TimeField
Time input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria TimeField
Import
Usage
Anatomy
TimeField combines label, time input, description, and error into a single accessible component.
With Description
Required Field
Validation
Use
isInvalid together with
FieldError to surface validation messages.
With Validation
TimeField supports validation with
minValue,
maxValue, and custom validation logic.
Controlled
Control the value to synchronize with other components or state management.
Disabled State
With Icons
Add prefix or suffix icons to enhance the time field.
Full Width
On Surface
When used inside a Surface component, use
variant="secondary" on TimeField.Group to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
Form Example
Complete form example with validation and submission handling.
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
TimeField has minimal default styling. Override the
.time-field class to customize the container styling.
CSS Classes
.time-field– Root container with minimal styling (
flex flex-col gap-1)
Note: Child components (Label, Description, FieldError) have their own CSS classes and styling. See their respective documentation for customization options. TimeField.Group styling is documented below in the API Reference section.
Interactive States
TimeField automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:
- Invalid:
[data-invalid="true"]or
[aria-invalid="true"]- Automatically hides the description slot when invalid
- Required:
[data-required="true"]- Applied when
isRequiredis true
- Disabled:
[data-disabled="true"]- Applied when
isDisabledis true
- Focus Within:
[data-focus-within="true"]- Applied when any child input is focused
API Reference
TimeField Props
TimeField inherits all props from React Aria's TimeField component.
Base Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode | (values: TimeFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Child components (Label, TimeField.Group, etc.) or render function.
className
string | (values: TimeFieldRenderProps) => string
|-
|CSS classes for styling, supports render props.
style
React.CSSProperties | (values: TimeFieldRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties
|-
|Inline styles, supports render props.
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Whether the time field should take full width of its container
id
string
|-
|The element's unique identifier.
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TimeFieldRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Value Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
TimeValue | null
|-
|Current value (controlled). Uses
@internationalized/date types.
defaultValue
TimeValue | null
|-
|Default value (uncontrolled). Uses
@internationalized/date types.
onChange
(value: TimeValue | null) => void
|-
|Handler called when the value changes.
placeholderValue
TimeValue | null
|-
|Placeholder time that influences the format of the placeholder. Defaults to 12:00 AM or 00:00 depending on the hour cycle.
Validation Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isRequired
boolean
false
|Whether user input is required before form submission.
isInvalid
boolean
|-
|Whether the value is invalid.
minValue
TimeValue | null
|-
|The minimum allowed time that a user may select. Uses
@internationalized/date types.
maxValue
TimeValue | null
|-
|The maximum allowed time that a user may select. Uses
@internationalized/date types.
validate
(value: TimeValue) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined
|-
|Custom validation function.
validationBehavior
'native' | 'aria'
'native'
|Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA attributes.
Format Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
granularity
'hour' | 'minute' | 'second'
'minute'
|Determines the smallest unit displayed in the time picker.
hourCycle
12 | 24
|-
|Whether to display time in 12 or 24 hour format. By default, determined by locale.
hideTimeZone
boolean
false
|Whether to hide the time zone abbreviation.
shouldForceLeadingZeros
boolean
|-
|Whether to always show leading zeros in the hour field. By default, determined by locale.
State Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the input is disabled.
isReadOnly
boolean
|-
|Whether the input can be selected but not changed.
Form Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
name
string
|-
|Name of the input element, for HTML form submission. Submits as ISO 8601 string.
autoFocus
boolean
|-
|Whether the element should receive focus on render.
Accessibility Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
aria-label
string
|-
|Accessibility label when no visible label is present.
aria-labelledby
string
|-
|ID of elements that label this field.
aria-describedby
string
|-
|ID of elements that describe this field.
aria-details
string
|-
|ID of elements with additional details.
Composition Components
TimeField works with these separate components that should be imported and used directly:
- Label - Field label component from
@heroui/react
- TimeField.Group - Time input group component (documented below)
- TimeField.Input - Input component with segmented editing from
@heroui/react
- TimeField.Segment - Individual time segment (hour, minute, second, etc.)
- TimeField.Prefix / TimeField.Suffix - Prefix and suffix slots for the input group
- Description - Helper text component from
@heroui/react
- FieldError - Validation error message from
@heroui/react
Each of these components has its own props API. Use them directly within TimeField for composition:
TimeValue Types
TimeField uses types from
@internationalized/date:
Time- Time only (hour, minute, second)
CalendarDateTime- Date with time but no timezone (TimeField displays only the time portion)
ZonedDateTime- Date with time and timezone (TimeField displays only the time portion)
Example:
Note: TimeField uses the
@internationalized/datepackage for time manipulation, parsing, and type definitions. See the Internationalized Date documentation for more information about available types and functions.
TimeFieldRenderProps
When using render props with
className,
style, or
children, these values are available:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the field is disabled.
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the field is currently invalid.
isReadOnly
boolean
|Whether the field is read-only.
isRequired
boolean
|Whether the field is required.
isFocused
boolean
|Whether the field is currently focused.
isFocusWithin
boolean
|Whether any child element is focused.
isFocusVisible
boolean
|Whether focus is visible (keyboard navigation).
TimeField.Group Props
TimeField.Group accepts all props from React Aria's
Group component plus the following:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the component.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
TimeField.Input Props
TimeField.Input accepts all props from React Aria's
DateInput component plus the following:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the input.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
The
TimeField.Input component accepts a render prop function that receives date segments. Each segment represents a part of the time (hour, minute, second, etc.).
TimeField.Segment Props
TimeField.Segment accepts all props from React Aria's
DateSegment component:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
segment
DateSegment
|-
|The date segment object from the TimeField.Input render prop.
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
TimeField.Prefix Props
TimeField.Prefix accepts standard HTML
div attributes:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
children
ReactNode
|-
|Content to display in the prefix slot.
TimeField.Suffix Props
TimeField.Suffix accepts standard HTML
div attributes:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
children
ReactNode
|-
|Content to display in the suffix slot.
TimeField.Group Styling
Customizing the component classes
The base classes power every instance. Override them once with
@layer components.
TimeField.Group CSS Classes
.date-input-group– Root container styling
.date-input-group__input– Input wrapper styling
.date-input-group__segment– Individual time segment styling
.date-input-group__prefix– Prefix element styling
.date-input-group__suffix– Suffix element styling
TimeField.Group Interactive States
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]
- Focus Within:
[data-focus-within="true"]or
:focus-within
- Invalid:
[data-invalid="true"](also syncs with
aria-invalid)
- Disabled:
[data-disabled="true"]or
[aria-disabled="true"]
- Segment Focus:
:focusor
[data-focused="true"]on segment elements
- Segment Placeholder:
[data-placeholder="true"]on segment elements