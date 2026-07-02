TabsNew
Tabs organize content into multiple sections and allow users to navigate between them.
Import
Usage
Anatomy
Import the Tabs component and access all parts using dot notation.
Vertical
Overflow
When the tab list exceeds the available space,
Tabs.ListContainer automatically renders scroll chevrons and fading edges so users can navigate the hidden tabs. This works the same way for both horizontal and vertical orientations.
Disabled Tab
With Separator
Add
<Tabs.Separator /> inside each
<Tabs.Tab> (except the first) to display separator lines between tabs.
Custom Styles
Secondary Variant
Secondary Variant Vertical
Custom Render Function
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
CSS Classes
The Tabs component uses these CSS classes:
Base Classes
.tabs- Base tabs container
.tabs__list-container- Tab list container wrapper
.tabs__list-container__scroller- Scrollable wrapper around the tab list (handles overflow and fading edges)
.tabs__list-container__scroll-prev- Scroll chevron button for the previous (left / up) direction
.tabs__list-container__scroll-next- Scroll chevron button for the next (right / down) direction
.tabs__list- Tab list container
.tabs__tab- Individual tab button
.tabs__separator- Separator between tabs
.tabs__panel- Tab panel content
.tabs__indicator- Tab indicator
Orientation Attributes
.tabs[data-orientation="horizontal"]- Horizontal tab layout (default)
.tabs[data-orientation="vertical"]- Vertical tab layout
Variant Classes
.tabs--secondary- Secondary variant with underline indicator
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes:
- Selected:
[aria-selected="true"]
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]
- Disabled:
[aria-disabled="true"]
API Reference
Tabs Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|Visual style variant. Primary uses a filled indicator, secondary uses an underline indicator
orientation
"horizontal" | "vertical"
"horizontal"
|Tab layout orientation
selectedKey
string
|-
|Controlled selected tab key
defaultSelectedKey
string
|-
|Default selected tab key
onSelectionChange
(key: Key) => void
|-
|Selection change handler
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TabsRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Tabs.List Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
aria-label
string
|-
|Accessibility label for tab list
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TabListRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Tabs.Tab Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
id
string
|-
|Unique tab identifier
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether tab is disabled
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TabRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.
Tabs.Separator Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
Tabs.Panel Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
id
string
|-
|Panel identifier matching tab id
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TabPanelRenderProps>
|-
|Overrides the default DOM element with a custom render function.