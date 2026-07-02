Link
A styled anchor component for navigation with built-in icon support
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Link component and access all parts using dot notation.
Custom Icon
Icon Placement
Text Decoration with Tailwind CSS
Link is underlined on hover by default. Use Tailwind CSS text-decoration utilities to make the underline always visible, remove it entirely, or customize its color, style, thickness, and offset.
Text Decoration Line:
underline- Always visible underline
no-underline- Remove underline
- default
Linkstyles - Underline appears on hover
Text Decoration Color:
decoration-accent,
decoration-muted, etc. - Set underline color using theme colors
decoration-muted/50- Use opacity modifiers for semi-transparent underlines
Text Decoration Style:
decoration-solid- Solid line (default)
decoration-double- Double line
decoration-dotted- Dotted line
decoration-dashed- Dashed line
decoration-wavy- Wavy line
Text Decoration Thickness:
decoration-1,
decoration-2,
decoration-4, etc. - Control underline thickness
Underline Offset:
underline-offset-1,
underline-offset-2,
underline-offset-4, etc. - Adjust spacing between text and underline
For more details, see the Tailwind CSS documentation:
- text-decoration-line
- text-decoration-color
- text-decoration-style
- text-decoration-thickness
- text-underline-offset
Available BEM classes:
- Base:
link
- Icon:
link__icon
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Link component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Link component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.link- Base link styles
.link__icon- Link icon styles
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]
- Pressed:
:activeor
[data-pressed="true"]
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[aria-disabled="true"]
API Reference
Link Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
href
string
|-
|Destination URL for the anchor
target
string
"_self"
|Controls where to open the linked document
rel
string
|-
|Relationship between the current and linked documents
download
boolean | string
|-
|Prompts file download instead of navigation
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Disables pointer and keyboard interaction
className
string
|-
|Custom classes merged with the default styles
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content rendered inside the link
onPress
(e: PressEvent) => void
|-
|Fired when the link is activated
autoFocus
boolean
|-
|Whether the element should receive focus on render
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, LinkRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Link.Icon Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom icon element; defaults to the built-in arrow icon when omitted
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
Using with Routing Libraries
Use variant functions to style framework-specific links like Next.js:
Direct Class Application
Since HeroUI uses BEM classes, you can apply Link styles directly to any link element: