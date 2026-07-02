All Components

All ComponentsCopy MarkdownExplore the full list of components available in the library. More are on the way.Buttons ButtonButtonGroupCloseButtonToggleButtonToggleButtonGroup Collections DropdownListBoxTagGroup Colors ColorAreaColorFieldColorPickerColorSliderColorSwatchColorSwatchPicker Controls SliderSwitchUpdated Data Display BadgeChipTableUpdated Date and Time CalendarUpdatedDateFieldDatePickerDateRangePickerRangeCalendarTimeField Feedback AlertMeterProgressBarProgressCircleSkeletonSpinner Forms CheckboxUpdatedCheckboxGroupUpdatedDescriptionErrorMessageFieldErrorFieldsetFormInputInputGroupInputOTPLabelNumberFieldRadioGroupUpdatedSearchFieldTextFieldTextArea Layout CardSeparatorSurfaceToolbar Media Avatar Navigation AccordionBreadcrumbsDisclosureDisclosureGroupLinkPaginationTabsNew Overlays AlertDialogDrawerModalPopoverToastTooltipUpdated Pickers AutocompleteComboBoxSelect Typography KbdTypography Utilities ScrollShadowAccordionA collapsible content panel for organizing information in a compact space