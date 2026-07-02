A slider allows a user to select one or more values within a range

import { Slider } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the Slider component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Slider > < Label /> < Slider.Output /> < Slider.Track > < Slider.Fill /> < Slider.Thumb /> </ Slider.Track > </ Slider > )

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Slider defaultValue = {[ 25 , 75 ]}> < Label /> < Slider.Output /> < Slider.Track > {({ state }) => ( <> < Slider.Fill /> {state.values. map (( _ , i ) => ( < Slider.Thumb key = {i} index = {i} /> ))} </> )} </ Slider.Track > </ Slider > )

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomSlider () { return ( < Slider className = "w-full" > < Label >Volume</ Label > < Slider.Output className = "text-muted-fg text-sm" /> < Slider.Track className = "h-2 rounded-full bg-surface-secondary" > < Slider.Fill className = "bg-accent" /> < Slider.Thumb className = "size-4 rounded-full bg-accent" /> </ Slider.Track > </ Slider > ); }

To customize the Slider component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .slider { @ apply flex flex-col gap- 2; } .slider__output { @ apply text-muted-fg text-sm ; } .slider-track { @ apply relative h- 2 w-full rounded-full bg-surface-secondary ; } .slider-fill { @ apply absolute h-full rounded-full bg-accent ; } .slider-thumb { @ apply size- 4 rounded-full bg-accent border- 2 border-background ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Slider component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.slider - Base slider container

- Base slider container .slider__output - Output element displaying current value(s)

- Output element displaying current value(s) .slider-track - Track element containing fill and thumbs

- Track element containing fill and thumbs .slider-fill - Fill element showing selected range

- Fill element showing selected range .slider-thumb - Individual thumb element

.slider[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled slider state

- Disabled slider state .slider[data-orientation="vertical"] - Vertical orientation

- Vertical orientation .slider-thumb[data-dragging="true"] - Thumb being dragged

- Thumb being dragged .slider-thumb[data-focus-visible="true"] - Thumb keyboard focused

- Thumb keyboard focused .slider-thumb[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled thumb state

- Disabled thumb state .slider-track[data-fill-start="true"] - Fill starts at beginning

- Fill starts at beginning .slider-track[data-fill-end="true"] - Fill ends at end

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on thumb

: or on thumb Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on thumb

: or on thumb Dragging : [data-dragging="true"] on thumb

: on thumb Disabled: :disabled or [data-disabled="true"] on slider or thumb

Prop Type Default Description value number | number[] - The current value (controlled) defaultValue number | number[] - The default value (uncontrolled) onChange (value: number | number[]) => void - Handler called when the value changes onChangeEnd (value: number | number[]) => void - Handler called when dragging ends minValue number 0 The slider's minimum value maxValue number 100 The slider's maximum value step number 1 The slider's step value formatOptions Intl.NumberFormatOptions - The display format of the value label orientation "horizontal" | "vertical" "horizontal" The orientation of the slider isDisabled boolean - Whether the slider is disabled aria-label string - Accessibility label for the slider aria-labelledby string - ID of element that labels the slider className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Slider content or render function render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SliderRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Output content or render function render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SliderOutputRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Track content or render function render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SliderTrackRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes style CSSProperties - Inline styles

Prop Type Default Description index number 0 Index of the thumb within the slider isDisabled boolean - Whether this thumb is disabled name string - The name of the input element, used when submitting an HTML form className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Thumb content or render function render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SliderThumbRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

When using render functions with Slider.Output or Slider.Track, these values are provided:

Prop Type Description state SliderState The state of the slider values number[] Values managed by the slider by thumb index getThumbValueLabel (index: number) => string Returns the string label for the specified thumb's value orientation "horizontal" | "vertical" The orientation of the slider isDisabled boolean Whether the slider is disabled

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; < Slider defaultValue = { 30 }> < Label >Volume</ Label > < Slider.Output /> < Slider.Track > < Slider.Fill /> < Slider.Thumb /> </ Slider.Track > </ Slider >

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; < Slider defaultValue = {[ 100 , 500 ]} formatOptions = {{style: "currency" , currency: "USD" }} maxValue = { 1000 } minValue = { 0 } step = { 50 } > < Label >Price Range</ Label > < Slider.Output /> < Slider.Track > {({ state }) => ( <> < Slider.Fill /> {state.values. map (( _ , i ) => ( < Slider.Thumb key = {i} index = {i} /> ))} </> )} </ Slider.Track > </ Slider >

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; function ControlledSlider () { const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( 25 ); return ( <> < Slider value = {value} onChange = {setValue}> < Label >Volume</ Label > < Slider.Output /> < Slider.Track > < Slider.Fill /> < Slider.Thumb /> </ Slider.Track > </ Slider > < p >Current value: {value}</ p > </> ); }

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; < Slider defaultValue = { 60 } formatOptions = {{style: "currency" , currency: "USD" }} > < Label >Price</ Label > < Slider.Output /> < Slider.Track > < Slider.Fill /> < Slider.Thumb /> </ Slider.Track > </ Slider >

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; < Slider defaultValue = { 30 } orientation = "vertical" aria-label = "Volume" > < Label >Volume</ Label > < Slider.Output /> < Slider.Track > < Slider.Fill /> < Slider.Thumb /> </ Slider.Track > </ Slider >

import { Slider, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; < Slider defaultValue = {[ 25 , 75 ]}> < Label >Range</ Label > < Slider.Output > {({ state }) => state.values. map (( _ , i ) => state. getThumbValueLabel (i)). join ( ' – ' ) } </ Slider.Output > < Slider.Track > {({ state }) => ( <> < Slider.Fill /> {state.values. map (( _ , i ) => ( < Slider.Thumb key = {i} index = {i} /> ))} </> )} </ Slider.Track > </ Slider >

The Slider component implements the ARIA slider pattern and provides:

Full keyboard navigation support (Arrow keys, Home, End, Page Up/Down)

Screen reader announcements for value changes

Proper focus management

Support for disabled states

HTML form integration via hidden input elements

Internationalization support with locale-aware value formatting

Right-to-left (RTL) language support

For more information, see the React Aria Slider documentation.