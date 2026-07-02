ColorSwatch
A visual preview of a color value with accessibility support
Import
Usage
Sizes
Shapes
Transparency
Custom Styles with Render Props
You can use the
style render props to access the color value and create custom visual effects.
Accessibility
Use
colorName to provide a custom accessible name for the color, and
aria-label to add context about how the color is used.
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the ColorSwatch component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The ColorSwatch component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.color-swatch- Base swatch styles with checkered background for transparency
Shape Classes
.color-swatch--circle- Circular shape (default)
.color-swatch--square- Square shape with rounded corners
Size Classes
.color-swatch--xs- Extra small (16px)
.color-swatch--sm- Small (24px)
.color-swatch--md- Medium (32px, default)
.color-swatch--lg- Large (36px)
.color-swatch--xl- Extra large (40px)
API Reference
ColorSwatch Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
color
string | Color
|-
|The color value to display (hex, rgb, hsl, etc.)
colorName
string
|-
|Accessible name for the color (overrides auto-generated description)
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
shape
"circle" | "square"
"circle"
|Shape of the swatch
size
"xs" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "xl"
"md"
|Size of the swatch
style
CSSProperties | ((renderProps) => CSSProperties)
|-
|Inline styles or render props function with access to color
aria-label
string
|-
|Accessible label for the swatch
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorSwatchRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Style Render Props
When using the
style prop as a function, you receive render props with access to the color:
The
color object provides methods like:
color.toString("css")- Returns CSS color string
color.toString("hex")- Returns hex color string
color.getChannelValue("alpha")- Returns alpha channel value