CloseButton
Button component for closing dialogs, modals, or dismissing content
Import
Usage
With Custom Icon
Interactive
Styling
Passing Tailwind CSS classes
Customizing the component classes
To customize the CloseButton component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The CloseButton component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.close-button- Base component styles
Variant Classes
.close-button--default- Default variant
Interactive States
The component supports both CSS pseudo-classes and data attributes for flexibility:
- Hover:
:hoveror
[data-hovered="true"]
- Active/Pressed:
:activeor
[data-pressed="true"]
- Focus:
:focus-visibleor
[data-focus-visible="true"]
- Disabled:
:disabledor
[aria-disabled="true"]
API Reference
CloseButton Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
variant
"default"
"default"
|Visual variant of the button
children
ReactNode | function
<CloseIcon />
|Content to display (defaults to close icon)
onPress
() => void
|-
|Handler called when the button is pressed
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the button is disabled
React Aria Button Props
CloseButton extends all React Aria Button props. Common props include:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
aria-label
string
|Accessible label for screen readers
aria-labelledby
string
|ID of element that labels the button
aria-describedby
string
|ID of element that describes the button
RenderProps
When using the render prop pattern, these values are provided:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
isHovered
boolean
|Whether the button is hovered
isPressed
boolean
|Whether the button is pressed
isFocused
boolean
|Whether the button is focused
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the button is disabled