) Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on the button (shows focus ring on track)

: or on the button (shows focus ring on track) Disabled : [data-disabled="true"] on the field (reduced opacity, including help text)

: on the field (reduced opacity, including help text) Pressed: :active or [data-pressed="true"]

Inherits from React Aria SwitchField.

Prop Type Default Description size 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' 'md' The size of the switch isSelected boolean false Whether the switch is on defaultSelected boolean false Whether the switch is on by default (uncontrolled) isDisabled boolean false Whether the switch is disabled isInvalid boolean false Whether the switch is invalid isReadOnly boolean false Whether the switch is read only isRequired boolean false Whether the switch must be selected validate (value: boolean) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined - Custom validation function validationBehavior 'native' | 'aria' 'native' Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA name string - The name of the input element, used when submitting an HTML form value string - The value of the input element, used when submitting an HTML form onChange (isSelected: boolean) => void - Handler called when the switch value changes onPress (e: PressEvent) => void - Handler called when the switch is pressed children React.ReactNode | (values: SwitchFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Switch content or field render prop render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SwitchFieldRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

The clickable <label> that wraps the control and label text. Put Switch.Control and the Label inside it; keep Description / FieldError as siblings of Switch.Content . For a switch with no label, omit the Label and pass an aria-label on Switch .

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode | (values: SwitchButtonRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Button content (control + label), or a button render prop className string | (values: SwitchButtonRenderProps) => string - Classes applied to the clickable label

When using a render prop on the root Switch , these field-level values are provided:

Prop Type Description isSelected boolean Whether the switch is currently on isDisabled boolean Whether the switch is disabled isReadOnly boolean Whether the switch is read only isInvalid boolean Whether the switch is invalid isRequired boolean Whether the switch is required state ToggleState State of the switch

Switch.Control uses button-level render props ( isHovered , isPressed , isFocusVisible , etc.). Pass a function as Switch.Control children to access them.