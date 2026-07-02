Flexible container component for grouping related content and actions
Import the Card component and access all parts using dot notation.
Cards come in semantic variants that describe their prominence level rather than specific visual styles. This allows themes to interpret them differently:
-
transparent - Minimal prominence, transparent background (great for nested cards)
-
default - Standard card for most use cases (surface-secondary)
-
secondary - Medium prominence to draw moderate attention (surface-tertiary)
-
tertiary - Higher prominence for important content (surface-tertiary)
Card uses BEM naming for predictable styling, (View source styles):
-
.card - Base container with padding and border
-
.card__header - Header section container
-
.card__title - Title with base font size and weight
-
.card__description - Muted description text
-
.card__content - Flexible content container
-
.card__footer - Footer with row layout
-
.card--transparent - Minimal prominence, transparent background (maps to
transparent variant)
-
.card--default - Standard appearance with surface-secondary (default)
-
.card--secondary - Medium prominence with surface-tertiary (maps to
secondary variant)
-
.card--tertiary - Higher prominence with surface-tertiary (maps to
tertiary variant)
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
variant
"transparent" | "default" | "secondary" | "tertiary"
"default"
|Semantic variant indicating prominence level
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Card content
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Header content
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Title content (renders as
h3)
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Description content (renders as
p)
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Main content
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Footer content