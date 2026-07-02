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Slider

A slider allows a user to select one or more values within a range

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Slider } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

Import the Slider component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <Slider>
    <Label />
    <Slider.Output />
    <Slider.Track>
      <Slider.Fill />
      <Slider.Thumb />
    </Slider.Track>
  </Slider>
)

Range Slider Anatomy

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <Slider defaultValue={[25, 75]}>
    <Label />
    <Slider.Output />
    <Slider.Track>
      {({state}) => (
        <>
          <Slider.Fill />
          {state.values.map((_, i) => (
            <Slider.Thumb key={i} index={i} />
          ))}
        </>
      )}
    </Slider.Track>
  </Slider>
)

Vertical

Range

Disabled

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomSlider() {
  return (
    <Slider className="w-full">
      <Label>Volume</Label>
      <Slider.Output className="text-muted-fg text-sm" />
      <Slider.Track className="h-2 rounded-full bg-surface-secondary">
        <Slider.Fill className="bg-accent" />
        <Slider.Thumb className="size-4 rounded-full bg-accent" />
      </Slider.Track>
    </Slider>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Slider component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .slider {
    @apply flex flex-col gap-2;
  }

  .slider__output {
    @apply text-muted-fg text-sm;
  }

  .slider-track {
    @apply relative h-2 w-full rounded-full bg-surface-secondary;
  }

  .slider-fill {
    @apply absolute h-full rounded-full bg-accent;
  }

  .slider-thumb {
    @apply size-4 rounded-full bg-accent border-2 border-background;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Slider component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .slider - Base slider container
  • .slider__output - Output element displaying current value(s)
  • .slider-track - Track element containing fill and thumbs
  • .slider-fill - Fill element showing selected range
  • .slider-thumb - Individual thumb element

State Classes

  • .slider[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled slider state
  • .slider[data-orientation="vertical"] - Vertical orientation
  • .slider-thumb[data-dragging="true"] - Thumb being dragged
  • .slider-thumb[data-focus-visible="true"] - Thumb keyboard focused
  • .slider-thumb[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled thumb state
  • .slider-track[data-fill-start="true"] - Fill starts at beginning
  • .slider-track[data-fill-end="true"] - Fill ends at end

Interactive States

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on thumb
  • Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on thumb
  • Dragging: [data-dragging="true"] on thumb
  • Disabled: :disabled or [data-disabled="true"] on slider or thumb

API Reference

Slider Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
valuenumber | number[]-The current value (controlled)
defaultValuenumber | number[]-The default value (uncontrolled)
onChange(value: number | number[]) => void-Handler called when the value changes
onChangeEnd(value: number | number[]) => void-Handler called when dragging ends
minValuenumber0The slider's minimum value
maxValuenumber100The slider's maximum value
stepnumber1The slider's step value
formatOptionsIntl.NumberFormatOptions-The display format of the value label
orientation"horizontal" | "vertical""horizontal"The orientation of the slider
isDisabledboolean-Whether the slider is disabled
aria-labelstring-Accessibility label for the slider
aria-labelledbystring-ID of element that labels the slider
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-Slider content or render function
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SliderRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Slider.Output Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-Output content or render function
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SliderOutputRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Slider.Track Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-Track content or render function
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SliderTrackRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Slider.Fill Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
styleCSSProperties-Inline styles

Slider.Thumb Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
indexnumber0Index of the thumb within the slider
isDisabledboolean-Whether this thumb is disabled
namestring-The name of the input element, used when submitting an HTML form
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-Thumb content or render function
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SliderThumbRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

RenderProps

When using render functions with Slider.Output or Slider.Track, these values are provided:

PropTypeDescription
stateSliderStateThe state of the slider
valuesnumber[]Values managed by the slider by thumb index
getThumbValueLabel(index: number) => stringReturns the string label for the specified thumb's value
orientation"horizontal" | "vertical"The orientation of the slider
isDisabledbooleanWhether the slider is disabled

Examples

Basic Usage

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react';

<Slider defaultValue={30}>
  <Label>Volume</Label>
  <Slider.Output />
  <Slider.Track>
    <Slider.Fill />
    <Slider.Thumb />
  </Slider.Track>
</Slider>

Range Slider

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react';

<Slider
  defaultValue={[100, 500]}
  formatOptions={{style: "currency", currency: "USD"}}
  maxValue={1000}
  minValue={0}
  step={50}
>
  <Label>Price Range</Label>
  <Slider.Output />
  <Slider.Track>
    {({state}) => (
      <>
        <Slider.Fill />
        {state.values.map((_, i) => (
          <Slider.Thumb key={i} index={i} />
        ))}
      </>
    )}
  </Slider.Track>
</Slider>

Controlled Value

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react';
import { useState } from 'react';

function ControlledSlider() {
  const [value, setValue] = useState(25);

  return (
    <>
      <Slider value={value} onChange={setValue}>
        <Label>Volume</Label>
        <Slider.Output />
        <Slider.Track>
          <Slider.Fill />
          <Slider.Thumb />
        </Slider.Track>
      </Slider>
      <p>Current value: {value}</p>
    </>
  );
}

Custom Value Formatting

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react';

<Slider
  defaultValue={60}
  formatOptions={{style: "currency", currency: "USD"}}
>
  <Label>Price</Label>
  <Slider.Output />
  <Slider.Track>
    <Slider.Fill />
    <Slider.Thumb />
  </Slider.Track>
</Slider>

Vertical Orientation

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react';

<Slider defaultValue={30} orientation="vertical" aria-label="Volume">
  <Label>Volume</Label>
  <Slider.Output />
  <Slider.Track>
    <Slider.Fill />
    <Slider.Thumb />
  </Slider.Track>
</Slider>

Custom Output Display

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react';

<Slider defaultValue={[25, 75]}>
  <Label>Range</Label>
  <Slider.Output>
    {({state}) =>
      state.values.map((_, i) => state.getThumbValueLabel(i)).join(' – ')
    }
  </Slider.Output>
  <Slider.Track>
    {({state}) => (
      <>
        <Slider.Fill />
        {state.values.map((_, i) => (
          <Slider.Thumb key={i} index={i} />
        ))}
      </>
    )}
  </Slider.Track>
</Slider>

Accessibility

The Slider component implements the ARIA slider pattern and provides:

  • Full keyboard navigation support (Arrow keys, Home, End, Page Up/Down)
  • Screen reader announcements for value changes
  • Proper focus management
  • Support for disabled states
  • HTML form integration via hidden input elements
  • Internationalization support with locale-aware value formatting
  • Right-to-left (RTL) language support

For more information, see the React Aria Slider documentation.

Skeleton

Skeleton is a placeholder to show a loading state and the expected shape of a component.

Spinner

A loading indicator component to show pending states

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyRange Slider AnatomyVerticalRangeDisabledCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesState ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceSlider PropsSlider.Output PropsSlider.Track PropsSlider.Fill PropsSlider.Thumb PropsRenderPropsExamplesBasic UsageRange SliderControlled ValueCustom Value FormattingVertical OrientationCustom Output DisplayAccessibility