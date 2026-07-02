Small informational badges for displaying labels, statuses, and categories

import { Chip } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the Chip component and access all parts using dot notation.

Plain-text children are automatically wrapped in <Chip.Label> .

< Chip > Label text </ Chip >

You can style the root container and individual slots:

import {Chip} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomChip () { return ( < Chip className = "rounded-full px-4 py-2 font-bold" > < Chip.Label className = "text-lg uppercase" > Custom Styled </ Chip.Label > </ Chip > ); }

To customize the Chip component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .chip { @ apply rounded-full text-xs ; } .chip__label { @ apply font-medium ; } .chip--accent { @ apply border-accent /20; } .chip--accent .chip__label { @ apply text-accent ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Chip component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.chip - Base chip container styles

- Base chip container styles .chip__label - Label text slot styles

.chip--accent - Accent color variant

- Accent color variant .chip--danger - Danger color variant

- Danger color variant .chip--default - Default color variant

- Default color variant .chip--success - Success color variant

- Success color variant .chip--warning - Warning color variant

.chip--primary - Primary variant with filled background

- Primary variant with filled background .chip--secondary - Secondary variant with border

- Secondary variant with border .chip--tertiary - Tertiary variant with transparent background

- Tertiary variant with transparent background .chip--soft - Soft variant with lighter background

.chip--sm - Small size

- Small size .chip--md - Medium size (default)

- Medium size (default) .chip--lg - Large size

Chips support combining variant and color classes (e.g., .chip--secondary.chip--accent ). The following combinations have default styles defined:

Primary Variants:

.chip--primary.chip--accent - Primary accent combination with filled background

- Primary accent combination with filled background .chip--primary.chip--success - Primary success combination with filled background

- Primary success combination with filled background .chip--primary.chip--warning - Primary warning combination with filled background

- Primary warning combination with filled background .chip--primary.chip--danger - Primary danger combination with filled background

Soft Variants:

.chip--accent.chip--soft - Soft accent combination with lighter background

- Soft accent combination with lighter background .chip--success.chip--soft - Soft success combination with lighter background

- Soft success combination with lighter background .chip--warning.chip--soft - Soft warning combination with lighter background

- Soft warning combination with lighter background .chip--danger.chip--soft - Soft danger combination with lighter background

Note: You can apply custom styles to any variant-color combination (e.g., .chip--secondary.chip--accent , .chip--tertiary.chip--success ) using the @layer components directive in your CSS.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - Content to display inside the chip className string - Additional CSS classes for the root element color "default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger" "default" Color variant of the chip variant "primary" | "secondary" | "tertiary" | "soft" "secondary" Visual style variant size "sm" | "md" | "lg" "md" Size of the chip