A composable color picker that synchronizes color value between multiple color components

import { ColorPicker, ColorArea, ColorSlider, ColorSwatch, ColorField, ColorSwatchPicker, } from '@heroui/react' ;

The ColorPicker is a composable component that combines multiple color components:

import { ColorPicker, ColorArea, ColorSlider, ColorSwatch, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < ColorPicker defaultValue = "#0485F7" > < ColorPicker.Trigger > < ColorSwatch /> < Label >Pick a color</ Label > </ ColorPicker.Trigger > < ColorPicker.Popover > < ColorArea colorSpace = "hsb" xChannel = "saturation" yChannel = "brightness" > < ColorArea.Thumb /> </ ColorArea > < ColorSlider channel = "hue" colorSpace = "hsb" > < ColorSlider.Track > < ColorSlider.Thumb /> </ ColorSlider.Track > </ ColorSlider > </ ColorPicker.Popover > </ ColorPicker > );

Use ColorField to allow users to edit individual color channel values with a Select to switch between color spaces.

Use multiple ColorSlider components to adjust each channel of a color value.

import { ColorPicker, ColorArea, ColorSlider, ColorSwatch, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomColorPicker () { return ( < ColorPicker defaultValue = "#0485F7" > < ColorPicker.Trigger className = "gap-4" > < ColorSwatch className = "rounded-lg" /> < Label >Pick a color</ Label > </ ColorPicker.Trigger > < ColorPicker.Popover className = "p-4 rounded-xl" > < ColorArea colorSpace = "hsb" xChannel = "saturation" yChannel = "brightness" > < ColorArea.Thumb /> </ ColorArea > </ ColorPicker.Popover > </ ColorPicker > ); }

To customize the ColorPicker component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .color-picker { @ apply inline-flex ; } .color-picker__trigger { @ apply inline-flex items-center gap- 4 rounded-lg ; } .color-picker__popover { @ apply p- 4 rounded-xl ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The ColorPicker component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.color-picker - Base container

- Base container .color-picker__trigger - Trigger button

- Trigger button .color-picker__popover - Popover container

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"]

: or Disabled: :disabled or [data-disabled="true"]

Inherits from React Aria ColorPicker.

Prop Type Default Description value string | Color - The current color value (controlled) defaultValue string | Color - The default color value (uncontrolled) onChange (color: Color) => void - Handler called when the color changes children React.ReactNode - Content of the color picker (Trigger, Popover, etc.) className string - Additional CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode | ((renderProps) => React.ReactNode) - Trigger content or render prop className string - Additional CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description placement Placement "bottom left" Placement of the popover children React.ReactNode - Popover content className string - Additional CSS classes

Represents a color value. See React Aria Color for full API.

Method Description toString(format) Converts the color to a string in the given format (hex, rgb, hsl, hsb, css) toFormat(format) Converts the color to the given format and returns a new Color object getChannelValue(channel) Returns the numeric value for a given channel withChannelValue(channel, value) Sets the numeric value for a channel and returns a new Color