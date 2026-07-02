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Alert

Display important messages and notifications to users with status indicators

FigmaStorybookSourceStyles source

Import

import { Alert } from '@heroui/react';

Usage

Anatomy

Import the Alert component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Alert } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <Alert>
    <Alert.Indicator />
    <Alert.Content>
      <Alert.Title />
      <Alert.Description />
    </Alert.Content>
  </Alert>
)

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import { Alert } from "@heroui/react";

function CustomAlert() {
  return (
    <Alert className="border-2 border-blue-500 rounded-xl" status="accent">
      <Alert.Indicator className="text-blue-600" />
      <Alert.Content className="gap-1">
        <Alert.Title className="font-bold text-lg">Custom Alert</Alert.Title>
        <Alert.Description className="text-sm opacity-80">
          This alert has custom styling applied
        </Alert.Description>
      </Alert.Content>
    </Alert>
  );
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the Alert component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .alert {
    @apply rounded-2xl shadow-lg;
  }

  .alert__title {
    @apply font-bold text-lg;
  }

  .alert--danger {
    @apply border-l-4 border-red-600;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The Alert component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .alert - Base alert container
  • .alert__indicator - Icon/indicator container
  • .alert__content - Content wrapper for title and description
  • .alert__title - Alert title text
  • .alert__description - Alert description text

Status Variant Classes

  • .alert--default - Default gray status
  • .alert--accent - Accent blue status
  • .alert--success - Success green status
  • .alert--warning - Warning yellow/orange status
  • .alert--danger - Danger red status

Interactive States

The Alert component is primarily informational and doesn't have interactive states on the base component. However, it can contain interactive elements like buttons or close buttons.

API Reference

Alert Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
status"default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger""default"The visual status of the alert
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-The alert content

Alert.Indicator Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-Custom indicator icon (defaults to status icon)

Alert.Content Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-Content (typically Title and Description)

Alert.Title Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-The alert title text

Alert.Description Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
childrenReactNode-The alert description text

Accordion

A collapsible content panel for organizing information in a compact space

AlertDialog

Modal dialog for critical confirmations requiring user attention and explicit action

On this page

ImportUsageAnatomyStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesStatus Variant ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceAlert PropsAlert.Indicator PropsAlert.Content PropsAlert.Title PropsAlert.Description Props