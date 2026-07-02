Tabs organize content into multiple sections and allow users to navigate between them.

import { Tabs } from '@heroui/react' ;

Import the Tabs component and access all parts using dot notation.

import { Tabs } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < Tabs > < Tabs.ListContainer > < Tabs.List aria-label = "Options" > < Tabs.Tab > < Tabs.Separator /> { /* Optional */ } < Tabs.Indicator /> </ Tabs.Tab > </ Tabs.List > </ Tabs.ListContainer > < Tabs.Panel /> </ Tabs > )

When the tab list exceeds the available space, Tabs.ListContainer automatically renders scroll chevrons and fading edges so users can navigate the hidden tabs. This works the same way for both horizontal and vertical orientations.

Add <Tabs.Separator /> inside each <Tabs.Tab> (except the first) to display separator lines between tabs.

import { Tabs } from '@heroui/react' ; function CustomTabs () { return ( < Tabs className = "w-full max-w-lg text-center" > Expand code

The Tabs component uses these CSS classes:

.tabs - Base tabs container

- Base tabs container .tabs__list-container - Tab list container wrapper

- Tab list container wrapper .tabs__list-container__scroller - Scrollable wrapper around the tab list (handles overflow and fading edges)

- Scrollable wrapper around the tab list (handles overflow and fading edges) .tabs__list-container__scroll-prev - Scroll chevron button for the previous (left / up) direction

- Scroll chevron button for the previous (left / up) direction .tabs__list-container__scroll-next - Scroll chevron button for the next (right / down) direction

- Scroll chevron button for the next (right / down) direction .tabs__list - Tab list container

- Tab list container .tabs__tab - Individual tab button

- Individual tab button .tabs__separator - Separator between tabs

- Separator between tabs .tabs__panel - Tab panel content

- Tab panel content .tabs__indicator - Tab indicator

.tabs[data-orientation="horizontal"] - Horizontal tab layout (default)

- Horizontal tab layout (default) .tabs[data-orientation="vertical"] - Vertical tab layout

.tabs--secondary - Secondary variant with underline indicator

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes:

Selected : [aria-selected="true"]

: Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"]

: or Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"]

: or Disabled: [aria-disabled="true"]

Prop Type Default Description variant "primary" | "secondary" "primary" Visual style variant. Primary uses a filled indicator, secondary uses an underline indicator orientation "horizontal" | "vertical" "horizontal" Tab layout orientation selectedKey string - Controlled selected tab key defaultSelectedKey string - Default selected tab key onSelectionChange (key: Key) => void - Selection change handler className string - Additional CSS classes render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TabsRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description aria-label string - Accessibility label for tab list className string - Additional CSS classes render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TabListRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description id string - Unique tab identifier isDisabled boolean false Whether tab is disabled className string - Additional CSS classes render DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TabRenderProps> - Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.

Prop Type Default Description className string - Additional CSS classes