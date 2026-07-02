A 2D color picker that allows users to select colors from a gradient area

import { ColorArea } from '@heroui/react' ;

import { ColorArea } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < ColorArea > < ColorArea.Thumb /> </ ColorArea > );

Use colorSpace to set the color space (RGB, HSL, HSB) and xChannel / yChannel props to customize which color channels are displayed on each axis.

import { ColorArea } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomColorArea () { return ( < ColorArea className = "max-w-72 rounded-3xl" > < ColorArea.Thumb /> </ ColorArea > ); }

To customize the ColorArea component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .color-area { @ apply rounded- 3 xl ; } .color-area__thumb { @ apply size- 5 border- 4; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The ColorArea component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.color-area - Base styles with gradient background and inner shadow

- Base styles with gradient background and inner shadow .color-area--show-dots - Adds dot grid overlay for precision picking

.color-area__thumb - Draggable thumb indicator

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Disabled : [data-disabled="true"]

: Focus : [data-focus-visible="true"]

: Dragging: [data-dragging="true"] (thumb only)

Inherits from React Aria ColorArea.

Prop Type Default Description value string | Color - The current color value (controlled) defaultValue string | Color - The default color value (uncontrolled) onChange (color: Color) => void - Handler called when the color changes while dragging onChangeEnd (color: Color) => void - Handler called when the user stops dragging xChannel ColorChannel "saturation" Color channel for the horizontal axis yChannel ColorChannel "brightness" Color channel for the vertical axis colorSpace ColorSpace - The color space for the channels isDisabled boolean false Whether the color area is disabled showDots boolean false Whether to show the dot grid overlay className string - Additional CSS classes render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorAreaRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.