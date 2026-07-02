Wrapper component for form validation and submission handling

import { Form } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import all parts and piece them together.

import {Form, Button} from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Form > { /* Form fields go here */ } < Button type = "submit" /> < Button type = "reset" /> </ Form > )

import {Form, TextField, Label, Input, FieldError, Button} from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomForm () { return ( < Form className = "w-full max-w-md space-y-4 rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface p-6" > < TextField > < Label className = "text-sm font-medium" >Email</ Label > < Input className = "rounded-full border-border/60" placeholder = "Enter your email" /> < FieldError className = "text-xs" /> </ TextField > < Button type = "submit" className = "w-full" > Submit </ Button > </ Form > ); }

The Form component is a wrapper around React Aria's Form primitive that provides form validation and submission handling capabilities.

Prop Type Default Description action string | FormHTMLAttributes['action'] - The URL to submit the form data to. className string - Tailwind CSS classes applied to the form element. children React.ReactNode - Form content (fields, buttons, etc.). encType 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' | 'multipart/form-data' | 'text/plain' - The encoding type for form data submission. method 'get' | 'post' - The HTTP method to use when submitting the form. onInvalid (event: FormEvent<HTMLFormElement>) => void - Handler called when the form validation fails. By default, the first invalid field will be focused. Use preventDefault() to customize focus behavior. onReset (event: FormEvent<HTMLFormElement>) => void - Handler called when the form is reset. onSubmit (event: FormEvent<HTMLFormElement>) => void - Handler called when the form is submitted. target '_self' | '_blank' | '_parent' | '_top' - Where to display the response after submitting the form. validationBehavior 'native' | 'aria' 'native' Whether to use native HTML validation or ARIA validation. 'native' blocks form submission, 'aria' displays errors in realtime. validationErrors ValidationErrors - Server-side validation errors mapped by field name. Displayed immediately and cleared when user modifies the field. aria-label string - Accessibility label for the form. aria-labelledby string - ID of element that labels the form. Creates a form landmark when provided. render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, undefined> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

The Form component integrates with React Aria's validation system, allowing you to:

Use built-in HTML5 validation attributes ( required , minLength , pattern , etc.)

, , , etc.) Provide custom validation functions on TextField components

Display validation errors with FieldError components

Handle form submission with proper validation

Provide server-side validation errors via validationErrors prop

The validationBehavior prop controls how validation is displayed:

native (default): Uses native HTML validation, blocks form submission on errors

(default): Uses native HTML validation, blocks form submission on errors aria : Uses ARIA attributes for validation, displays errors in realtime as user types, doesn't block submission

This behavior can be set at the form level or overridden at individual field level.

Forms can be submitted in several ways:

Traditional submission : Set the action prop to submit to a URL

: Set the prop to submit to a URL JavaScript handling : Use the onSubmit handler to process form data

: Use the handler to process form data FormData API: Access form data using the FormData API in your submit handler

Example with FormData:

function handleSubmit ( e : FormEvent < HTMLFormElement >) { e. preventDefault (); const formData = new FormData (e.currentTarget); const data = Object. fromEntries (formData); console. log ( 'Form data:' , data); }

The Form component works seamlessly with HeroUI's form field components:

TextField : For text inputs with labels and validation

: For text inputs with labels and validation Checkbox : For boolean selections

: For boolean selections RadioGroup : For single selection from multiple options

: For single selection from multiple options Switch : For toggle controls

: For toggle controls Button: For form submission and reset actions

All field components automatically integrate with the Form's validation and submission behavior when placed inside it.

Forms are accessible by default when using React Aria components. Key features include:

Native <form> element semantics

element semantics Form landmark creation with aria-label or aria-labelledby

or Automatic focus management on validation errors

ARIA validation attributes when using validationBehavior="aria"

For more advanced use cases including:

Custom validation context

Form context providers

Integration with third-party libraries

Custom focus management on validation errors

Please refer to the React Aria Form documentation.