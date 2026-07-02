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ToggleButtonGroup

Groups multiple ToggleButtons into a unified control, allowing users to select one or multiple options.

FigmaStorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { ToggleButtonGroup, ToggleButton } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

Import the ToggleButtonGroup component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { ToggleButtonGroup, ToggleButton } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <ToggleButtonGroup selectionMode="multiple">
    <ToggleButton id="first">First</ToggleButton>
    <ToggleButton id="second">
      <ToggleButtonGroup.Separator />
      Second
    </ToggleButton>
    <ToggleButton id="third">
      <ToggleButtonGroup.Separator />
      Third
    </ToggleButton>
  </ToggleButtonGroup>
);

Sizes

Orientation

Detached

Use isDetached to separate buttons with gaps instead of connecting them.

Full Width

Selection Mode

Use selectionMode="single" for mutually exclusive choices or selectionMode="multiple" for independent toggles.

Controlled

Disabled

Without Separator

Simply omit the <ToggleButtonGroup.Separator /> component from your buttons.

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { ToggleButtonGroup, ToggleButton } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomToggleButtonGroup() {
  return (
    <ToggleButtonGroup className="bg-purple-100" selectionMode="single">
      <ToggleButton id="a">Option A</ToggleButton>
      <ToggleButton id="b">
        <ToggleButtonGroup.Separator />
        Option B
      </ToggleButton>
    </ToggleButtonGroup>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the ToggleButtonGroup component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .toggle-button-group {
    @apply rounded-lg;
  }

  .toggle-button-group__separator {
    @apply opacity-25;
  }

  .toggle-button-group--full-width {
    @apply w-full;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The ToggleButtonGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base & Layout Classes

  • .toggle-button-group - Base container styles
  • .toggle-button-group--horizontal - Horizontal orientation
  • .toggle-button-group--vertical - Vertical orientation
  • .toggle-button-group--full-width - Full width modifier
  • .toggle-button-group__separator - Separator element between buttons

Modifier Classes

  • .toggle-button-group--detached - Detached mode (separated buttons with gaps)

API Reference

ToggleButtonGroup Props

Inherits from React Aria ToggleButtonGroup.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
selectionMode"single" | "multiple""single"Whether one or multiple buttons can be selected
selectedKeysIterable<Key>-Controlled selection state
defaultSelectedKeysIterable<Key>-Default selected keys (uncontrolled)
onSelectionChange(keys: Set<Key>) => void-Called when selection changes
disallowEmptySelectionbooleanfalsePrevents clearing all selections
orientation"horizontal" | "vertical""horizontal"Layout direction
size"sm" | "md" | "lg""md"Size propagated to child ToggleButtons
isDetachedbooleanfalseWhether buttons are visually separated with gaps
fullWidthbooleanfalseWhether the group fills available width
isDisabledbooleanfalseDisables all buttons in the group
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

ToggleButtonGroup.Separator Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Notes

  • ToggleButtonGroup uses React Context to pass size to all child ToggleButton components
  • Each ToggleButton must have a unique id prop that corresponds to the keys used in selectedKeys / defaultSelectedKeys
  • The isDisabled prop is handled natively by React Aria and disables all child ToggleButtons — individual buttons can override this by setting isDisabled={false}
  • The component automatically handles border radius between buttons
  • Add <ToggleButtonGroup.Separator /> inside each ToggleButton (except the first) to show dividers between buttons
  • Use disallowEmptySelection with selectionMode="single" to ensure one option is always selected

ToggleButton

An interactive toggle control for on/off or selected/unselected states

Tooltip

Displays informative text when users hover over or focus on an element

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomySizesOrientationDetachedFull WidthSelection ModeControlledDisabledWithout SeparatorStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase & Layout ClassesModifier ClassesAPI ReferenceToggleButtonGroup PropsToggleButtonGroup.Separator PropsNotes