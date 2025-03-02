Date input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria DateField

import { DateField } from '@heroui/react' ;

import {DateField, Label, Description, FieldError} from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < DateField > < Label /> < DateField.Group > < DateField.Input > {( segment ) => < DateField.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateField.Input > </ DateField.Group > < Description /> < FieldError /> </ DateField > )

DateField combines label, date input, description, and error into a single accessible component.

Use isInvalid together with FieldError to surface validation messages.

DateField supports validation with minValue , maxValue , and custom validation logic.

Control the value to synchronize with other components or state management.

Add prefix or suffix icons to enhance the date field.

The DateField.Group component supports two visual variants:

primary (default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases

(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases secondary - Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

When used inside a Surface component, use variant="secondary" on DateField.Group to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.

Complete form example with validation and submission handling.

import {DateField, Label, Description} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomDateField () { return ( < DateField className = "gap-2 rounded-xl border border-border/60 bg-surface p-4 shadow-sm" > < Label className = "text-sm font-semibold text-default-700" > Appointment date </ Label > < DateField.Group className = "rounded-lg border border-border/60 bg-surface px-3 py-2" > < DateField.Input > {( segment ) => < DateField.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateField.Input > </ DateField.Group > < Description className = "text-xs text-default-500" > Select a date for your appointment. </ Description > </ DateField > ); }

DateField has minimal default styling. Override the .date-field class to customize the container styling.

@layer components { .date-field { @ apply flex flex-col gap- 1; &[ data-invalid =" true "], &[ aria-invalid =" true "] { [ data-slot =" description "] { @ apply hidden ; } } [ data-slot = "label" ] { @ apply w-fit ; } [ data-slot = "description" ] { @ apply px- 1; } } }

.date-field – Root container with minimal styling ( flex flex-col gap-1 )

Note: Child components (Label, Description, FieldError) have their own CSS classes and styling. See their respective documentation for customization options. DateField.Group styling is documented below in the API Reference section.

DateField automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:

Invalid : [data-invalid="true"] or [aria-invalid="true"] - Automatically hides the description slot when invalid

: or - Automatically hides the description slot when invalid Required : [data-required="true"] - Applied when isRequired is true

: - Applied when is true Disabled : [data-disabled="true"] - Applied when isDisabled is true

: - Applied when is true Focus Within: [data-focus-within="true"] - Applied when any child input is focused

DateField inherits all props from React Aria's DateField component.

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode | (values: DateFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Child components (Label, DateField.Group, etc.) or render function. className string | (values: DateFieldRenderProps) => string - CSS classes for styling, supports render props. style React.CSSProperties | (values: DateFieldRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties - Inline styles, supports render props. fullWidth boolean false Whether the date field should take full width of its container id string - The element's unique identifier. render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, DateFieldRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description value DateValue | null - Current value (controlled). Uses @internationalized/date types. defaultValue DateValue | null - Default value (uncontrolled). Uses @internationalized/date types. onChange (value: DateValue | null) => void - Handler called when the value changes. placeholderValue DateValue | null - Placeholder date that influences the format of the placeholder.

Prop Type Default Description isRequired boolean false Whether user input is required before form submission. isInvalid boolean - Whether the value is invalid. minValue DateValue | null - The minimum allowed date that a user may select. Uses @internationalized/date types. maxValue DateValue | null - The maximum allowed date that a user may select. Uses @internationalized/date types. isDateUnavailable (date: DateValue) => boolean - Callback that is called for each date. If it returns true, the date is unavailable. validate (value: DateValue) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined - Custom validation function. validationBehavior 'native' | 'aria' 'native' Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA attributes.

Prop Type Default Description granularity Granularity - Determines the smallest unit displayed. Defaults to "day" for dates, "minute" for times. hourCycle 12 | 24 - Whether to display time in 12 or 24 hour format. By default, determined by locale. hideTimeZone boolean false Whether to hide the time zone abbreviation. shouldForceLeadingZeros boolean - Whether to always show leading zeros in month, day, and hour fields.

Prop Type Default Description isDisabled boolean - Whether the input is disabled. isReadOnly boolean - Whether the input can be selected but not changed.

Prop Type Default Description name string - Name of the input element, for HTML form submission. Submits as ISO 8601 string. autoFocus boolean - Whether the element should receive focus on render. autoComplete string - Type of autocomplete functionality the input should provide.

Prop Type Default Description aria-label string - Accessibility label when no visible label is present. aria-labelledby string - ID of elements that label this field. aria-describedby string - ID of elements that describe this field. aria-details string - ID of elements with additional details.

DateField works with these separate components that should be imported and used directly:

Label - Field label component from @heroui/react

- Field label component from DateField.Group - Date input group component (documented below)

- Date input group component (documented below) DateField.Input - Input component with segmented editing from @heroui/react

- Input component with segmented editing from DateField.InputContainer - Scrollable container for grouping multiple inputs (e.g. start/end range inputs) with horizontal overflow

- Scrollable container for grouping multiple inputs (e.g. start/end range inputs) with horizontal overflow DateField.Segment - Individual date segment (year, month, day, etc.)

- Individual date segment (year, month, day, etc.) DateField.Prefix / DateField.Suffix - Prefix and suffix slots for the input group

/ - Prefix and suffix slots for the input group Description - Helper text component from @heroui/react

- Helper text component from FieldError - Validation error message from @heroui/react

Each of these components has its own props API. Use them directly within DateField for composition:

import {parseDate} from '@internationalized/date' ; import {DateField, Label, Description, FieldError} from '@heroui/react' ; < DateField isRequired isInvalid = {hasError} minValue = { today ( getLocalTimeZone ())} value = {date} onChange = {setDate} > < Label >Appointment Date</ Label > < DateField.Group > < DateField.Input > {( segment ) => < DateField.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateField.Input > </ DateField.Group > < Description >Select a date from today onwards.</ Description > < FieldError >Please select a valid date.</ FieldError > </ DateField >

DateField uses types from @internationalized/date :

CalendarDate - Date without time or timezone

- Date without time or timezone CalendarDateTime - Date with time but no timezone

- Date with time but no timezone ZonedDateTime - Date with time and timezone

- Date with time and timezone Time - Time only

Example:

import {parseDate, today, getLocalTimeZone} from '@internationalized/date' ; // Parse from string const date = parseDate ( '2024-01-15' ); // Today's date const todayDate = today ( getLocalTimeZone ()); // Use in DateField < DateField value = {date} onChange = {setDate}> { /* ... */ } </ DateField >

Note: DateField uses the @internationalized/date package for date manipulation, parsing, and type definitions. See the Internationalized Date documentation for more information about available types and functions.

When using render props with className , style , or children , these values are available:

Prop Type Description isDisabled boolean Whether the field is disabled. isInvalid boolean Whether the field is currently invalid. isReadOnly boolean Whether the field is read-only. isRequired boolean Whether the field is required. isFocused boolean Whether the field is currently focused. isFocusWithin boolean Whether any child element is focused. isFocusVisible boolean Whether focus is visible (keyboard navigation).

DateField.Group accepts all props from React Aria's Group component plus the following:

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind classes merged with the component styles. fullWidth boolean false Whether the date input group should take full width of its container variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the component. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.

DateField.Input accepts all props from React Aria's DateInput component plus the following:

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind classes merged with the component styles. variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual variant of the input. primary is the default style with shadow. secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.

The DateField.Input component accepts a render prop function that receives date segments. Each segment represents a part of the date (year, month, day, etc.).

DateField.Segment accepts all props from React Aria's DateSegment component:

Prop Type Default Description segment DateSegment - The date segment object from the DateField.Input render prop. className string - Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.

DateField.InputContainer accepts standard HTML div attributes:

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind classes merged with the component styles. children ReactNode - Content to display inside the scrollable container (typically multiple DateField.Input components).

DateField.Prefix accepts standard HTML div attributes:

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind classes merged with the component styles. children ReactNode - Content to display in the prefix slot.

DateField.Suffix accepts standard HTML div attributes:

Prop Type Default Description className string - Tailwind classes merged with the component styles. children ReactNode - Content to display in the suffix slot.

The base classes power every instance. Override them once with @layer components .

@layer components { .date-input-group { @ apply inline-flex h- 9 items-center overflow-hidden rounded-field border bg-field text-sm text-field-foreground shadow-field outline-none ; &:hover, &[data-hovered= "true" ] { @apply bg-field-hover; } &[ data-focus-within = "true" ], & :focus-within { @ apply status-focused-field ; } &[ data-invalid = "true" ] { @ apply status-invalid-field ; } &[ data-disabled = "true" ], &[ aria-disabled = "true" ] { @ apply status-disabled ; } } .date-input-group__input { @ apply flex flex- 1 items-center gap-px rounded-none border- 0 bg-transparent px- 3 py- 2 shadow-none outline-none ; } .date-input-group__segment { @ apply inline-block rounded-md px- 0.5 text-end tabular-nums outline-none ; &:focus, &[data-focused= "true" ] { @apply bg-accent-soft text-accent-soft-foreground; } } .date-input-group__input-container { @ apply flex flex- 1 items-center ; overflow-x : auto ; overflow-y : clip ; scrollbar-width : none ; } .date-input-group__prefix , .date-input-group__suffix { @ apply pointer-events-none shrink- 0 text-field-placeholder flex items-center ; } }

.date-input-group – Root container styling

– Root container styling .date-input-group__input – Input wrapper styling

– Input wrapper styling .date-input-group__input-container – Scrollable container for grouping multiple inputs

– Scrollable container for grouping multiple inputs .date-input-group__segment – Individual date segment styling

– Individual date segment styling .date-input-group__prefix – Prefix element styling

– Prefix element styling .date-input-group__suffix – Suffix element styling