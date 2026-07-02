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Accordion

A collapsible content panel for organizing information in a compact space

FigmaStorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Accordion } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

Import the Accordion component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Accordion } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <Accordion>
    <Accordion.Item>
      <Accordion.Heading>
        <Accordion.Trigger>
          <Accordion.Indicator />
        </Accordion.Trigger>
      </Accordion.Heading>
      <Accordion.Panel>
        <Accordion.Body/>
      </Accordion.Panel>
    </Accordion.Item>
  </Accordion>
)

Surface

Multiple Expanded

Controlled

Custom Indicator

Disabled State

FAQ Layout

Custom Styles

Without Separator

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

"use client";

import { Accordion, cn } from "@heroui/react";
import {Icon} from "@iconify/react";

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Accordion component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .accordion {
    @apply rounded-xl bg-gray-50;
  }

  .accordion__trigger {
    @apply font-semibold text-lg;
  }

  .accordion--outline {
    @apply shadow-lg border-2;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Accordion component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .accordion - Base accordion container
  • .accordion__body - Content body container
  • .accordion__heading - Heading wrapper
  • .accordion__indicator - Expand/collapse indicator icon
  • .accordion__item - Individual accordion item
  • .accordion__panel - Collapsible panel container
  • .accordion__trigger - Clickable trigger button

Variant Classes

  • .accordion--outline - Outline variant with border and background

State Classes

  • .accordion__trigger[aria-expanded="true"] - Expanded state
  • .accordion__panel[aria-hidden="false"] - Panel visible state

Interactive States

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on trigger
  • Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on trigger
  • Disabled: :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"] on trigger
  • Expanded: [aria-expanded="true"] on trigger

API Reference

Accordion Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
allowsMultipleExpandedbooleanfalseWhether multiple items can be expanded at once
defaultExpandedKeysIterable<Key>-The initial expanded keys
expandedKeysIterable<Key>-The controlled expanded keys
onExpandedChange(keys: Set<Key>) => void-Handler called when expanded keys change
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether the entire accordion is disabled
variant"default" | "surface""default"The visual variant of the accordion
hideSeparatorbooleanfalseHide separator lines between accordion items
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-The accordion items
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, AccordionRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Accordion.Item Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
idKey-Unique identifier for the item
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether this item is disabled
defaultExpandedbooleanfalseWhether item is initially expanded
isExpandedboolean-Controlled expanded state
onExpandedChange(isExpanded: boolean) => void-Handler for expanded state changes
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-The item content
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, AccordionItemRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Accordion.Trigger Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-Trigger content or render function
onPress() => void-Additional press handler
isDisabledboolean-Whether trigger is disabled
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TriggerRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Accordion.Panel Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-Panel content
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, AccordionPanelRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Accordion.Indicator Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-Custom indicator icon

Accordion.Body Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-Body content

All Components

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On this page

ImportUsageAnatomySurfaceMultiple ExpandedControlledCustom IndicatorDisabled StateFAQ LayoutCustom StylesWithout SeparatorCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesVariant ClassesState ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceAccordion PropsAccordion.Item PropsAccordion.Trigger PropsAccordion.Panel PropsAccordion.Indicator PropsAccordion.Body Props