DateRangePicker
Composable date range picker built on React Aria DateRangePicker with DateField and RangeCalendar composition
Import
Usage
Anatomy
DateRangePicker follows a composition-first API. Compose
DateField and
RangeCalendar explicitly to control structure and styling.
Controlled
Validation
Format Options
Control how DateRangePicker values are displayed with props such as
granularity,
hourCycle,
hideTimeZone, and
shouldForceLeadingZeros.
Disabled
Custom Indicator
DateRangePicker.TriggerIndicator renders the default
IconCalendar when no children are provided. Pass children to replace it.
Form Example
International Calendar
By default, DateRangePicker displays dates using the calendar system for the user's locale. You can override this by wrapping your DateRangePicker with
I18nProvider and setting the Unicode calendar locale extension.
The example below shows the Indian calendar system:
Note: The
onChange event always returns dates in the same calendar system as the
value or
defaultValue (Gregorian if no value is provided), regardless of the displayed locale.
For a complete list of supported calendar systems and their identifiers, see:
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
You can style each composition part independently:
Customizing the component classes
To customize DateRangePicker base classes, use
@layer components.
HeroUI follows BEM naming for reusable customization.
CSS Classes
DateRangePicker uses these classes in
packages/styles/components/date-range-picker.css:
.date-range-picker- Root wrapper.
.date-range-picker__trigger- Trigger part that opens the popover.
.date-range-picker__trigger-indicator- Default/custom indicator slot.
.date-range-picker__range-separator- Separator between start and end date inputs.
.date-range-picker__popover- Popover content wrapper.
Interactive States
DateRangePicker supports React Aria data attributes and pseudo states:
- Open:
[data-open="true"]on trigger.
- Disabled:
[data-disabled="true"]or
[aria-disabled="true"]on trigger.
- Focus visible:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]on trigger.
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]on trigger.
API Reference
DateRangePicker Props
DateRangePicker inherits all props from React Aria DateRangePicker.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
{ start: DateValue; end: DateValue } | null
|-
|Controlled selected date range value.
defaultValue
{ start: DateValue; end: DateValue } | null
|-
|Default selected range in uncontrolled mode.
onChange
(value: { start: DateValue; end: DateValue } | null) => void
|-
|Called when selected range changes.
isOpen
boolean
|-
|Controlled popover open state.
defaultOpen
boolean
false
|Initial popover open state.
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
|-
|Called when popover open state changes.
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Disables range selection and trigger interactions.
isInvalid
boolean
|-
|Marks the field as invalid for validation state.
minValue
DateValue
|-
|Minimum selectable date.
maxValue
DateValue
|-
|Maximum selectable date.
startName
string
|-
|Name used for the start date in HTML form submission.
endName
string
|-
|Name used for the end date in HTML form submission.
children
ReactNode | (values: DateRangePickerRenderProps) => ReactNode
|-
|Composed content or render function.
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, DateRangePickerRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Composition Parts
|Component
|Description
DateRangePicker.Root
|Root date range picker container and state owner.
DateRangePicker.Trigger
|Trigger button, usually rendered inside
DateField.Suffix.
DateRangePicker.TriggerIndicator
|Indicator slot with default calendar icon.
DateRangePicker.RangeSeparator
|Separator part between start and end date inputs.
DateRangePicker.Popover
|Popover wrapper for
RangeCalendar content.
Related packages
@internationalized/date— date types (
CalendarDate,
CalendarDateTime,
ZonedDateTime) and utilities used by all date components
I18nProvider— override locale for a subtree
useLocale— read the current locale and layout direction