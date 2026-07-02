A color slider allows users to adjust an individual channel of a color value

import { ColorSlider, Label } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the ColorSlider component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { ColorSlider, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < ColorSlider channel = "hue" defaultValue = "hsl(0, 100%, 50%)" > < Label >Hue</ Label > < ColorSlider.Output /> < ColorSlider.Track > < ColorSlider.Thumb /> </ ColorSlider.Track > </ ColorSlider > )

Use multiple ColorSliders to control different channels of a color value. The sliders can share the same color value to create a complete color picker.

The alpha channel slider shows a transparency checkerboard pattern to help visualize the transparency level.

You can also use RGB color space with red, green, and blue channels.

import { ColorSlider, Label } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomColorSlider () { return ( < ColorSlider channel = "hue" defaultValue = "hsl(0, 100%, 50%)" className = "w-full" > < Label >Hue</ Label > < ColorSlider.Output className = "text-muted text-sm" /> < ColorSlider.Track className = "h-6 rounded-full" > < ColorSlider.Thumb className = "size-5 rounded-full border-2 border-white" /> </ ColorSlider.Track > </ ColorSlider > ); }

To customize the ColorSlider component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .color-slider { @ apply flex flex-col gap- 2; } .color-slider__output { @ apply text-muted text-sm ; } .color-slider__track { @ apply relative h- 5 w-full rounded-full ; } .color-slider__thumb { @ apply size- 4 rounded-full border- 3 border-white shadow-overlay ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The ColorSlider component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.color-slider - Base slider container

- Base slider container .color-slider__output - Output element displaying current value

- Output element displaying current value .color-slider__track - Track element with color gradient

- Track element with color gradient .color-slider__thumb - Thumb element showing current color

.color-slider[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled slider state

- Disabled slider state .color-slider[data-orientation="vertical"] - Vertical orientation

- Vertical orientation .color-slider__thumb[data-dragging="true"] - Thumb being dragged

- Thumb being dragged .color-slider__thumb[data-focus-visible="true"] - Thumb keyboard focused

- Thumb keyboard focused .color-slider__thumb[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled thumb state

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"] on thumb

: or on thumb Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"] on thumb

: or on thumb Dragging : [data-dragging="true"] on thumb

: on thumb Disabled: :disabled or [data-disabled="true"] on slider or thumb

Inherits from React Aria ColorSlider.

Prop Type Default Description channel ColorChannel - The color channel that the slider manipulates (hue, saturation, lightness, brightness, alpha, red, green, blue) colorSpace ColorSpace - The color space (hsl, hsb, rgb). Defaults to the color space of the value value string | Color - The current color value (controlled) defaultValue string | Color - The default color value (uncontrolled) onChange (value: Color) => void - Handler called when the value changes during dragging onChangeEnd (value: Color) => void - Handler called when dragging ends orientation "horizontal" | "vertical" "horizontal" The orientation of the slider isDisabled boolean - Whether the slider is disabled name string - The name of the input element for form submission aria-label string - Accessibility label for the slider className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Slider content or render function render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, ColorSliderRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Output content or render function

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes style CSSProperties | RenderFunction - Inline styles or render function children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Track content or render function

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes style CSSProperties | RenderFunction - Inline styles or render function children ReactNode | RenderFunction - Thumb content or render function

When using render functions, these values are provided:

Prop Type Description state ColorSliderState The state of the color slider color Color The current color value orientation "horizontal" | "vertical" The orientation of the slider isDisabled boolean Whether the slider is disabled

The ColorSlider component implements the ARIA slider pattern and provides:

Full keyboard navigation support (Arrow keys, Home, End, Page Up/Down)

Screen reader announcements for value changes

Proper focus management

Support for disabled states

HTML form integration via hidden input elements

Internationalization support with locale-aware value formatting

For more information, see the React Aria ColorSlider documentation.