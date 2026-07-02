Avatar
Display user profile images with customizable fallback content
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Avatar component and access all parts using dot notation.
Sizes
Colors
Variants
Fallback Content
Avatar Group
Custom Styles
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Avatar component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Avatar component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.avatar- Base container with default size (size-10)
.avatar__image- Image element with aspect-square sizing
.avatar__fallback- Fallback container with centered content
Size Modifiers
.avatar--sm- Small avatar (size-8)
.avatar--md- Medium avatar (default, no additional styles)
.avatar--lg- Large avatar (size-12)
Variant Modifiers
.avatar--soft- Soft variant with lighter background
Color Modifiers
.avatar__fallback--default- Default text color
.avatar__fallback--accent- Accent text color
.avatar__fallback--success- Success text color
.avatar__fallback--warning- Warning text color
.avatar__fallback--danger- Danger text color
API Reference
Avatar Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
'md'
|Avatar size
color
'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'
'default'
|Fallback color theme
variant
'default' | 'soft'
'default'
|Visual style variant
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
Avatar.Image Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
src
string
|-
|Image source URL
srcSet
string
|-
|The image
srcset attribute for responsive images
sizes
string
|-
|The image
sizes attribute for responsive images
alt
string
|-
|Alternative text for the image
onLoad
(event: SyntheticEvent<HTMLImageElement>) => void
|-
|Callback when the image loads successfully
onError
(event: SyntheticEvent<HTMLImageElement>) => void
|-
|Callback when there's an error loading the image
crossOrigin
'anonymous' | 'use-credentials'
|-
|CORS setting for the image request
loading
'eager' | 'lazy'
|-
|Native lazy loading attribute
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
Avatar.Fallback Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
delayMs
number
|-
|Delay before showing fallback (prevents flash)
color
'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'
|-
|Override color from parent
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes