Fieldset
Group related form controls with legends, descriptions, and actions
Import
Usage
In Surface
When used inside a Surface component, use
variant="secondary" on form controls (Input, TextArea, etc.) to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
Anatomy
Import the Fieldset component and access all parts using dot notation.
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
Use the
@layer components directive to target Fieldset BEM-style classes.
CSS Classes
The Fieldset compound component exposes these CSS selectors:
.fieldset– Root container
.fieldset__legend– Legend element
.fieldset__field_group– Wrapper for grouped fields
.fieldset__actions– Action bar below the fields
API Reference
Fieldset Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind CSS classes applied to the root element.
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Fieldset content (legend, groups, descriptions, actions).
nativeProps
React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLFieldSetElement>
|Supports native fieldset attributes and events.
Fieldset.Legend Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes for the legend element.
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Legend content, usually plain text.
nativeProps
React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLLegendElement>
|-
|Native legend attributes.
Fieldset.Group Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Layout and spacing classes for grouped fields.
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Form controls to group inside the fieldset.
nativeProps
React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLDivElement>
|-
|Native div attributes.
Fieldset.Actions Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes to align action buttons or text.
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Action buttons or helper text.
nativeProps
React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLDivElement>
|-
|Native div attributes.