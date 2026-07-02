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TextArea

Primitive multiline text input component that accepts standard HTML attributes

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { TextArea } from '@heroui/react';

For validation, labels, and error messages, see TextField.

Usage

Controlled

Rows and Resizing

Full Width

Variants

The TextArea component supports two visual variants:

  • primary (default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases
  • secondary - Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

In Surface

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import {Label, TextArea} from '@heroui/react';

function CustomTextArea() {
  return (
    <div className="flex flex-col gap-2">
      <Label htmlFor="custom-textarea">Message</Label>
      <TextArea
        id="custom-textarea"
        className="rounded-xl border border-border/70 bg-surface px-4 py-3 text-sm leading-6 shadow-sm"
        placeholder="Let us know how we can help..."
        rows={5}
        style={{resize: "vertical"}}
      />
    </div>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

Override the shared .textarea class once with Tailwind's @layer components.

@layer components {
  .textarea {
    @apply rounded-xl border border-border bg-surface px-4 py-3 text-sm leading-6 shadow-sm;

    &:hover,
    &[data-hovered="true"] {
      @apply bg-surface-secondary border-border/80;
    }

    &:focus-visible,
    &[data-focus-visible="true"] {
      @apply border-accent ring-2 ring-accent/20;
    }

    &[data-invalid="true"] {
      @apply border-danger bg-danger-soft text-danger;
    }
  }
}

CSS Classes

  • .textarea – Underlying <textarea> element styling

Interactive States

  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"]
  • Focus Visible: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"]
  • Invalid: [data-invalid="true"]
  • Disabled: :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"]

API Reference

TextArea Props

TextArea accepts all standard HTML <textarea> attributes plus the following:

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Tailwind classes merged with the base styles.
rowsnumber3Number of visible text lines.
colsnumber-Visible width of the text control.
valuestring-Controlled value for the textarea.
defaultValuestring-Initial uncontrolled value.
onChange(event: React.ChangeEvent<HTMLTextAreaElement>) => void-Change handler.
placeholderstring-Placeholder text.
disabledbooleanfalseDisables the textarea.
readOnlybooleanfalseMakes the textarea read-only.
requiredbooleanfalseMarks the textarea as required.
namestring-Name for form submission.
autoCompletestring-Autocomplete hint for the browser.
maxLengthnumber-Maximum number of characters.
minLengthnumber-Minimum number of characters.
wrap'soft' | 'hard'-How text wraps when submitted.
fullWidthbooleanfalseWhether the textarea should take full width of its container
variant"primary" | "secondary""primary"Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.

For validation props like isInvalid, isRequired, and error handling, use TextField with TextArea as a child component.

TextField

Composition-friendly text fields with labels, descriptions, and inline validation

TimeField

Time input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria TimeField

On this page

ImportUsageControlledRows and ResizingFull WidthVariantsIn SurfaceStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceTextArea Props