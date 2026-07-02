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AlertDialog

Modal dialog for critical confirmations requiring user attention and explicit action

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { AlertDialog } from "@heroui/react";

Usage

Anatomy

Import the AlertDialog component and access all parts using dot notation.

import {AlertDialog, Button} from "@heroui/react";

export default () => (
  <AlertDialog>
    <Button>Open Alert Dialog</Button>
    <AlertDialog.Backdrop>
      <AlertDialog.Container>
        <AlertDialog.Dialog>
          <AlertDialog.CloseTrigger /> {/* Optional: Close button */}
          <AlertDialog.Header>
            <AlertDialog.Icon /> {/* Optional: Status icon */}
            <AlertDialog.Heading />
          </AlertDialog.Header>
          <AlertDialog.Body />
          <AlertDialog.Footer />
        </AlertDialog.Dialog>
      </AlertDialog.Container>
    </AlertDialog.Backdrop>
  </AlertDialog>
);

Statuses

Placements

Backdrop Variants

Sizes

Custom Icon

Custom Backdrop

Dismiss Behavior

Close Methods

Controlled State

Custom Trigger

Custom Animations

Custom Portal

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import {AlertDialog, Button} from "@heroui/react";

function CustomAlertDialog() {
  return (
    <AlertDialog>
      <Button variant="danger">Delete</Button>
      <AlertDialog.Backdrop className="bg-red-950/90">
        <AlertDialog.Container className="items-start pt-20">
          <AlertDialog.Dialog className="border-2 border-red-500 sm:max-w-[400px]">
            <AlertDialog.CloseTrigger />
            <AlertDialog.Header>
              <AlertDialog.Icon status="danger" />
              <AlertDialog.Heading>Custom Styled Alert</AlertDialog.Heading>
            </AlertDialog.Header>
            <AlertDialog.Body>
              <p>This alert dialog has custom styling applied via Tailwind classes</p>
            </AlertDialog.Body>
            <AlertDialog.Footer>
              <Button slot="close" variant="tertiary">
                Cancel
              </Button>
              <Button slot="close" variant="danger">
                Delete
              </Button>
            </AlertDialog.Footer>
          </AlertDialog.Dialog>
        </AlertDialog.Container>
      </AlertDialog.Backdrop>
    </AlertDialog>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the AlertDialog component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.


Learn more.

@layer components {
  .alert-dialog__backdrop {
    @apply bg-gradient-to-br from-black/60 to-black/80;
  }

  .alert-dialog__dialog {
    @apply rounded-2xl border border-red-500/20 shadow-2xl;
  }

  .alert-dialog__header {
    @apply gap-4;
  }

  .alert-dialog__icon {
    @apply size-16;
  }

  .alert-dialog__close-trigger {
    @apply rounded-full bg-white/10 hover:bg-white/20;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The AlertDialog component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .alert-dialog__trigger - Trigger element that opens the alert dialog
  • .alert-dialog__backdrop - Overlay backdrop behind the dialog
  • .alert-dialog__container - Positioning wrapper with placement support
  • .alert-dialog__dialog - Dialog content container
  • .alert-dialog__header - Header section for icon and title
  • .alert-dialog__heading - Heading text styles
  • .alert-dialog__body - Main content area
  • .alert-dialog__footer - Footer section for actions
  • .alert-dialog__icon - Icon container with status colors
  • .alert-dialog__close-trigger - Close button element

Backdrop Variants

  • .alert-dialog__backdrop--opaque - Opaque colored backdrop (default)
  • .alert-dialog__backdrop--blur - Blurred backdrop with glass effect
  • .alert-dialog__backdrop--transparent - Transparent backdrop (no overlay)

Status Variants (Icon)

  • .alert-dialog__icon--default - Default gray status
  • .alert-dialog__icon--accent - Accent blue status
  • .alert-dialog__icon--success - Success green status
  • .alert-dialog__icon--warning - Warning orange status
  • .alert-dialog__icon--danger - Danger red status

Interactive States

The component supports these interactive states:

  • Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] - Applied to trigger, dialog, and close button
  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"] - Applied to close button on hover
  • Active: :active or [data-pressed="true"] - Applied to close button when pressed
  • Entering: [data-entering] - Applied during dialog opening animation
  • Exiting: [data-exiting] - Applied during dialog closing animation
  • Placement: [data-placement="*"] - Applied based on dialog position (auto, top, center, bottom)

API Reference

AlertDialog

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Trigger and container elements

AlertDialog.Trigger

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Custom trigger content
classNamestring-CSS classes

AlertDialog.Backdrop

PropTypeDefaultDescription
variant"opaque" | "blur" | "transparent""opaque"Backdrop overlay style
isDismissablebooleanfalseClose on backdrop click
isKeyboardDismissDisabledbooleantrueDisable ESC key to close
isOpenboolean-Controlled open state
onOpenChange(isOpen: boolean) => void-Open state change handler
classNamestring | (values) => string-Backdrop CSS classes
UNSTABLE_portalContainerHTMLElement-Custom portal container

AlertDialog.Container

PropTypeDefaultDescription
placement"auto" | "center" | "top" | "bottom""auto"Dialog position on screen
size"xs" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "cover""md"Alert Dialog size variant
classNamestring | (values) => string-Container CSS classes

AlertDialog.Dialog

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode | ({close}) => ReactNode-Content or render function
classNamestring-CSS classes
rolestring"alertdialog"ARIA role
aria-labelstring-Accessibility label
aria-labelledbystring-ID of label element
aria-describedbystring-ID of description element

AlertDialog.Header

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Header content (typically Icon and Heading)
classNamestring-CSS classes

AlertDialog.Heading

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Heading text
classNamestring-CSS classes

AlertDialog.Body

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Body content
classNamestring-CSS classes

AlertDialog.Footer

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Footer content (typically action buttons)
classNamestring-CSS classes

AlertDialog.Icon

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Custom icon element
status"default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger""danger"Status color variant
classNamestring-CSS classes

AlertDialog.CloseTrigger

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Custom close button
classNamestring | (values) => string-CSS classes

useOverlayState Hook

import {useOverlayState} from "@heroui/react";

const state = useOverlayState({
  defaultOpen: false,
  onOpenChange: (isOpen) => console.log(isOpen),
});

state.isOpen; // Current state
state.open(); // Open dialog
state.close(); // Close dialog
state.toggle(); // Toggle state
state.setOpen(); // Set state directly

Accessibility

Implements WAI-ARIA AlertDialog pattern:

  • Focus trap: Focus locked within alert dialog
  • Keyboard: ESC closes (when enabled), Tab cycles elements
  • Screen readers: Proper ARIA attributes with role="alertdialog"
  • Scroll lock: Body scroll disabled when open
  • Required action: Defaults to requiring explicit user action (no backdrop/ESC dismiss)

Alert

Display important messages and notifications to users with status indicators

Autocomplete

An autocomplete combines a select with filtering, allowing users to search and select from a list of options

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyStatusesPlacementsBackdrop VariantsSizesCustom IconCustom BackdropDismiss BehaviorClose MethodsControlled StateCustom TriggerCustom AnimationsCustom PortalStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesBackdrop VariantsStatus Variants (Icon)Interactive StatesAPI ReferenceAlertDialogAlertDialog.TriggerAlertDialog.BackdropAlertDialog.ContainerAlertDialog.DialogAlertDialog.HeaderAlertDialog.HeadingAlertDialog.BodyAlertDialog.FooterAlertDialog.IconAlertDialog.CloseTriggeruseOverlayState HookAccessibility