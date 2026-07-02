Button component for closing dialogs, modals, or dismissing content

import { CloseButton } from "@heroui/react" ;

import {CloseButton} from "@heroui/react" ; function CustomCloseButton () { return < CloseButton className = "text-red-600 hover:bg-red-100" >Close</ CloseButton >; }

To customize the CloseButton component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.

Learn more.

@layer components { .close-button { @ apply bg-red- 100 text-red- 800 hover :bg-red-200; } .close-button--custom { @ apply rounded-full border- 2 border-red- 300; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The CloseButton component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.close-button - Base component styles

.close-button--default - Default variant

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

Hover : :hover or [data-hovered="true"]

: or Active/Pressed : :active or [data-pressed="true"]

: or Focus : :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"]

: or Disabled: :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"]

Prop Type Default Description variant "default" "default" Visual variant of the button children ReactNode | function <CloseIcon /> Content to display (defaults to close icon) onPress () => void - Handler called when the button is pressed isDisabled boolean false Whether the button is disabled

CloseButton extends all React Aria Button props. Common props include:

Prop Type Description aria-label string Accessible label for screen readers aria-labelledby string ID of element that labels the button aria-describedby string ID of element that describes the button

When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided: