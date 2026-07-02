import { Avatar } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the Avatar component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Avatar } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Avatar > < Avatar.Image /> < Avatar.Fallback /> </ Avatar > )

import { Avatar } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomAvatar () { return ( < Avatar className = "size-20" > < Avatar.Image src = "..." alt = "..." /> < Avatar.Fallback >XL</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > ); }

To customize the Avatar component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .avatar { @ apply size- 16 border- 2 border-primary ; } .avatar__fallback { @ apply bg-gradient-to-br from-purple- 500 to-pink- 500; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Avatar component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.avatar - Base container with default size (size-10)

- Base container with default size (size-10) .avatar__image - Image element with aspect-square sizing

- Image element with aspect-square sizing .avatar__fallback - Fallback container with centered content

.avatar--sm - Small avatar (size-8)

- Small avatar (size-8) .avatar--md - Medium avatar (default, no additional styles)

- Medium avatar (default, no additional styles) .avatar--lg - Large avatar (size-12)

.avatar--soft - Soft variant with lighter background

.avatar__fallback--default - Default text color

- Default text color .avatar__fallback--accent - Accent text color

- Accent text color .avatar__fallback--success - Success text color

- Success text color .avatar__fallback--warning - Warning text color

- Warning text color .avatar__fallback--danger - Danger text color

Prop Type Default Description size 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' 'md' Avatar size color 'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger' 'default' Fallback color theme variant 'default' | 'soft' 'default' Visual style variant className string - Additional CSS classes

Prop Type Default Description src string - Image source URL srcSet string - The image srcset attribute for responsive images sizes string - The image sizes attribute for responsive images alt string - Alternative text for the image onLoad (event: SyntheticEvent<HTMLImageElement>) => void - Callback when the image loads successfully onError (event: SyntheticEvent<HTMLImageElement>) => void - Callback when there's an error loading the image crossOrigin 'anonymous' | 'use-credentials' - CORS setting for the image request loading 'eager' | 'lazy' - Native lazy loading attribute className string - Additional CSS classes