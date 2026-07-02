Alert
Display important messages and notifications to users with status indicators
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Alert component and access all parts using dot notation.
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the Alert component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The Alert component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.alert- Base alert container
.alert__indicator- Icon/indicator container
.alert__content- Content wrapper for title and description
.alert__title- Alert title text
.alert__description- Alert description text
Status Variant Classes
.alert--default- Default gray status
.alert--accent- Accent blue status
.alert--success- Success green status
.alert--warning- Warning yellow/orange status
.alert--danger- Danger red status
Interactive States
The Alert component is primarily informational and doesn't have interactive states on the base component. However, it can contain interactive elements like buttons or close buttons.
API Reference
Alert Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
status
"default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger"
"default"
|The visual status of the alert
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|The alert content
Alert.Indicator Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Custom indicator icon (defaults to status icon)
Alert.Content Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|Content (typically Title and Description)
Alert.Title Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|The alert title text
Alert.Description Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
ReactNode
|-
|The alert description text