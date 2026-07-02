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Card

Flexible container component for grouping related content and actions

StorybookSourceStyles source

Import

import { Card } from "@heroui/react";

Usage

Anatomy

Import the Card component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Card } from "@heroui/react";

export default () => (
  <Card>
    <Card.Header>
      <Card.Title />
      <Card.Description />
    </Card.Header>
    <Card.Content />
    <Card.Footer />
  </Card>
);

Variants

Cards come in semantic variants that describe their prominence level rather than specific visual styles. This allows themes to interpret them differently:

  • transparent - Minimal prominence, transparent background (great for nested cards)
  • default - Standard card for most use cases (surface-secondary)
  • secondary - Medium prominence to draw moderate attention (surface-tertiary)
  • tertiary - Higher prominence for important content (surface-tertiary)

Horizontal Layout

With Avatar

With Images

With Form

Accessibility

import { Card } from '@heroui/react';
import { cardVariants } from '@heroui/styles';

// Semantic markup
<Card role="article" aria-labelledby="card-title">
  <Card.Header>
    <Card.Title id="card-title">Article Title</Card.Title>
  </Card.Header>
</Card>

// Interactive cards
<a className={cardVariants().base()} href="/details" aria-label="View product details">
  <Card.Title>Product Name</Card.Title>
</a>

Styling

Component Customization

<Card className="border-2 border-blue-500 bg-gradient-to-r from-blue-50 to-purple-50">
  <Card.Header>
    <Card.Title className="text-blue-900">Custom Styled Card</Card.Title>
    <Card.Description className="text-blue-700">Custom colors applied</Card.Description>
  </Card.Header>
  <Card.Content>
    <p className="text-blue-800">Content with custom styling</p>
  </Card.Content>
</Card>

CSS Variable Overrides

/* Override specific variants */
.card--secondary {
  @apply bg-gradient-to-br from-blue-50 to-purple-50;
}

/* Custom element styles */
.card__title {
  @apply text-xl font-bold;
}

CSS Classes

Card uses BEM naming for predictable styling, (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .card - Base container with padding and border
  • .card__header - Header section container
  • .card__title - Title with base font size and weight
  • .card__description - Muted description text
  • .card__content - Flexible content container
  • .card__footer - Footer with row layout

Variant Classes

  • .card--transparent - Minimal prominence, transparent background (maps to transparent variant)
  • .card--default - Standard appearance with surface-secondary (default)
  • .card--secondary - Medium prominence with surface-tertiary (maps to secondary variant)
  • .card--tertiary - Higher prominence with surface-tertiary (maps to tertiary variant)

API Reference

Card

PropTypeDefaultDescription
variant"transparent" | "default" | "secondary" | "tertiary""default"Semantic variant indicating prominence level
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReact.ReactNode-Card content

Card.Header

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReact.ReactNode-Header content

Card.Title

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReact.ReactNode-Title content (renders as h3)

Card.Description

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReact.ReactNode-Description content (renders as p)

Card.Content

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReact.ReactNode-Main content

Card.Footer

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReact.ReactNode-Footer content

Calendar

Composable date picker with month grid, navigation, and year picker support built on React Aria Calendar

Checkbox

Checkboxes allow users to select multiple items from a list of individual items, or to mark one individual item as selected.

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyVariantsHorizontal LayoutWith AvatarWith ImagesWith FormAccessibilityStylingComponent CustomizationCSS Variable OverridesCSS ClassesBase ClassesVariant ClassesAPI ReferenceCardCard.HeaderCard.TitleCard.DescriptionCard.ContentCard.Footer