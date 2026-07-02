A progress bar shows either determinate or indeterminate progress of an operation over time.

import { ProgressBar, Label } from '@heroui/react' ;

import { ProgressBar, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < ProgressBar value = { 60 }> < Label >Loading</ Label > < ProgressBar.Output /> < ProgressBar.Track > < ProgressBar.Fill /> </ ProgressBar.Track > </ ProgressBar > );

Use isIndeterminate when progress cannot be determined.

Use minValue , maxValue , and formatOptions to customize the value range and display format.

When no visible label is needed, use aria-label for accessibility.

You can customize individual ProgressBar parts:

import { ProgressBar, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomProgressBar () { return ( < ProgressBar value = { 60 }> < Label >Loading</ Label > < ProgressBar.Output /> < ProgressBar.Track className = "bg-purple-100 dark:bg-purple-900" > < ProgressBar.Fill className = "bg-purple-500" /> </ ProgressBar.Track > </ ProgressBar > ); }

To customize the ProgressBar component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .progress-bar { @ apply w-full gap- 2; } .progress-bar__track { @ apply h- 3 rounded-full ; } .progress-bar__fill { @ apply rounded-full ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The ProgressBar component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.progress-bar - Base container (grid layout)

- Base container (grid layout) .progress-bar__output - Value text display

- Value text display .progress-bar__track - Track background

- Track background .progress-bar__fill - Filled portion of the track

.progress-bar--sm - Small size variant (thinner track)

- Small size variant (thinner track) .progress-bar--md - Medium size variant (default)

- Medium size variant (default) .progress-bar--lg - Large size variant (thicker track)

.progress-bar--default - Default color variant

- Default color variant .progress-bar--accent - Accent color variant

- Accent color variant .progress-bar--success - Success color variant

- Success color variant .progress-bar--warning - Warning color variant

- Warning color variant .progress-bar--danger - Danger color variant

Inherits from React Aria ProgressBar.

Prop Type Default Description value number 0 The current value minValue number 0 The minimum value maxValue number 100 The maximum value isIndeterminate boolean false Whether progress is indeterminate size "sm" | "md" | "lg" "md" Size of the progress track color "default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger" "accent" Color of the fill bar formatOptions Intl.NumberFormatOptions {style: 'percent'} Number format for the value display valueLabel ReactNode - Custom value label content children ReactNode | (values: ProgressBarRenderProps) => ReactNode - Content or render prop

When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided: