ColorSlider
A color slider allows users to adjust an individual channel of a color value
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the ColorSlider component and access all parts using dot notation.
Vertical
Disabled
Controlled
HSL Channels
Use multiple ColorSliders to control different channels of a color value. The sliders can share the same color value to create a complete color picker.
Alpha Channel
The alpha channel slider shows a transparency checkerboard pattern to help visualize the transparency level.
RGB Channels
You can also use RGB color space with red, green, and blue channels.
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the ColorSlider component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The ColorSlider component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.color-slider- Base slider container
.color-slider__output- Output element displaying current value
.color-slider__track- Track element with color gradient
.color-slider__thumb- Thumb element showing current color
State Classes
.color-slider[data-disabled="true"]- Disabled slider state
.color-slider[data-orientation="vertical"]- Vertical orientation
.color-slider__thumb[data-dragging="true"]- Thumb being dragged
.color-slider__thumb[data-focus-visible="true"]- Thumb keyboard focused
.color-slider__thumb[data-disabled="true"]- Disabled thumb state
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]on thumb
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]on thumb
- Dragging:
[data-dragging="true"]on thumb
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[data-disabled="true"]on slider or thumb
API Reference
ColorSlider Props
Inherits from React Aria ColorSlider.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
channel
ColorChannel
|-
|The color channel that the slider manipulates (hue, saturation, lightness, brightness, alpha, red, green, blue)
colorSpace
ColorSpace
|-
|The color space (hsl, hsb, rgb). Defaults to the color space of the value
value
string | Color
|-
|The current color value (controlled)
defaultValue
string | Color
|-
|The default color value (uncontrolled)
onChange
(value: Color) => void
|-
|Handler called when the value changes during dragging
onChangeEnd
(value: Color) => void
|-
|Handler called when dragging ends
orientation
"horizontal" | "vertical"
"horizontal"
|The orientation of the slider
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the slider is disabled
name
string
|-
|The name of the input element for form submission
aria-label
string
|-
|Accessibility label for the slider
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Slider content or render function
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorSliderRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
ColorSlider.Output Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Output content or render function
ColorSlider.Track Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
style
CSSProperties | RenderFunction
|-
|Inline styles or render function
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Track content or render function
ColorSlider.Thumb Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
style
CSSProperties | RenderFunction
|-
|Inline styles or render function
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Thumb content or render function
RenderProps
When using render functions, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
state
ColorSliderState
|The state of the color slider
color
Color
|The current color value
orientation
"horizontal" | "vertical"
|The orientation of the slider
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the slider is disabled
Accessibility
The ColorSlider component implements the ARIA slider pattern and provides:
- Full keyboard navigation support (Arrow keys, Home, End, Page Up/Down)
- Screen reader announcements for value changes
- Proper focus management
- Support for disabled states
- HTML form integration via hidden input elements
- Internationalization support with locale-aware value formatting
For more information, see the React Aria ColorSlider documentation.