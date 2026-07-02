A collapsible content panel for organizing information in a compact space

import { Accordion } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the Accordion component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Accordion } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Accordion > < Accordion.Item > < Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Trigger > < Accordion.Indicator /> </ Accordion.Trigger > </ Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Panel > < Accordion.Body /> </ Accordion.Panel > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion > )

"use client" ; import { Accordion, cn } from "@heroui/react" ; import {Icon} from "@iconify/react" ; Expand code

To customize the Accordion component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .accordion { @ apply rounded-xl bg-gray- 50; } .accordion__trigger { @ apply font-semibold text-lg ; } .accordion--outline { @ apply shadow-lg border- 2; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Accordion component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.accordion - Base accordion container

- Base accordion container .accordion__body - Content body container

- Content body container .accordion__heading - Heading wrapper

- Heading wrapper .accordion__indicator - Expand/collapse indicator icon

- Expand/collapse indicator icon .accordion__item - Individual accordion item

- Individual accordion item .accordion__panel - Collapsible panel container

- Collapsible panel container .accordion__trigger - Clickable trigger button

.accordion--outline - Outline variant with border and background

.accordion__trigger[aria-expanded="true"] - Expanded state

- Expanded state .accordion__panel[aria-hidden="false"] - Panel visible state

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on trigger

: or on trigger Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on trigger

: or on trigger Disabled : :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"] on trigger

: or on trigger Expanded: [aria-expanded="true"] on trigger

Prop Type Default Description allowsMultipleExpanded boolean false Whether multiple items can be expanded at once defaultExpandedKeys Iterable<Key> - The initial expanded keys expandedKeys Iterable<Key> - The controlled expanded keys onExpandedChange (keys: Set<Key>) => void - Handler called when expanded keys change isDisabled boolean false Whether the entire accordion is disabled variant "default" | "surface" "default" The visual variant of the accordion hideSeparator boolean false Hide separator lines between accordion items className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - The accordion items render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, AccordionRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description id Key - Unique identifier for the item isDisabled boolean false Whether this item is disabled defaultExpanded boolean false Whether item is initially expanded isExpanded boolean - Controlled expanded state onExpandedChange (isExpanded: boolean) => void - Handler for expanded state changes className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - The item content render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, AccordionItemRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Trigger content or render function onPress () => void - Additional press handler isDisabled boolean - Whether trigger is disabled render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TriggerRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Panel content render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, AccordionPanelRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Custom indicator icon