ProgressCircle
A circular progress indicator that shows determinate or indeterminate progress.
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Sizes
Colors
Indeterminate
Use
isIndeterminate when progress cannot be determined.
With Label
Custom SVG Props
Since each part is a composable component, you can override SVG attributes like
strokeWidth,
r,
cx,
cy, and
viewBox directly.
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
You can customize individual ProgressCircle parts:
Customizing the component classes
To customize the ProgressCircle component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The ProgressCircle component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base & Element Classes
.progress-circle- Base container
.progress-circle__track- SVG element
.progress-circle__track-circle- Background circle
.progress-circle__fill-circle- Progress arc
Size Classes
.progress-circle--sm- Small size variant
.progress-circle--md- Medium size variant (default)
.progress-circle--lg- Large size variant
Color Classes
.progress-circle--default- Default color variant
.progress-circle--accent- Accent color variant
.progress-circle--success- Success color variant
.progress-circle--warning- Warning color variant
.progress-circle--danger- Danger color variant
API Reference
ProgressCircle Props
Inherits from React Aria ProgressBar.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
number
0
|The current value
minValue
number
0
|The minimum value
maxValue
number
100
|The maximum value
isIndeterminate
boolean
false
|Whether progress is indeterminate
size
"sm" | "md" | "lg"
"md"
|Size of the circle
color
"default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger"
"accent"
|Color of the progress arc
formatOptions
Intl.NumberFormatOptions
{style: 'percent'}
|Number format for the value display
children
ReactNode | (values: ProgressBarRenderProps) => ReactNode
|-
|Content or render prop
ProgressBarRenderProps
When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
percentage
number
|The percentage of the progress (0-100)
valueText
string
|The formatted value text
isIndeterminate
boolean
|Whether progress is indeterminate