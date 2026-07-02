TextArea
Primitive multiline text input component that accepts standard HTML attributes
Import
Usage
Controlled
Rows and Resizing
Full Width
Variants
The TextArea component supports two visual variants:
primary(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases
secondary- Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components
In Surface
When used inside a Surface component, use
variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
Override the shared
.textarea class once with Tailwind's
@layer components.
CSS Classes
.textarea– Underlying
<textarea>element styling
Interactive States
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]
- Focus Visible:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]
- Invalid:
[data-invalid="true"]
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[aria-disabled="true"]
API Reference
TextArea Props
TextArea accepts all standard HTML
<textarea> attributes plus the following:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the base styles.
rows
number
3
|Number of visible text lines.
cols
number
|-
|Visible width of the text control.
value
string
|-
|Controlled value for the textarea.
defaultValue
string
|-
|Initial uncontrolled value.
onChange
(event: React.ChangeEvent<HTMLTextAreaElement>) => void
|-
|Change handler.
placeholder
string
|-
|Placeholder text.
disabled
boolean
false
|Disables the textarea.
readOnly
boolean
false
|Makes the textarea read-only.
required
boolean
false
|Marks the textarea as required.
name
string
|-
|Name for form submission.
autoComplete
string
|-
|Autocomplete hint for the browser.
maxLength
number
|-
|Maximum number of characters.
minLength
number
|-
|Minimum number of characters.
wrap
'soft' | 'hard'
|-
|How text wraps when submitted.
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Whether the textarea should take full width of its container
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the component.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
For validation props like
isInvalid,
isRequired, and error handling, use TextField with TextArea as a child component.