Slider
A slider allows a user to select one or more values within a range
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Slider component and access all parts using dot notation.
Range Slider Anatomy
Vertical
Range
Disabled
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Slider component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Slider component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.slider- Base slider container
.slider__output- Output element displaying current value(s)
.slider-track- Track element containing fill and thumbs
.slider-fill- Fill element showing selected range
.slider-thumb- Individual thumb element
State Classes
.slider[data-disabled="true"]- Disabled slider state
.slider[data-orientation="vertical"]- Vertical orientation
.slider-thumb[data-dragging="true"]- Thumb being dragged
.slider-thumb[data-focus-visible="true"]- Thumb keyboard focused
.slider-thumb[data-disabled="true"]- Disabled thumb state
.slider-track[data-fill-start="true"]- Fill starts at beginning
.slider-track[data-fill-end="true"]- Fill ends at end
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]on thumb
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]on thumb
- Dragging:
[data-dragging="true"]on thumb
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[data-disabled="true"]on slider or thumb
API Reference
Slider Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
number | number[]
|-
|The current value (controlled)
defaultValue
number | number[]
|-
|The default value (uncontrolled)
onChange
(value: number | number[]) => void
|-
|Handler called when the value changes
onChangeEnd
(value: number | number[]) => void
|-
|Handler called when dragging ends
minValue
number
0
|The slider's minimum value
maxValue
number
100
|The slider's maximum value
step
number
1
|The slider's step value
formatOptions
Intl.NumberFormatOptions
|-
|The display format of the value label
orientation
"horizontal" | "vertical"
"horizontal"
|The orientation of the slider
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the slider is disabled
aria-label
string
|-
|Accessibility label for the slider
aria-labelledby
string
|-
|ID of element that labels the slider
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Slider content or render function
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SliderRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Slider.Output Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Output content or render function
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SliderOutputRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Slider.Track Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Track content or render function
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SliderTrackRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Slider.Fill Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
style
CSSProperties
|-
|Inline styles
Slider.Thumb Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
index
number
0
|Index of the thumb within the slider
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether this thumb is disabled
name
string
|-
|The name of the input element, used when submitting an HTML form
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Thumb content or render function
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SliderThumbRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
RenderProps
When using render functions with Slider.Output or Slider.Track, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
state
SliderState
|The state of the slider
values
number[]
|Values managed by the slider by thumb index
getThumbValueLabel
(index: number) => string
|Returns the string label for the specified thumb's value
orientation
"horizontal" | "vertical"
|The orientation of the slider
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the slider is disabled
Examples
Basic Usage
Range Slider
Controlled Value
Custom Value Formatting
Vertical Orientation
Custom Output Display
Accessibility
The Slider component implements the ARIA slider pattern and provides:
- Full keyboard navigation support (Arrow keys, Home, End, Page Up/Down)
- Screen reader announcements for value changes
- Proper focus management
- Support for disabled states
- HTML form integration via hidden input elements
- Internationalization support with locale-aware value formatting
- Right-to-left (RTL) language support
For more information, see the React Aria Slider documentation.