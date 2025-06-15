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RangeCalendar

Composable date range picker with month grid, navigation, and year picker support built on React Aria RangeCalendar

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { RangeCalendar } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

import {RangeCalendar} from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <RangeCalendar aria-label="Trip dates">
    <RangeCalendar.Header>
      <RangeCalendar.Heading />
      <RangeCalendar.NavButton slot="previous" />
      <RangeCalendar.NavButton slot="next" />
    </RangeCalendar.Header>
    <RangeCalendar.Grid>
      <RangeCalendar.GridHeader>
        {(day) => <RangeCalendar.HeaderCell>{day}</RangeCalendar.HeaderCell>}
      </RangeCalendar.GridHeader>
      <RangeCalendar.GridBody>
        {(date) => <RangeCalendar.Cell date={date} />}
      </RangeCalendar.GridBody>
    </RangeCalendar.Grid>
  </RangeCalendar>
)

Year Picker

RangeCalendar.YearPickerTrigger, RangeCalendar.YearPickerGrid, and their body/cell subcomponents provide an integrated year navigation pattern.

Default Value

Controlled

Min and Max Dates

Unavailable Dates

Use isDateUnavailable to block dates such as weekends, holidays, or booked slots.

Anchor-Based Unavailable Dates

When selecting a range, isDateUnavailable receives a second argument, anchorDate, set to the first selected date. Use it to limit which end dates are valid (for example, within 7 days of the start).

Weeks in Month

Set weeksInMonth to a fixed value (for example, 6) to keep the grid height stable when navigating between months.

Week View

Set visibleDuration={{ weeks: n }} to show one or more weeks at a time. Navigation advances by the visible week range. Use pageBehavior="single" to move one week at a time when showing multiple weeks.

Day View

Set visibleDuration={{ days: n }} to show a rolling window of consecutive days. Navigation advances by the visible day range. Use pageBehavior="single" to move one day at a time when showing multiple days.

Allows Non-Contiguous Ranges

Enable allowsNonContiguousRanges to allow selection across unavailable dates.

Disabled

Read Only

Invalid

Focused Value

Cell Indicators

You can customize RangeCalendar.Cell children and use RangeCalendar.CellIndicator to display metadata like events.

Multiple Months

Render multiple grids with visibleDuration and offset for booking and planning experiences. Use RangeCalendar.Heading with an offset (for example, offset={{ months: 1 }}) in each column header to label that month.

International Calendars

By default, RangeCalendar displays dates using the calendar system for the user's locale. You can override this by wrapping your RangeCalendar with I18nProvider and setting the Unicode calendar locale extension.

The example below shows the Indian calendar system:

Note: The onChange event always returns a date in the same calendar system as the value or defaultValue (Gregorian if no value is provided), regardless of the displayed locale.

Real-World Example

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import {RangeCalendar} from '@heroui/react';

function CustomRangeCalendar() {
  return (
    <RangeCalendar aria-label="Trip dates" className="w-80 rounded-2xl border border-border bg-surface p-3 shadow-sm">
      <RangeCalendar.Header className="pb-3">
        <RangeCalendar.Heading className="text-default" />
        <RangeCalendar.NavButton slot="previous" className="text-default" />
        <RangeCalendar.NavButton slot="next" className="text-default" />
      </RangeCalendar.Header>
      <RangeCalendar.Grid>
        <RangeCalendar.GridHeader>
          {(day) => <RangeCalendar.HeaderCell>{day}</RangeCalendar.HeaderCell>}
        </RangeCalendar.GridHeader>
        <RangeCalendar.GridBody>
          {(date) => <RangeCalendar.Cell date={date} />}
        </RangeCalendar.GridBody>
      </RangeCalendar.Grid>
    </RangeCalendar>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

@layer components {
  .range-calendar {
    @apply w-80 rounded-2xl border border-border bg-surface p-3 shadow-sm;
  }

  .range-calendar__heading {
    @apply text-sm font-semibold text-default;
  }

  .range-calendar__cell[data-selected="true"] .range-calendar__cell-button {
    @apply bg-accent text-accent-foreground;
  }
}

CSS Classes

RangeCalendar uses these classes in packages/styles/components/range-calendar.css and packages/styles/components/calendar-year-picker.css:

  • .range-calendar - Root container.
  • .range-calendar__header - Header row containing nav buttons and heading.
  • .range-calendar__heading - Current month label.
  • .range-calendar__nav-button - Previous/next navigation controls.
  • .range-calendar__grid - Main day grid.
  • .range-calendar__grid-header - Weekday header row wrapper.
  • .range-calendar__grid-body - Date rows wrapper.
  • .range-calendar__header-cell - Weekday header cell.
  • .range-calendar__cell - Interactive day cell wrapper.
  • .range-calendar__cell-button - Interactive day button inside each cell.
  • .range-calendar__cell-indicator - Dot indicator inside a day cell.
  • .calendar-year-picker__trigger - Year picker toggle button.
  • .calendar-year-picker__trigger-heading - Heading text inside year picker trigger.
  • .calendar-year-picker__trigger-indicator - Indicator icon inside year picker trigger.
  • .calendar-year-picker__year-grid - Overlay grid of selectable years.
  • .calendar-year-picker__year-cell - Individual year option.

Interactive States

RangeCalendar supports both pseudo-classes and React Aria data attributes:

  • Selected: [data-selected="true"]
  • Selection start: [data-selection-start="true"]
  • Selection end: [data-selection-end="true"]
  • Range middle: [data-selection-in-range="true"]
  • Today: [data-today="true"]
  • Unavailable: [data-unavailable="true"]
  • Outside month: [data-outside-month="true"]
  • Hovered: :hover or [data-hovered="true"]
  • Pressed: :active or [data-pressed="true"]
  • Focus visible: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"]
  • Disabled: :disabled or [data-disabled="true"]

API Reference

RangeCalendar Props

RangeCalendar inherits all props from React Aria RangeCalendar.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
valueRangeValue<DateValue> | null-Controlled selected range.
defaultValueRangeValue<DateValue> | null-Initial selected range (uncontrolled).
onChange(value: RangeValue<DateValue>) => void-Called when selection changes.
focusedValueDateValue-Controlled focused date.
onFocusChange(value: DateValue) => void-Called when focus moves to another date.
minValueDateValueCalendar-aware 1900-01-01Earliest selectable date.
maxValueDateValueCalendar-aware 2099-12-31Latest selectable date.
weeksInMonthnumber-The number of weeks in a month. This overrides the default set by the locale.
isDateUnavailable(date: DateValue, anchorDate: CalendarDate | null) => boolean-Marks dates as unavailable. When anchorDate is set, it is the first date the user selected in the current range gesture.
firstDayOfWeek'sun' | 'mon' | 'tue' | 'wed' | 'thu' | 'fri' | 'sat'-Overrides the locale default for the first day of the week.
pageBehavior'visible' | 'single''visible'Whether paging advances by the visible duration or one unit at a time.
selectionAlignment'start' | 'center' | 'end''center'Aligns the visible range to the selection on initial render.
allowsNonContiguousRangesbooleanfalseAllows ranges that span unavailable dates.
isDisabledbooleanfalseDisables interaction and selection.
isReadOnlybooleanfalseKeeps content readable but prevents selection changes.
isInvalidbooleanfalseMarks the calendar as invalid for validation UI.
visibleDuration{months?: number; weeks?: number; days?: number}{months: 1}Visible time range. Use { months: n } for month view, { weeks: n } for week view, or { days: n } for day view.
defaultYearPickerOpenbooleanfalseInitial open state of internal year picker.
isYearPickerOpenboolean-Controlled year picker open state.
onYearPickerOpenChange(isOpen: boolean) => void-Called when year picker open state changes.

Composition Parts

ComponentDescription
RangeCalendar.HeaderHeader container for navigation and heading.
RangeCalendar.HeadingFormatted heading for the visible range. Supports offset (for multi-month layouts) and format (month/year/day options).
RangeCalendar.NavButtonPrevious/next navigation control (slot="previous" or slot="next").
RangeCalendar.GridDay grid for one month (offset supported for multi-month layouts).
RangeCalendar.GridHeaderWeekday header container.
RangeCalendar.GridBodyDate cell body container.
RangeCalendar.HeaderCellWeekday label cell.
RangeCalendar.CellIndividual date cell.
RangeCalendar.CellIndicatorOptional indicator element for custom metadata.
RangeCalendar.YearPickerTriggerTrigger to toggle year-picker mode.
RangeCalendar.YearPickerTriggerHeadingLocalized heading content inside the year-picker trigger.
RangeCalendar.YearPickerTriggerIndicatorToggle icon inside the year-picker trigger.
RangeCalendar.YearPickerGridOverlay year selection grid container.
RangeCalendar.YearPickerGridBodyBody renderer for year grid cells.
RangeCalendar.YearPickerCellIndividual year option cell.

Year Picker Parts

Year picker subcomponents inherit formatting props from React Aria useCalendarHeading and useCalendarYearPicker.

ComponentPropTypeDefaultDescription
RangeCalendar.YearPickerTriggerHeadingformatDateFormatterOptions-Customize month/year label (e.g. {month: 'short'}).
RangeCalendar.YearPickerTriggerHeadingoffset{months?: number}-Shift the heading relative to the focused date (multi-month layouts).
RangeCalendar.YearPickerGridformatDateFormatterOptions{year: 'numeric'}Customize year cell labels (era, calendar system, etc.).
RangeCalendar.YearPickerGridvisibleYearsnumbermin–max span or 20Number of years shown in the sliding window. Defaults to the full range between minValue and maxValue when both are set.

RangeCalendar.Cell Render Props

When RangeCalendar.Cell children is a function, React Aria render props are available:

PropTypeDescription
formattedDatestringLocalized day label for the cell.
isSelectedbooleanWhether the date is selected.
isSelectionStartbooleanWhether the date is the start of the selected range.
isSelectionEndbooleanWhether the date is the end of the selected range.
isUnavailablebooleanWhether the date is unavailable.
isDisabledbooleanWhether the cell is disabled.
isOutsideMonthbooleanWhether the date belongs to adjacent month.

For a complete list of supported calendar systems and their identifiers, see:

  • @internationalized/date — date types (CalendarDate, CalendarDateTime, ZonedDateTime) and utilities used by all date components
  • I18nProvider — override locale for a subtree
  • useLocale — read the current locale and layout direction

RadioGroup

Radio group for selecting a single option from a list

ScrollShadow

Apply visual shadows to indicate scrollable content overflow with automatic detection of scroll position.

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyYear PickerDefault ValueControlledMin and Max DatesUnavailable DatesAnchor-Based Unavailable DatesWeeks in MonthWeek ViewDay ViewAllows Non-Contiguous RangesDisabledRead OnlyInvalidFocused ValueCell IndicatorsMultiple MonthsInternational CalendarsReal-World ExampleStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceRangeCalendar PropsComposition PartsYear Picker PartsRangeCalendar.Cell Render PropsRelated packages