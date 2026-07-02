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Link

A styled anchor component for navigation with built-in icon support

FigmaStorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Link } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

Import the Link component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Link } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <Link href="#">
    Call to action
    <Link.Icon />
  </Link>
);

Custom Icon

Icon Placement

Text Decoration with Tailwind CSS

Link is underlined on hover by default. Use Tailwind CSS text-decoration utilities to make the underline always visible, remove it entirely, or customize its color, style, thickness, and offset.

Text Decoration Line:

  • underline - Always visible underline
  • no-underline - Remove underline
  • default Link styles - Underline appears on hover

Text Decoration Color:

  • decoration-accent, decoration-muted, etc. - Set underline color using theme colors
  • decoration-muted/50 - Use opacity modifiers for semi-transparent underlines

Text Decoration Style:

  • decoration-solid - Solid line (default)
  • decoration-double - Double line
  • decoration-dotted - Dotted line
  • decoration-dashed - Dashed line
  • decoration-wavy - Wavy line

Text Decoration Thickness:

  • decoration-1, decoration-2, decoration-4, etc. - Control underline thickness

Underline Offset:

  • underline-offset-1, underline-offset-2, underline-offset-4, etc. - Adjust spacing between text and underline

For more details, see the Tailwind CSS documentation:

Available BEM classes:

  • Base: link
  • Icon: link__icon

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { Link } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomLink() {
  return (
    <Link
      href="#"
      className="text-lg font-bold text-accent hover:text-accent/80"
    >
      Custom styled link
    </Link>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Link component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .link {
    @apply font-semibold;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Link component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .link - Base link styles
  • .link__icon - Link icon styles

Interactive States

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

  • Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"]
  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"]
  • Pressed: :active or [data-pressed="true"]
  • Disabled: :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"]

API Reference

PropTypeDefaultDescription
hrefstring-Destination URL for the anchor
targetstring"_self"Controls where to open the linked document
relstring-Relationship between the current and linked documents
downloadboolean | string-Prompts file download instead of navigation
isDisabledbooleanfalseDisables pointer and keyboard interaction
classNamestring-Custom classes merged with the default styles
childrenReact.ReactNode-Content rendered inside the link
onPress(e: PressEvent) => void-Fired when the link is activated
autoFocusboolean-Whether the element should receive focus on render
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, LinkRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Link.Icon Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Custom icon element; defaults to the built-in arrow icon when omitted
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Using with Routing Libraries

Use variant functions to style framework-specific links like Next.js:

import { Link } from '@heroui/react';
import { linkVariants } from '@heroui/styles';
import NextLink from 'next/link';

export default function Demo() {
  const slots = linkVariants();

  return (
    <NextLink className={slots.base()} href="/about">
      About Page
      <Link.Icon className={slots.icon()} />
    </NextLink>
  );
}

Direct Class Application

Since HeroUI uses BEM classes, you can apply Link styles directly to any link element:

import NextLink from 'next/link';

// Apply classes directly with Tailwind utilities
export default function Demo() {
  return (
    <NextLink href="/about" className="link underline-offset-2">
      About Page
    </NextLink>
  );
}

// Or with a native anchor
export default function NativeLink() {
  return (
    <a href="/about" className="link underline decoration-accent underline-offset-4">
      About Page
      <Link.Icon className="link__icon" />
    </a>
  );
}

Label

Renders an accessible label associated with form controls

ListBox

A listbox displays a list of options and allows a user to select one or more of them

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyCustom IconIcon PlacementText Decoration with Tailwind CSSCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceLink PropsLink.Icon PropsUsing with Routing LibrariesDirect Class Application