Autocomplete
An autocomplete combines a select with filtering, allowing users to search and select from a list of options
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Autocomplete component and access all parts using dot notation.
With Description
Multiple Select
With Sections
With Disabled Options
Allows Empty Collection
The
allowsEmptyCollection prop enables the autocomplete to function even when there are no items in the collection. This is useful for scenarios where the list might be empty initially or when all items are filtered out.
Custom Indicator
Required
Full Width
Variants
The Autocomplete component supports two visual variants:
primary(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases
secondary- Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components
In Surface
When used inside a Surface component, use
variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
Custom Value
You can customize the displayed value using render props:
Controlled
Controlled Multiple
Controlled Open State
Asynchronous Filtering
Virtualization
Autocomplete supports virtualization through Virtualizer, enabling efficient rendering of large datasets by displaying only the rows visible within the viewport.
Disabled
Advanced Examples
User Selection
User Selection Multiple
Location Search
Tag Group Selection
Email Recipients
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Autocomplete component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Autocomplete component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.autocomplete- Base autocomplete container
.autocomplete__trigger- The button that triggers the autocomplete
.autocomplete__value- The displayed value or placeholder
.autocomplete__clear-button- The clear button that removes the selected value
.autocomplete__indicator- The dropdown indicator icon
.autocomplete__popover- The popover container
.autocomplete__popover-dialog- Internal dialog wrapper inside the popover for focus management (matches Popover behavior)
.autocomplete__filter- The filter wrapper
Variant Classes
.autocomplete--primary- Primary variant with shadow (default)
.autocomplete--secondary- Secondary variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces
State Classes
.autocomplete[data-invalid="true"]- Invalid state
.autocomplete__trigger[data-focus-visible="true"]- Focused trigger state
.autocomplete__trigger[data-disabled="true"]- Disabled trigger state
.autocomplete__value[data-placeholder="true"]- Placeholder state
.autocomplete__clear-button[data-empty="true"]- Clear button hidden when no selection
.autocomplete__indicator[data-open="true"]- Open indicator state
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]on trigger
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]on trigger
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[data-disabled="true"]on autocomplete
- Open:
[data-open="true"]on indicator
API Reference
Autocomplete Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
placeholder
string
'Select an item'
|Temporary text that occupies the autocomplete when it is empty
selectionMode
"single" | "multiple"
"single"
|Whether single or multiple selection is enabled
allowsEmptyCollection
boolean
false
|Whether the autocomplete allows an empty collection. When true, the autocomplete can function even with no items.
isOpen
boolean
|-
|Sets the open state of the popover (controlled)
defaultOpen
boolean
|-
|Sets the default open state of the popover (uncontrolled)
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
|-
|Handler called when the open state changes
disabledKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|Keys of disabled items
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the autocomplete is disabled
value
Key | Key[] | null
|-
|Current value (controlled)
defaultValue
Key | Key[] | null
|-
|Default value (uncontrolled)
onChange
(value: Key | Key[] | null) => void
|-
|Handler called when the value changes
isRequired
boolean
|-
|Whether user input is required
isInvalid
boolean
|-
|Whether the autocomplete value is invalid
name
string
|-
|The name of the input, used when submitting an HTML form
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Whether the autocomplete should take full width of its container
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the component.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Autocomplete content or render function
Autocomplete.Trigger Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Trigger content or render function
Autocomplete.Value Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Value content or render function
Autocomplete.Indicator Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Custom indicator content
Autocomplete.ClearButton Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
onClick
(e: MouseEvent) => void
|-
|Handler called when button is clicked
ref
RefObject<HTMLButtonElement>
|-
|Ref to the clear button element
Autocomplete.Popover Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
placement
"bottom" | "bottom left" | "bottom right" | "bottom start" | "bottom end" | "top" | "top left" | "top right" | "top start" | "top end" | "left" | "left top" | "left bottom" | "start" | "start top" | "start bottom" | "right" | "right top" | "right bottom" | "end" | "end top" | "end bottom"
"bottom"
|Placement of the popover relative to the trigger
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Content children. Wrapped internally in a dialog element for focus management, styled with
.autocomplete__popover-dialog.
Autocomplete.Filter Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
filter
(text: string, input: string) => boolean
|-
|Custom filter function
inputValue
string
|-
|Controlled input value
onInputChange
(value: string) => void
|-
|Handler called when input value changes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Filter content (SearchField and ListBox)
useFilter Hook
The
useFilter hook from React Aria provides filtering functions for autocomplete functionality.
Options:
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
sensitivity
"base" | "accent" | "case" | "variant"
"base"
|Locale sensitivity for matching
Returns:
|Function
|Type
|Description
contains
(string: string, substring: string) => boolean
|Returns whether a string contains a given substring
startsWith
(string: string, substring: string) => boolean
|Returns whether a string starts with a given substring
endsWith
(string: string, substring: string) => boolean
|Returns whether a string ends with a given substring
RenderProps
When using render functions with Autocomplete.Value, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
defaultChildren
ReactNode
|The default rendered value
isPlaceholder
boolean
|Whether the value is a placeholder
state
SelectState
|The state of the autocomplete
selectedItems
Node[]
|The currently selected items
Accessibility
The Autocomplete component implements the ARIA select pattern with filtering and provides:
- Full keyboard navigation support
- Screen reader announcements for selection changes
- Focus management aligned with Popover:
Autocomplete.Popoverwraps its content in an internal dialog so touch interactions do not show a stray focus ring on the popover overlay
- Support for disabled states
- Search functionality with filtering
- HTML form integration
Use
autoFocus={false} on
SearchField when you want to avoid opening the mobile keyboard as soon as the popover appears. Filtering still works once the user focuses the search input.
For more information, see the React Aria Select documentation.