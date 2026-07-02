Button
A clickable button component with multiple variants and states
Import
Usage
Variants
With Icons
Icon Only
Loading
Loading State
Sizes
Full Width
Disabled State
Social Buttons
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Button component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
Adding custom variants
You can extend HeroUI components by wrapping them and adding your own custom variants.
Adding Ripple Effect
The Button component supports ripple effects through composition, allowing you to nest ripple components as children. This example uses m3-ripple.
CSS Classes
The Button component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base & Size Classes
.button- Base button styles
.button--sm- Small size variant
.button--md- Medium size variant
.button--lg- Large size variant
Variant Classes
.button--primary
.button--secondary
.button--tertiary
.button--outline
.button--ghost
.button--danger
Modifier Classes
.button--icon-only
.button--icon-only.button--sm
.button--icon-only.button--lg
Interactive States
The button supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]
- Active/Pressed:
:activeor
[data-pressed="true"](includes scale transform)
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"](shows focus ring)
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[aria-disabled="true"](reduced opacity, no pointer events)
- Pending:
[data-pending](no pointer events during loading)
API Reference
Button Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
variant
'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'outline' | 'ghost' | 'danger'
'primary'
|Visual style variant
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
'md'
|Size of the button
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Whether the button should take full width of its container
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the button is disabled
isPending
boolean
false
|Whether the button is in a loading state
isIconOnly
boolean
false
|Whether the button contains only an icon
onPress
(e: PressEvent) => void
|-
|Handler called when the button is pressed
children
React.ReactNode | (values: ButtonRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|Button content or render prop
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ButtonRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
ButtonRenderProps
When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isPending
boolean
|Whether the button is in a loading state
isPressed
boolean
|Whether the button is currently pressed
isHovered
boolean
|Whether the button is hovered
isFocused
boolean
|Whether the button is focused
isFocusVisible
boolean
|Whether the button should show focus indicator
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the button is disabled