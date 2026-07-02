Chip
Small informational badges for displaying labels, statuses, and categories
Import
Anatomy
Import the Chip component and access all parts using dot notation.
Plain-text children are automatically wrapped in
<Chip.Label>.
Usage
Variants
With Icons
Statuses
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
You can style the root container and individual slots:
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Chip component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Chip component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.chip- Base chip container styles
.chip__label- Label text slot styles
Color Classes
.chip--accent- Accent color variant
.chip--danger- Danger color variant
.chip--default- Default color variant
.chip--success- Success color variant
.chip--warning- Warning color variant
Variant Classes
.chip--primary- Primary variant with filled background
.chip--secondary- Secondary variant with border
.chip--tertiary- Tertiary variant with transparent background
.chip--soft- Soft variant with lighter background
Size Classes
.chip--sm- Small size
.chip--md- Medium size (default)
.chip--lg- Large size
Compound Variant Classes
Chips support combining variant and color classes (e.g.,
.chip--secondary.chip--accent). The following combinations have default styles defined:
Primary Variants:
.chip--primary.chip--accent- Primary accent combination with filled background
.chip--primary.chip--success- Primary success combination with filled background
.chip--primary.chip--warning- Primary warning combination with filled background
.chip--primary.chip--danger- Primary danger combination with filled background
Soft Variants:
.chip--accent.chip--soft- Soft accent combination with lighter background
.chip--success.chip--soft- Soft success combination with lighter background
.chip--warning.chip--soft- Soft warning combination with lighter background
.chip--danger.chip--soft- Soft danger combination with lighter background
Note: You can apply custom styles to any variant-color combination (e.g.,
.chip--secondary.chip--accent,
.chip--tertiary.chip--success) using the
@layer components directive in your CSS.
API Reference
Chip Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to display inside the chip
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the root element
color
"default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger"
"default"
|Color variant of the chip
variant
"primary" | "secondary" | "tertiary" | "soft"
"secondary"
|Visual style variant
size
"sm" | "md" | "lg"
"md"
|Size of the chip
Chip.Label Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Label text content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the label slot