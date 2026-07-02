A circular progress indicator that shows determinate or indeterminate progress.

import { ProgressCircle } from '@heroui/react' ;

import { ProgressCircle } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < ProgressCircle aria-label = "Loading" value = { 60 }> < ProgressCircle.Track > < ProgressCircle.TrackCircle /> < ProgressCircle.FillCircle /> </ ProgressCircle.Track > </ ProgressCircle > );

Use isIndeterminate when progress cannot be determined.

Since each part is a composable component, you can override SVG attributes like strokeWidth , r , cx , cy , and viewBox directly.

You can customize individual ProgressCircle parts:

import { ProgressCircle } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomProgressCircle () { return ( < ProgressCircle aria-label = "Loading" value = { 60 }> < ProgressCircle.Track > < ProgressCircle.TrackCircle /> < ProgressCircle.FillCircle className = "stroke-purple-500" /> </ ProgressCircle.Track > </ ProgressCircle > ); }

To customize the ProgressCircle component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .progress-circle { @ apply inline-flex ; } .progress-circle__track { @ apply size- 12; } .progress-circle__fill-circle { stroke : purple ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The ProgressCircle component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.progress-circle - Base container

- Base container .progress-circle__track - SVG element

- SVG element .progress-circle__track-circle - Background circle

- Background circle .progress-circle__fill-circle - Progress arc

.progress-circle--sm - Small size variant

- Small size variant .progress-circle--md - Medium size variant (default)

- Medium size variant (default) .progress-circle--lg - Large size variant

.progress-circle--default - Default color variant

- Default color variant .progress-circle--accent - Accent color variant

- Accent color variant .progress-circle--success - Success color variant

- Success color variant .progress-circle--warning - Warning color variant

- Warning color variant .progress-circle--danger - Danger color variant

Inherits from React Aria ProgressBar.

Prop Type Default Description value number 0 The current value minValue number 0 The minimum value maxValue number 100 The maximum value isIndeterminate boolean false Whether progress is indeterminate size "sm" | "md" | "lg" "md" Size of the circle color "default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger" "accent" Color of the progress arc formatOptions Intl.NumberFormatOptions {style: 'percent'} Number format for the value display children ReactNode | (values: ProgressBarRenderProps) => ReactNode - Content or render prop

When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided: