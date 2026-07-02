Time input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria TimeField

import { TimeField } from '@heroui/react' ;

import {TimeField, Label, Description, FieldError} from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < TimeField > < Label /> < TimeField.Group > < TimeField.Input > {( segment ) => < TimeField.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ TimeField.Input > </ TimeField.Group > < Description /> < FieldError /> </ TimeField > )

TimeField combines label, time input, description, and error into a single accessible component.

Use isInvalid together with FieldError to surface validation messages.

TimeField supports validation with minValue , maxValue , and custom validation logic.

Control the value to synchronize with other components or state management.

Add prefix or suffix icons to enhance the time field.

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" on TimeField.Group to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

Complete form example with validation and submission handling.

import {TimeField, Label, Description} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomTimeField () { return ( < TimeField className = "gap-2 rounded-xl border border-border/60 bg-surface p-4 shadow-sm" > < Label className = "text-sm font-semibold text-default-700" > Appointment time </ Label > < TimeField.Group className = "rounded-lg border border-border/60 bg-surface px-3 py-2" > < TimeField.Input > {( segment ) => < TimeField.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ TimeField.Input > </ TimeField.Group > < Description className = "text-xs text-default-500" > Select a time for your appointment. </ Description > </ TimeField > ); }

TimeField has minimal default styling. Override the .time-field class to customize the container styling.

@layer components { .time-field { @ apply flex flex-col gap- 1; &[ data-invalid =" true "], &[ aria-invalid =" true "] { [ data-slot =" description "] { @ apply hidden ; } } [ data-slot = "label" ] { @ apply w-fit ; } [ data-slot = "description" ] { @ apply px- 1; } } }

.time-field – Root container with minimal styling ( flex flex-col gap-1 )

Note: Child components (Label, Description, FieldError) have their own CSS classes and styling. See their respective documentation for customization options. TimeField.Group styling is documented below in the API Reference section.

TimeField automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:

Invalid : [data-invalid="true"] or [aria-invalid="true"] - Automatically hides the description slot when invalid

: or - Automatically hides the description slot when invalid Required : [data-required="true"] - Applied when isRequired is true

: - Applied when is true Disabled : [data-disabled="true"] - Applied when isDisabled is true

: - Applied when is true Focus Within: [data-focus-within="true"] - Applied when any child input is focused

TimeField inherits all props from React Aria's TimeField component.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode | (values: TimeFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Child components (Label, TimeField.Group, etc.) or render function. className string | (values: TimeFieldRenderProps) => string - CSS classes for styling, supports render props. style React.CSSProperties | (values: TimeFieldRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties - Inline styles, supports render props. fullWidth boolean false Whether the time field should take full width of its container id string - The element's unique identifier. render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TimeFieldRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description value TimeValue | null - Current value (controlled). Uses @internationalized/date types. defaultValue TimeValue | null - Default value (uncontrolled). Uses @internationalized/date types. onChange (value: TimeValue | null) => void - Handler called when the value changes. placeholderValue TimeValue | null - Placeholder time that influences the format of the placeholder. Defaults to 12:00 AM or 00:00 depending on the hour cycle.

Prop Type Default Description isRequired boolean false Whether user input is required before form submission. isInvalid boolean - Whether the value is invalid. minValue TimeValue | null - The minimum allowed time that a user may select. Uses @internationalized/date types. maxValue TimeValue | null - The maximum allowed time that a user may select. Uses @internationalized/date types. validate (value: TimeValue) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined - Custom validation function. validationBehavior 'native' | 'aria' 'native' Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA attributes.

Prop Type Default Description granularity 'hour' | 'minute' | 'second' 'minute' Determines the smallest unit displayed in the time picker. hourCycle 12 | 24 - Whether to display time in 12 or 24 hour format. By default, determined by locale. hideTimeZone boolean false Whether to hide the time zone abbreviation. shouldForceLeadingZeros boolean - Whether to always show leading zeros in the hour field. By default, determined by locale.

Prop Type Default Description isDisabled boolean - Whether the input is disabled. isReadOnly boolean - Whether the input can be selected but not changed.

Prop Type Default Description name string - Name of the input element, for HTML form submission. Submits as ISO 8601 string. autoFocus boolean - Whether the element should receive focus on render.

Prop Type Default Description aria-label string - Accessibility label when no visible label is present. aria-labelledby string - ID of elements that label this field. aria-describedby string - ID of elements that describe this field. aria-details string - ID of elements with additional details.

TimeField works with these separate components that should be imported and used directly:

Label - Field label component from @heroui/react

- Field label component from TimeField.Group - Time input group component (documented below)

- Time input group component (documented below) TimeField.Input - Input component with segmented editing from @heroui/react

- Input component with segmented editing from TimeField.Segment - Individual time segment (hour, minute, second, etc.)

- Individual time segment (hour, minute, second, etc.) TimeField.Prefix / TimeField.Suffix - Prefix and suffix slots for the input group

/ - Prefix and suffix slots for the input group Description - Helper text component from @heroui/react

- Helper text component from FieldError - Validation error message from @heroui/react

Each of these components has its own props API. Use them directly within TimeField for composition:

import {parseTime} from '@internationalized/date' ; import {TimeField, Label, Description, FieldError} from '@heroui/react' ; < TimeField isRequired isInvalid = {hasError} minValue = { parseTime ( '09:00' )} maxValue = { parseTime ( '17:00' )} value = {time} onChange = {setTime} > < Label >Appointment Time</ Label > < TimeField.Group > < TimeField.Input > {( segment ) => < TimeField.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ TimeField.Input > </ TimeField.Group > < Description >Select a time between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.</ Description > < FieldError >Please select a valid time.</ FieldError > </ TimeField >

TimeField uses types from @internationalized/date :

Time - Time only (hour, minute, second)

- Time only (hour, minute, second) CalendarDateTime - Date with time but no timezone (TimeField displays only the time portion)

- Date with time but no timezone (TimeField displays only the time portion) ZonedDateTime - Date with time and timezone (TimeField displays only the time portion)

Example:

import {parseTime, Time, getLocalTimeZone, now} from '@internationalized/date' ; // Parse from string const time = parseTime ( '14:30' ); // Create from current time const currentTime = now ( getLocalTimeZone ()); const timeValue = new Time (currentTime.hour, currentTime.minute, currentTime.second); // Use in TimeField < TimeField value = {time} onChange = {setTime}> { /* ... */ } </ TimeField >

Note: TimeField uses the @internationalized/date package for time manipulation, parsing, and type definitions. See the Internationalized Date documentation for more information about available types and functions.

When using render props with className , style , or children , these values are available:

Prop Type Description isDisabled boolean Whether the field is disabled. isInvalid boolean Whether the field is currently invalid. isReadOnly boolean Whether the field is read-only. isRequired boolean Whether the field is required. isFocused boolean Whether the field is currently focused. isFocusWithin boolean Whether any child element is focused. isFocusVisible boolean Whether focus is visible (keyboard navigation).

TimeField.Group accepts all props from React Aria's Group component plus the following:

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind classes merged with the component styles. variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.

TimeField.Input accepts all props from React Aria's DateInput component plus the following:

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind classes merged with the component styles. variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the input. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.

The TimeField.Input component accepts a render prop function that receives date segments. Each segment represents a part of the time (hour, minute, second, etc.).

TimeField.Segment accepts all props from React Aria's DateSegment component:

Prop Type Default Description segment DateSegment - The date segment object from the TimeField.Input render prop. className string - Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.

TimeField.Prefix accepts standard HTML div attributes:

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind classes merged with the component styles. children ReactNode - Content to display in the prefix slot.

TimeField.Suffix accepts standard HTML div attributes:

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind classes merged with the component styles. children ReactNode - Content to display in the suffix slot.

The base classes power every instance. Override them once with @layer components .

@layer components { .date-input-group { @ apply inline-flex h- 9 items-center overflow-hidden rounded-field border bg-field text-sm text-field-foreground shadow-field outline-none ; &:hover, &[data-hovered= "true" ] { @apply bg-field-hover; } &[ data-focus-within = "true" ], & :focus-within { @ apply status-focused-field ; } &[ data-invalid = "true" ] { @ apply status-invalid-field ; } &[ data-disabled = "true" ], &[ aria-disabled = "true" ] { @ apply status-disabled ; } } .date-input-group__input { @ apply flex flex- 1 items-center gap-px rounded-none border- 0 bg-transparent px- 3 py- 2 shadow-none outline-none ; } .date-input-group__segment { @ apply inline-block rounded-md px- 0.5 text-end tabular-nums outline-none ; &:focus, &[data-focused= "true" ] { @apply bg-accent-soft text-accent-soft-foreground; } } .date-input-group__prefix , .date-input-group__suffix { @ apply pointer-events-none shrink- 0 text-field-placeholder flex items-center ; } }

.date-input-group – Root container styling

– Root container styling .date-input-group__input – Input wrapper styling

– Input wrapper styling .date-input-group__segment – Individual time segment styling

– Individual time segment styling .date-input-group__prefix – Prefix element styling

– Prefix element styling .date-input-group__suffix – Suffix element styling