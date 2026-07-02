ToggleButtonGroup
Groups multiple ToggleButtons into a unified control, allowing users to select one or multiple options.
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the ToggleButtonGroup component and access all parts using dot notation.
Sizes
Orientation
Detached
Use
isDetached to separate buttons with gaps instead of connecting them.
Full Width
Selection Mode
Use
selectionMode="single" for mutually exclusive choices or
selectionMode="multiple" for independent toggles.
Controlled
Disabled
Without Separator
Simply omit the
<ToggleButtonGroup.Separator /> component from your buttons.
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the ToggleButtonGroup component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The ToggleButtonGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base & Layout Classes
.toggle-button-group- Base container styles
.toggle-button-group--horizontal- Horizontal orientation
.toggle-button-group--vertical- Vertical orientation
.toggle-button-group--full-width- Full width modifier
.toggle-button-group__separator- Separator element between buttons
Modifier Classes
.toggle-button-group--detached- Detached mode (separated buttons with gaps)
API Reference
ToggleButtonGroup Props
Inherits from React Aria ToggleButtonGroup.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
selectionMode
"single" | "multiple"
"single"
|Whether one or multiple buttons can be selected
selectedKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|Controlled selection state
defaultSelectedKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|Default selected keys (uncontrolled)
onSelectionChange
(keys: Set<Key>) => void
|-
|Called when selection changes
disallowEmptySelection
boolean
false
|Prevents clearing all selections
orientation
"horizontal" | "vertical"
"horizontal"
|Layout direction
size
"sm" | "md" | "lg"
"md"
|Size propagated to child ToggleButtons
isDetached
boolean
false
|Whether buttons are visually separated with gaps
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Whether the group fills available width
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Disables all buttons in the group
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
ToggleButtonGroup.Separator Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
Notes
- ToggleButtonGroup uses React Context to pass
sizeto all child ToggleButton components
- Each ToggleButton must have a unique
idprop that corresponds to the keys used in
selectedKeys/
defaultSelectedKeys
- The
isDisabledprop is handled natively by React Aria and disables all child ToggleButtons — individual buttons can override this by setting
isDisabled={false}
- The component automatically handles border radius between buttons
- Add
<ToggleButtonGroup.Separator />inside each ToggleButton (except the first) to show dividers between buttons
- Use
disallowEmptySelectionwith
selectionMode="single"to ensure one option is always selected