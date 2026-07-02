A styled anchor component for navigation with built-in icon support

import { Link } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the Link component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Link } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Link href = "#" > Call to action < Link.Icon /> </ Link > );

Link is underlined on hover by default. Use Tailwind CSS text-decoration utilities to make the underline always visible, remove it entirely, or customize its color, style, thickness, and offset.

Text Decoration Line:

underline - Always visible underline

- Always visible underline no-underline - Remove underline

- Remove underline default Link styles - Underline appears on hover

Text Decoration Color:

decoration-accent , decoration-muted , etc. - Set underline color using theme colors

, , etc. - Set underline color using theme colors decoration-muted/50 - Use opacity modifiers for semi-transparent underlines

Text Decoration Style:

decoration-solid - Solid line (default)

- Solid line (default) decoration-double - Double line

- Double line decoration-dotted - Dotted line

- Dotted line decoration-dashed - Dashed line

- Dashed line decoration-wavy - Wavy line

Text Decoration Thickness:

decoration-1 , decoration-2 , decoration-4 , etc. - Control underline thickness

Underline Offset:

underline-offset-1 , underline-offset-2 , underline-offset-4 , etc. - Adjust spacing between text and underline

For more details, see the Tailwind CSS documentation:

Available BEM classes:

Base: link

Icon: link__icon

import { Link } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomLink () { return ( < Link href = "#" className = "text-lg font-bold text-accent hover:text-accent/80" > Custom styled link </ Link > ); }

To customize the Link component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .link { @ apply font-semibold ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Link component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.link - Base link styles

- Base link styles .link__icon - Link icon styles

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"]

: or Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"]

: or Pressed : :active or [data-pressed="true"]

: or Disabled: :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"]

Prop Type Default Description href string - Destination URL for the anchor target string "_self" Controls where to open the linked document rel string - Relationship between the current and linked documents download boolean | string - Prompts file download instead of navigation isDisabled boolean false Disables pointer and keyboard interaction className string - Custom classes merged with the default styles children React.ReactNode - Content rendered inside the link onPress (e: PressEvent) => void - Fired when the link is activated autoFocus boolean - Whether the element should receive focus on render render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, LinkRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - Custom icon element; defaults to the built-in arrow icon when omitted className string - Additional CSS classes

Use variant functions to style framework-specific links like Next.js:

import { Link } from '@heroui/react' ; import { linkVariants } from '@heroui/styles' ; import NextLink from 'next/link' ; export default function Demo () { const slots = linkVariants (); return ( < NextLink className = {slots. base ()} href = "/about" > About Page < Link.Icon className = {slots. icon ()} /> </ NextLink > ); }

Since HeroUI uses BEM classes, you can apply Link styles directly to any link element: