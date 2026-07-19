Composable date range picker built on React Aria DateRangePicker with DateField and RangeCalendar composition

import { DateField, DateRangePicker, Label, RangeCalendar } from '@heroui/react' ;

DateRangePicker follows a composition-first API. Compose DateField and RangeCalendar explicitly to control structure and styling.

import {DateField, DateRangePicker, Label, RangeCalendar} from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < DateRangePicker > < Label /> < DateField.Group > < DateField.InputContainer > < DateField.Input slot = "start" > {( segment ) => < DateField.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateField.Input > < DateRangePicker.RangeSeparator /> < DateField.Input slot = "end" > {( segment ) => < DateField.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateField.Input > </ DateField.InputContainer > < DateField.Suffix > < DateRangePicker.Trigger > < DateRangePicker.TriggerIndicator /> </ DateRangePicker.Trigger > </ DateField.Suffix > </ DateField.Group > < DateRangePicker.Popover > < RangeCalendar aria-label = "Choose trip dates" > < RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.YearPickerTrigger > < RangeCalendar.YearPickerTriggerHeading /> < RangeCalendar.YearPickerTriggerIndicator /> </ RangeCalendar.YearPickerTrigger > < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.Grid > < RangeCalendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >} </ RangeCalendar.GridHeader > < RangeCalendar.GridBody >{( date ) => < RangeCalendar.Cell date = {date} />}</ RangeCalendar.GridBody > </ RangeCalendar.Grid > </ RangeCalendar > </ DateRangePicker.Popover > </ DateRangePicker > )

Control how DateRangePicker values are displayed with props such as granularity , hourCycle , hideTimeZone , and shouldForceLeadingZeros .

DateRangePicker.TriggerIndicator renders the default IconCalendar when no children are provided. Pass children to replace it.

By default, DateRangePicker displays dates using the calendar system for the user's locale. You can override this by wrapping your DateRangePicker with I18nProvider and setting the Unicode calendar locale extension.

The example below shows the Indian calendar system:

Note: The onChange event always returns dates in the same calendar system as the value or defaultValue (Gregorian if no value is provided), regardless of the displayed locale.

For a complete list of supported calendar systems and their identifiers, see:

You can style each composition part independently:

import {DateField, DateRangePicker, Label, RangeCalendar} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomDateRangePicker () { return ( < DateRangePicker className = "w-[360px] gap-2" > < Label className = "text-sm font-semibold" >Trip dates</ Label > < DateField.Group className = "rounded-xl border border-border/60 bg-surface" fullWidth variant = "secondary" > < DateField.InputContainer > < DateField.Input slot = "start" > {( segment ) => < DateField.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateField.Input > < DateRangePicker.RangeSeparator className = "px-2 text-default" /> < DateField.Input slot = "end" > {( segment ) => < DateField.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateField.Input > </ DateField.InputContainer > < DateField.Suffix > < DateRangePicker.Trigger className = "w-full" > < DateRangePicker.TriggerIndicator className = "text-default" /> </ DateRangePicker.Trigger > </ DateField.Suffix > </ DateField.Group > < DateRangePicker.Popover className = "rounded-xl p-2" > < RangeCalendar aria-label = "Custom range picker calendar" > { /* RangeCalendar parts */ } </ RangeCalendar > </ DateRangePicker.Popover > </ DateRangePicker > ); }

To customize DateRangePicker base classes, use @layer components .

@layer components { .date-range-picker { @ apply inline-flex flex-col gap- 1; } .date-range-picker__trigger { @ apply inline-flex items-center justify-between ; } .date-range-picker__trigger-indicator { @ apply text-muted ; } .date-range-picker__range-separator { @ apply px- 2 text-default ; } .date-range-picker__popover { @ apply min-w- [ var ( --trigger-width )] p- 0; } }

HeroUI follows BEM naming for reusable customization.

DateRangePicker uses these classes in packages/styles/components/date-range-picker.css :

.date-range-picker - Root wrapper.

- Root wrapper. .date-range-picker__trigger - Trigger part that opens the popover.

- Trigger part that opens the popover. .date-range-picker__trigger-indicator - Default/custom indicator slot.

- Default/custom indicator slot. .date-range-picker__range-separator - Separator between start and end date inputs.

- Separator between start and end date inputs. .date-range-picker__popover - Popover content wrapper.

DateRangePicker supports React Aria data attributes and pseudo states:

Open : [data-open="true"] on trigger.

: on trigger. Disabled : [data-disabled="true"] or [aria-disabled="true"] on trigger.

: or on trigger. Focus visible : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on trigger.

: or on trigger. Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on trigger.

DateRangePicker inherits all props from React Aria DateRangePicker.

Prop Type Default Description value { start: DateValue; end: DateValue } | null - Controlled selected date range value. defaultValue { start: DateValue; end: DateValue } | null - Default selected range in uncontrolled mode. onChange (value: { start: DateValue; end: DateValue } | null) => void - Called when selected range changes. isOpen boolean - Controlled popover open state. defaultOpen boolean false Initial popover open state. onOpenChange (isOpen: boolean) => void - Called when popover open state changes. isDisabled boolean false Disables range selection and trigger interactions. isInvalid boolean - Marks the field as invalid for validation state. minValue DateValue - Minimum selectable date. maxValue DateValue - Maximum selectable date. startName string - Name used for the start date in HTML form submission. endName string - Name used for the end date in HTML form submission. children ReactNode | (values: DateRangePickerRenderProps) => ReactNode - Composed content or render function. render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, DateRangePickerRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Component Description DateRangePicker.Root Root date range picker container and state owner. DateRangePicker.Trigger Trigger button, usually rendered inside DateField.Suffix . DateRangePicker.TriggerIndicator Indicator slot with default calendar icon. DateRangePicker.RangeSeparator Separator part between start and end date inputs. DateRangePicker.Popover Popover wrapper for RangeCalendar content.