Group related buttons together with consistent styling and spacing

import { ButtonGroup, Button } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the ButtonGroup component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { ButtonGroup, Button } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < ButtonGroup > < Button >First</ Button > < Button > < ButtonGroup.Separator /> Second </ Button > < Button > < ButtonGroup.Separator /> Third </ Button > </ ButtonGroup > );

ButtonGroup wraps multiple Button components together, applying consistent styling, spacing, and automatic border radius handling. It uses React Context to pass size , variant , and isDisabled props to all child buttons.

Use the orientation prop to arrange buttons horizontally or vertically.

Simply omit the <ButtonGroup.Separator /> component from your buttons.

import { ButtonGroup, Button } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomButtonGroup () { return ( < ButtonGroup className = "gap-2" > < Button >First</ Button > < Button > < ButtonGroup.Separator /> Second </ Button > < Button > < ButtonGroup.Separator /> Third </ Button > </ ButtonGroup > ); }

To customize the ButtonGroup component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .button-group { @ apply gap- 2 rounded-lg ; } .button-group__separator { @ apply opacity- 25; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The ButtonGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.button-group - Base button group container

- Base button group container .button-group--full-width - Full width modifier

- Full width modifier .button-group__separator - Separator element between buttons

The ButtonGroup component automatically applies border radius to buttons:

First button gets rounded left/start edge

Last button gets rounded right/end edge

Middle buttons have no border radius

Single button gets full border radius on all edges

Add <ButtonGroup.Separator /> inside each Button (except the first) to show dividers between buttons.

Prop Type Default Description variant 'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'ghost' | 'danger' - Visual style variant applied to all buttons in the group size 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' - Size applied to all buttons in the group orientation 'horizontal' | 'vertical' 'horizontal' The orientation of the button group fullWidth boolean false Whether the button group should take full width of its container isDisabled boolean false Whether all buttons in the group are disabled (can be overridden on individual buttons) className string - Additional CSS classes children React.ReactNode - Button components to group together

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes