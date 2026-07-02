ColorArea
A 2D color picker that allows users to select colors from a gradient area
Import
Usage
Anatomy
With Dots
Controlled
Color Space & Channels
Use
colorSpace to set the color space (RGB, HSL, HSB) and
xChannel/
yChannel props to customize which color channels are displayed on each axis.
Disabled
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the ColorArea component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The ColorArea component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.color-area- Base styles with gradient background and inner shadow
.color-area--show-dots- Adds dot grid overlay for precision picking
Element Classes
.color-area__thumb- Draggable thumb indicator
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Disabled:
[data-disabled="true"]
- Focus:
[data-focus-visible="true"]
- Dragging:
[data-dragging="true"](thumb only)
API Reference
ColorArea Props
Inherits from React Aria ColorArea.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
string | Color
|-
|The current color value (controlled)
defaultValue
string | Color
|-
|The default color value (uncontrolled)
onChange
(color: Color) => void
|-
|Handler called when the color changes while dragging
onChangeEnd
(color: Color) => void
|-
|Handler called when the user stops dragging
xChannel
ColorChannel
"saturation"
|Color channel for the horizontal axis
yChannel
ColorChannel
"brightness"
|Color channel for the vertical axis
colorSpace
ColorSpace
|-
|The color space for the channels
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the color area is disabled
showDots
boolean
false
|Whether to show the dot grid overlay
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorAreaRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
ColorArea.Thumb Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
style
CSSProperties | ((renderProps) => CSSProperties)
|-
|Inline styles or render props function
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorThumbRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.