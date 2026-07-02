import { Card } from "@heroui/react" ;

Import the Card component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Card } from "@heroui/react" ; export default () => ( < Card > < Card.Header > < Card.Title /> < Card.Description /> </ Card.Header > < Card.Content /> < Card.Footer /> </ Card > );

Cards come in semantic variants that describe their prominence level rather than specific visual styles. This allows themes to interpret them differently:

transparent - Minimal prominence, transparent background (great for nested cards)

- Minimal prominence, transparent background (great for nested cards) default - Standard card for most use cases (surface-secondary)

- Standard card for most use cases (surface-secondary) secondary - Medium prominence to draw moderate attention (surface-tertiary)

- Medium prominence to draw moderate attention (surface-tertiary) tertiary - Higher prominence for important content (surface-tertiary)

import { Card } from '@heroui/react' ; import { cardVariants } from '@heroui/styles' ; // Semantic markup < Card role = "article" aria-labelledby = "card-title" > < Card.Header > < Card.Title id = "card-title" >Article Title</ Card.Title > </ Card.Header > </ Card > // Interactive cards < a className = { cardVariants (). base ()} href = "/details" aria-label = "View product details" > < Card.Title >Product Name</ Card.Title > </ a >

< Card className = "border-2 border-blue-500 bg-gradient-to-r from-blue-50 to-purple-50" > < Card.Header > < Card.Title className = "text-blue-900" >Custom Styled Card</ Card.Title > < Card.Description className = "text-blue-700" >Custom colors applied</ Card.Description > </ Card.Header > < Card.Content > < p className = "text-blue-800" >Content with custom styling</ p > </ Card.Content > </ Card >

/* Override specific variants */ .card--secondary { @ apply bg-gradient-to-br from-blue- 50 to-purple- 50; } /* Custom element styles */ .card__title { @ apply text-xl font-bold ; }

Card uses BEM naming for predictable styling, (View source styles):

.card - Base container with padding and border

- Base container with padding and border .card__header - Header section container

- Header section container .card__title - Title with base font size and weight

- Title with base font size and weight .card__description - Muted description text

- Muted description text .card__content - Flexible content container

- Flexible content container .card__footer - Footer with row layout

.card--transparent - Minimal prominence, transparent background (maps to transparent variant)

- Minimal prominence, transparent background (maps to variant) .card--default - Standard appearance with surface-secondary (default)

- Standard appearance with surface-secondary (default) .card--secondary - Medium prominence with surface-tertiary (maps to secondary variant)

- Medium prominence with surface-tertiary (maps to variant) .card--tertiary - Higher prominence with surface-tertiary (maps to tertiary variant)

Prop Type Default Description variant "transparent" | "default" | "secondary" | "tertiary" "default" Semantic variant indicating prominence level className string - Additional CSS classes children React.ReactNode - Card content

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children React.ReactNode - Header content

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children React.ReactNode - Title content (renders as h3 )

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children React.ReactNode - Description content (renders as p )

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children React.ReactNode - Main content