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ColorPicker

A composable color picker that synchronizes color value between multiple color components

FigmaStorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import {
  ColorPicker,
  ColorArea,
  ColorSlider,
  ColorSwatch,
  ColorField,
  ColorSwatchPicker,
} from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

The ColorPicker is a composable component that combines multiple color components:

import { ColorPicker, ColorArea, ColorSlider, ColorSwatch, Label } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <ColorPicker defaultValue="#0485F7">
    <ColorPicker.Trigger>
      <ColorSwatch />
      <Label>Pick a color</Label>
    </ColorPicker.Trigger>
    <ColorPicker.Popover>
      <ColorArea colorSpace="hsb" xChannel="saturation" yChannel="brightness">
        <ColorArea.Thumb />
      </ColorArea>
      <ColorSlider channel="hue" colorSpace="hsb">
        <ColorSlider.Track>
          <ColorSlider.Thumb />
        </ColorSlider.Track>
      </ColorSlider>
    </ColorPicker.Popover>
  </ColorPicker>
);

Controlled

With Swatches

With Fields

Use ColorField to allow users to edit individual color channel values with a Select to switch between color spaces.

With Sliders

Use multiple ColorSlider components to adjust each channel of a color value.

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { ColorPicker, ColorArea, ColorSlider, ColorSwatch, Label } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomColorPicker() {
  return (
    <ColorPicker defaultValue="#0485F7">
      <ColorPicker.Trigger className="gap-4">
        <ColorSwatch className="rounded-lg" />
        <Label>Pick a color</Label>
      </ColorPicker.Trigger>
      <ColorPicker.Popover className="p-4 rounded-xl">
        <ColorArea colorSpace="hsb" xChannel="saturation" yChannel="brightness">
          <ColorArea.Thumb />
        </ColorArea>
      </ColorPicker.Popover>
    </ColorPicker>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the ColorPicker component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .color-picker {
    @apply inline-flex;
  }

  .color-picker__trigger {
    @apply inline-flex items-center gap-4 rounded-lg;
  }

  .color-picker__popover {
    @apply p-4 rounded-xl;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The ColorPicker component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .color-picker - Base container
  • .color-picker__trigger - Trigger button
  • .color-picker__popover - Popover container

Interactive States

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

  • Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"]
  • Disabled: :disabled or [data-disabled="true"]

API Reference

ColorPicker Props

Inherits from React Aria ColorPicker.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
valuestring | Color-The current color value (controlled)
defaultValuestring | Color-The default color value (uncontrolled)
onChange(color: Color) => void-Handler called when the color changes
childrenReact.ReactNode-Content of the color picker (Trigger, Popover, etc.)
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

ColorPicker.Trigger Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReact.ReactNode | ((renderProps) => React.ReactNode)-Trigger content or render prop
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

ColorPicker.Popover Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
placementPlacement"bottom left"Placement of the popover
childrenReact.ReactNode-Popover content
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Color

Represents a color value. See React Aria Color for full API.

MethodDescription
toString(format)Converts the color to a string in the given format (hex, rgb, hsl, hsb, css)
toFormat(format)Converts the color to the given format and returns a new Color object
getChannelValue(channel)Returns the numeric value for a given channel
withChannelValue(channel, value)Sets the numeric value for a channel and returns a new Color

parseColor

import { parseColor } from 'react-aria-components';

// Parse from string
const color = parseColor('#ff0000');
const hslColor = parseColor('hsl(0, 100%, 50%)');

ColorSwatchPicker

A list of color swatches that allows users to select a color from a predefined palette.

ComboBox

A combo box combines a text input with a listbox, allowing users to filter a list of options to items matching a query

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyControlledWith SwatchesWith FieldsWith SlidersStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceColorPicker PropsColorPicker.Trigger PropsColorPicker.Popover PropsRelated TypesColorparseColor