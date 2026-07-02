Group related form controls with legends, descriptions, and actions

import { Fieldset } from '@heroui/react' ;

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" on form controls (Input, TextArea, etc.) to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

Import the Fieldset component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Fieldset } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Fieldset > < Fieldset.Legend /> < Fieldset.Group > { /* form fields go here */ } </ Fieldset.Group > < Fieldset.Actions > { /* action buttons go here */ } </ Fieldset.Actions > </ Fieldset > )

import { Fieldset, TextField, Label, Input } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomFieldset () { return ( < Fieldset className = "rounded-xl border border-border bg-surface p-6 shadow-sm" > < Fieldset.Legend className = "text-lg font-semibold" >Team members</ Fieldset.Legend > < Fieldset.Group className = "grid gap-4 md:grid-cols-2" > < TextField > < Label >First name</ Label > < Input className = "rounded-full border-border/60" placeholder = "Jane" /> </ TextField > < TextField > < Label >Last name</ Label > < Input className = "rounded-full border-border/60" placeholder = "Doe" /> </ TextField > </ Fieldset.Group > < Fieldset.Actions className = "justify-end gap-3" > { /* Action buttons */ } </ Fieldset.Actions > </ Fieldset > ); }

Use the @layer components directive to target Fieldset BEM-style classes.

@layer components { .fieldset { @ apply gap- 5 rounded-xl border border-border /60 bg-surface p- 6 shadow-field ; } .fieldset__legend { @ apply text-lg font-semibold ; } .fieldset__field_group { @ apply gap- 3 md : grid md:grid-cols-2; } .fieldset__actions { @ apply flex justify-end gap- 2 pt- 2; } }

The Fieldset compound component exposes these CSS selectors:

.fieldset – Root container

– Root container .fieldset__legend – Legend element

– Legend element .fieldset__field_group – Wrapper for grouped fields

– Wrapper for grouped fields .fieldset__actions – Action bar below the fields

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind CSS classes applied to the root element. children React.ReactNode - Fieldset content (legend, groups, descriptions, actions). nativeProps React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLFieldSetElement> Supports native fieldset attributes and events.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind classes for the legend element. children React.ReactNode - Legend content, usually plain text. nativeProps React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLLegendElement> - Native legend attributes.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Layout and spacing classes for grouped fields. children React.ReactNode - Form controls to group inside the fieldset. nativeProps React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLDivElement> - Native div attributes.