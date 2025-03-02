DateField
Date input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria DateField
Import
Usage
Anatomy
DateField combines label, date input, description, and error into a single accessible component.
With Description
Required Field
Validation
Use
isInvalid together with
FieldError to surface validation messages.
With Validation
DateField supports validation with
minValue,
maxValue, and custom validation logic.
Granularity
Controlled
Control the value to synchronize with other components or state management.
Disabled State
With Icons
Add prefix or suffix icons to enhance the date field.
Full Width
Variants
The DateField.Group component supports two visual variants:
primary(default) - Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases
secondary- Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components
In Surface
When used inside a Surface component, use
variant="secondary" on DateField.Group to apply the lower emphasis variant suitable for surface backgrounds.
Form Example
Complete form example with validation and submission handling.
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
DateField has minimal default styling. Override the
.date-field class to customize the container styling.
CSS Classes
.date-field– Root container with minimal styling (
flex flex-col gap-1)
Note: Child components (Label, Description, FieldError) have their own CSS classes and styling. See their respective documentation for customization options. DateField.Group styling is documented below in the API Reference section.
Interactive States
DateField automatically manages these data attributes based on its state:
- Invalid:
[data-invalid="true"]or
[aria-invalid="true"]- Automatically hides the description slot when invalid
- Required:
[data-required="true"]- Applied when
isRequiredis true
- Disabled:
[data-disabled="true"]- Applied when
isDisabledis true
- Focus Within:
[data-focus-within="true"]- Applied when any child input is focused
API Reference
DateField Props
DateField inherits all props from React Aria's DateField component.
Base Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode | (values: DateFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Child components (Label, DateField.Group, etc.) or render function.
className
string | (values: DateFieldRenderProps) => string
|-
|CSS classes for styling, supports render props.
style
React.CSSProperties | (values: DateFieldRenderProps) => React.CSSProperties
|-
|Inline styles, supports render props.
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Whether the date field should take full width of its container
id
string
|-
|The element's unique identifier.
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, DateFieldRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Value Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
DateValue | null
|-
|Current value (controlled). Uses
@internationalized/date types.
defaultValue
DateValue | null
|-
|Default value (uncontrolled). Uses
@internationalized/date types.
onChange
(value: DateValue | null) => void
|-
|Handler called when the value changes.
placeholderValue
DateValue | null
|-
|Placeholder date that influences the format of the placeholder.
Validation Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isRequired
boolean
false
|Whether user input is required before form submission.
isInvalid
boolean
|-
|Whether the value is invalid.
minValue
DateValue | null
|-
|The minimum allowed date that a user may select. Uses
@internationalized/date types.
maxValue
DateValue | null
|-
|The maximum allowed date that a user may select. Uses
@internationalized/date types.
isDateUnavailable
(date: DateValue) => boolean
|-
|Callback that is called for each date. If it returns true, the date is unavailable.
validate
(value: DateValue) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined
|-
|Custom validation function.
validationBehavior
'native' | 'aria'
'native'
|Whether to use native HTML form validation or ARIA attributes.
Format Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
granularity
Granularity
|-
|Determines the smallest unit displayed. Defaults to
"day" for dates,
"minute" for times.
hourCycle
12 | 24
|-
|Whether to display time in 12 or 24 hour format. By default, determined by locale.
hideTimeZone
boolean
false
|Whether to hide the time zone abbreviation.
shouldForceLeadingZeros
boolean
|-
|Whether to always show leading zeros in month, day, and hour fields.
State Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the input is disabled.
isReadOnly
boolean
|-
|Whether the input can be selected but not changed.
Form Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
name
string
|-
|Name of the input element, for HTML form submission. Submits as ISO 8601 string.
autoFocus
boolean
|-
|Whether the element should receive focus on render.
autoComplete
string
|-
|Type of autocomplete functionality the input should provide.
Accessibility Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
aria-label
string
|-
|Accessibility label when no visible label is present.
aria-labelledby
string
|-
|ID of elements that label this field.
aria-describedby
string
|-
|ID of elements that describe this field.
aria-details
string
|-
|ID of elements with additional details.
Composition Components
DateField works with these separate components that should be imported and used directly:
- Label - Field label component from
@heroui/react
- DateField.Group - Date input group component (documented below)
- DateField.Input - Input component with segmented editing from
@heroui/react
- DateField.InputContainer - Scrollable container for grouping multiple inputs (e.g. start/end range inputs) with horizontal overflow
- DateField.Segment - Individual date segment (year, month, day, etc.)
- DateField.Prefix / DateField.Suffix - Prefix and suffix slots for the input group
- Description - Helper text component from
@heroui/react
- FieldError - Validation error message from
@heroui/react
Each of these components has its own props API. Use them directly within DateField for composition:
DateValue Types
DateField uses types from
@internationalized/date:
CalendarDate- Date without time or timezone
CalendarDateTime- Date with time but no timezone
ZonedDateTime- Date with time and timezone
Time- Time only
Example:
Note: DateField uses the
@internationalized/datepackage for date manipulation, parsing, and type definitions. See the Internationalized Date documentation for more information about available types and functions.
DateFieldRenderProps
When using render props with
className,
style, or
children, these values are available:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the field is disabled.
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the field is currently invalid.
isReadOnly
boolean
|Whether the field is read-only.
isRequired
boolean
|Whether the field is required.
isFocused
boolean
|Whether the field is currently focused.
isFocusWithin
boolean
|Whether any child element is focused.
isFocusVisible
boolean
|Whether focus is visible (keyboard navigation).
DateField.Group Props
DateField.Group accepts all props from React Aria's
Group component plus the following:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Whether the date input group should take full width of its container
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the component.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
DateField.Input Props
DateField.Input accepts all props from React Aria's
DateInput component plus the following:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual variant of the input.
primary is the default style with shadow.
secondary is a lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in surfaces.
The
DateField.Input component accepts a render prop function that receives date segments. Each segment represents a part of the date (year, month, day, etc.).
DateField.Segment Props
DateField.Segment accepts all props from React Aria's
DateSegment component:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
segment
DateSegment
|-
|The date segment object from the DateField.Input render prop.
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
DateField.InputContainer Props
DateField.InputContainer accepts standard HTML
div attributes:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
children
ReactNode
|-
|Content to display inside the scrollable container (typically multiple
DateField.Input components).
DateField.Prefix Props
DateField.Prefix accepts standard HTML
div attributes:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
children
ReactNode
|-
|Content to display in the prefix slot.
DateField.Suffix Props
DateField.Suffix accepts standard HTML
div attributes:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Tailwind classes merged with the component styles.
children
ReactNode
|-
|Content to display in the suffix slot.
DateField.Group Styling
Customizing the component classes
The base classes power every instance. Override them once with
@layer components.
DateField.Group CSS Classes
.date-input-group– Root container styling
.date-input-group__input– Input wrapper styling
.date-input-group__input-container– Scrollable container for grouping multiple inputs
.date-input-group__segment– Individual date segment styling
.date-input-group__prefix– Prefix element styling
.date-input-group__suffix– Suffix element styling
DateField.Group Interactive States
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]
- Focus Within:
[data-focus-within="true"]or
:focus-within
- Invalid:
[data-invalid="true"](also syncs with
aria-invalid)
- Disabled:
[data-disabled="true"]or
[aria-disabled="true"]
- Segment Focus:
:focusor
[data-focused="true"]on segment elements
- Segment Placeholder:
[data-placeholder="true"]on segment elements