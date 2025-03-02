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DateField

Date input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria DateField

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { DateField } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

import {DateField, Label, Description, FieldError} from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <DateField>
    <Label />
    <DateField.Group>
      <DateField.Input>
        {(segment) => <DateField.Segment segment={segment} />}
      </DateField.Input>
    </DateField.Group>
    <Description />
    <FieldError />
  </DateField>
)

DateField combines label, date input, description, and error into a single accessible component.

With Description

Required Field

Validation

Use isInvalid together with FieldError to surface validation messages.

With Validation

DateField supports validation with minValue, maxValue, and custom validation logic.

Granularity

Controlled

Control the value to synchronize with other components or state management.

Disabled State

With Icons

Add prefix or suffix icons to enhance the date field.

Full Width

Variants

The DateField.Group component supports two visual variants:

  • primary (default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases
  • secondary - Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

In Surface

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" on DateField.Group to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

Form Example

Complete form example with validation and submission handling.

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import {DateField, Label, Description} from '@heroui/react';

function CustomDateField() {
  return (
    <DateField className="gap-2 rounded-xl border border-border/60 bg-surface p-4 shadow-sm">
      <Label className="text-sm font-semibold text-default-700">
        Appointment date
      </Label>
      <DateField.Group className="rounded-lg border border-border/60 bg-surface px-3 py-2">
        <DateField.Input>
          {(segment) => <DateField.Segment segment={segment} />}
        </DateField.Input>
      </DateField.Group>
      <Description className="text-xs text-default-500">
        Select a date for your appointment.
      </Description>
    </DateField>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

DateField has minimal default styling. Override the .date-field class to customize the container styling.

@layer components {
  .date-field {
    @apply flex flex-col gap-1;

    &[data-invalid="true"],
    &[aria-invalid="true"] {
      [data-slot="description"] {
        @apply hidden;
      }
    }

    [data-slot="label"] {
      @apply w-fit;
    }

    [data-slot="description"] {
      @apply px-1;
    }
  }
}

CSS Classes

  • .date-field – Root container with minimal styling (flex flex-col gap-1)

Note: Child components (Label, Description, FieldError) have their own CSS classes and styling. See their respective documentation for customization options. DateField.Group styling is documented below in the API Reference section.

Interactive States

DateField automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:

  • Invalid: [data-invalid="true"] or [aria-invalid="true"] - Automatically hides the description slot when invalid
  • Required: [data-required="true"] - Applied when isRequired is true
  • Disabled: [data-disabled="true"] - Applied when isDisabled is true
  • Focus Within: [data-focus-within="true"] - Applied when any child input is focused

API Reference

DateField Props

DateField inherits all props from React Aria's DateField component.

Base Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode | (values: DateFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode-Child components (Label, DateField.Group, etc.) or render function.
classNamestring | (values: DateFieldRenderProps) => string-CSS classes for styling, supports render props.
styleReact.CSSProperties | (values: DateFieldRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties-Inline styles, supports render props.
fullWidthbooleanfalseWhether the date field should take full width of its container
idstring-The element's unique identifier.
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, DateFieldRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Value Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
valueDateValue | null-Current value (controlled). Uses @internationalized/date types.
defaultValueDateValue | null-Default value (uncontrolled). Uses @internationalized/date types.
onChange(value: DateValue | null) => void-Handler called when the value changes.
placeholderValueDateValue | null-Placeholder date that influences the format of the placeholder.

Validation Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
isRequiredbooleanfalseWhether user input is required before form submission.
isInvalidboolean-Whether the value is invalid.
minValueDateValue | null-The minimum allowed date that a user may select. Uses @internationalized/date types.
maxValueDateValue | null-The maximum allowed date that a user may select. Uses @internationalized/date types.
isDateUnavailable(date: DateValue) => boolean-Callback that is called for each date. If it returns true, the date is unavailable.
validate(value: DateValue) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined-Custom validation function.
validationBehavior'native' | 'aria''native'Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA attributes.

Format Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
granularityGranularity-Determines the smallest unit displayed. Defaults to "day" for dates, "minute" for times.
hourCycle12 | 24-Whether to display time in 12 or 24 hour format. By default, determined by locale.
hideTimeZonebooleanfalseWhether to hide the time zone abbreviation.
shouldForceLeadingZerosboolean-Whether to always show leading zeros in month, day, and hour fields.

State Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
isDisabledboolean-Whether the input is disabled.
isReadOnlyboolean-Whether the input can be selected but not changed.

Form Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
namestring-Name of the input element, for HTML form submission. Submits as ISO 8601 string.
autoFocusboolean-Whether the element should receive focus on render.
autoCompletestring-Type of autocomplete functionality the input should provide.

Accessibility Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
aria-labelstring-Accessibility label when no visible label is present.
aria-labelledbystring-ID of elements that label this field.
aria-describedbystring-ID of elements that describe this field.
aria-detailsstring-ID of elements with additional details.

Composition Components

DateField works with these separate components that should be imported and used directly:

  • Label - Field label component from @heroui/react
  • DateField.Group - Date input group component (documented below)
  • DateField.Input - Input component with segmented editing from @heroui/react
  • DateField.InputContainer - Scrollable container for grouping multiple inputs (e.g. start/end range inputs) with horizontal overflow
  • DateField.Segment - Individual date segment (year, month, day, etc.)
  • DateField.Prefix / DateField.Suffix - Prefix and suffix slots for the input group
  • Description - Helper text component from @heroui/react
  • FieldError - Validation error message from @heroui/react

Each of these components has its own props API. Use them directly within DateField for composition:

import {parseDate} from '@internationalized/date';
import {DateField, Label, Description, FieldError} from '@heroui/react';

<DateField
  isRequired
  isInvalid={hasError}
  minValue={today(getLocalTimeZone())}
  value={date}
  onChange={setDate}
>
  <Label>Appointment Date</Label>
  <DateField.Group>
    <DateField.Input>
      {(segment) => <DateField.Segment segment={segment} />}
    </DateField.Input>
  </DateField.Group>
  <Description>Select a date from today onwards.</Description>
  <FieldError>Please select a valid date.</FieldError>
</DateField>

DateValue Types

DateField uses types from @internationalized/date:

  • CalendarDate - Date without time or timezone
  • CalendarDateTime - Date with time but no timezone
  • ZonedDateTime - Date with time and timezone
  • Time - Time only

Example:

import {parseDate, today, getLocalTimeZone} from '@internationalized/date';

// Parse from string
const date = parseDate('2024-01-15');

// Today's date
const todayDate = today(getLocalTimeZone());

// Use in DateField
<DateField value={date} onChange={setDate}>
  {/* ... */}
</DateField>

Note: DateField uses the @internationalized/date package for date manipulation, parsing, and type definitions. See the Internationalized Date documentation for more information about available types and functions.

DateFieldRenderProps

When using render props with className, style, or children, these values are available:

PropTypeDescription
isDisabledbooleanWhether the field is disabled.
isInvalidbooleanWhether the field is currently invalid.
isReadOnlybooleanWhether the field is read-only.
isRequiredbooleanWhether the field is required.
isFocusedbooleanWhether the field is currently focused.
isFocusWithinbooleanWhether any child element is focused.
isFocusVisiblebooleanWhether focus is visible (keyboard navigation).

DateField.Group Props

DateField.Group accepts all props from React Aria's Group component plus the following:

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
fullWidthbooleanfalseWhether the date input group should take full width of its container
variant"primary" | "secondary""primary"Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.

DateField.Input Props

DateField.Input accepts all props from React Aria's DateInput component plus the following:

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
variant"primary" | "secondary""primary"Visual variant of the input. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.

The DateField.Input component accepts a render prop function that receives date segments. Each segment represents a part of the date (year, month, day, etc.).

DateField.Segment Props

DateField.Segment accepts all props from React Aria's DateSegment component:

PropTypeDefaultDescription
segmentDateSegment-The date segment object from the DateField.Input render prop.
classNamestring-Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.

DateField.InputContainer Props

DateField.InputContainer accepts standard HTML div attributes:

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
childrenReactNode-Content to display inside the scrollable container (typically multiple DateField.Input components).

DateField.Prefix Props

DateField.Prefix accepts standard HTML div attributes:

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
childrenReactNode-Content to display in the prefix slot.

DateField.Suffix Props

DateField.Suffix accepts standard HTML div attributes:

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
childrenReactNode-Content to display in the suffix slot.

DateField.Group Styling

Customizing the component classes

The base classes power every instance. Override them once with @layer components.

@layer components {
  .date-input-group {
    @apply inline-flex h-9 items-center overflow-hidden rounded-field border bg-field text-sm text-field-foreground shadow-field outline-none;

    &:hover,
    &[data-hovered="true"] {
      @apply bg-field-hover;
    }

    &[data-focus-within="true"],
    &:focus-within {
      @apply status-focused-field;
    }

    &[data-invalid="true"] {
      @apply status-invalid-field;
    }

    &[data-disabled="true"],
    &[aria-disabled="true"] {
      @apply status-disabled;
    }
  }

  .date-input-group__input {
    @apply flex flex-1 items-center gap-px rounded-none border-0 bg-transparent px-3 py-2 shadow-none outline-none;
  }

  .date-input-group__segment {
    @apply inline-block rounded-md px-0.5 text-end tabular-nums outline-none;

    &:focus,
    &[data-focused="true"] {
      @apply bg-accent-soft text-accent-soft-foreground;
    }
  }

  .date-input-group__input-container {
    @apply flex flex-1 items-center;
    overflow-x: auto;
    overflow-y: clip;
    scrollbar-width: none;
  }

  .date-input-group__prefix,
  .date-input-group__suffix {
    @apply pointer-events-none shrink-0 text-field-placeholder flex items-center;
  }
}

DateField.Group CSS Classes

  • .date-input-group – Root container styling
  • .date-input-group__input – Input wrapper styling
  • .date-input-group__input-container – Scrollable container for grouping multiple inputs
  • .date-input-group__segment – Individual date segment styling
  • .date-input-group__prefix – Prefix element styling
  • .date-input-group__suffix – Suffix element styling

DateField.Group Interactive States

  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"]
  • Focus Within: [data-focus-within="true"] or :focus-within
  • Invalid: [data-invalid="true"] (also syncs with aria-invalid)
  • Disabled: [data-disabled="true"] or [aria-disabled="true"]
  • Segment Focus: :focus or [data-focused="true"] on segment elements
  • Segment Placeholder: [data-placeholder="true"] on segment elements

ComboBox

A combo box combines a text input with a listbox, allowing users to filter a list of options to items matching a query

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Composable date picker built on React Aria DatePicker with DateField and Calendar composition

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyWith DescriptionRequired FieldValidationWith ValidationGranularityControlledDisabled StateWith IconsFull WidthVariantsIn SurfaceForm ExampleCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceDateField PropsBase PropsValue PropsValidation PropsFormat PropsState PropsForm PropsAccessibility PropsComposition ComponentsDateValue TypesDateFieldRenderPropsDateField.Group PropsDateField.Input PropsDateField.Segment PropsDateField.InputContainer PropsDateField.Prefix PropsDateField.Suffix PropsDateField.Group StylingCustomizing the component classesDateField.Group CSS ClassesDateField.Group Interactive States