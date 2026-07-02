Modal dialog for critical confirmations requiring user attention and explicit action
import { AlertDialog } from "@heroui/react" ;
Import the AlertDialog component and access all parts using dot notation.
import {AlertDialog, Button} from "@heroui/react" ;
export default () => (
< AlertDialog >
< Button >Open Alert Dialog</ Button >
< AlertDialog.Backdrop >
< AlertDialog.Container >
< AlertDialog.Dialog >
< AlertDialog.CloseTrigger /> { /* Optional: Close button */ }
< AlertDialog.Header >
< AlertDialog.Icon /> { /* Optional: Status icon */ }
< AlertDialog.Heading />
</ AlertDialog.Header >
< AlertDialog.Body />
< AlertDialog.Footer />
</ AlertDialog.Dialog >
</ AlertDialog.Container >
</ AlertDialog.Backdrop >
</ AlertDialog > );
import {AlertDialog, Button} from "@heroui/react" ;
function CustomAlertDialog () {
return (
< AlertDialog >
< Button variant = "danger" >Delete</ Button >
< AlertDialog.Backdrop className = "bg-red-950/90" >
< AlertDialog.Container className = "items-start pt-20" >
< AlertDialog.Dialog className = "border-2 border-red-500 sm:max-w-[400px]" >
< AlertDialog.CloseTrigger />
< AlertDialog.Header >
< AlertDialog.Icon status = "danger" />
< AlertDialog.Heading >Custom Styled Alert</ AlertDialog.Heading >
</ AlertDialog.Header >
< AlertDialog.Body >
< p >This alert dialog has custom styling applied via Tailwind classes</ p >
</ AlertDialog.Body >
< AlertDialog.Footer >
< Button slot = "close" variant = "tertiary" >
Cancel
</ Button >
< Button slot = "close" variant = "danger" >
Delete
</ Button >
</ AlertDialog.Footer >
</ AlertDialog.Dialog >
</ AlertDialog.Container >
</ AlertDialog.Backdrop >
</ AlertDialog >
); }
To customize the AlertDialog component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
@layer components {
.alert-dialog__backdrop {
@ apply bg-gradient-to-br from-black /60 to-black /80;
}
.alert-dialog__dialog {
@ apply rounded- 2 xl border border-red- 500/20 shadow- 2 xl ;
}
.alert-dialog__header {
@ apply gap- 4;
}
.alert-dialog__icon {
@ apply size- 16;
}
.alert-dialog__close-trigger {
@ apply rounded-full bg-white /10 hover :bg-white/ 20 ;
} }
HeroUI follows the
BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
The AlertDialog component uses these CSS classes (
View source styles):
.alert-dialog__trigger - Trigger element that opens the alert dialog
.alert-dialog__backdrop - Overlay backdrop behind the dialog
.alert-dialog__container - Positioning wrapper with placement support
.alert-dialog__dialog - Dialog content container
.alert-dialog__header - Header section for icon and title
.alert-dialog__heading - Heading text styles
.alert-dialog__body - Main content area
.alert-dialog__footer - Footer section for actions
.alert-dialog__icon - Icon container with status colors
.alert-dialog__close-trigger - Close button element
.alert-dialog__backdrop--opaque - Opaque colored backdrop (default)
.alert-dialog__backdrop--blur - Blurred backdrop with glass effect
.alert-dialog__backdrop--transparent - Transparent backdrop (no overlay)
.alert-dialog__icon--default - Default gray status
.alert-dialog__icon--accent - Accent blue status
.alert-dialog__icon--success - Success green status
.alert-dialog__icon--warning - Warning orange status
.alert-dialog__icon--danger - Danger red status
The component supports these interactive states:
Focus:
:focus-visible or
[data-focus-visible="true"] - Applied to trigger, dialog, and close button
Hover:
:hover or
[data-hovered="true"] - Applied to close button on hover
Active:
:active or
[data-pressed="true"] - Applied to close button when pressed
Entering:
[data-entering] - Applied during dialog opening animation
Exiting:
[data-exiting] - Applied during dialog closing animation
Placement:
[data-placement="*"] - Applied based on dialog position (auto, top, center, bottom)
Prop Type Default Description
children
ReactNode
- Trigger and container elements
Prop Type Default Description
children
ReactNode
- Custom trigger content
className
string
- CSS classes
Prop Type Default Description
variant
"opaque" | "blur" | "transparent"
"opaque"
Backdrop overlay style
isDismissable
boolean
false
Close on backdrop click
isKeyboardDismissDisabled
boolean
true
Disable ESC key to close
isOpen
boolean
- Controlled open state
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
- Open state change handler
className
string | (values) => string
- Backdrop CSS classes
UNSTABLE_portalContainer
HTMLElement
- Custom portal container
Prop Type Default Description
placement
"auto" | "center" | "top" | "bottom"
"auto"
Dialog position on screen
size
"xs" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "cover"
"md"
Alert Dialog size variant
className
string | (values) => string
- Container CSS classes
Prop Type Default Description
children
ReactNode | ({close}) => ReactNode
- Content or render function
className
string
- CSS classes
role
string
"alertdialog"
ARIA role
aria-label
string
- Accessibility label
aria-labelledby
string
- ID of label element
aria-describedby
string
- ID of description element
Prop Type Default Description
children
ReactNode
- Header content (typically Icon and Heading)
className
string
- CSS classes
Prop Type Default Description
children
ReactNode
- Heading text
className
string
- CSS classes
Prop Type Default Description
children
ReactNode
- Body content
className
string
- CSS classes
Prop Type Default Description
children
ReactNode
- Footer content (typically action buttons)
className
string
- CSS classes
Prop Type Default Description
children
ReactNode
- Custom icon element
status
"default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger"
"danger"
Status color variant
className
string
- CSS classes
Prop Type Default Description
children
ReactNode
- Custom close button
className
string | (values) => string
- CSS classes
import {useOverlayState} from "@heroui/react" ;
const state = useOverlayState ({
defaultOpen: false ,
onOpenChange : ( isOpen ) => console. log (isOpen),
});
state.isOpen; // Current state
state. open (); // Open dialog
state. close (); // Close dialog
state. toggle (); // Toggle state state. setOpen (); // Set state directly
Implements
WAI-ARIA AlertDialog pattern:
Focus trap: Focus locked within alert dialog
Keyboard:
ESC closes (when enabled),
Tab cycles elements
Screen readers: Proper ARIA attributes with
role="alertdialog"
Scroll lock: Body scroll disabled when open
Required action: Defaults to requiring explicit user action (no backdrop/ESC dismiss)