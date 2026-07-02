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ColorSwatch

A visual preview of a color value with accessibility support

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { ColorSwatch } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Sizes

Shapes

Transparency

Custom Styles with Render Props

You can use the style render props to access the color value and create custom visual effects.

Accessibility

Use colorName to provide a custom accessible name for the color, and aria-label to add context about how the color is used.

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import {ColorSwatch} from '@heroui/react';

function CustomColorSwatch() {
  return (
    <ColorSwatch
      className="size-12 rounded-lg"
      color="#0485F7"
    />
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the ColorSwatch component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .color-swatch {
    @apply border-2 border-white;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The ColorSwatch component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .color-swatch - Base swatch styles with checkered background for transparency

Shape Classes

  • .color-swatch--circle - Circular shape (default)
  • .color-swatch--square - Square shape with rounded corners

Size Classes

  • .color-swatch--xs - Extra small (16px)
  • .color-swatch--sm - Small (24px)
  • .color-swatch--md - Medium (32px, default)
  • .color-swatch--lg - Large (36px)
  • .color-swatch--xl - Extra large (40px)

API Reference

ColorSwatch Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
colorstring | Color-The color value to display (hex, rgb, hsl, etc.)
colorNamestring-Accessible name for the color (overrides auto-generated description)
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
shape"circle" | "square""circle"Shape of the swatch
size"xs" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "xl""md"Size of the swatch
styleCSSProperties | ((renderProps) => CSSProperties)-Inline styles or render props function with access to color
aria-labelstring-Accessible label for the swatch
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorSwatchRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Style Render Props

When using the style prop as a function, you receive render props with access to the color:

<ColorSwatch
  color="#0485F7"
  style={({ color }) => ({
    boxShadow: `0 4px 14px ${color.toString("css")}80`,
  })}
/>

The color object provides methods like:

  • color.toString("css") - Returns CSS color string
  • color.toString("hex") - Returns hex color string
  • color.getChannelValue("alpha") - Returns alpha channel value

ColorSlider

A color slider allows users to adjust an individual channel of a color value

ColorSwatchPicker

A list of color swatches that allows users to select a color from a predefined palette.

On this page

ImportUsageSizesShapesTransparencyCustom Styles with Render PropsAccessibilityCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesShape ClassesSize ClassesAPI ReferenceColorSwatch PropsStyle Render Props