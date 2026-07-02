Groups multiple ToggleButtons into a unified control, allowing users to select one or multiple options.

import { ToggleButtonGroup, ToggleButton } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the ToggleButtonGroup component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { ToggleButtonGroup, ToggleButton } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < ToggleButtonGroup selectionMode = "multiple" > < ToggleButton id = "first" >First</ ToggleButton > < ToggleButton id = "second" > < ToggleButtonGroup.Separator /> Second </ ToggleButton > < ToggleButton id = "third" > < ToggleButtonGroup.Separator /> Third </ ToggleButton > </ ToggleButtonGroup > );

Use isDetached to separate buttons with gaps instead of connecting them.

Use selectionMode="single" for mutually exclusive choices or selectionMode="multiple" for independent toggles.

Simply omit the <ToggleButtonGroup.Separator /> component from your buttons.

import { ToggleButtonGroup, ToggleButton } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomToggleButtonGroup () { return ( < ToggleButtonGroup className = "bg-purple-100" selectionMode = "single" > < ToggleButton id = "a" >Option A</ ToggleButton > < ToggleButton id = "b" > < ToggleButtonGroup.Separator /> Option B </ ToggleButton > </ ToggleButtonGroup > ); }

To customize the ToggleButtonGroup component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .toggle-button-group { @ apply rounded-lg ; } .toggle-button-group__separator { @ apply opacity- 25; } .toggle-button-group--full-width { @ apply w-full ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The ToggleButtonGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.toggle-button-group - Base container styles

- Base container styles .toggle-button-group--horizontal - Horizontal orientation

- Horizontal orientation .toggle-button-group--vertical - Vertical orientation

- Vertical orientation .toggle-button-group--full-width - Full width modifier

- Full width modifier .toggle-button-group__separator - Separator element between buttons

.toggle-button-group--detached - Detached mode (separated buttons with gaps)

Inherits from React Aria ToggleButtonGroup.

Prop Type Default Description selectionMode "single" | "multiple" "single" Whether one or multiple buttons can be selected selectedKeys Iterable<Key> - Controlled selection state defaultSelectedKeys Iterable<Key> - Default selected keys (uncontrolled) onSelectionChange (keys: Set<Key>) => void - Called when selection changes disallowEmptySelection boolean false Prevents clearing all selections orientation "horizontal" | "vertical" "horizontal" Layout direction size "sm" | "md" | "lg" "md" Size propagated to child ToggleButtons isDetached boolean false Whether buttons are visually separated with gaps fullWidth boolean false Whether the group fills available width isDisabled boolean false Disables all buttons in the group className string - Additional CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes