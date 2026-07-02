ProComponents, templates & AI tooling
HeroUI
27.7k
Getting Started
Components
Releases
Migration

ColorArea

A 2D color picker that allows users to select colors from a gradient area

FigmaStorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { ColorArea } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

import { ColorArea } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <ColorArea>
    <ColorArea.Thumb />
  </ColorArea>
);

With Dots

Controlled

Color Space & Channels

Use colorSpace to set the color space (RGB, HSL, HSB) and xChannel/yChannel props to customize which color channels are displayed on each axis.

Disabled

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { ColorArea } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomColorArea() {
  return (
    <ColorArea className="max-w-72 rounded-3xl">
      <ColorArea.Thumb />
    </ColorArea>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the ColorArea component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .color-area {
    @apply rounded-3xl;
  }

  .color-area__thumb {
    @apply size-5 border-4;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The ColorArea component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .color-area - Base styles with gradient background and inner shadow
  • .color-area--show-dots - Adds dot grid overlay for precision picking

Element Classes

  • .color-area__thumb - Draggable thumb indicator

Interactive States

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

  • Disabled: [data-disabled="true"]
  • Focus: [data-focus-visible="true"]
  • Dragging: [data-dragging="true"] (thumb only)

API Reference

ColorArea Props

Inherits from React Aria ColorArea.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
valuestring | Color-The current color value (controlled)
defaultValuestring | Color-The default color value (uncontrolled)
onChange(color: Color) => void-Handler called when the color changes while dragging
onChangeEnd(color: Color) => void-Handler called when the user stops dragging
xChannelColorChannel"saturation"Color channel for the horizontal axis
yChannelColorChannel"brightness"Color channel for the vertical axis
colorSpaceColorSpace-The color space for the channels
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether the color area is disabled
showDotsbooleanfalseWhether to show the dot grid overlay
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorAreaRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

ColorArea.Thumb Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
styleCSSProperties | ((renderProps) => CSSProperties)-Inline styles or render props function
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorThumbRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

CloseButton

Button component for closing dialogs, modals, or dismissing content

ColorField

Color input field with labels, descriptions, and validation built on React Aria ColorField

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyWith DotsControlledColor Space & ChannelsDisabledCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesElement ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceColorArea PropsColorArea.Thumb Props