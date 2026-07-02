A clickable button component with multiple variants and states

import { Button } from '@heroui/react' ;

import { Button } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomButton () { return ( < Button className = "bg-purple-500 text-white hover:bg-purple-600" > Purple Button </ Button > ); }

To customize the Button component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .button { @ apply bg-purple- 500 text-white hover :bg-purple-600; } .button--icon-only { @ apply rounded-lg bg-blue- 500; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

You can extend HeroUI components by wrapping them and adding your own custom variants.

The Button component supports ripple effects through composition, allowing you to nest ripple components as children. This example uses m3-ripple.

The Button component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.button - Base button styles

- Base button styles .button--sm - Small size variant

- Small size variant .button--md - Medium size variant

- Medium size variant .button--lg - Large size variant

.button--primary

.button--secondary

.button--tertiary

.button--outline

.button--ghost

.button--danger

.button--icon-only

.button--icon-only.button--sm

.button--icon-only.button--lg

The button supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"]

: or Active/Pressed : :active or [data-pressed="true"] (includes scale transform)

: or (includes scale transform) Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] (shows focus ring)

: or (shows focus ring) Disabled : :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"] (reduced opacity, no pointer events)

: or (reduced opacity, no pointer events) Pending: [data-pending] (no pointer events during loading)

Prop Type Default Description variant 'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'outline' | 'ghost' | 'danger' 'primary' Visual style variant size 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' 'md' Size of the button fullWidth boolean false Whether the button should take full width of its container isDisabled boolean false Whether the button is disabled isPending boolean false Whether the button is in a loading state isIconOnly boolean false Whether the button contains only an icon onPress (e: PressEvent) => void - Handler called when the button is pressed children React.ReactNode | (values: ButtonRenderProps) => React.ReactNode - Button content or render prop render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ButtonRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided: