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Button

A clickable button component with multiple variants and states

FigmaStorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { Button } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Variants

With Icons

Icon Only

Loading

Loading State

Sizes

Full Width

Disabled State

Social Buttons

Custom Render Function

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { Button } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomButton() {
  return (
    <Button className="bg-purple-500 text-white hover:bg-purple-600">
      Purple Button
    </Button>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Button component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .button {
    @apply bg-purple-500 text-white hover:bg-purple-600;
  }

  .button--icon-only {
    @apply rounded-lg bg-blue-500;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

Adding custom variants

You can extend HeroUI components by wrapping them and adding your own custom variants.

Adding Ripple Effect

The Button component supports ripple effects through composition, allowing you to nest ripple components as children. This example uses m3-ripple.

CSS Classes

The Button component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base & Size Classes

  • .button - Base button styles
  • .button--sm - Small size variant
  • .button--md - Medium size variant
  • .button--lg - Large size variant

Variant Classes

  • .button--primary
  • .button--secondary
  • .button--tertiary
  • .button--outline
  • .button--ghost
  • .button--danger

Modifier Classes

  • .button--icon-only
  • .button--icon-only.button--sm
  • .button--icon-only.button--lg

Interactive States

The button supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"]
  • Active/Pressed: :active or [data-pressed="true"] (includes scale transform)
  • Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] (shows focus ring)
  • Disabled: :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"] (reduced opacity, no pointer events)
  • Pending: [data-pending] (no pointer events during loading)

API Reference

Button Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
variant'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'outline' | 'ghost' | 'danger''primary'Visual style variant
size'sm' | 'md' | 'lg''md'Size of the button
fullWidthbooleanfalseWhether the button should take full width of its container
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether the button is disabled
isPendingbooleanfalseWhether the button is in a loading state
isIconOnlybooleanfalseWhether the button contains only an icon
onPress(e: PressEvent) => void-Handler called when the button is pressed
childrenReact.ReactNode | (values: ButtonRenderProps) => React.ReactNode-Button content or render prop
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ButtonRenderProps>-Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

ButtonRenderProps

When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided:

PropTypeDescription
isPendingbooleanWhether the button is in a loading state
isPressedbooleanWhether the button is currently pressed
isHoveredbooleanWhether the button is hovered
isFocusedbooleanWhether the button is focused
isFocusVisiblebooleanWhether the button should show focus indicator
isDisabledbooleanWhether the button is disabled

Breadcrumbs

Navigation breadcrumbs showing the current page's location within a hierarchy

ButtonGroup

Group related buttons together with consistent styling and spacing

On this page

ImportUsageVariantsWith IconsIcon OnlyLoadingLoading StateSizesFull WidthDisabled StateSocial ButtonsCustom Render FunctionStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesAdding custom variantsAdding Ripple EffectCSS ClassesBase & Size ClassesVariant ClassesModifier ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceButton PropsButtonRenderProps