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ProgressCircle

A circular progress indicator that shows determinate or indeterminate progress.

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { ProgressCircle } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

import { ProgressCircle } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <ProgressCircle aria-label="Loading" value={60}>
    <ProgressCircle.Track>
      <ProgressCircle.TrackCircle />
      <ProgressCircle.FillCircle />
    </ProgressCircle.Track>
  </ProgressCircle>
);

Sizes

Colors

Indeterminate

Use isIndeterminate when progress cannot be determined.

With Label

Custom SVG Props

Since each part is a composable component, you can override SVG attributes like strokeWidth, r, cx, cy, and viewBox directly.

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

You can customize individual ProgressCircle parts:

import { ProgressCircle } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomProgressCircle() {
  return (
    <ProgressCircle aria-label="Loading" value={60}>
      <ProgressCircle.Track>
        <ProgressCircle.TrackCircle />
        <ProgressCircle.FillCircle className="stroke-purple-500" />
      </ProgressCircle.Track>
    </ProgressCircle>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the ProgressCircle component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .progress-circle {
    @apply inline-flex;
  }

  .progress-circle__track {
    @apply size-12;
  }

  .progress-circle__fill-circle {
    stroke: purple;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The ProgressCircle component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base & Element Classes

  • .progress-circle - Base container
  • .progress-circle__track - SVG element
  • .progress-circle__track-circle - Background circle
  • .progress-circle__fill-circle - Progress arc

Size Classes

  • .progress-circle--sm - Small size variant
  • .progress-circle--md - Medium size variant (default)
  • .progress-circle--lg - Large size variant

Color Classes

  • .progress-circle--default - Default color variant
  • .progress-circle--accent - Accent color variant
  • .progress-circle--success - Success color variant
  • .progress-circle--warning - Warning color variant
  • .progress-circle--danger - Danger color variant

API Reference

ProgressCircle Props

Inherits from React Aria ProgressBar.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
valuenumber0The current value
minValuenumber0The minimum value
maxValuenumber100The maximum value
isIndeterminatebooleanfalseWhether progress is indeterminate
size"sm" | "md" | "lg""md"Size of the circle
color"default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger""accent"Color of the progress arc
formatOptionsIntl.NumberFormatOptions{style: 'percent'}Number format for the value display
childrenReactNode | (values: ProgressBarRenderProps) => ReactNode-Content or render prop

ProgressBarRenderProps

When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided:

PropTypeDescription
percentagenumberThe percentage of the progress (0-100)
valueTextstringThe formatted value text
isIndeterminatebooleanWhether progress is indeterminate

ProgressBar

A progress bar shows either determinate or indeterminate progress of an operation over time.

RadioGroup

Radio group for selecting a single option from a list

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomySizesColorsIndeterminateWith LabelCustom SVG PropsStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase & Element ClassesSize ClassesColor ClassesAPI ReferenceProgressCircle PropsProgressBarRenderProps