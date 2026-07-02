ProgressBar
A progress bar shows either determinate or indeterminate progress of an operation over time.
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Sizes
Colors
Indeterminate
Use
isIndeterminate when progress cannot be determined.
Custom Value Scale
Use
minValue,
maxValue, and
formatOptions to customize the value range and display format.
Without Label
When no visible label is needed, use
aria-label for accessibility.
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
You can customize individual ProgressBar parts:
Customizing the component classes
To customize the ProgressBar component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The ProgressBar component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base & Element Classes
.progress-bar- Base container (grid layout)
.progress-bar__output- Value text display
.progress-bar__track- Track background
.progress-bar__fill- Filled portion of the track
Size Classes
.progress-bar--sm- Small size variant (thinner track)
.progress-bar--md- Medium size variant (default)
.progress-bar--lg- Large size variant (thicker track)
Color Classes
.progress-bar--default- Default color variant
.progress-bar--accent- Accent color variant
.progress-bar--success- Success color variant
.progress-bar--warning- Warning color variant
.progress-bar--danger- Danger color variant
API Reference
ProgressBar Props
Inherits from React Aria ProgressBar.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
number
0
|The current value
minValue
number
0
|The minimum value
maxValue
number
100
|The maximum value
isIndeterminate
boolean
false
|Whether progress is indeterminate
size
"sm" | "md" | "lg"
"md"
|Size of the progress track
color
"default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger"
"accent"
|Color of the fill bar
formatOptions
Intl.NumberFormatOptions
{style: 'percent'}
|Number format for the value display
valueLabel
ReactNode
|-
|Custom value label content
children
ReactNode | (values: ProgressBarRenderProps) => ReactNode
|-
|Content or render prop
ProgressBarRenderProps
When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
percentage
number
|The percentage of the progress (0-100)
valueText
string
|The formatted value text
isIndeterminate
boolean
|Whether progress is indeterminate