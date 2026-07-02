Modal dialog for critical confirmations requiring user attention and explicit action

import { AlertDialog } from "@heroui/react" ;

Import the AlertDialog component and access all parts using dot notation.

import {AlertDialog, Button} from "@heroui/react" ; export default () => ( < AlertDialog > < Button >Open Alert Dialog</ Button > < AlertDialog.Backdrop > < AlertDialog.Container > < AlertDialog.Dialog > < AlertDialog.CloseTrigger /> { /* Optional: Close button */ } < AlertDialog.Header > < AlertDialog.Icon /> { /* Optional: Status icon */ } < AlertDialog.Heading /> </ AlertDialog.Header > < AlertDialog.Body /> < AlertDialog.Footer /> </ AlertDialog.Dialog > </ AlertDialog.Container > </ AlertDialog.Backdrop > </ AlertDialog > );

import {AlertDialog, Button} from "@heroui/react" ; function CustomAlertDialog () { return ( < AlertDialog > < Button variant = "danger" >Delete</ Button > < AlertDialog.Backdrop className = "bg-red-950/90" > < AlertDialog.Container className = "items-start pt-20" > < AlertDialog.Dialog className = "border-2 border-red-500 sm:max-w-[400px]" > < AlertDialog.CloseTrigger /> < AlertDialog.Header > < AlertDialog.Icon status = "danger" /> < AlertDialog.Heading >Custom Styled Alert</ AlertDialog.Heading > </ AlertDialog.Header > < AlertDialog.Body > < p >This alert dialog has custom styling applied via Tailwind classes</ p > </ AlertDialog.Body > < AlertDialog.Footer > < Button slot = "close" variant = "tertiary" > Cancel </ Button > < Button slot = "close" variant = "danger" > Delete </ Button > </ AlertDialog.Footer > </ AlertDialog.Dialog > </ AlertDialog.Container > </ AlertDialog.Backdrop > </ AlertDialog > ); }

To customize the AlertDialog component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .alert-dialog__backdrop { @ apply bg-gradient-to-br from-black /60 to-black /80; } .alert-dialog__dialog { @ apply rounded- 2 xl border border-red- 500/20 shadow- 2 xl ; } .alert-dialog__header { @ apply gap- 4; } .alert-dialog__icon { @ apply size- 16; } .alert-dialog__close-trigger { @ apply rounded-full bg-white /10 hover :bg-white/ 20 ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The AlertDialog component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.alert-dialog__trigger - Trigger element that opens the alert dialog

- Trigger element that opens the alert dialog .alert-dialog__backdrop - Overlay backdrop behind the dialog

- Overlay backdrop behind the dialog .alert-dialog__container - Positioning wrapper with placement support

- Positioning wrapper with placement support .alert-dialog__dialog - Dialog content container

- Dialog content container .alert-dialog__header - Header section for icon and title

- Header section for icon and title .alert-dialog__heading - Heading text styles

- Heading text styles .alert-dialog__body - Main content area

- Main content area .alert-dialog__footer - Footer section for actions

- Footer section for actions .alert-dialog__icon - Icon container with status colors

- Icon container with status colors .alert-dialog__close-trigger - Close button element

.alert-dialog__backdrop--opaque - Opaque colored backdrop (default)

- Opaque colored backdrop (default) .alert-dialog__backdrop--blur - Blurred backdrop with glass effect

- Blurred backdrop with glass effect .alert-dialog__backdrop--transparent - Transparent backdrop (no overlay)

.alert-dialog__icon--default - Default gray status

- Default gray status .alert-dialog__icon--accent - Accent blue status

- Accent blue status .alert-dialog__icon--success - Success green status

- Success green status .alert-dialog__icon--warning - Warning orange status

- Warning orange status .alert-dialog__icon--danger - Danger red status

The component supports these interactive states:

Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] - Applied to trigger, dialog, and close button

: or - Applied to trigger, dialog, and close button Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] - Applied to close button on hover

: or - Applied to close button on hover Active : :active or [data-pressed="true"] - Applied to close button when pressed

: or - Applied to close button when pressed Entering : [data-entering] - Applied during dialog opening animation

: - Applied during dialog opening animation Exiting : [data-exiting] - Applied during dialog closing animation

: - Applied during dialog closing animation Placement: [data-placement="*"] - Applied based on dialog position (auto, top, center, bottom)

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Trigger and container elements

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Custom trigger content className string - CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description variant "opaque" | "blur" | "transparent" "opaque" Backdrop overlay style isDismissable boolean false Close on backdrop click isKeyboardDismissDisabled boolean true Disable ESC key to close isOpen boolean - Controlled open state onOpenChange (isOpen: boolean) => void - Open state change handler className string | (values) => string - Backdrop CSS classes UNSTABLE_portalContainer HTMLElement - Custom portal container

Prop Type Default Description placement "auto" | "center" | "top" | "bottom" "auto" Dialog position on screen size "xs" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "cover" "md" Alert Dialog size variant className string | (values) => string - Container CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode | ({close}) => ReactNode - Content or render function className string - CSS classes role string "alertdialog" ARIA role aria-label string - Accessibility label aria-labelledby string - ID of label element aria-describedby string - ID of description element

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Header content (typically Icon and Heading) className string - CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Heading text className string - CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Body content className string - CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Footer content (typically action buttons) className string - CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Custom icon element status "default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger" "danger" Status color variant className string - CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode - Custom close button className string | (values) => string - CSS classes

import {useOverlayState} from "@heroui/react" ; const state = useOverlayState ({ defaultOpen: false , onOpenChange : ( isOpen ) => console. log (isOpen), }); state.isOpen; // Current state state. open (); // Open dialog state. close (); // Close dialog state. toggle (); // Toggle state state. setOpen (); // Set state directly

Implements WAI-ARIA AlertDialog pattern: