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Autocomplete

An autocomplete combines a select with filtering, allowing users to search and select from a list of options

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Autocomplete, useFilter } from "@heroui/react";

Usage

Anatomy

Import the Autocomplete component and access all parts using dot notation.

import {Autocomplete, Label, Description, SearchField, ListBox} from "@heroui/react";

export default () => (
  <Autocomplete>
    <Label />
    <Autocomplete.Trigger>
      <Autocomplete.Value />
      <Autocomplete.ClearButton />
      <Autocomplete.Indicator />
    </Autocomplete.Trigger>
    <Description />
    <Autocomplete.Popover>
      <Autocomplete.Filter>
        <SearchField>
          <SearchField.Group>
            <SearchField.SearchIcon />
            <SearchField.Input />
          </SearchField.Group>
        </SearchField>
        <ListBox>
          <ListBox.Item>
            <Label />
            <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
          </ListBox.Item>
        </ListBox>
      </Autocomplete.Filter>
    </Autocomplete.Popover>
  </Autocomplete>
);

With Description

Multiple Select

With Sections

With Disabled Options

Allows Empty Collection

The allowsEmptyCollection prop enables the autocomplete to function even when there are no items in the collection. This is useful for scenarios where the list might be empty initially or when all items are filtered out.

Custom Indicator

Required

Full Width

Variants

The Autocomplete component supports two visual variants:

  • primary (default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases
  • secondary - Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

In Surface

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

Custom Value

You can customize the displayed value using render props:

Controlled

Controlled Multiple

Controlled Open State

Asynchronous Filtering

Virtualization

Autocomplete supports virtualization through Virtualizer, enabling efficient rendering of large datasets by displaying only the rows visible within the viewport.

Disabled

Advanced Examples

User Selection

User Selection Multiple

Tag Group Selection

Email Recipients

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import {Autocomplete, SearchField, ListBox} from "@heroui/react";

function CustomAutocomplete() {
  return (
    <Autocomplete className="w-full">
      <Label>State</Label>
      <Autocomplete.Trigger className="rounded-lg border bg-surface p-2">
        <Autocomplete.Value />
        <Autocomplete.ClearButton />
        <Autocomplete.Indicator />
      </Autocomplete.Trigger>
      <Autocomplete.Popover>
        <Autocomplete.Filter>
          <SearchField>
            <SearchField.Group>
              <SearchField.SearchIcon />
              <SearchField.Input placeholder="Search..." />
            </SearchField.Group>
          </SearchField>
          <ListBox>
            <ListBox.Item id="1" textValue="Item 1" className="hover:bg-surface-secondary">
              Item 1
            </ListBox.Item>
          </ListBox>
        </Autocomplete.Filter>
      </Autocomplete.Popover>
    </Autocomplete>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Autocomplete component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.


Learn more.

@layer components {
  .autocomplete {
    @apply flex flex-col gap-1;
  }

  .autocomplete__trigger {
    @apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface p-2;
  }

  .autocomplete__value {
    @apply text-current;
  }

  .autocomplete__clear-button {
    @apply text-muted hover:text-foreground;
  }

  .autocomplete__indicator {
    @apply text-muted;
  }

  .autocomplete__popover {
    @apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface p-2;
  }

  .autocomplete__popover-dialog {
    @apply outline-none;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Autocomplete component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .autocomplete - Base autocomplete container
  • .autocomplete__trigger - The button that triggers the autocomplete
  • .autocomplete__value - The displayed value or placeholder
  • .autocomplete__clear-button - The clear button that removes the selected value
  • .autocomplete__indicator - The dropdown indicator icon
  • .autocomplete__popover - The popover container
  • .autocomplete__popover-dialog - Internal dialog wrapper inside the popover for focus management (matches Popover behavior)
  • .autocomplete__filter - The filter wrapper

Variant Classes

  • .autocomplete--primary - Primary variant with shadow (default)
  • .autocomplete--secondary - Secondary variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces

State Classes

  • .autocomplete[data-invalid="true"] - Invalid state
  • .autocomplete__trigger[data-focus-visible="true"] - Focused trigger state
  • .autocomplete__trigger[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled trigger state
  • .autocomplete__value[data-placeholder="true"] - Placeholder state
  • .autocomplete__clear-button[data-empty="true"] - Clear button hidden when no selection
  • .autocomplete__indicator[data-open="true"] - Open indicator state

Interactive States

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on trigger
  • Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on trigger
  • Disabled: :disabled or [data-disabled="true"] on autocomplete
  • Open: [data-open="true"] on indicator

API Reference

Autocomplete Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
placeholderstring'Select an item'Temporary text that occupies the autocomplete when it is empty
selectionMode"single" | "multiple""single"Whether single or multiple selection is enabled
allowsEmptyCollectionbooleanfalseWhether the autocomplete allows an empty collection. When true, the autocomplete can function even with no items.
isOpenboolean-Sets the open state of the popover (controlled)
defaultOpenboolean-Sets the default open state of the popover (uncontrolled)
onOpenChange(isOpen: boolean) => void-Handler called when the open state changes
disabledKeysIterable<Key>-Keys of disabled items
isDisabledboolean-Whether the autocomplete is disabled
valueKey | Key[] | null-Current value (controlled)
defaultValueKey | Key[] | null-Default value (uncontrolled)
onChange(value: Key | Key[] | null) => void-Handler called when the value changes
isRequiredboolean-Whether user input is required
isInvalidboolean-Whether the autocomplete value is invalid
namestring-The name of the input, used when submitting an HTML form
fullWidthbooleanfalseWhether the autocomplete should take full width of its container
variant"primary" | "secondary""primary"Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-Autocomplete content or render function

Autocomplete.Trigger Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-Trigger content or render function

Autocomplete.Value Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-Value content or render function

Autocomplete.Indicator Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-Custom indicator content

Autocomplete.ClearButton Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
onClick(e: MouseEvent) => void-Handler called when button is clicked
refRefObject<HTMLButtonElement>-Ref to the clear button element

Autocomplete.Popover Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
placement"bottom" | "bottom left" | "bottom right" | "bottom start" | "bottom end" | "top" | "top left" | "top right" | "top start" | "top end" | "left" | "left top" | "left bottom" | "start" | "start top" | "start bottom" | "right" | "right top" | "right bottom" | "end" | "end top" | "end bottom""bottom"Placement of the popover relative to the trigger
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-Content children. Wrapped internally in a dialog element for focus management, styled with .autocomplete__popover-dialog.

Autocomplete.Filter Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
filter(text: string, input: string) => boolean-Custom filter function
inputValuestring-Controlled input value
onInputChange(value: string) => void-Handler called when input value changes
childrenReactNode-Filter content (SearchField and ListBox)

useFilter Hook

The useFilter hook from React Aria provides filtering functions for autocomplete functionality.

import {useFilter} from "@heroui/react";

const {contains} = useFilter({sensitivity: "base"});

<Autocomplete.Filter filter={contains}>
  <SearchField>...</SearchField>
  <ListBox>...</ListBox>
</Autocomplete.Filter>

Options:

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
sensitivity"base" | "accent" | "case" | "variant""base"Locale sensitivity for matching

Returns:

FunctionTypeDescription
contains(string: string, substring: string) => booleanReturns whether a string contains a given substring
startsWith(string: string, substring: string) => booleanReturns whether a string starts with a given substring
endsWith(string: string, substring: string) => booleanReturns whether a string ends with a given substring

RenderProps

When using render functions with Autocomplete.Value, these values are provided:

PropTypeDescription
defaultChildrenReactNodeThe default rendered value
isPlaceholderbooleanWhether the value is a placeholder
stateSelectStateThe state of the autocomplete
selectedItemsNode[]The currently selected items

Accessibility

The Autocomplete component implements the ARIA select pattern with filtering and provides:

  • Full keyboard navigation support
  • Screen reader announcements for selection changes
  • Focus management aligned with Popover: Autocomplete.Popover wraps its content in an internal dialog so touch interactions do not show a stray focus ring on the popover overlay
  • Support for disabled states
  • Search functionality with filtering
  • HTML form integration

Use autoFocus={false} on SearchField when you want to avoid opening the mobile keyboard as soon as the popover appears. Filtering still works once the user focuses the search input.

For more information, see the React Aria Select documentation.

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Display user profile images with customizable fallback content

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyWith DescriptionMultiple SelectWith SectionsWith Disabled OptionsAllows Empty CollectionCustom IndicatorRequiredFull WidthVariantsIn SurfaceCustom ValueControlledControlled MultipleControlled Open StateAsynchronous FilteringVirtualizationDisabledAdvanced ExamplesUser SelectionUser Selection MultipleLocation SearchTag Group SelectionEmail RecipientsStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesVariant ClassesState ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceAutocomplete PropsAutocomplete.Trigger PropsAutocomplete.Value PropsAutocomplete.Indicator PropsAutocomplete.ClearButton PropsAutocomplete.Popover PropsAutocomplete.Filter PropsuseFilter HookRenderPropsAccessibility