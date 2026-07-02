ButtonGroup
Group related buttons together with consistent styling and spacing
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the ButtonGroup component and access all parts using dot notation.
ButtonGroup wraps multiple Button components together, applying consistent styling, spacing, and automatic border radius handling. It uses React Context to pass
size,
variant, and
isDisabledprops to all child buttons.
Variants
Sizes
Orientation
Use the
orientation prop to arrange buttons horizontally or vertically.
With Icons
Full Width
Disabled State
Without Separator
Simply omit the
<ButtonGroup.Separator /> component from your buttons.
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the ButtonGroup component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The ButtonGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.button-group- Base button group container
.button-group--full-width- Full width modifier
.button-group__separator- Separator element between buttons
The ButtonGroup component automatically applies border radius to buttons:
- First button gets rounded left/start edge
- Last button gets rounded right/end edge
- Middle buttons have no border radius
- Single button gets full border radius on all edges
Add
<ButtonGroup.Separator /> inside each Button (except the first) to show dividers between buttons.
API Reference
ButtonGroup Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
variant
'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'ghost' | 'danger'
|-
|Visual style variant applied to all buttons in the group
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
|-
|Size applied to all buttons in the group
orientation
'horizontal' | 'vertical'
'horizontal'
|The orientation of the button group
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Whether the button group should take full width of its container
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether all buttons in the group are disabled (can be overridden on individual buttons)
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Button components to group together
ButtonGroup.Separator Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
Notes
- ButtonGroup uses React Context to pass
size,
variant, and
isDisabledprops to all child Button components
- Only direct child buttons receive the ButtonGroup props - Buttons nested inside other components (like Modal, Dropdown, etc.) will not inherit the group's props even if they are descendants of the ButtonGroup
- Individual Button components can override the group's
isDisabledprop by setting
isDisabled={false}
- The component automatically handles border radius between buttons
- Add
<ButtonGroup.Separator />inside each Button (except the first) to show dividers between buttons
- Buttons in a group have their active/pressed scale transform removed for a more cohesive appearance