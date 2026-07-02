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CloseButton

Button component for closing dialogs, modals, or dismissing content

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Import

import { CloseButton } from "@heroui/react";

Usage

With Custom Icon

Interactive

Styling

Passing Tailwind CSS classes

import {CloseButton} from "@heroui/react";

function CustomCloseButton() {
  return <CloseButton className="text-red-600 hover:bg-red-100">Close</CloseButton>;
}

Customizing the component classes

To customize the CloseButton component classes, you can use the @layer components directive.
Learn more.

@layer components {
  .close-button {
    @apply bg-red-100 text-red-800 hover:bg-red-200;
  }

  .close-button--custom {
    @apply rounded-full border-2 border-red-300;
  }
}

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

The CloseButton component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

Base Classes

  • .close-button - Base component styles

Variant Classes

  • .close-button--default - Default variant

Interactive States

The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:

  • Hover: :hover or [data-hovered="true"]
  • Active/Pressed: :active or [data-pressed="true"]
  • Focus: :focus-visible or [data-focus-visible="true"]
  • Disabled: :disabled or [aria-disabled="true"]

API Reference

CloseButton Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
variant"default""default"Visual variant of the button
childrenReactNode | function<CloseIcon />Content to display (defaults to close icon)
onPress() => void-Handler called when the button is pressed
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether the button is disabled

React Aria Button Props

CloseButton extends all React Aria Button props. Common props include:

PropTypeDescription
aria-labelstringAccessible label for screen readers
aria-labelledbystringID of element that labels the button
aria-describedbystringID of element that describes the button

RenderProps

When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided:

PropTypeDescription
isHoveredbooleanWhether the button is hovered
isPressedbooleanWhether the button is pressed
isFocusedbooleanWhether the button is focused
isDisabledbooleanWhether the button is disabled

Chip

Small informational badges for displaying labels, statuses, and categories

ColorArea

A 2D color picker that allows users to select colors from a gradient area

On this page

ImportUsageWith Custom IconInteractiveStylingPassing Tailwind CSS classesCustomizing the component classesCSS ClassesBase ClassesVariant ClassesInteractive StatesAPI ReferenceCloseButton PropsReact Aria Button PropsRenderProps