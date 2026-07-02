An autocomplete combines a select with filtering, allowing users to search and select from a list of options

import { Autocomplete, useFilter } from "@heroui/react" ;

Import the Autocomplete component and access all parts using dot notation.

import {Autocomplete, Label, Description, SearchField, ListBox} from "@heroui/react" ; export default () => ( < Autocomplete > < Label /> < Autocomplete.Trigger > < Autocomplete.Value /> < Autocomplete.ClearButton /> < Autocomplete.Indicator /> </ Autocomplete.Trigger > < Description /> < Autocomplete.Popover > < Autocomplete.Filter > < SearchField > < SearchField.Group > < SearchField.SearchIcon /> < SearchField.Input /> </ SearchField.Group > </ SearchField > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item > < Label /> < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ Autocomplete.Filter > </ Autocomplete.Popover > </ Autocomplete > );

The allowsEmptyCollection prop enables the autocomplete to function even when there are no items in the collection. This is useful for scenarios where the list might be empty initially or when all items are filtered out.

The Autocomplete component supports two visual variants:

primary (default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases

(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases secondary - Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

You can customize the displayed value using render props:

Autocomplete supports virtualization through Virtualizer, enabling efficient rendering of large datasets by displaying only the rows visible within the viewport.

import {Autocomplete, SearchField, ListBox} from "@heroui/react" ; function CustomAutocomplete () { return ( < Autocomplete className = "w-full" > < Label >State</ Label > < Autocomplete.Trigger className = "rounded-lg border bg-surface p-2" > < Autocomplete.Value /> < Autocomplete.ClearButton /> < Autocomplete.Indicator /> </ Autocomplete.Trigger > < Autocomplete.Popover > < Autocomplete.Filter > < SearchField > < SearchField.Group > < SearchField.SearchIcon /> < SearchField.Input placeholder = "Search..." /> </ SearchField.Group > </ SearchField > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "1" textValue = "Item 1" className = "hover:bg-surface-secondary" > Item 1 </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ Autocomplete.Filter > </ Autocomplete.Popover > </ Autocomplete > ); }

To customize the Autocomplete component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .autocomplete { @ apply flex flex-col gap- 1; } .autocomplete__trigger { @ apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface p- 2; } .autocomplete__value { @ apply text-current ; } .autocomplete__clear-button { @ apply text-muted hover :text-foreground; } .autocomplete__indicator { @ apply text-muted ; } .autocomplete__popover { @ apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface p- 2; } .autocomplete__popover-dialog { @ apply outline-none ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Autocomplete component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.autocomplete - Base autocomplete container

- Base autocomplete container .autocomplete__trigger - The button that triggers the autocomplete

- The button that triggers the autocomplete .autocomplete__value - The displayed value or placeholder

- The displayed value or placeholder .autocomplete__clear-button - The clear button that removes the selected value

- The clear button that removes the selected value .autocomplete__indicator - The dropdown indicator icon

- The dropdown indicator icon .autocomplete__popover - The popover container

- The popover container .autocomplete__popover-dialog - Internal dialog wrapper inside the popover for focus management (matches Popover behavior)

- Internal dialog wrapper inside the popover for focus management (matches Popover behavior) .autocomplete__filter - The filter wrapper

.autocomplete--primary - Primary variant with shadow (default)

- Primary variant with shadow (default) .autocomplete--secondary - Secondary variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces

.autocomplete[data-invalid="true"] - Invalid state

- Invalid state .autocomplete__trigger[data-focus-visible="true"] - Focused trigger state

- Focused trigger state .autocomplete__trigger[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled trigger state

- Disabled trigger state .autocomplete__value[data-placeholder="true"] - Placeholder state

- Placeholder state .autocomplete__clear-button[data-empty="true"] - Clear button hidden when no selection

- Clear button hidden when no selection .autocomplete__indicator[data-open="true"] - Open indicator state

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on trigger

: or on trigger Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on trigger

: or on trigger Disabled : :disabled or [data-disabled="true"] on autocomplete

: or on autocomplete Open: [data-open="true"] on indicator

Prop Type Default Description placeholder string 'Select an item' Temporary text that occupies the autocomplete when it is empty selectionMode "single" | "multiple" "single" Whether single or multiple selection is enabled allowsEmptyCollection boolean false Whether the autocomplete allows an empty collection. When true, the autocomplete can function even with no items. isOpen boolean - Sets the open state of the popover (controlled) defaultOpen boolean - Sets the default open state of the popover (uncontrolled) onOpenChange (isOpen: boolean) => void - Handler called when the open state changes disabledKeys Iterable<Key> - Keys of disabled items isDisabled boolean - Whether the autocomplete is disabled value Key | Key[] | null - Current value (controlled) defaultValue Key | Key[] | null - Default value (uncontrolled) onChange (value: Key | Key[] | null) => void - Handler called when the value changes isRequired boolean - Whether user input is required isInvalid boolean - Whether the autocomplete value is invalid name string - The name of the input, used when submitting an HTML form fullWidth boolean false Whether the autocomplete should take full width of its container variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces. className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Autocomplete content or render function

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Trigger content or render function

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Value content or render function

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Custom indicator content

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes onClick (e: MouseEvent) => void - Handler called when button is clicked ref RefObject<HTMLButtonElement> - Ref to the clear button element

Prop Type Default Description placement "bottom" | "bottom left" | "bottom right" | "bottom start" | "bottom end" | "top" | "top left" | "top right" | "top start" | "top end" | "left" | "left top" | "left bottom" | "start" | "start top" | "start bottom" | "right" | "right top" | "right bottom" | "end" | "end top" | "end bottom" "bottom" Placement of the popover relative to the trigger className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Content children. Wrapped internally in a dialog element for focus management, styled with .autocomplete__popover-dialog .

Prop Type Default Description filter (text: string, input: string) => boolean - Custom filter function inputValue string - Controlled input value onInputChange (value: string) => void - Handler called when input value changes children ReactNode - Filter content (SearchField and ListBox)

The useFilter hook from React Aria provides filtering functions for autocomplete functionality.

import {useFilter} from "@heroui/react" ; const { contains } = useFilter ({sensitivity: "base" }); < Autocomplete.Filter filter = {contains}> < SearchField >...</ SearchField > < ListBox >...</ ListBox > </ Autocomplete.Filter >

Options:

Option Type Default Description sensitivity "base" | "accent" | "case" | "variant" "base" Locale sensitivity for matching

Returns:

Function Type Description contains (string: string, substring: string) => boolean Returns whether a string contains a given substring startsWith (string: string, substring: string) => boolean Returns whether a string starts with a given substring endsWith (string: string, substring: string) => boolean Returns whether a string ends with a given substring

When using render functions with Autocomplete.Value, these values are provided:

Prop Type Description defaultChildren ReactNode The default rendered value isPlaceholder boolean Whether the value is a placeholder state SelectState The state of the autocomplete selectedItems Node[] The currently selected items

The Autocomplete component implements the ARIA select pattern with filtering and provides:

Full keyboard navigation support

Screen reader announcements for selection changes

Focus management aligned with Popover: Autocomplete.Popover wraps its content in an internal dialog so touch interactions do not show a stray focus ring on the popover overlay

wraps its content in an internal dialog so touch interactions do not show a stray focus ring on the popover overlay Support for disabled states

Search functionality with filtering

HTML form integration

Use autoFocus={false} on SearchField when you want to avoid opening the mobile keyboard as soon as the popover appears. Filtering still works once the user focuses the search input.

For more information, see the React Aria Select documentation.