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ProgressBar

A progress bar shows either determinate or indeterminate progress of an operation over time.

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { ProgressBar, Label } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

import { ProgressBar, Label } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <ProgressBar value={60}>
    <Label>Loading</Label>
    <ProgressBar.Output />
    <ProgressBar.Track>
      <ProgressBar.Fill />
    </ProgressBar.Track>
  </ProgressBar>
);

Sizes

Colors

Indeterminate

Use isIndeterminate when progress cannot be determined.

Custom Value Scale

Use minValue, maxValue, and formatOptions to customize the value range and display format.

Without Label

When no visible label is needed, use aria-label for accessibility.

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

You can customize individual ProgressBar parts:

import { ProgressBar, Label } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomProgressBar() {
  return (
    <ProgressBar value={60}>
      <Label>Loading</Label>
      <ProgressBar.Output />
      <ProgressBar.Track className="bg-purple-100 dark:bg-purple-900">
        <ProgressBar.Fill className="bg-purple-500" />
      </ProgressBar.Track>
    </ProgressBar>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the ProgressBar component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .progress-bar {
    @apply w-full gap-2;
  }

  .progress-bar__track {
    @apply h-3 rounded-full;
  }

  .progress-bar__fill {
    @apply rounded-full;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The ProgressBar component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base & Element Classes

  • .progress-bar - Base container (grid layout)
  • .progress-bar__output - Value text display
  • .progress-bar__track - Track background
  • .progress-bar__fill - Filled portion of the track

Size Classes

  • .progress-bar--sm - Small size variant (thinner track)
  • .progress-bar--md - Medium size variant (default)
  • .progress-bar--lg - Large size variant (thicker track)

Color Classes

  • .progress-bar--default - Default color variant
  • .progress-bar--accent - Accent color variant
  • .progress-bar--success - Success color variant
  • .progress-bar--warning - Warning color variant
  • .progress-bar--danger - Danger color variant

API Reference

ProgressBar Props

Inherits from React Aria ProgressBar.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
valuenumber0The current value
minValuenumber0The minimum value
maxValuenumber100The maximum value
isIndeterminatebooleanfalseWhether progress is indeterminate
size"sm" | "md" | "lg""md"Size of the progress track
color"default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger""accent"Color of the fill bar
formatOptionsIntl.NumberFormatOptions{style: 'percent'}Number format for the value display
valueLabelReactNode-Custom value label content
childrenReactNode | (values: ProgressBarRenderProps) => ReactNode-Content or render prop

ProgressBarRenderProps

When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided:

PropTypeDescription
percentagenumberThe percentage of the progress (0-100)
valueTextstringThe formatted value text
isIndeterminatebooleanWhether progress is indeterminate

Popover

Displays rich content in a portal triggered by a button or any custom element

ProgressCircle

A circular progress indicator that shows determinate or indeterminate progress.

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomySizesColorsIndeterminateCustom Value ScaleWithout LabelStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase & Element ClassesSize ClassesColor ClassesAPI ReferenceProgressBar PropsProgressBarRenderProps