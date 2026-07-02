Accordion
A collapsible content panel for organizing information in a compact space
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Accordion component and access all parts using dot notation.
Surface
Multiple Expanded
Controlled
Custom Indicator
Disabled State
FAQ Layout
Custom Styles
Without Separator
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Accordion component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Accordion component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.accordion- Base accordion container
.accordion__body- Content body container
.accordion__heading- Heading wrapper
.accordion__indicator- Expand/collapse indicator icon
.accordion__item- Individual accordion item
.accordion__panel- Collapsible panel container
.accordion__trigger- Clickable trigger button
Variant Classes
.accordion--outline- Outline variant with border and background
State Classes
.accordion__trigger[aria-expanded="true"]- Expanded state
.accordion__panel[aria-hidden="false"]- Panel visible state
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]on trigger
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]on trigger
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[aria-disabled="true"]on trigger
- Expanded:
[aria-expanded="true"]on trigger
API Reference
Accordion Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
allowsMultipleExpanded
boolean
false
|Whether multiple items can be expanded at once
defaultExpandedKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|The initial expanded keys
expandedKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|The controlled expanded keys
onExpandedChange
(keys: Set<Key>) => void
|-
|Handler called when expanded keys change
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the entire accordion is disabled
variant
"default" | "surface"
"default"
|The visual variant of the accordion
hideSeparator
boolean
false
|Hide separator lines between accordion items
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|The accordion items
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, AccordionRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Accordion.Item Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
id
Key
|-
|Unique identifier for the item
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether this item is disabled
defaultExpanded
boolean
false
|Whether item is initially expanded
isExpanded
boolean
|-
|Controlled expanded state
onExpandedChange
(isExpanded: boolean) => void
|-
|Handler for expanded state changes
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|The item content
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, AccordionItemRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Accordion.Trigger Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Trigger content or render function
onPress
() => void
|-
|Additional press handler
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether trigger is disabled
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TriggerRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Accordion.Panel Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Panel content
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, AccordionPanelRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Accordion.Indicator Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Custom indicator icon
Accordion.Body Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Body content