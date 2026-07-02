Breadcrumbs
Navigation breadcrumbs showing the current page's location within a hierarchy
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Breadcrumbs component and access all parts using dot notation.
Navigation Levels
Custom Separator
Disabled State
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Breadcrumbs component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Breadcrumbs component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.breadcrumbs- Base breadcrumbs container
.breadcrumbs__item- Individual breadcrumb item wrapper
.breadcrumbs__link- Breadcrumb link element
.breadcrumbs__separator- Separator icon between items
State Classes
.breadcrumbs__link[data-current="true"]- Current page indicator (not a link)
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Current:
[data-current="true"]on link (indicates current page)
- Hover: Link elements support standard hover states
- Disabled:
isDisabledprop disables all links
API Reference
Breadcrumbs Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
separator
ReactNode
|chevron-right icon
|Custom separator between breadcrumb items
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether all breadcrumb links are disabled
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|The breadcrumb items
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, undefined>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function
Breadcrumbs.Item Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
href
string
|-
|The URL to link to (omit for current page)
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Item content or render function
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, BreadcrumbRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function
Accessibility
Breadcrumbs uses React Aria Components' Breadcrumbs primitive, which provides:
- Proper ARIA attributes for navigation landmarks
- Current page indication via
aria-current="page"
- Keyboard navigation support
- Screen reader announcements for navigation context
The last breadcrumb item (without
href) automatically becomes the current page indicator.