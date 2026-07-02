import { TextArea } from '@heroui/react' ;

For validation, labels, and error messages, see TextField.

The TextArea component supports two visual variants:

primary (default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases

(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases secondary - Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

import {Label, TextArea} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomTextArea () { return ( < div className = "flex flex-col gap-2" > < Label htmlFor = "custom-textarea" >Message</ Label > < TextArea id = "custom-textarea" className = "rounded-xl border border-border/70 bg-surface px-4 py-3 text-sm leading-6 shadow-sm" placeholder = "Let us know how we can help..." rows = { 5 } style = {{resize: "vertical" }} /> </ div > ); }

Override the shared .textarea class once with Tailwind's @layer components .

@layer components { .textarea { @ apply rounded-xl border border-border bg-surface px- 4 py- 3 text-sm leading- 6 shadow-sm ; &:hover, &[data-hovered= "true" ] { @apply bg-surface-secondary border-border/ 80 ; } & :focus-visible , &[ data-focus-visible = "true" ] { @ apply border-accent ring- 2 ring-accent /20; } &[ data-invalid = "true" ] { @ apply border-danger bg-danger-soft text-danger ; } } }

.textarea – Underlying <textarea> element styling

Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"]

: or Focus Visible : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"]

: or Invalid : [data-invalid="true"]

: Disabled: :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"]

TextArea accepts all standard HTML <textarea> attributes plus the following:

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind classes merged with the base styles. rows number 3 Number of visible text lines. cols number - Visible width of the text control. value string - Controlled value for the textarea. defaultValue string - Initial uncontrolled value. onChange (event: React.ChangeEvent<HTMLTextAreaElement>) => void - Change handler. placeholder string - Placeholder text. disabled boolean false Disables the textarea. readOnly boolean false Makes the textarea read-only. required boolean false Marks the textarea as required. name string - Name for form submission. autoComplete string - Autocomplete hint for the browser. maxLength number - Maximum number of characters. minLength number - Minimum number of characters. wrap 'soft' | 'hard' - How text wraps when submitted. fullWidth boolean false Whether the textarea should take full width of its container variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.