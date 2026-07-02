Navigation breadcrumbs showing the current page's location within a hierarchy

import { Breadcrumbs } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the Breadcrumbs component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Breadcrumbs } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Breadcrumbs > < Breadcrumbs.Item href = "#" >Home</ Breadcrumbs.Item > < Breadcrumbs.Item href = "#" >Category</ Breadcrumbs.Item > < Breadcrumbs.Item >Current Page</ Breadcrumbs.Item > </ Breadcrumbs > )

import { Breadcrumbs } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomBreadcrumbs () { return ( < Breadcrumbs className = "gap-2" > < Breadcrumbs.Item href = "#" className = "text-blue-600" > Home </ Breadcrumbs.Item > < Breadcrumbs.Item >Current</ Breadcrumbs.Item > </ Breadcrumbs > ); }

To customize the Breadcrumbs component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .breadcrumbs { @ apply gap- 4 text-lg ; } .breadcrumbs__link { @ apply font-semibold ; } .breadcrumbs__separator { @ apply text-blue- 500; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Breadcrumbs component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.breadcrumbs - Base breadcrumbs container

- Base breadcrumbs container .breadcrumbs__item - Individual breadcrumb item wrapper

- Individual breadcrumb item wrapper .breadcrumbs__link - Breadcrumb link element

- Breadcrumb link element .breadcrumbs__separator - Separator icon between items

.breadcrumbs__link[data-current="true"] - Current page indicator (not a link)

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Current : [data-current="true"] on link (indicates current page)

: on link (indicates current page) Hover : Link elements support standard hover states

: Link elements support standard hover states Disabled: isDisabled prop disables all links

Prop Type Default Description separator ReactNode chevron-right icon Custom separator between breadcrumb items isDisabled boolean false Whether all breadcrumb links are disabled className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - The breadcrumb items render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, undefined> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function

Prop Type Default Description href string - The URL to link to (omit for current page) className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Item content or render function render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, BreadcrumbRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function

Breadcrumbs uses React Aria Components' Breadcrumbs primitive, which provides:

Proper ARIA attributes for navigation landmarks

Current page indication via aria-current="page"

Keyboard navigation support

Screen reader announcements for navigation context