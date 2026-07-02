Display important messages and notifications to users with status indicators

import { Alert } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the Alert component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Alert } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Alert > < Alert.Indicator /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title /> < Alert.Description /> </ Alert.Content > </ Alert > )

import { Alert } from "@heroui/react" ; function CustomAlert () { return ( < Alert className = "border-2 border-blue-500 rounded-xl" status = "accent" > < Alert.Indicator className = "text-blue-600" /> < Alert.Content className = "gap-1" > < Alert.Title className = "font-bold text-lg" >Custom Alert</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description className = "text-sm opacity-80" > This alert has custom styling applied </ Alert.Description > </ Alert.Content > </ Alert > ); }

To customize the Alert component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .alert { @ apply rounded- 2 xl shadow-lg ; } .alert__title { @ apply font-bold text-lg ; } .alert--danger { @ apply border-l- 4 border-red- 600; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The Alert component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.alert - Base alert container

- Base alert container .alert__indicator - Icon/indicator container

- Icon/indicator container .alert__content - Content wrapper for title and description

- Content wrapper for title and description .alert__title - Alert title text

- Alert title text .alert__description - Alert description text

.alert--default - Default gray status

- Default gray status .alert--accent - Accent blue status

- Accent blue status .alert--success - Success green status

- Success green status .alert--warning - Warning yellow/orange status

- Warning yellow/orange status .alert--danger - Danger red status

The Alert component is primarily informational and doesn't have interactive states on the base component. However, it can contain interactive elements like buttons or close buttons.

Prop Type Default Description status "default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger" "default" The visual status of the alert className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - The alert content

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Custom indicator icon (defaults to status icon)

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - Content (typically Title and Description)

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes children ReactNode - The alert title text