ColorPicker
A composable color picker that synchronizes color value between multiple color components
Import
Usage
Anatomy
The ColorPicker is a composable component that combines multiple color components:
Controlled
With Swatches
With Fields
Use
ColorField to allow users to edit individual color channel values with a
Select to switch between color spaces.
With Sliders
Use multiple
ColorSlider components to adjust each channel of a color value.
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the ColorPicker component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The ColorPicker component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.color-picker- Base container
.color-picker__trigger- Trigger button
.color-picker__popover- Popover container
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[data-disabled="true"]
API Reference
ColorPicker Props
Inherits from React Aria ColorPicker.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
string | Color
|-
|The current color value (controlled)
defaultValue
string | Color
|-
|The default color value (uncontrolled)
onChange
(color: Color) => void
|-
|Handler called when the color changes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content of the color picker (Trigger, Popover, etc.)
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
ColorPicker.Trigger Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode | ((renderProps) => React.ReactNode)
|-
|Trigger content or render prop
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
ColorPicker.Popover Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
placement
Placement
"bottom left"
|Placement of the popover
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Popover content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
Related Types
Color
Represents a color value. See React Aria Color for full API.
|Method
|Description
toString(format)
|Converts the color to a string in the given format (hex, rgb, hsl, hsb, css)
toFormat(format)
|Converts the color to the given format and returns a new Color object
getChannelValue(channel)
|Returns the numeric value for a given channel
withChannelValue(channel, value)
|Sets the numeric value for a channel and returns a new Color