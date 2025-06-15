RangeCalendar
Composable date range picker with month grid, navigation, and year picker support built on React Aria RangeCalendar
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Year Picker
RangeCalendar.YearPickerTrigger,
RangeCalendar.YearPickerGrid, and their body/cell subcomponents provide an integrated year navigation pattern.
Default Value
Controlled
Min and Max Dates
Unavailable Dates
Use
isDateUnavailable to block dates such as weekends, holidays, or booked slots.
Anchor-Based Unavailable Dates
When selecting a range,
isDateUnavailable receives a second argument,
anchorDate, set to the first selected date. Use it to limit which end dates are valid (for example, within 7 days of the start).
Weeks in Month
Set
weeksInMonth to a fixed value (for example,
6) to keep the grid height stable when navigating between months.
Week View
Set
visibleDuration={{ weeks: n }} to show one or more weeks at a time. Navigation advances by the visible week range. Use
pageBehavior="single" to move one week at a time when showing multiple weeks.
Day View
Set
visibleDuration={{ days: n }} to show a rolling window of consecutive days. Navigation advances by the visible day range. Use
pageBehavior="single" to move one day at a time when showing multiple days.
Allows Non-Contiguous Ranges
Enable
allowsNonContiguousRanges to allow selection across unavailable dates.
Disabled
Read Only
Invalid
Focused Value
Cell Indicators
You can customize
RangeCalendar.Cell children and use
RangeCalendar.CellIndicator to display metadata like events.
Multiple Months
Render multiple grids with
visibleDuration and
offset for booking and planning experiences. Use
RangeCalendar.Heading with an
offset (for example,
offset={{ months: 1 }}) in each column header to label that month.
International Calendars
By default, RangeCalendar displays dates using the calendar system for the user's locale. You can override this by wrapping your RangeCalendar with
I18nProvider and setting the Unicode calendar locale extension.
The example below shows the Indian calendar system:
Note: The
onChange event always returns a date in the same calendar system as the
value or
defaultValue (Gregorian if no value is provided), regardless of the displayed locale.
Real-World Example
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
CSS Classes
RangeCalendar uses these classes in
packages/styles/components/range-calendar.css and
packages/styles/components/calendar-year-picker.css:
.range-calendar- Root container.
.range-calendar__header- Header row containing nav buttons and heading.
.range-calendar__heading- Current month label.
.range-calendar__nav-button- Previous/next navigation controls.
.range-calendar__grid- Main day grid.
.range-calendar__grid-header- Weekday header row wrapper.
.range-calendar__grid-body- Date rows wrapper.
.range-calendar__header-cell- Weekday header cell.
.range-calendar__cell- Interactive day cell wrapper.
.range-calendar__cell-button- Interactive day button inside each cell.
.range-calendar__cell-indicator- Dot indicator inside a day cell.
.calendar-year-picker__trigger- Year picker toggle button.
.calendar-year-picker__trigger-heading- Heading text inside year picker trigger.
.calendar-year-picker__trigger-indicator- Indicator icon inside year picker trigger.
.calendar-year-picker__year-grid- Overlay grid of selectable years.
.calendar-year-picker__year-cell- Individual year option.
Interactive States
RangeCalendar supports both pseudo-classes and React Aria data attributes:
- Selected:
[data-selected="true"]
- Selection start:
[data-selection-start="true"]
- Selection end:
[data-selection-end="true"]
- Range middle:
[data-selection-in-range="true"]
- Today:
[data-today="true"]
- Unavailable:
[data-unavailable="true"]
- Outside month:
[data-outside-month="true"]
- Hovered:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]
- Pressed:
:activeor
[data-pressed="true"]
- Focus visible:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[data-disabled="true"]
API Reference
RangeCalendar Props
RangeCalendar inherits all props from React Aria RangeCalendar.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
RangeValue<DateValue> | null
|-
|Controlled selected range.
defaultValue
RangeValue<DateValue> | null
|-
|Initial selected range (uncontrolled).
onChange
(value: RangeValue<DateValue>) => void
|-
|Called when selection changes.
focusedValue
DateValue
|-
|Controlled focused date.
onFocusChange
(value: DateValue) => void
|-
|Called when focus moves to another date.
minValue
DateValue
|Calendar-aware
1900-01-01
|Earliest selectable date.
maxValue
DateValue
|Calendar-aware
2099-12-31
|Latest selectable date.
weeksInMonth
number
|-
|The number of weeks in a month. This overrides the default set by the locale.
isDateUnavailable
(date: DateValue, anchorDate: CalendarDate | null) => boolean
|-
|Marks dates as unavailable. When
anchorDate is set, it is the first date the user selected in the current range gesture.
firstDayOfWeek
'sun' | 'mon' | 'tue' | 'wed' | 'thu' | 'fri' | 'sat'
|-
|Overrides the locale default for the first day of the week.
pageBehavior
'visible' | 'single'
'visible'
|Whether paging advances by the visible duration or one unit at a time.
selectionAlignment
'start' | 'center' | 'end'
'center'
|Aligns the visible range to the selection on initial render.
allowsNonContiguousRanges
boolean
false
|Allows ranges that span unavailable dates.
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Disables interaction and selection.
isReadOnly
boolean
false
|Keeps content readable but prevents selection changes.
isInvalid
boolean
false
|Marks the calendar as invalid for validation UI.
visibleDuration
{months?: number; weeks?: number; days?: number}
{months: 1}
|Visible time range. Use
{ months: n } for month view,
{ weeks: n } for week view, or
{ days: n } for day view.
defaultYearPickerOpen
boolean
false
|Initial open state of internal year picker.
isYearPickerOpen
boolean
|-
|Controlled year picker open state.
onYearPickerOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
|-
|Called when year picker open state changes.
Composition Parts
|Component
|Description
RangeCalendar.Header
|Header container for navigation and heading.
RangeCalendar.Heading
|Formatted heading for the visible range. Supports
offset (for multi-month layouts) and
format (month/year/day options).
RangeCalendar.NavButton
|Previous/next navigation control (
slot="previous" or
slot="next").
RangeCalendar.Grid
|Day grid for one month (
offset supported for multi-month layouts).
RangeCalendar.GridHeader
|Weekday header container.
RangeCalendar.GridBody
|Date cell body container.
RangeCalendar.HeaderCell
|Weekday label cell.
RangeCalendar.Cell
|Individual date cell.
RangeCalendar.CellIndicator
|Optional indicator element for custom metadata.
RangeCalendar.YearPickerTrigger
|Trigger to toggle year-picker mode.
RangeCalendar.YearPickerTriggerHeading
|Localized heading content inside the year-picker trigger.
RangeCalendar.YearPickerTriggerIndicator
|Toggle icon inside the year-picker trigger.
RangeCalendar.YearPickerGrid
|Overlay year selection grid container.
RangeCalendar.YearPickerGridBody
|Body renderer for year grid cells.
RangeCalendar.YearPickerCell
|Individual year option cell.
Year Picker Parts
Year picker subcomponents inherit formatting props from React Aria
useCalendarHeading and
useCalendarYearPicker.
|Component
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
RangeCalendar.YearPickerTriggerHeading
format
DateFormatterOptions
|-
|Customize month/year label (e.g.
{month: 'short'}).
RangeCalendar.YearPickerTriggerHeading
offset
{months?: number}
|-
|Shift the heading relative to the focused date (multi-month layouts).
RangeCalendar.YearPickerGrid
format
DateFormatterOptions
{year: 'numeric'}
|Customize year cell labels (era, calendar system, etc.).
RangeCalendar.YearPickerGrid
visibleYears
number
|min–max span or
20
|Number of years shown in the sliding window. Defaults to the full range between
minValue and
maxValue when both are set.
RangeCalendar.Cell Render Props
When
RangeCalendar.Cell children is a function, React Aria render props are available:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
formattedDate
string
|Localized day label for the cell.
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the date is selected.
isSelectionStart
boolean
|Whether the date is the start of the selected range.
isSelectionEnd
boolean
|Whether the date is the end of the selected range.
isUnavailable
boolean
|Whether the date is unavailable.
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the cell is disabled.
isOutsideMonth
boolean
|Whether the date belongs to adjacent month.
For a complete list of supported calendar systems and their identifiers, see:
Related packages
@internationalized/date— date types (
CalendarDate,
CalendarDateTime,
ZonedDateTime) and utilities used by all date components
I18nProvider— override locale for a subtree
useLocale— read the current locale and layout direction