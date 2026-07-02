Migration guide for HeroUI hooks from v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 component documentation for complete API reference. This guide focuses on migrating hooks from HeroUI v2.

HeroUI v3 removes most component hooks that existed in v2, replacing them with compound components and a new hook for overlay state management. This guide covers:

Component hooks removal (useSwitch, useInput, useCheckbox, etc.)

useDisclosure → useOverlayState migration

Migration strategies and examples

HeroUI v2 provided component hooks (like useSwitch , useInput , useCheckbox , etc.) that returned prop getters ( getBaseProps , getWrapperProps , getThumbProps , etc.) to customize component structure when users couldn't directly modify inner child components. HeroUI v3 solves this with compound components, eliminating the need for hooks.

In v2, components had fixed internal structures. To customize these structures, users needed to use hooks that provided prop getters. For example, useSwitch returned getBaseProps() , getWrapperProps() , getThumbProps() , etc., which users could spread onto custom elements to build their own Switch structure.

v3 uses compound component patterns that give you direct access to component parts. Instead of using hooks with prop getters, you compose components directly using subcomponents like Switch.Control , Switch.Thumb , Checkbox.Control , Checkbox.Indicator , etc.

Identify hook usage: Search your codebase for imports from @heroui/react that include hook names ( useSwitch , useInput , useCheckbox , useRadio , etc.) Replace with compound components: Instead of using hooks with prop getters, use the compound component pattern Preserve original structure: When migrating, try to keep the same component structure you had with hooks. For example: If you used useSwitch to create a switch without a thumb, don't add Switch.Thumb in v3

to create a switch a thumb, don't add in v3 If you used useCheckbox to create a checkbox without an indicator, don't add Checkbox.Indicator in v3

to create a checkbox an indicator, don't add in v3 Only include the subcomponents that were actually used in your hook-based implementation Reference component guides: Check individual component migration guides for specific examples

v2 : Hooks provided prop getters to customize fixed component structures

: Hooks provided prop getters to customize fixed component structures v3: Compound components allow direct composition of component parts

v2: Switch without thumb

import { useSwitch } from "@heroui/react" ; function CustomSwitch () { const { getBaseProps } = useSwitch (); return ( < div { ... getBaseProps ()}> { /* No thumb element */ } </ div > ); }

v3: Equivalent structure

import { Switch } from "@heroui/react" ; function CustomSwitch () { return ( < Switch.Control > { /* No Switch.Thumb - preserving the original structure */ } </ Switch.Control > ); }

For detailed migration examples for specific components, see the individual component migration guides.

The useDisclosure hook from v2 has been replaced with useOverlayState in v3. This hook manages open/close state for modals, popovers, and other overlay components.

API:

const { isOpen , onOpen , onClose , onOpenChange , isControlled , getButtonProps , getDisclosureProps } = useDisclosure ({ isOpen?: boolean; defaultOpen ?: boolean; onClose ? () : void ; onOpen ? () : void ; onChange ? ( isOpen : boolean | undefined ) : void ; id ?: string ; });

Example:

import { Modal, ModalContent, ModalHeader, ModalBody, ModalFooter, Button, useDisclosure } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { const { isOpen , onOpen , onOpenChange } = useDisclosure (); return ( <> < Button onPress = {onOpen}>Open Modal</ Button > < Modal isOpen = {isOpen} onOpenChange = {onOpenChange}> < ModalContent > < ModalHeader >Title</ ModalHeader > < ModalBody >Content</ ModalBody > < ModalFooter > < Button onPress = {onOpenChange}>Close</ Button > </ ModalFooter > </ ModalContent > </ Modal > </> ); }

API:

const state = useOverlayState ({ isOpen?: boolean; defaultOpen ?: boolean; onOpenChange ?: ( isOpen : boolean ) => void ; }); // Returns: // { // isOpen: boolean; // open(): void; // close(): void; // toggle(): void; // setOpen(isOpen: boolean): void; // }

Example:

import { Modal, Button, useOverlayState } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { const state = useOverlayState (); return ( < Modal > < Button onPress = {state.open}>Open Modal</ Button > < Modal.Container isOpen = {state.isOpen} onOpenChange = {state.setOpen}> < Modal.Dialog > {({ close }) => ( <> < Modal.Header > < Modal.Heading >Title</ Modal.Heading > </ Modal.Header > < Modal.Body >Content</ Modal.Body > < Modal.Footer > < Button onPress = {close}>Close</ Button > </ Modal.Footer > </> )} </ Modal.Dialog > </ Modal.Container > </ Modal > ); }

v2:

const { isOpen , onOpen , onClose , onOpenChange } = useDisclosure ();

v3:

const state = useOverlayState (); // Use state.open(), state.close(), state.toggle(), state.setOpen(boolean)

v2:

const { isOpen , onOpenChange } = useDisclosure ({ isOpen: controlledIsOpen, onChange : ( isOpen ) => setControlledIsOpen (isOpen) });

v3:

const state = useOverlayState ({ isOpen: controlledIsOpen, onOpenChange: setControlledIsOpen });

v2:

const { isOpen , onOpen , onClose } = useDisclosure ({ defaultOpen: false });

v3:

const state = useOverlayState ({ defaultOpen: false }); // Use state.open(), state.close(), state.toggle()

v2 (useDisclosure) v3 (useOverlayState) Notes isOpen isOpen Same onOpen() open() Renamed method onClose() close() Renamed method onOpenChange() toggle() New method for toggling onOpenChange (prop) setOpen(boolean) Different API isControlled - Removed (handled internally) getButtonProps() - Removed (use compound components) getDisclosureProps() - Removed (use compound components)

Cleaner API : Dedicated methods ( open() , close() , toggle() ) instead of callbacks

: Dedicated methods ( , , ) instead of callbacks Simpler state management : Works seamlessly with both controlled and uncontrolled patterns

: Works seamlessly with both controlled and uncontrolled patterns Better TypeScript support : Improved type inference and autocomplete

: Improved type inference and autocomplete Consistent with React Aria: Aligns with React Aria Components patterns

For simple cases, you can also use React's useState directly:

import { useState } from "react" ; import { Modal, Button } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { const [ isOpen , setIsOpen ] = useState ( false ); return ( < Modal > < Button onPress = {() => setIsOpen ( true )}>Open</ Button > < Modal.Container isOpen = {isOpen} onOpenChange = {setIsOpen}> < Modal.Dialog > { /* content */ } </ Modal.Dialog > </ Modal.Container > </ Modal > ); }

However, useOverlayState provides a cleaner API with dedicated methods for common operations.

The following hooks from v2 have been removed in v3:

useDraggable : Removed

: Removed useClipboard : Removed

: Removed usePagination : Removed

: Removed useToast: Removed

Component hooks ( useSwitch , useInput , etc.) → Use compound components instead

( , , etc.) → Use instead useDisclosure → Use useOverlayState for overlay state management

→ Use for overlay state management useOverlayState provides a cleaner API with open() , close() , toggle() , and setOpen() methods

provides a cleaner API with , , , and methods Removed hooks : useDraggable , useClipboard , usePagination , useToast are no longer available

: , , , are no longer available For simple cases, useState can be used directly, but useOverlayState offers better ergonomics

For component-specific hook migration examples, refer to the individual component migration guides.