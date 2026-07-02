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HeroUI
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Avatar

Display user profile images with customizable fallback content

FigmaStorybookRadix UISourceStyles source

Import

import { Avatar } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

Import the Avatar component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Avatar } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <Avatar>
    <Avatar.Image/>
    <Avatar.Fallback/>
  </Avatar>
)

Sizes

Colors

Variants

Fallback Content

Avatar Group

Custom Styles

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { Avatar } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomAvatar() {
  return (
    <Avatar className="size-20">
      <Avatar.Image src="..." alt="..." />
      <Avatar.Fallback>XL</Avatar.Fallback>
    </Avatar>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Avatar component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .avatar {
    @apply size-16 border-2 border-primary;
  }

  .avatar__fallback {
    @apply bg-gradient-to-br from-purple-500 to-pink-500;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Avatar component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .avatar - Base container with default size (size-10)
  • .avatar__image - Image element with aspect-square sizing
  • .avatar__fallback - Fallback container with centered content

Size Modifiers

  • .avatar--sm - Small avatar (size-8)
  • .avatar--md - Medium avatar (default, no additional styles)
  • .avatar--lg - Large avatar (size-12)

Variant Modifiers

  • .avatar--soft - Soft variant with lighter background

Color Modifiers

  • .avatar__fallback--default - Default text color
  • .avatar__fallback--accent - Accent text color
  • .avatar__fallback--success - Success text color
  • .avatar__fallback--warning - Warning text color
  • .avatar__fallback--danger - Danger text color

API Reference

Avatar Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
size'sm' | 'md' | 'lg''md'Avatar size
color'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger''default'Fallback color theme
variant'default' | 'soft''default'Visual style variant
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Avatar.Image Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
srcstring-Image source URL
srcSetstring-The image srcset attribute for responsive images
sizesstring-The image sizes attribute for responsive images
altstring-Alternative text for the image
onLoad(event: SyntheticEvent<HTMLImageElement>) => void-Callback when the image loads successfully
onError(event: SyntheticEvent<HTMLImageElement>) => void-Callback when there's an error loading the image
crossOrigin'anonymous' | 'use-credentials'-CORS setting for the image request
loading'eager' | 'lazy'-Native lazy loading attribute
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Avatar.Fallback Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
delayMsnumber-Delay before showing fallback (prevents flash)
color'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'-Override color from parent
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes

Autocomplete

An autocomplete combines a select with filtering, allowing users to search and select from a list of options

Badge

Displays a small indicator positioned relative to another element, commonly used for notification counts, status dots, and labels

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomySizesColorsVariantsFallback ContentAvatar GroupCustom StylesStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesSize ModifiersVariant ModifiersColor ModifiersAPI ReferenceAvatar PropsAvatar.Image PropsAvatar.Fallback Props