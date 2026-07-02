A visual preview of a color value with accessibility support

import { ColorSwatch } from '@heroui/react' ;

You can use the style render props to access the color value and create custom visual effects.

Use colorName to provide a custom accessible name for the color, and aria-label to add context about how the color is used.

import {ColorSwatch} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomColorSwatch () { return ( < ColorSwatch className = "size-12 rounded-lg" color = "#0485F7" /> ); }

To customize the ColorSwatch component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .color-swatch { @ apply border- 2 border-white ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The ColorSwatch component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.color-swatch - Base swatch styles with checkered background for transparency

.color-swatch--circle - Circular shape (default)

- Circular shape (default) .color-swatch--square - Square shape with rounded corners

.color-swatch--xs - Extra small (16px)

- Extra small (16px) .color-swatch--sm - Small (24px)

- Small (24px) .color-swatch--md - Medium (32px, default)

- Medium (32px, default) .color-swatch--lg - Large (36px)

- Large (36px) .color-swatch--xl - Extra large (40px)

Prop Type Default Description color string | Color - The color value to display (hex, rgb, hsl, etc.) colorName string - Accessible name for the color (overrides auto-generated description) className string - Additional CSS classes shape "circle" | "square" "circle" Shape of the swatch size "xs" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "xl" "md" Size of the swatch style CSSProperties | ((renderProps) => CSSProperties) - Inline styles or render props function with access to color aria-label string - Accessible label for the swatch render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorSwatchRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

When using the style prop as a function, you receive render props with access to the color:

< ColorSwatch color = "#0485F7" style = {({ color }) => ({ boxShadow: `0 4px 14px ${ color . toString ( "css" ) }80` , })} />

The color object provides methods like: